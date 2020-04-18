Successfully reported this slideshow.
Integrante: Ibarra, D. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Instituto Universitario Avepane Programa Educación Preescolar- I...
La teoría del desarrollo cognitivo de Piaget es una teoría exhaustiva sobre la naturaleza y el desarrollo de la inteligenc...
Asimilación Piaget estableció en su teoría de la inteligencia dos funciones básica de la inteligencia, que son a su vez do...
Aunque asimilación y acomodación son funciones invariantes en el sentido de estar presentes a lo largo de todo el proceso ...
Esquema Representa lo que puede repetirse y generalizarse en una acción; es decir, el esquema es aquello que poseen en com...
DESARROLLO COGNITIVO Los aportes de Jean Piaget al estudio de la infancia, además de su teoría constructivista del desarro...
Senso-Motor Esta es la primera en el desarrollo cognitivo y según Piaget, ocurre entre el momento del nacimiento y la apar...
Preoperacional De 2 a 7 años En esta etapa, los niños empiezan a ganar la capacidad de ponerse en el lugar de los demás y ...
Operaciones concretas De 7 a 12 años En esta etapa, los niños empiezan a usar la lógica para llegar a conclusiones válidas...
Operaciones formales De 12 años hasta la vida adulta En este período los niños ganan la capacidad para utilizar una lógica...
Teoría de Jean Piaget

Teoría del Desarrollo de Jean Piaget (prsentación)

Teoría de Jean Piaget

  1. 1. Integrante: Ibarra, D. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Instituto Universitario Avepane Programa Educación Preescolar- Inicial Semestre: I-2020 TEORIA DEL DESARROLLO JEAN PIAGET
  2. 2. La teoría del desarrollo cognitivo de Piaget es una teoría exhaustiva sobre la naturaleza y el desarrollo de la inteligencia humana. Fue creado por primera vez por el psicólogo suizo del desarrollo Jean Piaget (1896–1980). La teoría se ocupa de la naturaleza del conocimiento en sí y de cómo los humanos gradualmente lo adquieren, lo construyen y lo utilizan. La teoría de Piaget se conoce principalmente como una teoría de la etapa de desarrollo. Para Piaget, el desarrollo cognitivo era una reorganización progresiva de los procesos mentales resultantes de la maduración biológica y la experiencia ambiental. Creía que los niños construyen una comprensión del mundo que los rodea, experimentan discrepancias entre lo que saben y lo que descubren en su entorno, y luego ajustan sus ideas en consecuencia. Además, Piaget afirmó que el desarrollo cognitivo está en el centro del organismo humano y que el lenguaje depende del conocimiento y la comprensión adquiridos a través del desarrollo cognitivo. El trabajo de Piaget, mencionado anteriormente, recibió la mayor atención.
  3. 3. Asimilación Piaget estableció en su teoría de la inteligencia dos funciones básica de la inteligencia, que son a su vez dos formas distintas de aprendizaje o adquisición de conocimientos: la asimilación y la acomodación. • Asimilación. Se trata de un método de confrontar conocimientos novedosos o situaciones existenciales novedosas, inéditas, cotejándolas con el bagaje de conocimientos aprendidos. Es una forma de captar nuevas experiencias e integrarlas a nuestros esquemas mentales. Acomodación. Por el contrario, la acomodación supone la capacidad de replantear ciertos esquemas mentales concebidos a partir del encuentro de un experiencia novedosa o un conocimiento nuevo, que obliga a reinterpretar los esquemas mentales ya que no puede ser asimilado. Según Piaget estos procesos son dos caras de una misma moneda, es decir, no pueden existir el uno sin el otro. Cuando están en equilibrio, generan esquemas mentales de inteligencia operativa. Cuando uno predomina sobre el otro, se producen representaciones del orden de la inteligencia figurativa.
  4. 4. Aunque asimilación y acomodación son funciones invariantes en el sentido de estar presentes a lo largo de todo el proceso evolutivo, la relación entre ellas es cambiante de modo que la evolución intelectual es la evolución de esta relación asimilación / acomodación. Equilibrio  El equilibro se establece entre los esquemas del sujeto y los acontecimientos externos. El equilibrio se traduce en una integración jerárquica de esquemas diferenciados. Organización Es un atributo que posee la inteligencia, y está formada por las etapas de conocimientos que conducen a conductas diferentes en situaciones específicas. Para Piaget un objeto no puede ser jamás percibido ni aprendido en sí mismo sino a través de las organizaciones de las acciones del sujeto en cuestión.
  5. 5. Esquema Representa lo que puede repetirse y generalizarse en una acción; es decir, el esquema es aquello que poseen en común las acciones, por ejemplo "empujar" a un objeto con una barra o con cualquier otro instrumento. Un esquema es una actividad operacional que se repite (al principio de manera refleja) y se universaliza de tal modo que otros estímulos previos no significativos se vuelven capaces de suscitarla. Un esquema es una imagen simplificada.
  6. 6. DESARROLLO COGNITIVO Los aportes de Jean Piaget al estudio de la infancia, además de su teoría constructivista del desarrollo de la inteligencia, lo posicionaron como una de las figuras más importantes en el mundo de la teoría pedagógica. Uno de sus principales estudios fue el de la Teoría Cognoscitiva a partir de la cual planteó que el desarrollo cognitivo, es una construcción continua del ser humano, marcada por varias etapas, necesidades y acciones. Piaget divide esas etapas en periodos de tiempo y define el momento y el tipo de habilidad intelectual que un niño desarrolla según la fase cognitiva en la que se encuentra. Estas etapas son: la sensorio motriz (0 a 2 años), la preoperacional (2 a 7 años), la etapa de operaciones concretas (7 a 12 años) y la de operaciones formales (12 años en adelante). Senso-Motor preoperacional operacional operaciones concretas operaciones formales.
  7. 7. Senso-Motor Esta es la primera en el desarrollo cognitivo y según Piaget, ocurre entre el momento del nacimiento y la aparición de un lenguaje que se articula en frases simples. Esta etapa se define por la interacción física con el entorno. El desarrollo cognitivo, en este momento, se articula a través de un juego que es experimental y que se puede asociar también a ciertas experiencias que surgen de la interacción con personas, objetos o animales. En esta etapa, según el psicólogo, los bebés están en una etapa sensorio-motora y juegan para satisfacer sus necesidades mediante transacciones entre ellos mismos y el entorno, hecho que se relaciona con lo que él llamó un “comportamiento egocéntrico”, es decir, aquel que está centrado en sí mismo y no en la perspectiva del otro. De 0 a 2 años
  8. 8. Preoperacional De 2 a 7 años En esta etapa, los niños empiezan a ganar la capacidad de ponerse en el lugar de los demás y por esta razón, son capaces de actuar y hacer juegos de rol. A pesar de este cambio, el egocentrismo sigue de alguna manera presente y por esto, hay dificultades a la hora de acceder a pensamiento o reflexiones más abstractas. En esta etapa, los niños aún no puede realizar operaciones mentales complejas, tal como lo hace un adulto, por eso, Piaget también habla de lo que se conoce como “pensamiento mágico” que surge de asociaciones simples y arbitrarias que el niño hace cuando intenta entender cómo funciona el mundo.
  9. 9. Operaciones concretas De 7 a 12 años En esta etapa, los niños empiezan a usar la lógica para llegar a conclusiones válidas, pero para lograrlo necesitan situaciones concretas y no abstractas. También pueden categorizar aspectos de la realidad de una forma mucho más compleja. Otro punto esencial es que el pensamiento deja de ser tan egocéntrico. Una señal clara de esta etapa es cuando los niños pueden darse cuenta, por ejemplo, de que la cantidad de líquido en un recipiente no depende de la forma que adquiere, pues éste conserva su volumen.
  10. 10. Operaciones formales De 12 años hasta la vida adulta En este período los niños ganan la capacidad para utilizar una lógica que les permite llegar a conclusiones abstractas que no están ligadas a casos concretos. En otras palabras, a partir de este momento, pueden “pensar sobre pensar”, y eso quiere decir que pueden analizar y manipular deliberadamente esquemas de pensamiento. También pueden utilizar el razonamiento hipotético deductivo. Su teoría es mucho más compleja y se extiende más allá de la síntesis de sus cuatro etapas, pero lo más importante es entender que su trabajo ha sido una pieza fundacional de la Psicología del Desarrollo y sin duda ha tenido una gran influencia, especialmente en psicólogos y pedagogos. En la actualidad, el trabajo del científico suizo ha servido como base para impulsar investigaciones más actualizadas sobre la forma como los niños crecen, se desarrollan y aprenden, y esto da cuenta del impacto de su aporte al entendimiento del desarrollo cognitivo infantil. Aunque se habla de edades en las etapas de desarrollo de Piaget, no hay límites fijos y estas edades sirven como referencia de las fases de transición entre una etapa y otra. Por eso, para Piaget es posible encontrar casos de desarrollo diferentes, en los cuales los niños tardan en pasar a la siguiente fase o llegan temprano a éstas.

