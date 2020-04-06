Carta mecanismos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE BAJA CALIFORNIA COORDINACIÓN DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA/AEROESPACIAL/MECATRÓNICA PROGRAMA DE UNIDAD DE APRENDIZAJE HOMOLOGADO 1 I. Datos de identificación 1. Unidad académica: CITEC Valle de las Palmas 2. Programa(s) de estudio: Ingeniería Mecánica 3. Vigencia del plan: 2011-2 Ingeniería Mecatrónica 4. Nombre: Mecanismos 5. Clave: 12195 6. Distribución del tiempo: HC: 2 HL: -- HT: 2 HPC: -- HCL: -- HE: 2 Créditos: 6 7. Ciclo escolar: 2011 – 2 8. Etapa de formación: Disciplinaria 9. Carácter de la unidad de aprendizaje: Obligatoria: ___X______ Optativa: _______ 10. Requisitos para cursar la unidad de aprendizaje: Dinámica
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE BAJA CALIFORNIA COORDINACIÓN DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA/AEROESPACIAL/MECATRÓNICA PROGRAMA DE UNIDAD DE APRENDIZAJE HOMOLOGADO 2 ELABORACIÓN Fecha de elaboración: 10/05/2011. Formuló: Dr. Arturo Abúndez Pliego Vo. Bo. M.C. Patricia Avitia Carlos. Cargo: Subdirección – Centro de Ingeniería y Tecnología M.I Antonio Gómez Roa M.C. Benjamín González Vizcarra
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE BAJA CALIFORNIA COORDINACIÓN DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA/AEROESPACIAL/MECATRÓNICA PROGRAMA DE UNIDAD DE APRENDIZAJE HOMOLOGADO 3 II. Propósito general de la unidad de aprendizaje: El curso de mecanismos es la primera aproximación del estudiante de Ingeniería Mecánica con los elementos de máquinas, en el cual se desarrollan las habilidades para que el estudiante adquiera la capacidad de analizar el movimiento de cuerpo rígido de un conjunto de piezas unidas entre sí y la posibilidad de calcular dimensiones, formas y arreglos de cuerpos rígidos para movimientos particulares. Esta unidad de aprendizaje se ubica en la etapa básica de Ingeniero Mecánico, es de carácter obligatorio y es requisito haber aprobado la unidad académica de Dinámica para poder cursarla. III. Competencia de la unidad de aprendizaje: Analizará posición, velocidad y aceleración de mecanismos, con las herramientas matemáticas y experimentales adquiridas en el curso de Dinámica, para aplicarlas al análisis del movimiento de conjuntos de cuerpos rígidos. También sintetizará mecanismos para aplicaciones de la vida cotidiana e industrial, a partir del análisis de las necesidades de movimiento. IV.Evidencia de desempeño A través de diversas actividades como: 1. Participación en clase, trabajo en equipo, actitud hacia el grupo. 2. Evaluaciones parciales de teoría durante el semestre. 3. Solución de ejercicios propuestos por el profesor. 4. Trabajos de investigación complementarios a los temas planteados para esta unidad de aprendizaje.
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE BAJA CALIFORNIA COORDINACIÓN DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA/AEROESPACIAL/MECATRÓNICA PROGRAMA DE UNIDAD DE APRENDIZAJE HOMOLOGADO 4 5. Proyecto final. El proyecto final consiste en la práctica del conocimiento y técnicas de análisis adquiridas durante el curso para sintetizar un mecanismo para aplicaciones en problemas reales. V. Temas y subtemas de la unidad de aprendizaje: 1. Introducción a la cinemática y a los mecanismos. 1.1. Movimiento: definición, tipos. 1.2. Mecanismos de cuatro barras. 1.3. Movimiento relativo y diagramas. 1.4. Mecanismos de seis barras. 1.5. Grados de libertad. 1.6. Categorías y parámetros de los mecanismos. Competencia: El alumno diferenciará claramente máquina y mecanismo y participará activamente en la localización de mecanismos en su entorno cotidiano, además de proponer el tema del proyecto final de la unidad de aprendizaje. Descripción: En este tema se definen los elementos que componen los mecanismos y los tipos de movimientos que se pueden obtener con mecanismos modelo; también se definen los tipos de movimiento y sus etapas, así como mecanismos típicos asociados a aplicaciones industriales, de salud y entretenimiento, entre otras.
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE BAJA CALIFORNIA COORDINACIÓN DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA/AEROESPACIAL/MECATRÓNICA PROGRAMA DE UNIDAD DE APRENDIZAJE HOMOLOGADO 5 V. Temas y subtemas de la unidad de aprendizaje: 2. Análisis de posición y velocidad 2.1. Desplazamiento y su análisis: métodos gráfico y analítico. 2.2. Centros de velocidad instantáneos. 2.3. Velocidad y su análisis con el empleo de centros de velocidad instantáneos. 2.4. Mecanismos y su análisis con el empleo de computadoras. Competencia: El alumno extraerá conclusiones a través de discusiones colectivas del tema, y comenzará con el desarrollo de su proyecto final, del cual presentará ejecutivamente el primer avance durante las sesiones de este tema. Descripción: El contenido del este tema trata acerca de las técnicas de análisis de las primeras dos componentes del movimiento: posición y velocidad. Éstos son elementos puramente cinemáticos, por lo que se tratan de manera conjunta y los métodos típicos para su análisis son similares. El profesor presentará el análisis de posición y velocidad de mecanismos modelo. V. Temas y subtemas de la unidad de aprendizaje: 3. Aceleración. 3.1. Conceptos generales. 3.2. Análisis con notación compleja: números complejos y polares. 3.3. Análisis gráfico de aceleración.
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE BAJA CALIFORNIA COORDINACIÓN DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA/AEROESPACIAL/MECATRÓNICA PROGRAMA DE UNIDAD DE APRENDIZAJE HOMOLOGADO 6 3.4. Aceleración en puntos de contacto. 3.5. Aceleración de Coriolis. 3.6. Mecanismos equivalentes. Competencia : En este apartado de la unidad de aprendizaje, el alumno analizará y discutirá en equipo, las ventajas y desventajas de utilizar uno u otro método para el análisis de velocidad, además de que aplicará los métodos aprendidos hacia la conclusión de su proyecto semestral, del cual presentará de forma ejecutiva, el segundo informe de avance. Descripción: Este es el primer tema de la unidad de aprendizaje en que se aborda la influencia de los efectos inerciales de los cuerpos en movimiento. La aceleración es el parámetro cinemático que, de acuerdo con el equilibrio dinámico de Newton, es directamente proporcional a la fuerza necesaria para cambiar el estado de movimiento de un cuerpo cualquiera. Las técnicas de análisis de la aceleración consisten de métodos gráficos, los cuales resultan útiles cuando se carece de conocimientos matemáticos para definir leyes de movimiento y se utilizan en trabajo de campo. Los métodos analíticos ofrecen la ventaja de poder establecer las analizar las condiciones de movimiento del mecanismo durante todo su recorrido, por lo que resultan de mayor utilidad si se cuenta con equipos de cómputo para la resolución de ecuaciones V. Temas y subtemas de la unidad de aprendizaje: 4. Levas. 4.1. Conceptos Generales
  7. 7. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE BAJA CALIFORNIA COORDINACIÓN DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA/AEROESPACIAL/MECATRÓNICA PROGRAMA DE UNIDAD DE APRENDIZAJE HOMOLOGADO 7 4.2. Mecanismos modelo de leva – seguidor. 4.3. Ley y diagrama de desplazamiento 4.4. Diseño de levas Competencia: El alumno discutirá y aplicará los métodos de análisis y síntesis de mecanismos de leva – seguidor para calcular y obtener los planos de construcción de una leva para aplicación práctica en su proyecto semestral. Además, durante la presentación del tema, se privilegiará la participación entusiasta del alumno, tanto de forma individual como colectiva Descripción: Las levas son mecanismos ampliamente utilizados en una gama amplia de aplicaciones, desde máquinas complejas como motores de combustión interna, fotocopiadoras e impresoras, hasta objetos para el desarrollo de habilidades en niños, tales como juguetes didácticos, mascotas mecánicas, entre otros. En esta parte de la unidad de aprendizaje, se mostrarán los diferentes tipos de mecanismo leva – seguidor, algunas aplicaciones y formas, así como el procedimiento de análisis y diseño de las mismas, a partir del conocimiento de la curva de desplazamiento y de las restricciones cinemáticas. VI. Metodología de trabajo El trabajo académico del programa está planeado bajo la modalidad de curso-laboratorio, por lo que sus actividades deberán organizarse tanto en función del análisis de contenidos de carácter teórico, como de la realización de prácticas basadas en la manipulación experimental de situaciones, objetos o tecnologías, a fin de confirmar supuestos teóricos, propiciar el desarrollo de habilidades de carácter instrumental, solucionar problemas del área y “aprender haciendo”. Por lo anterior, es indispensable que las
  8. 8. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE BAJA CALIFORNIA COORDINACIÓN DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA/AEROESPACIAL/MECATRÓNICA PROGRAMA DE UNIDAD DE APRENDIZAJE HOMOLOGADO 8 prácticas estén estrechamente supervisadas por el profesor y que se logre una participación muy activa por parte de los alumnos, enfatizando el trabajo en colaboración y la reflexión colectiva. Durante el curso, se resolverán ejercicios de cálculo y de trazado de mecanismos, componentes y puntos característicos, ejercicios de comparación de metodologías para análisis de mecanismos, y se desarrollarán prácticas de laboratorio, relacionadas con los siguientes temas: - Simulación de mecanismos por computadora. - Diseño y construcción de mecanismos modelo. - Medición de posición en mecanismos modelo. - Medición de velocidad en mecanismos modelo - Medición de aceleración en mecanismos modelo Actividades de aprendizaje a realizar fuera de clase: - Consulta bibliográfica y análisis de diferentes tecnologías existentes sobre cinemática. - Solución de problemas, tanto los que se incluyen en la bibliografía básica como los propuestos por el profesor, de mayor complejidad a los resueltos en clase. - Realización de ejercicios de aplicación de diferentes técnicas de solución a problemas tipo, mediante el uso de programas de cómputo. - Consulta en internet respecto a temas complementarios relacionados con la materia.
  9. 9. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE BAJA CALIFORNIA COORDINACIÓN DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA/AEROESPACIAL/MECATRÓNICA PROGRAMA DE UNIDAD DE APRENDIZAJE HOMOLOGADO 9 - Búsqueda de ejercicios prácticos de aplicación. VII.Evidencias de evaluación: De comportamiento: A través de técnicas didácticas de exposición, trabajo en equipo, trabajo extraclase, participación activa y actitud hacia el grupo de aprendizaje y la comunidad en general. De desempeño: Durante el desarrollo de la unidad de aprendizaje, resolverá ejercicios de los textos indicados en el apartado de fuentes de consulta, además de los adicionales propuestos por el profesor, así como discutir temas complementarios a esta unidad de aprendizaje De producto: Para cada una de las fechas de evaluación, presentará: - Ejercicios resueltos - Informe de avance de proyecto - Actividades extraclase - Ensayos De conocimiento: a través de ejercicios extraclase y evaluaciones parciales durante el desarrollo de la unidad de aprendizaje, además de la presentación ejecutiva del proyecto final. VIII. Criterios de evaluación:
  10. 10. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE BAJA CALIFORNIA COORDINACIÓN DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA/AEROESPACIAL/MECATRÓNICA PROGRAMA DE UNIDAD DE APRENDIZAJE HOMOLOGADO 10 La calificación final de la unidad de aprendizaje se compone de: Evaluaciones escritas: 60% Proyecto final: 40%. El proyecto final incluye el modelo físico y la memoria de cálculo Tareas: Tareas: Los trabajos de investigación y ejercicios extraclase se considerarán en este apartado. Éstas serán el criterio de redondeo: con un porcentaje de entrega ≥70%, el promedio final sube al inmediato superior; en caso contrario, baja al inmediato inferior. Este criterio solo aplica para calificaciones aprobatorias tanto de proyecto final como de teoría. Los ejercicios indicados para cada tema serán el pase de entrada para cada examen parcial. Aquel estudiante que no presente los ejercicios resueltos, no tendrá derecho a presentar el parcial correspondiente. NOTA: Se considera calificación aprobatoria solo si ambos aspectos del curso son aprobatorios. IX. Bibliografía Básica:  Uicker J, Pennock G, Shigley J. 2010. Theory of Machines and Mechanisms. 4a ed. Oxford University Press.  Norton RL. 2009. Diseño de maquinaria: síntesis y análisis de máquinas y mecanismos. 4ª ed. Ed. McGraw-Hill Interamericana. Complementaria:  Publicaciones de la International Federation for the Promotion of Mechanisms and Machine Sciences, IFToMM
  11. 11. UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE BAJA CALIFORNIA COORDINACIÓN DE INGENIERÍA MECÁNICA/AEROESPACIAL/MECATRÓNICA PROGRAMA DE UNIDAD DE APRENDIZAJE HOMOLOGADO 11  Mabie HH. Reinholtz CF. 1987. Mechanisms and Dynamics of Machinery. 4ª ed. John Wiley and Sons. USA.  Erdman AG, Sandor GN. 1998. Diseño de Mecanismos: Análisis y síntesis. 3ª ed. Ed. Pearson. X. Otros recursos didácticos: - Taller de máquinas – herramienta - Software SAM 6 de Artas Enginnering Software. The Netherlands. - Software MatLab 7 o superior.

