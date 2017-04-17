Cielab leer

La medida práctica del color- 1 - Capítulo 4.- La medida práctica del color INTRODUCCIÓN En el capítulo anterior se han ab...
La medida práctica del color- 2 - Los productos del flujo radiante por cada una de las funciones colorimétricas a cada lon...
La medida práctica del color- 3 - Figura 4.1.- Diagrama cromático CIE 1931 4.2.- COLOR DE FUENTES LUMINOSAS. Si el estímul...
La medida práctica del color- 4 - Al determinar el color de una fuente luminosa, si {Peλ∆λ}es el flujo radiante espectral ...
La medida práctica del color- 5 - 100 (o a uno), entonces, el valor triestímulo Y de la superficie (o de la disolución) se...
La medida práctica del color- 6 - Z = K ∑ 380 780 Pλ ρλ z _ λ ∆λ Z10 = K10 ∑ 380 780 Pλ ρλ z _ 10λ ∆λ o para el caso de un...
La medida práctica del color- 7 - patrón considerado Pλ, las funciones de igualación del observador patrón x _ λ, y _ λ, z...
La medida práctica del color- 8 - calcular una diferencia de color ∆E más fiable que la distancia lineal entre dos muestra...
La medida práctica del color- 9 - Figura 4.2 .- Diagrama cromático CIE 1960 Aunque los resultados pueden considerarse medi...
La medida práctica del color- 10 - Las coordenadas L* u* v*, se definen de las siguientes ecuaciones siempre que el valor ...
La medida práctica del color- 11 - 4.7.2.-ESPACIO CIELAB El espacio CIELAB está adaptado también como norma UNE, y en él s...
La medida práctica del color- 12 - Las coordenadas colorimétricas a* y b* forman un plano perpendicular a la Claridad. La ...
La medida práctica del color- 13 - Los diagramas de cromaticidad en el espacio CIELAB no son diagramas de cromaticidad pro...
La medida práctica del color- 14 - una fuente de luz. El blanco de referencia, si no se indica lo contrario, se tomará con...
La medida práctica del color- 15 - Diferencia de Cromaticidad (métrica) 2*2* baM ∆+∆=∆ Diferencia de Tono (métrica) 2*2 CM...
