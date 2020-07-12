Unidad1 ley de ohm (2do)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Docente: Lcdo. Ivann Rojas Curso: 2d o bachillerato
Oración Misionera “Señor y Padre Mío Que te conozca y te haga conocer Que te ame y te haga amar Que te sirva y te haga ser...
Ley de la Corriente de Kirchhoff: Método de nodos.- Es un circuito eléctrico, un nodo es un punto donde se cruzan dos o ma...
Ley de los voltajes de Kirchhoff de Mallas La Ley de voltaje de Kirchhoff establece que la suma algebraica de todos los vo...
Corriente de entrada = Corriente de salida
Corriente de entrada = Corriente de salida Esto no es más que una extensión del principio de la Conservación de la energía...
Corriente de entrada = Corriente de salida ΣIe=ΣIs NODO 2 10-V2 = V2 - V3 + V2 - 0 310 240 220 V2 - V3 + V2 + V2 = 1 240 2...
La Ley de OHM
Operaciones Matemáticas y Físicas La Ley de OHM George Simon Ohm, formuló en 1827 la que se conoce como Ley de Ohm. Posibl...
Voltaje (o Diferencia de Potencial) Representa la "fuerza que tiene la energía eléctrica" entre los polos positivo y negat...
Intensidad (o Corriente) Representa el flujo de energía eléctrica durante un determinado período de tiempo, es decir, la "...
Resistencia: Representa la 'oposición al paso de la de la energía eléctrica” Sirve para regular la corriente y el voltaje ...
La Corriente en un circuito eléctrico varía de manera directamente proporcional a la Diferencia de Potencial aplicada, e i...
EI Voltaje sería la fuerza con la que sale el agua de la llave. La Corriente sería la velocidad del agua al pasar por el i...
La ley de Ohm https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izDKIyCPRWE Ley de Kirchhoff https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KiKMwEG-l3I htt...
Redes Sociales U.E. Claretiana - Oficial @ueclaretiana
Ley de mallas

  1. 1. Docente: Lcdo. Ivann Rojas Curso: 2d o bachillerato
  2. 2. Oración Misionera “Señor y Padre Mío Que te conozca y te haga conocer Que te ame y te haga amar Que te sirva y te haga servir Que te alabe y te haga alabar Por todas las criaturas Amen”
  3. 3. Ley de la Corriente de Kirchhoff: Método de nodos.- Es un circuito eléctrico, un nodo es un punto donde se cruzan dos o mas elementos de circuitos, sea una fuente de velaje o corriente, resistencia, capacitores, inductores, etc.
  4. 4. Ley de los voltajes de Kirchhoff de Mallas La Ley de voltaje de Kirchhoff establece que la suma algebraica de todos los voltajes alrededor de una malla eléctrica en un circuito. El propósito del método de nodos es encontrar el voltaje entre todos los nodos y la tierra. La diferencia de potencial se produce debido a las caídas de voltaje que le permiten a la ley de ohm cumplirse Pero en los nodos formados entre resistencias y fuentes ya conoceos el voltaje, es decir da la fuente. En el nodo común, el aterrizado, el voltaje es cero.
  5. 5. Corriente de entrada = Corriente de salida
  6. 6. Corriente de entrada = Corriente de salida Esto no es más que una extensión del principio de la Conservación de la energía que es lo que en si le da si origen a la Ley de las Corriente de Kirchhoff. La diferencia de potencia a la que esta sometida una resistencia es igual al voltaje antes de la resistencia, menos el voltaje después de la resistencia. Primero debemos escoger el sentido de las corrientes tomando en cuenta que cuando hay una fuente de voltaje la corriente sale positivo de la fuente. Si no hay fuente se asume que todas las corrientes fluyen de izquierda a derecha y de arriba hacia abajo.
  7. 7. Corriente de entrada = Corriente de salida ΣIe=ΣIs NODO 2 10-V2 = V2 - V3 + V2 - 0 310 240 220 V2 - V3 + V2 + V2 = 1 240 240 220 310 31
  8. 8. La Ley de OHM
  9. 9. Operaciones Matemáticas y Físicas La Ley de OHM George Simon Ohm, formuló en 1827 la que se conoce como Ley de Ohm. Posiblemente una de las leyes fundamentales de la electrónica. Primero definió matemáticamente las tres magnitudes físicas principales de la electrónica:
  10. 10. Voltaje (o Diferencia de Potencial) Representa la "fuerza que tiene la energía eléctrica" entre los polos positivo y negativo. Es similar a la que existe entre los polos de los imanes, en los que las fuerzas de atracción y repulsión son invisibles, pero están presentes. La fuerza representada por el voltaje impulsa la electricidad por los conductores y componentes electrónicos de un circuito, haciéndolo funcionar. Se mide en Voltios.
  11. 11. Intensidad (o Corriente) Representa el flujo de energía eléctrica durante un determinado período de tiempo, es decir, la "velocidad con que circula la energía eléctrica". En un circuito electrónico esta velocidad es variable, ya que para funcionar necesita de algunos de sus componentes la energía circule con más rapidez que por otros. Se mide en Amperios.
  12. 12. Resistencia: Representa la 'oposición al paso de la de la energía eléctrica” Sirve para regular la corriente y el voltaje según lo que requiera cada componente de un circuito electrónico Libera la energía sobrante en forma de calor (Efecto Joule) Se mide en Ohmios
  13. 13. La Corriente en un circuito eléctrico varía de manera directamente proporcional a la Diferencia de Potencial aplicada, e inversamente proporcional a una propiedad característica del circuito que llamamos Resistencia. Es decir, que un aumento del Voltaje (mayor Altura de agua) o disminución de la Resistencia (tubo más Ancho), provoca un aumentando proporcional de la Corriente eléctrica (mayor Caudal de agua).
  14. 14. EI Voltaje sería la fuerza con la que sale el agua de la llave. La Corriente sería la velocidad del agua al pasar por el interior de cada una de las mangueras. La Resistencia sería la oposición al paso del agua en la pieza de unión y por la diferencia de grosor entre las dos mangueras.
  15. 15. La ley de Ohm https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izDKIyCPRWE Ley de Kirchhoff https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KiKMwEG-l3I https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l9ovmG0WnVU Bibliografía
