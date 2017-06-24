 Nome Completo: Christina Oiticica  Nascimento: 23 de Novembro de 1951  Idade: 65 Anos  Naturalidade: Rio de Janeiro/R...
 É conhecida pela utilização de uma exótica técnica neoconcretista que relembra a land art e também a ecoarte, uma técnic...
 Neoconcretismo foi um movimento artístico surgido no Rio de Janeiro, Brasil, em fins da década de 1950, como reação ao c...
 O movimento neoconcreto nunca conseguiu impor-se totalmente fora do Rio de Janeiro, sendo largamente criticado pelos con...
 No dia 23 de março de 1959, o Suplemento Dominical do Jornal do Brasil , (dirigido por Reynaldo Jardim, participante do ...
 Land Art, também conhecida como Earth Art ou Earthwork, se refere ao tipo de arte em que o terreno natural, em vez de pr...
 É um tipo de arte que, por suas características, não é possível expor em museus ou galerias (a não ser por meio de fotog...
 Fernanda Kahal  Robert Smithson (1938-1973)  Sol LeWitt (1928)  Robert Morris (1931)  Carl Andre (1935)  Christo & ...
 Milton Becerra  Marinus Boezem  Chris Booth  Eberhard Bosslet  Mel Chin  Christo and Jeanne Claude  Walter De Mari...
 Tem por objetivo a criação de proposições, principalmente, didáticas que, baseadas no exercício de leitura de imagem, po...
 Christina Oiticica idealizou a combinação da land art – que utiliza como suporte a natureza como matéria - com a pintura...
 A artista começou esta técnica pintando nas florestas, vales e montanhas dos Pirenéus, na França, o resultado deste trab...
 Entre 2006 e 2008, Oiticica elegeu o Caminho de Santiago, lugar sagrado e simbólico que recebe peregrinos do mundo todo,...
Em vinte anos de carreira artística, as obras de Christina Oiticica já foram exibidas em mais de sessenta galerias em doze...
 Acesse: http://christinaoiticica.com.br/
 Mulher de Paulo Coelho chora ao ler biografia "O Mago". Folha de S. Paulo. Página visitada em 10 de junho de 2008.  «Na...
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas

26 views

Published on

Slides - Aula sobre as Artes Plásticas Contemporâneas

3º Ano do Ensino Médio

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
26
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Christina Oiticica e as Artes Contemporâneas

  1. 1.  Nome Completo: Christina Oiticica  Nascimento: 23 de Novembro de 1951  Idade: 65 Anos  Naturalidade: Rio de Janeiro/RJ  Nacionalidade: Brasileira  Cônjuge: Paulo Coelho  Ocupação: Artista Plástica
  2. 2.  É conhecida pela utilização de uma exótica técnica neoconcretista que relembra a land art e também a ecoarte, uma técnica que permite que os elementos da natureza ajam sobre suas obras. Oiticica, "filha" dos movimentos artísticos experimentais da década de 1970 nascidos no Rio de Janeiro, sua cidade natal, tem levado seus quadros para os quatro cantos do mundo.
  3. 3.  Neoconcretismo foi um movimento artístico surgido no Rio de Janeiro, Brasil, em fins da década de 1950, como reação ao concretismo ortodoxo.  Os neoconcretistas procuravam novos caminhos dizendo que a arte não é um mero objeto: tem sensibilidade, expressividade, subjetividade, indo muito além do mero geometrismo puro. Eram contra as atitudes cientificistas e positivistas na arte. A recuperação das possibilidades criadoras do artista (não mais considerado um inventor de protótipos industriais) e a incorporação efetiva do observador (que ao tocar e manipular as obras torna-se parte delas) apresentam-se como tentativas de eliminar a tendência técnico-científica presente no concretismo.
  4. 4.  O movimento neoconcreto nunca conseguiu impor-se totalmente fora do Rio de Janeiro, sendo largamente criticado pelos concretistas ortodoxos paulistas, partidários da autonomia da forma em detrimento da expressão e implicações simbólicas ou sentimentais.
  5. 5.  No dia 23 de março de 1959, o Suplemento Dominical do Jornal do Brasil , (dirigido por Reynaldo Jardim, participante do movimento) publicou o 'Manifesto Neoconcreto', assinado por Ferreira Gullar, Reynaldo Jardim, Theon Spanudis, Amílcar de Castro, Franz Weissmann, Lygia Clark e Lygia Pape.
  6. 6.  Land Art, também conhecida como Earth Art ou Earthwork, se refere ao tipo de arte em que o terreno natural, em vez de prover o ambiente para uma obra de arte, é ele próprio trabalhado de modo a integrar-se à obra.  A Land Art surgiu em finais da década de 1960, em parte como consequência de uma insatisfação crescente em face da deliberada monotonia cultural pelas formas simples do minimalismo, em parte como expressão de um desencanto relativo à sofisticada tecnologia da cultura industrial, bem como ao aumento do interesse às questões ligadas à ecologia. O conceito estabeleceu-se numa exposição organizada na Dwan Gallery, Nova York, em 1968, e na exposição Earth Art, promovida pela Universidade de Cornell, em 1969.
  7. 7.  É um tipo de arte que, por suas características, não é possível expor em museus ou galerias (a não ser por meio de fotografias). Devido às muitas dificuldades de colocar- se em prática os esquemas de land art, suas obras muitas vezes não vão além do estágio de projeto. Assim, a afinidade com a arte conceitual é mais do que apenas aparente.  Dentre as obras de land art que foram efetivamente realizadas, a mais conhecida talvez seja a Plataforma Espiral (Spiral Jetty), de Robert Smithson (1970), construída no Grande Lago Salgado, em Utah, nos Estados Unidos.
  8. 8.  Fernanda Kahal  Robert Smithson (1938-1973)  Sol LeWitt (1928)  Robert Morris (1931)  Carl Andre (1935)  Christo & Jeanne-Claude (ambos nascidos em 1935)  Walter de Maria (1935)  Dennis Oppenheim (1938)  Richard Long (1945).  Renan Fernando (1945-1946).  Andy Goldsworthy (1956)  Chris Drury (1948)  Vito Acconci  Betty Beaumont
  9. 9.  Milton Becerra  Marinus Boezem  Chris Booth  Eberhard Bosslet  Mel Chin  Christo and Jeanne Claude  Walter De Maria  Lucien den Arend  Agnes Denes  Jim Denevan  Jan Dibbets  Harvey Fite  Barry Flanagan  Hamish Fulton  Andy Goldsworthy  Michael Heizer  Nancy Holt  Junichi Kakizaki  Maya Lin | Richard Long Robert Morris Vik Muniz Ahmad Nadalian David Nash Dennis Oppenheim Georgia Papageorge Beverly Pepper Andrew Rogers Charles Ross Sabina Shikhlinskaya Richard Shilling Nobuo Sekine Robert Smithson Alan Sonfist James Turrell Jacek Tylicki Nils Udo Bill Vazan Strijdom van der Merwe Frans Krajcberg
  10. 10.  Tem por objetivo a criação de proposições, principalmente, didáticas que, baseadas no exercício de leitura de imagem, possibilitem o diálogo entre o discurso poético proferido por cada uma das obras que o compõem e temas análogos do Meio Ambiente.
  11. 11.  Christina Oiticica idealizou a combinação da land art – que utiliza como suporte a natureza como matéria - com a pintura nos Pireneus franceses, há cinco anos, quando, com uma tela de aproximadamente 10 metros de largura, decidiu pintar ao ar livre, em meio à natureza, ao observar que não contava com um espaço fechado no qual pudesse criar sobre uma superficial de tal tamanho. Uma vez finalizada a obra, a artista a deixou-a secar ali mesmo. No dia seguinte, ao buscá-la, descobriu que o pó, a terra, as folhas e alguns insetos haviam sido integrados à tela. "Sem ter premeditado nada, a natureza havia dado seu toque único sobre a pintura"
  12. 12.  A artista começou esta técnica pintando nas florestas, vales e montanhas dos Pirenéus, na França, o resultado deste trabalho virou o livro "As Quatro Estações". Logo em seguida, entre 2004 e 2005 ela enterrou várias telas na floresta Amazônica (Brasil) e esperou um ano para desenterrá-las.  A floresta úmida e equatorial deixou suas marcas indeléveis nos quadros. Ainda em 2005 levou a sua obra até ao Vale Sagrado de Ganeshpuri, na Índia.
  13. 13.  Entre 2006 e 2008, Oiticica elegeu o Caminho de Santiago, lugar sagrado e simbólico que recebe peregrinos do mundo todo, como seu ateliê. A artista compôs suas telas em diferentes locais do Caminho: usando o relevo de pedras, a intervenção da chuva, da neve, a cor da terra, pigmentos naturais e cera. Uma vez compostas, elas foram "plantadas" na terra e recuperadas meses depois.  Geralmente Oiticica deixa as suas telas na terra pelo período de 9 meses (o ciclo de uma gestação) ou por 1 ano (ciclo das 4 estações).
  14. 14. Em vinte anos de carreira artística, as obras de Christina Oiticica já foram exibidas em mais de sessenta galerias em doze países. Entre as principais exposições se destacam:  Carrousel du Louvre – Paris, França  Britto Central – Miami, Estados Unidos da América  Festival Art Masters – St Moritz, Suíça  Infr'action – Festival de Séte, França  Galeria BACI – Washington, Estados Unidos  Luis Vuitton – São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasil  4a Exposición Visual de Fotografías – Bienal de Liège, Bélgica  Galería Mestnua – Ljubljana, Eslovênia  48° Salão de Arte Contemporânea de Montrouge, França  Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes – Río de Janeiro, Brasil  Casa de Oscar Wilde – Dublin, Irlanda
  15. 15.  Acesse: http://christinaoiticica.com.br/
  16. 16.  Mulher de Paulo Coelho chora ao ler biografia "O Mago". Folha de S. Paulo. Página visitada em 10 de junho de 2008.  «Natureza, arte e Paulo Coelho: o fantástico mundo de Christina Oiticica». Periodicamente.it. Consultado em 8 de janeiro de 20016.  Azevedo, Luciana. «Lily Marinho homenageia pintora Christina Oiticica». Caras. Consultado em 8 de janeiro de 2016,  «Inventiva, inspirada e criativa!». RioArteCultura.com. Consultado em 8 de janeiro de 2016.  «As Quatro Estações». Art-Bonobo. Consultado em 8 de janeiro de 2009.  Marques, Luciana. «Pintora Christina Oiticica e um novo desafio». Caras. Consultado em 8 de janeiro de 2009.  Oiticica, Christina. «Biografia de Christina Oiticica». ChristinaOiticica.com.br. Consultado em 8 de janeiro de 2009  Oiticica, Christina. «Exposições de Christina Oiticica». ChristinaOiticica.com.br. Consultado em 8 de janeiro de 2009

×