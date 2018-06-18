14 freire conceptos centrales

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Paulo Freire Brasil (1921-1997)
• Educación • Lectura de mundo • Alfabetización • Educación bancaria • Educación problematizadora Conceptos C e n t r a l ...
“La educación es la reflexión y acción del hombre sobre el mundo para transformarlo” "Nadie educa a nadie —nadie se educa ...
Alfabetización Conceptos centrales de su obra “El aprendizaje de la escritura y de la lectura como una llave con la que el...
“La lectura y la escritura de las palabras pasa por la lectura del mundo. Leer el mundo es un acto anterior a la lectura d...
Educación bancaria Para la concepción bancaria la educación es el acto de depositar, transferir, de transmitir valores y c...
Educación bancaria “El educador es siempre quien educa; el educando el que es educado. El educador es quien sabe, los educ...
Educación problematizadora o liberadora Conceptos centrales de su obra “…desde el punto de vista de la educación liberador...
• Si pretendemos la liberación de los hombres no podemos empezar por alienarlos o mantenerlos en la alienación. • No podem...
•La educación como práctica de la libertad (1965) •Pedagogía del oprimido, (1969) Su obra •Cartas a quien pretende enseñar...
Un mínimo de palabras es el punto de partida. Estas palabras propias del universo del alfabetizado retornan a él en acción...
• Esas palabras se codifican plásticamente de modo que el alfabetizando gana distancia cuando las ad- mira. • En los círcu...
Pedagogía de la liberación

