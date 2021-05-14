Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Glentek Brushless AC Amplifier, 5000 Line, AMP-0039 Axis amplifiers are electronic devices or circuits used to increase th...
Things to know about Fadal Machine Amplifiers Axis amplifiers are electronic devices or circuits used to increase the magn...
General Safeguards and Amplifier Adjustment Each of the Fadal amplifiers comes with an instruction manual containing the s...
Glentek Brushless AC Amplifier AMP-0039
Feature and Benefits  Fadal’s Glentek AC brushless amplifiers are featured with 5000 and 8192 Line Encoder. These are des...
 The FAULT LED lights up when the machine amplifier exceeds the continuous duty cycle to indicate starting as for the fir...
Contact us Address: 9182 Independence Ave. Chatsworth, Ca. 91311 Order Desk: 1-800-342-3475 Fax: 1-818-727-1750 Email: par...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Sales
61 views
May. 14, 2021

Buy Fadal Glentek Brushless AC Amplifier, AMP-0039 | ITSCNC

Buy Fadal’s Glentek AC brushless amplifiers, AMP-0039 are featured with 5000 Line Encoder.
The 5000 Line AC Ampifier is used with the Glentek MTR-0139 & Baldor MTR-0141. We recommend you buy the ITS or Glentek AMP-0039 instead of the AMC Amplifier.

We offer three types of Amplifiers for Fadal Machines:
– New in 2014 Fadal Amplifiers By ITS
– New & Remanufactured Glentek Amplifiers
– Repair Service of Glentek Amplifiers

Direct help in determining if you really do need to replace the amplifier. When working with engineers that design the machine, we can help determine if there are other elements in the servo system that also need to be addressed before replacing an amplifier.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Buy Fadal Glentek Brushless AC Amplifier, AMP-0039 | ITSCNC

  1. 1. Glentek Brushless AC Amplifier, 5000 Line, AMP-0039 Axis amplifiers are electronic devices or circuits used to increase the magnitude of the signal applied to their input. The 5000 Line AC Ampifier is used with Glentek MTR- 0139 & Baldor MTR-0141. We recommend you buy the ITS or Glentek AMP-0039 instead of the AMC Amplifier. For more information see our Amplifier Repair Services. Cores must be repairable in order to receive a refund. AMC brand amps are not accepted.
  2. 2. Things to know about Fadal Machine Amplifiers Axis amplifiers are electronic devices or circuits used to increase the magnitude of the signal applied to their input. Fadal first designed their 5000-line count amplifier with the help of Glentek. Later they also partnered with Advanced Motion Control (AMC) to develop different types of Amplifiers. These brands continually upgrade their products with the latest technologies, and they feature fault indicating LED lighting and users can easily interpret the LED indicators on the front of the amp with Fadal maintenance manual.
  3. 3. General Safeguards and Amplifier Adjustment Each of the Fadal amplifiers comes with an instruction manual containing the safety instructions to avoid any kind of malfunctioning or personal injuries. The first step of any Fadal parts installation is to cut off the electricity supply; one must disconnect all power to the machine before adding any component. It is highly recommended that a qualified technician is used for safe installation or servicing. All brushless Fadal amplifiers are adjusted prior to shipping and may only need minor adjustments. There are three pots that will need to be adjusted, such as the compensation pot, signal gain pot, and balance pot. The goal of this adjustment is to dynamically balance the amp with all the XYZ axes for proper functioning.
  4. 4. Glentek Brushless AC Amplifier AMP-0039
  5. 5. Feature and Benefits  Fadal’s Glentek AC brushless amplifiers are featured with 5000 and 8192 Line Encoder. These are designed in a linear way and rotate in 10 amps continuous and 20 amps peak. Frey are designed to drive a 6-pole motor with a 5000-line encoder.  New Fadal CNC Machine Amplifiers are designed to produce better current output conditions in three stages: continuous, peak, and fold back modes. Instead of just shutting down the amplifier after a 3- second peak current output, this new Fadal amplifier automatically folds back to continuous motor output. Like others, amplifiers of Fadal, not just lighting an LED to indicate a FAULT mode, but designed to provide better functionality to help with diagnostics:
  6. 6.  The FAULT LED lights up when the machine amplifier exceeds the continuous duty cycle to indicate starting as for the first 3 seconds it uses 200% peak current output. After 3 seconds, it folds back to the 100% continuous output rating.  The LED light goes OFF as the continuous rating of the amplifier and the 3 second Peak output capability is restored.  The Fault signal goes LOW only when the amplifier is actually malfunctioning or the motor and/or wires are disconnected or shorted.  These new models of Fadal amplifier are covered with a protective cover to protect the Fadal amplifier from handling and shield it from stray chips that can end up in the electrical cabinet.
  7. 7. Contact us Address: 9182 Independence Ave. Chatsworth, Ca. 91311 Order Desk: 1-800-342-3475 Fax: 1-818-727-1750 Email: parts@itscnc.com Website: www.itscnc.com

×