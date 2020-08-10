Materi kimia 4

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. KIMIA RUMUS KIMIA
  2. 2. Rumus Kimia Unsur Unsur adalah zat kimia yang tersusun oleh atom tunggal (monoatomik). Oleh karena itu, rumus kimia unsur sama dengan lambang atom unsur tersebut.
  3. 3. Pada suhu ruang, sebagian unsur ada yang membentuk molekul. Rumus kimia unsur-unsur semacam ini tidak digambarkan hanya dengan lambang unsurnya, melainkan unsur beserta jumlah atom yang membentuk molekul unsur tersebut. Beberapa unsur dalam kehidupan sehari-hari terdapat sebagai molekul unsur.
  4. 4. Rumus Kimia Suatu Senyawa Suatu senyawa dapat terbentuk atas penggabungan beberapa unsur dengan komposisi tertentu. Oleh karena itu, rumus kimia suatu senyawa biasanya menyatakan jenis dan jumlah relatif unsur-unsur penyusun senyawa tersebut. Sebagai contoh, air memiliki rumus kimia H2O. Artinya, air tersusun atas 2 unsur H dan satu unsur O.
  5. 5. Contoh molekul air Tampak molekul air yang tersusun atas dua buah atom hidrogen dan sebuah atom oksigen. Angka 2 menyatakan jumlah atom hidrogen dan angka 1 menyatakan jumlah atom oksigen. Lambang atom hidrogen adalah H, lambang atom oksigen adalah O. Oleh karena
  6. 6. Rumus kimia suatu senyawa mulai dari yang sederhana dan kompleks dijelaskan sebagai berikut: a. H2O berarti 1 molekul air terdapat 2 atom hidrogen dan 1 atom oksigen, bukan OH2. b. CO2 berarti dalam 1 molekul gas karbon dioksida terdapat 1 atom karbon dan 2 atom oksigen, bukan O2C. c. C12H22O11 berarti dalam 1 molekul gula terdapat 12 atom karbon, 22 atom hidrogen, dan 11 atom oksigen.

