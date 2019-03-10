Read online: Pediatric Telephone Protocols: Office Version

Pediatric Telephone Protocols: Office Version by Barton D. Schmitt

















Book details







Title: Pediatric Telephone Protocols: Office Version

Author: Barton D. Schmitt

Pages: 514

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781610021968

Publisher: American Academy of Pediatrics









Description



Pediatric Telephone Protocols is the go-to triage resource at thousands of practices and hundreds of call centers nationwide. Now this AAP best seller from telehealth pioneer Dr. Schmitt covers an even broader spectrum of caller concerns with 6 brand new protocols. And it's even quicker and easier to use.



With this must-have resource you get proven prescriptions for phone care quality.

You'll see benefits like:

- Highlighted assessment questions that help you quickly evaluate patient problems and select the appropriate disposition: 911 call, ED referral, office visit, home care

- Parent reassuring home care instructions

- Medication questions, dosages, and recommendations

- Find-it-fast index helps to quickly zero-in on caller concerns

- Detailed User's Guide serves as a valuable training tool

- Reproducible log sheets help standardize call documentation and save charting time

- Quality assurance checklist eases staff training and evaluation and improves caller satisfaction



Key features include

- Completely updated and revised 16th edition.

- New section on Skin/Bites that includes 27 protocols.

- 6 new protocols for a total of 143: Bronchiolitis Follow-up Call, Eczema Follow-up Call, Eye-Swelling, Mosquito Bite, Newborn Acts Sick, and Warts.

















