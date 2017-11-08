Hecho impunible

República Bolivariana De Venezuela Ministerio Del Poder Popular Para La Educación Superior Universidad Fermín Toro Núcleo ...
  1. 1. República Bolivariana De Venezuela Ministerio Del Poder Popular Para La Educación Superior Universidad Fermín Toro Núcleo Portuguesa Facultad De Derecho Integrantes Isys Devides CI 23052782 SAIA Derecho Tributario Docente: Emily Ramírez
  2. 2. El Hecho Imponible Este es un elemento tributario conocido también como presupuesto de hecho, siendo el mayormente una circunstancia o presupuesto de un hecho concreto, el cual es localizado en un tiempo y espacio determinado, el cual es de carácter jurídico o económico que la ley establece para configurar cada tributo. Según lo establecido en el COT en el artículo n° 36 El hecho imponible es el presupuesto establecido por la ley y tipifica el tributo originando así el nacimiento de la obligación tributaria ser un índice de capacidad económica y ser el origen de la obligación tributaria, en dos vertientes, obligaciones materiales (pago de la cuota, intereses y recargos) y obligaciones formales, Es importante destacar que todo hecho imponible tiene una dimensión temporal. Se trata de la relación o el periodo de tiempo durante el cual puede entenderse realizado el hecho imponible. Esta temporalidad determina el nacimiento de la obligación tributaria, determina qué ley es aplicable y obliga a considerar el momento de la exigibilidad de la prestación tributaria. Asimismo, Villegas sostiene y cito que "el hecho imponible como hipótesis legal condicionante es un hecho de sustancia económica, al cual el derecho convierte en hecho jurídico"; en consecuencia el hecho imponible, es un hecho jurídico concreto que da nacimiento a la obligación tributaria, ya que la ley por sí sola no puede cumplir con este fin por no poder indicar dentro de su ordenamiento a los deudores individuales del tributo, por lo que se vale del hecho imponible que al realizarse determina el sujeto pasivo y la prestación a que está obligado. En pocas palabras esto significa que sin este hecho imponible no tiene ninguna validez legal y económica ante un ordenamiento ya que este determina el sujeto pasivo y da la cabalidad para que este sea obligado a responder. Es igualmente importante el aspecto espacial del hecho imponible, que indica el lugar de producción del mismo. Esto es decisivo para determinar el ente público al que se sujeta.
  3. 3. El nacimiento de este hecho se da gracias a tres vertientes que son sumamente importantes para el desarrollo del mismo. 1) La Ley, por sí misma, sin condicionarse con algún hecho jurídico (obligaciones meramente legales). 2) La Ley por sí misma, pero condicionado a un hecho jurídico (obligación ex lege). 3) La voluntad de las partes (obligaciones voluntarias). Con esto claro la obligación tributaria nace a raíz de que se realice un hecho previsto en la ley como un generador de dicha obligación ya que su nacimiento ha sido condicionado a la realización o no de un hecho jurídico. Según el Código Orgánico Tributario (COT) conforme al principio NILLUM TRIBUTUN LEGE (principio de legalidad) la obligación tributaria nace cuando se realiza el presupuesto Citando el artículo 37. COT. Establece que “Se considera ocurrido el hecho imponible y existente sus resultados” 1) En las situaciones de hecho, desde el momento que se hayan realizado las circunstancias materiales necesarias para que produzcan los efectos que normalmente les corresponden. 2) En las situaciones jurídicas, desde el momento en que estén definitivamente constituidas de conformidad con el derecho aplicable. Ya de forma específica cada ley tributaria define el hecho imponible que dará nacimiento a la obligación tributaria que la misma regula. Así tenemos hecho imponible que corresponde al IVA, ISLR, el Impuesto a las Grandes Transacciones y para los tantos otros tributos que configuran el sistema de obligaciones tributarias en el país. La ley no hace sino establecer cuáles son los hechos jurídicos que dan origen a las obligaciones: por lo tanto, existe necesariamente en toda obligación legal una definición por parte de la ley, de cuáles son las circunstancias de hecho, los supuestos de hecho, los hechos jurídicos que dan origen a las obligaciones, es decir las situaciones de hecho en virtud de los cuales, cuando se verifican en la realidad, surge o nace en ese momento la obligación de dar el tributo. Todas estas condiciones, supuestos, presupuestos,
  4. 4. circunstancias en una palabra, hechos: son justamente un hecho jurídico de carácter tributario. Hay que recordar que el desconocimiento de la ley no es una excusa para su incumplimiento por lo que es sumamente importante la realización de los inventarios de obligaciones tributarias, materiales y formales para así poder evitar sanciones La Exigibilidad del Hecho Imponible son situaciones de hechos los cuales la ley no exige el cumplimiento de alguna formalidad o de algún requisito para la validez de algún hecho, sino que basta con la realización del acto generador del de la obligación tributaria. El Artículo 38. COT, explica claramente que si el hecho imponible estuviese condicionado por la ley o fuese un acto jurídico condicionado se considerara realizado en el momento de su celebración o al producirse la condición si esta fuera suspensiva. Para concluir los supuestos establecidos en la ley sobre el nacimiento del hecho imponible es toda la estructura y existencia de una manifestación concreta con una capacidad que busca contribuir de manera territorial y con mucha precisión pudiendo contemplar la tipificación de cualquier lado de las manifestaciones de capacidad contributiva existentes, ya sean generales o parciales. Son hechos escogidos por el legislador e incorporados en la norma jurídica tributaria , aplicando siempre el principio de la generalidad y estos hechos no son abstractos sino reales , como la renta, el patrimonio, el consumo entre otros.

