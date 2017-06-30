Alergia alimentaria no mediada por IgE Dr. Daniel Cantú Moreno Dra. Maricela Hernández Robles
Introducción Reacciones adversas a alimentos • Término muy amplio que indica la relación de la ingesta de un alimento con ...
Introducción Reacciones adversas a alimentos Reacción adversa a alimentos Alérgicas Mediadas por IgE NO mediadas por IgE M...
Introducción Alergia alimentaria • Efecto adverso a la salud desencadenado por una respuesta inmunológica específica y rep...
Introducción Alergia alimentaria Alergia alimentaria Mediada por IgE Inmediatas - Urticaria, angioedema, anafilaxia, etc. ...
Introducción Alergia alimentaria no mediada por IgE • Síndrome de enterocolitis inducida por proteínas de los alimentos (F...
Epidemiología Alergia alimentaria no mediada por IgE • La dificultad para confirmar el diagnóstico de alergia alimentaria ...
Epidemiología Alergia alimentaria no mediada por IgE • 40% de las reacciones por proteína de leche de vaca • La gran mayor...
Epidemiología Alergia alimentaria no mediada por IgE • Una cohorte de 13,019 recién nacidos en Israel con seguimiento por ...
Síndrome de enterocolitis inducida por proteínas de alimentos (FPIES) Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
Epidemiología FPIES • Prevalencia 0.34% • Todos los pacientes iniciaron antes de los 6 meses de edad • 90% asintomáticos a...
Patogénesis FPIES • Se desconoce el mecanismo patológico preciso • Se piensa que la ingesta del alérgeno provoca inflamaci...
Patogénesis FPIES • Usualmente no se encuentra IgE específica • En algunos casos la IgE facilita la entrada del antígeno y...
Patogénesis FPIES Expert Rev. Clin. Immunol. 7(3), (2011 Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
Alérgenos desencadenantes FPIES • Leche de vaca y soya son los mas comunes • Cereales • Arroz, avena, cebada, maíz • Carne...
Manifestaciones clínicas FPIES • Inicia en la infancia temprana, en los primeros 6 meses de vida • Una a 4 semanas de la i...
Manifestaciones clínicas FPIES • Vómito (100%) – 1 - 3 horas después de la ingesta • Letargia (85%) • Palidez (67%) • Diar...
Manifestaciones clínicas FPIES • Crónica • El antígeno se consume de manera regular • Vómito intermitente • Diarrea, diste...
Manifestaciones clínicas FPIES • 30% de los pacientes desarrollan enfermedades atópicas • Dermatitis atópica (25-65%) • As...
Diagnóstico FPIES • Historia clínica • Presentación clínica con síntomas típicos • Mejoría clínica tras eliminación del an...
Diagnóstico FPIES • Prueba de reto oral • Estándar de oro • No es necesaria si presenta los síntomas clásicos y mejora tra...
Diagnóstico FPIES • Biometría hemática • Anemia, leucocitosis con eosinofilia, trombocitosis • Coprológico • Sangre oculta...
Diagnóstico FPIES • Endoscopia e histología • Mucosa friable con ulceración y sangrado • Atrofia de vellosidades, edema, a...
Diagnóstico FPIES • >90% con pruebas cutáneas o IgE específica negativa • FPIES atípico – diagnóstico clínico con IgE posi...
Diagnóstico diferencial FPIES • Otros trastornos alérgicos gastrointestinales • Infecciones gastrointestinales • Enterocol...
Tratamiento FPIES • Eliminación del alimento desencadenante de la dieta • Seno materno (considerar eliminación en la madre...
Pronóstico FPIES • Leche de vaca y soya • 60 – 90% se resuelve antes de los 3 años • Alimentos solidos • Vegetales y avena...
Proctocolitis inducida por proteínas de alimentos (FPIAP) Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
Generalidades FPIAP • Se presenta en la infancia temprana, es benigna y transitoria • Ingesta de proteína específica induc...
Epidemiología FPIAP • Estudio prospectivo de 13 mil recién nacidos en Israel para determinar la prevalencia y evolución na...
Epidemiología FPIAP • Prevalencia 0.16% • Todos los pacientes asintomáticos tras días de eliminación de leche • 78.5% asin...
Alérgenos desencadenantes FPIAP • Lake et al publicaron un estudio prospectivo de 95 niños alimentados al seno materno con...
Manifestaciones clínicas FPIAP • Casi exclusiva del lactante (1-2 meses), alimentado al seno materno o fórmula de leche de...
Diagnostico FPIAP • Presentación clínica y resolución de síntomas al retirar el alimento desencadenante • No se recomienda...
Diagnóstico FPIAP Am J Gastroenterol 2008;103:2605-2612 Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
Diagnóstico diferencial FPIAP • Fisura anal • Enterocolitis necrotizante • Intususcepción • Infección • Divertículo de Mec...
Tratamiento FPIAP • Alimentados exclusivamente con seno materno • Continuar seno materno sólo si la madre está dispuesta a...
Tratamiento FPIAP • Alimentados con fórmula • Reemplazar con fórmula hidrolizada • No se recomienda cambiar de fórmula de ...
Pronóstico FPIAP • Excelente • Después de los 6 meses – 50 % de los alimentados al seno materno toleran la proteína • Desp...
Enteropatía inducida por proteínas de alimentos (FPE) Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
Epidemiología FPE • Niños menores de 9 meses expuestos a leche de vaca • Posterior a un episodio de gastroenteritis y en r...
Manifestaciones clínicas FPE • Diarrea y vómito (Esteatorrea 80%) • Dolor abdominal • Malabsorción • Falla de medro • Anem...
Diagnóstico FPE • Manifestaciones clínicas • Endoscopia + biopsia • Confirma el daño a las vellosidades • Atrofia de vello...
Tratamiento FPE • Eliminación estricta de la proteína desencadenante Middleton’s Allergy: Principles and practice. 8th ed....
Pronóstico FPE • La resolución de las lesiones intestinales suele requerir de 6 a 18 meses de eliminación • Por lo general...
Manifestaciones clínicas Alergia alimentaria no mediada por IgE • as Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
Conclusiones • Las alergias alimentarias, aunque son de baja prevalencia, tienen una amplia gama de presentación • Leche d...
Bibliografía • Nowak-Wegrzyn, et al. Non–IgE-mediated gastrointestinal food allergy. J Allergy Clin Immunol 2015;135:1114-...
Bibliografía • Elizur A, et al. Infants labeled with cow’s milk–associated rectal bleeding: A population- based prospectiv...
“Trascender en el prójimo” Dr. Carlos Canseco González (1921 – 2009) Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
Alergia alimentaria no mediada por IgE

  1. 1. Alergia alimentaria no mediada por IgE Dr. Daniel Cantú Moreno Dra. Maricela Hernández Robles
  2. 2. Introducción Reacciones adversas a alimentos • Término muy amplio que indica la relación de la ingesta de un alimento con una respuesta anormal del cuerpo • Respuesta adversa reproducible a un alimento • 20% de la población altera su dieta por percepción de alergia AAAAI Work Group Report: Current Approach to the Diagnosis and Management of Adverse Reactions to Foods October 2003 Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  3. 3. Introducción Reacciones adversas a alimentos Reacción adversa a alimentos Alérgicas Mediadas por IgE NO mediadas por IgE Mixtas Intolerancias Metabólicas Farmacológicas Tóxicas AAAAI Work Group Report: Current Approach to the Diagnosis and Management of Adverse Reactions to Foods October 2003 Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  4. 4. Introducción Alergia alimentaria • Efecto adverso a la salud desencadenado por una respuesta inmunológica específica y reproducible al reexponerse a ciertos alimentos • Requiere de sensibilización previa al alimento • Mediada por IgE • No mediada por IgE AAAAI Work Group Report: Current Approach to the Diagnosis and Management of Adverse Reactions to Foods October 2003 Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  5. 5. Introducción Alergia alimentaria Alergia alimentaria Mediada por IgE Inmediatas - Urticaria, angioedema, anafilaxia, etc. Mixtas Trastornos eosinofílicos NO mediadas por IgE FPIES, FPIAP, FPE AAAAI Work Group Report: Current Approach to the Diagnosis and Management of Adverse Reactions to Foods October 2003 Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  6. 6. Introducción Alergia alimentaria no mediada por IgE • Síndrome de enterocolitis inducida por proteínas de los alimentos (FPIES) • Proctocolitis inducida por proteínas de los alimentos (FPIAP) • Enteropatía inducida por proteínas de alimentos (FPE) • Entidades clínicas separadas con rasgos clínicos e histopatológicos superpuestos (incluso con trastornos eosinofílicos) • Menos estudiado que otras alergias alimentarias J Allergy Clin Immunol 2015;135:1114-24.) Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  7. 7. Epidemiología Alergia alimentaria no mediada por IgE • La dificultad para confirmar el diagnóstico de alergia alimentaria impide calcular con precisión su prevalencia • Las pruebas de reto son costosas, laboriosas e imprácticas para poblaciones grandes • El autorreporte de alergia alimentaria sobreestima de 2 a 3 veces el diagnóstico Middleton’s Allergy: Principles and practice. 8th ed. Ch 81. Reactions to Foods Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  8. 8. Epidemiología Alergia alimentaria no mediada por IgE • 40% de las reacciones por proteína de leche de vaca • La gran mayoría de los niños con alergia alimentaria no mediada por IgE superaran su alergia para los 3 años Middleton’s Allergy: Principles and practice. 8th ed. Ch 81. Reactions to Foods Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  9. 9. Epidemiología Alergia alimentaria no mediada por IgE • Una cohorte de 13,019 recién nacidos en Israel con seguimiento por 6 años para determinar la prevalencia y evolución natural de alergia alimentaria no mediada por IgE J Allergy Clin Immunol 2011;127:647-53. Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  10. 10. Síndrome de enterocolitis inducida por proteínas de alimentos (FPIES) Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  11. 11. Epidemiología FPIES • Prevalencia 0.34% • Todos los pacientes iniciaron antes de los 6 meses de edad • 90% asintomáticos a los 3 años de edad J Allergy Clin Immunol 2011;127:647-53. Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  12. 12. Patogénesis FPIES • Se desconoce el mecanismo patológico preciso • Se piensa que la ingesta del alérgeno provoca inflamación local mediada por células T • Aumento de TNF-α y disminución de expresión de receptor TGF-β en la mucosa intestinal • Aumenta la permeabilidad intestinal con subsecuente salida de líquido Middleton’s Allergy: Principles and practice. 8th ed. Ch 81. Reactions to Foods Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  13. 13. Patogénesis FPIES • Usualmente no se encuentra IgE específica • En algunos casos la IgE facilita la entrada del antígeno y favorece la inflamación local • Disminución de IgG4 sérica específica y aumento de IgA específica Middleton’s Allergy: Principles and practice. 8th ed. Ch 81. Reactions to Foods Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  14. 14. Patogénesis FPIES Expert Rev. Clin. Immunol. 7(3), (2011 Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  15. 15. Alérgenos desencadenantes FPIES • Leche de vaca y soya son los mas comunes • Cereales • Arroz, avena, cebada, maíz • Carne de res, pollo, pavo, huevo, pescados y mariscos • Vegetales y frutas y legumbres Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol 117 (2016) 452-454 Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  16. 16. Manifestaciones clínicas FPIES • Inicia en la infancia temprana, en los primeros 6 meses de vida • Una a 4 semanas de la introducción de leche de vaca o soya a la dieta • El inicio puede ser tardío en niños alimentados al seno materno con posterior inicio de leche de vaca o por alimentos sólidos J Allergy Clin Immunol 2011;127:647-53. Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  17. 17. Manifestaciones clínicas FPIES • Vómito (100%) – 1 - 3 horas después de la ingesta • Letargia (85%) • Palidez (67%) • Diarrea (24%) – 5 – 8 horas después de la ingesta • Mal estado general (75%) J Allergy Clin Immunol 2011;127:647-53. Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  18. 18. Manifestaciones clínicas FPIES • Crónica • El antígeno se consume de manera regular • Vómito intermitente • Diarrea, distensión abdominal • Falla de medro y pobre ganancia ponderal • Aguda • El antígeno se retiró de la dieta y se reintrodujo • Vomito repetitivo, letargia y mal estado general • 15% con hipotensión y requiere hospitalización J Allergy Clin Immunol 2011;127:647-53. Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  19. 19. Manifestaciones clínicas FPIES • 30% de los pacientes desarrollan enfermedades atópicas • Dermatitis atópica (25-65%) • Asma (3-20%) • Rinitis alérgica (20%) • 20% tiene antecedente familiar de alergia alimentaria J Allergy Clin Immunol 2011;127:647-53. Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  20. 20. Diagnóstico FPIES • Historia clínica • Presentación clínica con síntomas típicos • Mejoría clínica tras eliminación del antígeno de la dieta • Exclusión de diagnósticos diferenciales • Prueba de reto oral (sólo si es necesaria) Middleton’s Allergy: Principles and practice. 8th ed. Ch 81. Reactions to Foods Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  21. 21. Diagnóstico FPIES • Prueba de reto oral • Estándar de oro • No es necesaria si presenta los síntomas clásicos y mejora tras la eliminación del alérgeno • Indicada cuando la historia no es típica, no se identifica el desencadenante, el tiempo de aparición de síntomas es atípico o con síntomas persistentes a pesar de la restricción Middleton’s Allergy: Principles and practice. 8th ed. Ch 81. Reactions to Foods Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  22. 22. Diagnóstico FPIES • Biometría hemática • Anemia, leucocitosis con eosinofilia, trombocitosis • Coprológico • Sangre oculta, polimorfonucleares, eosinófilos, sustancias reductoras y moco • Jugo gástrico • >10 leucocitos/campo, cuando la prueba de reto es dudosa Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol 117 (2016) 452-454 Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  23. 23. Diagnóstico FPIES • Endoscopia e histología • Mucosa friable con ulceración y sangrado • Atrofia de vellosidades, edema, abscesos crípticos, infiltrado inflamatorio celular con linfocitos, eosinófilos y mastocitos • Radiografía abdominal • Niveles hidroaéreos, signos de inflamación del recto y sigmoides, engrosamiento de duodeno y yeyuno con líquido luminal • Gas intramural se puede confundir con enterocolitis necrotizante Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol 117 (2016) 452-454 Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  24. 24. Diagnóstico FPIES • >90% con pruebas cutáneas o IgE específica negativa • FPIES atípico – diagnóstico clínico con IgE positiva, suele ser mas prologado y con potencial de desarrollar síntomas inmediatos • Pruebas de parche • Predijeron correctamente el resultado de 28 pruebas de reto en una serie de 33 casos • No se ha validado su uso Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol 117 (2016) 452-454 Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  25. 25. Diagnóstico diferencial FPIES • Otros trastornos alérgicos gastrointestinales • Infecciones gastrointestinales • Enterocolitis necrotizante • Obstrucción intestinal • Estenosis pilórica, ERGE, Hirschprung • Trastornos metabólicos J Allergy Clin Immunol 2011;127:647-53. Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  26. 26. Tratamiento FPIES • Eliminación del alimento desencadenante de la dieta • Seno materno (considerar eliminación en la madre) • Fórmula hidrolizada de caseína • 10-20% requieren formula elemental de aminoácido • Síntomas crónicos mejoran de 3 a 10 días • Aplazar inicio de cereales y legumbres en alergia a alimentos sólidos J Allergy Clin Immunol 2011;127:647-53. Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  27. 27. Pronóstico FPIES • Leche de vaca y soya • 60 – 90% se resuelve antes de los 3 años • Alimentos solidos • Vegetales y avena – 67% se resuelve a los 3 años • Arroz – 40% a los 3 años • Pacientes con IgE específica tienen evolución más prolongada • Prueba de reto para valorar tolerancia cada ?? J Allergy Clin Immunol 2011;127:647-53. Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  28. 28. Proctocolitis inducida por proteínas de alimentos (FPIAP) Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  29. 29. Generalidades FPIAP • Se presenta en la infancia temprana, es benigna y transitoria • Ingesta de proteína específica induce una respuesta inflamatoria limitada al recto y sigmoides • Se manifiesta con evacuaciones teñidas de sangre y moco • La mitad de los pacientes se encuentran con seno materno exclusivo Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  30. 30. Epidemiología FPIAP • Estudio prospectivo de 13 mil recién nacidos en Israel para determinar la prevalencia y evolución natural del sangrado rectal atribuido a ingesta de proteína de leche de vaca Pediatr Allergy Immunol 2012: 23: 765–769. Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  31. 31. Epidemiología FPIAP • Prevalencia 0.16% • Todos los pacientes asintomáticos tras días de eliminación de leche • 78.5% asintomáticos tras reintroducción de leche • No se detectaron factores de riesgo Pediatr Allergy Immunol 2012: 23: 765–769. Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  32. 32. Alérgenos desencadenantes FPIAP • Lake et al publicaron un estudio prospectivo de 95 niños alimentados al seno materno con evacuaciones sanguinolentas • Eliminación secuencial de alimentos a la dieta materna • 88% síntomas atribuibles a la ingesta materna • Leche de vaca (65%), huevo (19%), maíz y soya • 12% formula extensamente hidrolizada o de aminoácidos Lake, A.M. Curr Allergy Asthma Rep (2001) Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  33. 33. Manifestaciones clínicas FPIAP • Casi exclusiva del lactante (1-2 meses), alimentado al seno materno o fórmula de leche de vaca o soya • Evacuaciones sanguinolentas y con moco • “Aparte del pañal el niño es sano” • Una serie de casos de niños de 2 a14 años con la misma presentación mejoraron al retirar la leche de la dieta Am J Gastroenterol 2008;103:2605-2612 Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  34. 34. Diagnostico FPIAP • Presentación clínica y resolución de síntomas al retirar el alimento desencadenante • No se recomienda investigar IgE específica • Colonoscopia en pacientes que continúan con sangrado a pesar de eliminación • Muestra datos leves de colitis, en recto y sigmoides • Eritema en parches y pérdida de vascularidad • Biopsia muestra eosinófilos e hiperplasia nodular Am J Gastroenterol 2008;103:2605-2612 Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  35. 35. Diagnóstico FPIAP Am J Gastroenterol 2008;103:2605-2612 Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  36. 36. Diagnóstico diferencial FPIAP • Fisura anal • Enterocolitis necrotizante • Intususcepción • Infección • Divertículo de Meckel J Allergy Clin Immunol 2011;127:647-53. Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  37. 37. Tratamiento FPIAP • Alimentados exclusivamente con seno materno • Continuar seno materno sólo si la madre está dispuesta a eliminar por completo el alimento sospechoso • Iniciar con eliminación de leche de vaca, se incluyen todos los productos lácteos (caseína y proteína de suero) • Si los síntomas no mejoran en 72 horas – 2 semanas, considerar eliminar soya y huevo J Allergy Clin Immunol 2011;127:647-53. Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  38. 38. Tratamiento FPIAP • Alimentados con fórmula • Reemplazar con fórmula hidrolizada • No se recomienda cambiar de fórmula de leche de vaca a fórmula de soya • Evacuaciones se pueden tornar verdosas • 5 a 10% requieren formula de aminoácidos J Allergy Clin Immunol 2011;127:647-53. Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  39. 39. Pronóstico FPIAP • Excelente • Después de los 6 meses – 50 % de los alimentados al seno materno toleran la proteína • Después de los 9 meses – 95% toleran la proteína en la dieta materna o en fórmula • La progresión a alergia alimentaria es extremadamente rara J Allergy Clin Immunol 2011;127:647-53. Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  40. 40. Enteropatía inducida por proteínas de alimentos (FPE) Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  41. 41. Epidemiología FPE • Niños menores de 9 meses expuestos a leche de vaca • Posterior a un episodio de gastroenteritis y en respuesta a diversos alimentos (huevo, arroz, pollo, pescado y mariscos) • Presenta síntomas parecidos a otras enteropatías (enfermedad celiaca) Middleton’s Allergy: Principles and practice. 8th ed. Ch 81. Reactions to Foods Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  42. 42. Manifestaciones clínicas FPE • Diarrea y vómito (Esteatorrea 80%) • Dolor abdominal • Malabsorción • Falla de medro • Anemia • Hipoproteinemia Middleton’s Allergy: Principles and practice. 8th ed. Ch 81. Reactions to Foods Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  43. 43. Diagnóstico FPE • Manifestaciones clínicas • Endoscopia + biopsia • Confirma el daño a las vellosidades • Atrofia de vellosidades en parches en intestino delgado • Infiltrado celular mononuclear y eosinófilos Middleton’s Allergy: Principles and practice. 8th ed. Ch 81. Reactions to Foods Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  44. 44. Tratamiento FPE • Eliminación estricta de la proteína desencadenante Middleton’s Allergy: Principles and practice. 8th ed. Ch 81. Reactions to Foods Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  45. 45. Pronóstico FPE • La resolución de las lesiones intestinales suele requerir de 6 a 18 meses de eliminación • Por lo general resuelve espontáneamente antes de los 2 años de edad Middleton’s Allergy: Principles and practice. 8th ed. Ch 81. Reactions to Foods Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  46. 46. Manifestaciones clínicas Alergia alimentaria no mediada por IgE • as Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  47. 47. Conclusiones • Las alergias alimentarias, aunque son de baja prevalencia, tienen una amplia gama de presentación • Leche de vaca y soya • Dieta de eliminación es efectiva en la mayoría de las alergias alimentarias • Faltan estudios para definir sus características Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty
  50. 50. “Trascender en el prójimo” Dr. Carlos Canseco González (1921 – 2009) Dr. Cantú CRAIC Mty

