Pada tulisan ini penulis akan memberikan pemaparan singkat tentang bagaimana Konsultan ISO dapat membantu anda? Pada saat ...
tidak sesuai dengan kenyataannya, penulis sendiri pernah mempunyai pengalaman dalam menangani klien-klien yang bangkrut da...
Hal-hal lain yang juga perlu diawasi mengingat bahwa semua menjanjikan sebagai “Nomor Satu” : 1. Terlalu Bombastis Dan Ind...
Bagaimana konsultan iso dapat membantu organisasi anda

Bagaimana konsultan iso dapat membantu organisasi anda

  1. 1. Pada tulisan ini penulis akan memberikan pemaparan singkat tentang bagaimana Konsultan ISO dapat membantu anda? Pada saat organisasi memutuskan untuk menggunakan Konsultan ISO, seringkali Top-Management atau pimpinan tidak mengetahui dengan jelas apa yang ia butuh kan dari Konsultan ISO. Dalam beberapa kasus aktual yang dihadapi penulis, dapat dikatakan permintaan sistem manajemen digeneralisasi misalnya Sistem Manajemen Mutu, yang disampaikan adalah organisasi membutuhkan Sistem Manajemen Mutu ISO 9001. Kemudian Konsultan ISO akan mengirimkan proposal penawaran Jasa Konsultasi Sistem Manajemen Mutu bahkan termasuk dibundling dengan Sertifikasi ISO 900. Namun kenyataannya setelah dilakukan kajian lebih mendalam yaitu Gap Analisis atau wawancara dengan Top-Management, ternyata yang dibutuhkan hanyalah Prosedur Kerja suatu departemen saja / SOP, atau RACI Model ( Kejelasan Pembagian Tugas), atau permasalahan tentang Alur Proses Bisnis yang perlu untuk disinkronisasi. Nah, untuk itu solusi yang paling ideal adalah, silahkan undang Konsultan ISO dan kemudian ajak untuk berkomunikasi secara intensif tentang gejala-gejala yang dihadapi organisasi, seperti seorang dokter, Konsultan ISO pun tidak akan mengetahui permasalahan yang dihadapi dengan pasti dari organisasi kalau tidak disampaikan keluhan-keluhan yang dirasakan. Ada pepatah yang mengatakan, “Malu bertanya sesat dijalan” hal ini pula lah yang dirasakan oleh beberapa klien, kadang Konsultan ISO hanya menggeneralisir permasalahan secara umum, padahal treatment-nya berbeda-beda, dan harus disesuaikan dengan penyelesaian teknis terkait, semoga tulisan ini memberikan pencerahan dan gambaran tentang jenis konsultasi yang anda butuhkan. Jadi tunggu apalagi, bila anda merasakan ada kebutuhan sistem yang harus segera diaplikasikan dalam organisasi, takut kalau nanti dibiarkan terlalu lama akan merusak tatanan organisasi, jangan ragu-ragu silahkan hubungi kami isokonsultindo. Sebagai Konsultan ISOProfessional, Qualified, Berpengalaman tetapi juga Ekonomis, Mudah dan Cepat. Kami memberikan garansi kepuasan pada semua klien kami. Silahkan klik pada link Konsultan ISO berikut. Cara Memilih Konsultan ISO Yang Berkualitas Saat ini banyak terdapat jasa konsultasi yang kita temukan di internet, pada era dimana informasi dapat diperoleh dengan mudah dan semua dapat diakses melalui layar monitor computer atau melalui smartphone, maka akan kita harus jeli dalam memilih perusahaan Jasa konsultan ISO yang baik dan sesuai dengan kebutuhan kita. Sebelum kita memilih Konsultan ISO untuk membantu pelaksanaan proyek, coba jawab beberapa pertanyaan berikut ini :  Apakah harga merupakan pertimbangan utama ?  Apakah tenggat waktu menjadi pertimbangan utama?  Apakah ada fungsi terkait, teknologi atau produk tambahan yang dibutuhkan? Agar kita tidak kecewa dengan Konsultan ISO yang kita pilih karena banyak iklan-iklan yang hamper seluruhnya menyatakan sebagai Konsultan ISOterbaik meskipun pada prakteknya
  2. 2. tidak sesuai dengan kenyataannya, penulis sendiri pernah mempunyai pengalaman dalam menangani klien-klien yang bangkrut dari Konsultan ISO lain yang meng-klaim dengan servis dan harga yang murah tetapi baru beberapa persen pekerjaan dilakukan tidak memuaskan bahkan ada yang terhenti tanpa kejelasan. Agar hal-hal seperti itu tidak terjadi pada perusahaan kita, berikut ini kami rangkum beberapa tips dan cara memilih Konsultan ISO yang baik : 1. Respon Waktu Pastikan kita menerima respon yang cepat dan detail, Konsultan ISO yang baik selalu menghargai waktu klien, mereka tidak akan memberikan jawaban yang lama atau terkesan ambigu (hal ini mungkin karena masih mencari-cari sumberdaya terkait atau sumber-lainnya). 2. Lihat Kualifikasi Konsultan ISO Pastikan kita mendapatkan CV dari Konsultan ISO yang akan menangani perusahaan kita, semakin detail CV dari Konsultan ISO yang menanganinya maka semakin bagus dan berkualitas, hal ini untuk mendapatkan jawaban apakah sesuai dengan bidang teknis pekerjaan yang kita tawarkan. 3. Lihat History Konsultan ISO Pastikan pada saat kita meminta penawaran kita juga mendapatkanCompany Profile dari Konsultan ISO dimaksud dan memperoleh Feedbackyang kita butuhkan sesuai dengan pertanyaan pertaanyan kita. 4. Detail Kontrak Yang Jelas Pastikan kontrak kerja berisi tentang langkah-langkah kerja, apa yang mejadi acuan, berapa lama proyek akan dilakukan, After-Sales-Service yang jelas, dan hal-hal lainnya yang dijabarkan didalam kontrak kerja. 5. Cari Referensi Terkait Untuk menambah keyakinan, kita boleh mencari referensi berkenaan dengan Konsultan ISO yang kita undang, bukan bermaksud untuk tidak percaya tetapi hal ini dapat menguatkan identitas siapa Konsultan ISO yang akan kita pergunakan jasanya.
  3. 3. Hal-hal lain yang juga perlu diawasi mengingat bahwa semua menjanjikan sebagai “Nomor Satu” : 1. Terlalu Bombastis Dan Indah Bila sesuatu penawaran itu terlalu indah mungkin kebenarannya tidak seperti itu, dengan berbagai macam teknik marketing dan promo yang kadang “To good to be true” kita dibuai dengan promosi-promosi yang menjanjikan segudang kemudahan padahal moral utama dari konsultasi adalah “Transfer Knowledge” dari Konsultan ISO kepada tim organisasi kita. 2. Harga Dibawah Pasar Pada dasarnya sebenarnya sudah ada acuan ketetapan harga untuk Jasa Konsultasi ISO, referensi tentang hal ini merujuk kepada ketetapanAsosiasi Konsultan Indonesia. Sehingga bila kita mendapati harga yang ditawarkan dibawah harga pasar bisa jadi tenaga ahli yang diterjunkan pada perusahaan kita masih belum memenuhi kualifikasi yang seharusnya. Jadi tunggu apalagi?, segera hubungi kami isokonsultindo sebagaiKonsultan ISO Professional, Qualified, Experienced tetapi juga Ekonomis, Mudah dan Cepat. Kami memberikan garansi kelulusan 100% pada semua klien kami. Silahkan klik pada link Jasa Sertifikasi ISO berikut.

