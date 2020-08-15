Successfully reported this slideshow.
WELCOME MD.SALAUDDIN KAHN 191-15-12270 DEPARTMENT OF CSE DAFFODIL INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY
HISTORY AND APPLICATION OF INTERPOLATION AND CURVE FITTING
INTERPOLATION • In the mathematical field of numerical analysis, interpolation is a method of constructing new data points...
APPLICATION OF INTERPOLATION If we are find out the population of Bangladesh in 1978 when we know the population of Bangla...
CURVE FITTING • Curve fitting is the process of constructing a curve, or mathematical functions, which possess closest pro...
CURVE FITTING • The main purpose of curve fitting is to theoretically describe experimental data with a model (function or...
THANK YOU
Basics of History and application of interpolation and curve fitting

Basics of History and application of interpolation and curve fitting

