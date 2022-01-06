Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 06, 2022
Specialty paper market size, industry trends, swot study, share and forecast to 2027

Specialty paper market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 77,971.48 million by 2027. Increasing demand of packaging products among consumers is a driving factor for the market growth.

Specialty paper market size, industry trends, swot study, share and forecast to 2027

  Specialty Paper Market Size, Industry Trends, SWOT Study, Share and Forecast to 2027 Browse Full Report : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global- specialty-paper-market Specialty Paper Market, By Product Type (Release & Labels, Décor Paper, Carbonless Paper, Printing Paper, Packaging Paper, Functional Paper, Kraft Paper, Thermal Paper, Pharmaceutical Leaflet Paper, Filter Paper and Others), Raw Material (Pulp and Functional Chemical), Application (Industrial, Building & Construction, Packaging, Label, Printing, Automotive, Food Services, Electricals, Medical Application and Others), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027
  Specialty paper market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 77,971.48 million by 2027. Increasing demand of packaging products among consumers is a driving factor for the market growth. The extensive properties of specialty paper, high-quality, and unique characteristic has increased the demand of specialty paper in various industries which also increases number of smokers and has propelled the demand of filter paper for manufacturing of cigarettes, for this reason increased adoption of specialty paper in various industry applications is acting as an driver for boosting the demand of the specialty paper market. The availability of substitutes restricts the growth of the market, for this reason, availability of substitutes is acting as a restraint and hampering the demand of specialty paper market. Market Analysis and Insights
  3. 3. databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com Image
  Major Key Players Some of the major players operating in this market are : • Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas • Sappi • NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. • Ahlstrom-Munksjö • Georgia-Pacific • Robert Wilson Paper • International Paper • WestRock Company • Domtar Corporation • Oji Holdings Corporation
  • By Product Type (Release & Labels, Décor Paper, Carbonless Paper, Printing Paper, Packaging Paper, Functional Paper, Kraft Paper, Thermal Paper, Pharmaceutical Leaflet Paper, Filter Paper and Others) • By Raw Material (Pulp and Functional Chemical) • By Application (Industrial, Building & Construction, Packaging, Label, Printing, Automotive, Food Services, Electricals, Medical Application and Others) Market Segmentation
  Based on geography, the market is segmented into five geographical regions  North America  Europe  Asia-Pacific  South America  Middle East  Africa Regional Analysis
  7. 7. databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com 7 About Data Bridge Market Research An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today! Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Read Continue : http://databridgemarketresearch.com/about-us/ Contact Us : Sopan Gedam Sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com

