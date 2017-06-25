Il gelsomino, Dono di Dio • Il gelsomino è un fiore popolare il cui significato è spesso associato all’amore, alla romanza...
I benefici • Facilita la circolazione sanguigna e diminuisce la pressione. Facilita anche la perdita di peso grazie al suo...
Contro-indicazioni • E’ sconsigliato prenderlo al mattino per evitare l’ustione di stomaco. • È sconsigliato per la donna ...
Contenuto: olio di cocco, gelsomino e vaso di yogurt. Tecnicautilizzata: enfleurage a freddo Spiegazione: In un vaso di yo...
Dopo cinque giorni, noi osserviamo modifiche: -leggero cambiamento di colore.
• Dopo il decimo giorno, noi abbiamo ottenuto olio di cocco con odore di gelsomino e lo utilizzerò per i miei capelli o il...
Noemi enfleurage de jasmin italien
Noemi enfleurage de jasmin italien
Noemi enfleurage de jasmin italien
Noemi enfleurage de jasmin italien
Noemi enfleurage de jasmin italien
Noemi enfleurage de jasmin italien
Noemi enfleurage de jasmin italien
Noemi enfleurage de jasmin italien
Noemi enfleurage de jasmin italien
Noemi enfleurage de jasmin italien
Noemi enfleurage de jasmin italien
Noemi enfleurage de jasmin italien
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Noemi enfleurage de jasmin italien

17 views

Published on

Résultats expérience

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
17
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
3
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Noemi enfleurage de jasmin italien

  1. 1. Il gelsomino, Dono di Dio • Il gelsomino è un fiore popolare il cui significato è spesso associato all’amore, alla romanza e alla purezza, ma anche la bellezza e la sensualità. E in altre culture, simboleggia fortuna e prosperità. • E’ utilizzato come tè per mal di testa, la tosse e come sedativo.
  2. 2. I benefici • Facilita la circolazione sanguigna e diminuisce la pressione. Facilita anche la perdita di peso grazie al suo effetto drenante e brucia i grassi. • Permette di rilassarsi, è antisettico, disinfettante e ha effetti curativi. • Aumenta la secrezione di latte per la donna che dà il seno. • Anti rughe, ammorbidisce la pelle in una decina di giorni e si può utilizzare mescolandolo con il vostro shampoo abituale. • Rinforza e nutrisce le unghie.
  3. 3. Contro-indicazioni • E’ sconsigliato prenderlo al mattino per evitare l’ustione di stomaco. • È sconsigliato per la donna incinta perché provoca la mestruazione. • Si deve prendere a piccole dosi a causa dell’acido che contiene. • E’ sconsigliato utilizzarlo puro perché provoca irritazione.
  4. 4. Contenuto: olio di cocco, gelsomino e vaso di yogurt. Tecnicautilizzata: enfleurage a freddo Spiegazione: In un vaso di yogurt, c’è olio di cocco. Sul coperchio del vaso di marmellata, ho legato il gelsomino con una pellicola di cucina. Poi, ho bloccato il vaso di yogurt con il coperchio del vaso di marmellata assicurandomi che il fiore è nel piatto. Ho supportato con una statua di uccello, lo vedrete dopo. Osservazione: Dopo sei giorni, l’olio comincia a cambiare colore e a prendere odore di gelsomino. Col passare del tempo, l’odore è onnipresente. ESPERIMENTO
  5. 5. Dopo cinque giorni, noi osserviamo modifiche: -leggero cambiamento di colore.
  6. 6. • Dopo il decimo giorno, noi abbiamo ottenuto olio di cocco con odore di gelsomino e lo utilizzerò per i miei capelli o il mio corpo.

×