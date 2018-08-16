WORKMAN PUBLISHING-The Beading Answer Book is a phenominal reference for all Beaders whether you re and expert or novice. Got all the answers you could possibly need right at your fingertips to the questions you have and those you ahven t thought to ask yet. Get answers to questions like: bracelet length, what kinds of beads are best for which projects, which kind of clasp to use, and many more. Learn about stitching with beads, the different stitches used and what the best beads for stitching are. This book answers more than 200 of the most vexing questions. This book is approximately 6x4 inches, making it the perfect size to keep with your beading at home and on-the-go. Author: Karen Morris. Softcover: 432 pages. Imported.

