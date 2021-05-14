Buy Fadal Glentek Brushless AC Amplifier, AMP-0039 | ITSCNC

Buy Fadal’s Glentek AC brushless amplifiers, AMP-0039 are featured with 5000 Line Encoder.

The 5000 Line AC Ampifier is used with the Glentek MTR-0139 & Baldor MTR-0141. We recommend you buy the ITS or Glentek AMP-0039 instead of the AMC Amplifier.



We offer three types of Amplifiers for Fadal Machines:

– New in 2014 Fadal Amplifiers By ITS

– New & Remanufactured Glentek Amplifiers

– Repair Service of Glentek Amplifiers



Direct help in determining if you really do need to replace the amplifier. When working with engineers that design the machine, we can help determine if there are other elements in the servo system that also need to be addressed before replacing an amplifier.