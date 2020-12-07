Resistencia Bacteriana y pruebas de susceptibilidad

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Practica N°9 Susceptibilidad a los antibióticos Ismar A Rivera-Olivero. Msc. PhD(c)
Objetivos O Conocer el procedimiento para realizar una prueba de difusión por disco. O Identificar las variables que puede...
Penicilina 1928. Alexander Fleming 1945 Nobel Copyright © 2020 by LIPPINCOTT WILLIAMS & WILKINS. 4 Parte I - Principios: D...
Resistencia bacteriana O Respuesta evolutiva para lograr la supervivencia en un medio ambiente adverso O Espontáneo o favo...
Resistencia bacteriana Resistencia bacteriana o microbiana Perdida de sensibilidad de un microorganismo a un antimicrobian...
Resistencia bacteriana Resistencia terapéutica Falla terapéutica aun cuando se coloca antibiótico adecuado. Debida a los s...
¿Como se genera la resistencia bacteriana?
Resistencia bacteriana ¿Como se genera? O Factores relacionados con el médico tratante O Factores relacionados con el paci...
Resistencia bacteriana Factores relacionados con el médico tratante O Uso indiscriminado de antibióticos y antimicrobianos...
Resistencia bacteriana Factores relacionados con el paciente O Automedicación O Incumplimiento del tratamiento
Resistencia bacteriana Factores relacionados con microorganismos O Transferencia de la resistencia bacteriana O Mutaciones
Resistencia bacteriana Mutaciones Mutaciones Resistencia Presión selectiva por antibióticos
Resistencia bacteriana O Adquisición de material genético que contiene genes que codifican mecanismos de resistencia Plásm...
Resistencia bacteriana Factores relacionados a otros usos de los antibióticos O Usos en agricultura O Usos en ganadería
Resistencia bacteriana Usos en agricultura Bacterias resistentes
Resistencia bacteriana Usos en ganadería Bacterias Resistentes
Resistencia bacteriana Usos en ganadería Dinamarca 1998 Prohibición del uso de antibióticos como promotores de crecimiento...
Como identificamos si una bacteria es susceptible o resistente?
Pruebas de susceptibilidad antimicrobiana O El aislamiento e identificación de un agente infeccioso a partir de una muestr...
MÉTODOS DETECCIÓN CIM Microdilución en caldo Dilución en agar Método de la cinta o Epsilómetro Etest Difusión del disco en...
Criterios para escoger los antibióticos para las pruebas de susceptibilidad antimicrobiana O Microorganismo aislado. O Mec...
Fuentes de error en las pruebas de susceptibilidad antimicrobiana O Falta del control de calidad de los medios de cultivo ...
Método de difusión del disco Kirby Bauer 6 mm
Kirby Bauer
Kirby Bauer Nefelómetro de MacFarland
Kirby Bauer
Kirby Bauer
CIM-Etest
CIM-Etest
Mecanismos de resistencia bacteriana Como detectarlos en el laboratorio
Betalactamasas O El principal mecanismo de resistencia a los Betalactamicos en BGN es la produccion de betalactamasas O E....
Betalactamasas O BLEE O Carbapenemasas Tienen capacidad O Hidrolizar y causar resistencia a penicilinas. O A oximino-cefal...
BLEE
Carbapenemasas de clase A: KPC O Resistencia a todos los β-lactámicos O Resistencia de alto nivel por presencia de otros m...
Carbapenemasas de clase B. Metalobetalactamasas O Hidrolizan todos los β- lactámicos, menos al aztreonam O Inhibidas por E...
SARM / MRSA S.aureus resistente a meticilina O Medios Cromogenicos O Metodos fenotipos Cefoxitina (FOX)
S.aureus resistente a macrólidos, lincosamidas y estreptogramina B (MLS) O Constitutivos O Inducibles O D-Test
D-test 15– 26 mm Staphylococcus spp. 12 mm Streptococcus spp.
Resistencia Bacteriana y pruebas de susceptibilidad
Resistencia Bacteriana y pruebas de susceptibilidad
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Resistencia Bacteriana y pruebas de susceptibilidad

43 views

Published on

Pruebas de susceptibilidad a los antibioticos

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Resistencia Bacteriana y pruebas de susceptibilidad

  1. 1. Practica N°9 Susceptibilidad a los antibióticos Ismar A Rivera-Olivero. Msc. PhD(c)
  2. 2. Objetivos O Conocer el procedimiento para realizar una prueba de difusión por disco. O Identificar las variables que pueden influir en los resultados de una prueba de difusión por disco. O Basado en las recomendaciones de CLSI, interpretar los diámetros de la zona de inhibición como sensible, intermedio o resistente para cada bacteria.
  3. 3. Penicilina 1928. Alexander Fleming 1945 Nobel Copyright © 2020 by LIPPINCOTT WILLIAMS & WILKINS. 4 Parte I - Principios: David W. K. Acheson; C. Alan Anderson; Elliot J. Androphy; Robert L. Atmar; Joseph T. Barbieri; Joel B. Baseman; Jeffrey M. Bergelson; Karen C. Bloch .... Fuente: Schaechter Mecanismos de las enfermedades microbianas (5th Edition) Supervivencia de las poblaciones humanas, por año. La esperanza media de vida, es decir, la edad en la cual sobrevive la mitad de la población, es indicada por los puntos negros. Este nivel de 50% de supervivencia permaneció en 25 años hasta 1830. Entre 1830 y 1935 el impacto del saneamiento, salud pública y vacunación extendieron la esperanza de vida. Los antibióticos agregaron un promedio de 8 años en los siguientes 40 años (junto con una mejor educación en nutrición y salud). Se debe tener en cuenta que los avances médicos más recientes no han ampliado mucho la esperanza promedio de vida.
  4. 4. Resistencia bacteriana O Respuesta evolutiva para lograr la supervivencia en un medio ambiente adverso O Espontáneo o favorecido por presión selectiva por antibióticos, temperatura, etc.
  5. 5. Resistencia bacteriana Resistencia bacteriana o microbiana Perdida de sensibilidad de un microorganismo a un antimicrobiano al que originalmente era sensible
  6. 6. Resistencia bacteriana Resistencia terapéutica Falla terapéutica aun cuando se coloca antibiótico adecuado. Debida a los siguientes factores: O Del paciente (enfermedad de base, alteraciones de inmunidad, cuerpos extraños, sitio de infección) O Del antimicrobiano (dosis, farmacocinética, farmacodinamia) O Del microorganismo (virulencia, adhesibilidad, etc)
  7. 7. ¿Como se genera la resistencia bacteriana?
  8. 8. Resistencia bacteriana ¿Como se genera? O Factores relacionados con el médico tratante O Factores relacionados con el paciente O Factores relacionados con los microorganismos O Factores relacionados con otros usos de los antibióticos
  9. 9. Resistencia bacteriana Factores relacionados con el médico tratante O Uso indiscriminado de antibióticos y antimicrobianos O Prescripciones por complacencia O Utilización de antimicrobianos de última generación para tratar infecciones que no lo ameritan
  10. 10. Resistencia bacteriana Factores relacionados con el paciente O Automedicación O Incumplimiento del tratamiento
  11. 11. Resistencia bacteriana Factores relacionados con microorganismos O Transferencia de la resistencia bacteriana O Mutaciones
  12. 12. Resistencia bacteriana Mutaciones Mutaciones Resistencia Presión selectiva por antibióticos
  13. 13. Resistencia bacteriana O Adquisición de material genético que contiene genes que codifican mecanismos de resistencia Plásmido: 5 a 100 genes de resistencia y transferencia Cromosoma bacteriano Representación esquemática de una bacteria
  14. 14. Resistencia bacteriana Factores relacionados a otros usos de los antibióticos O Usos en agricultura O Usos en ganadería
  15. 15. Resistencia bacteriana Usos en agricultura Bacterias resistentes
  16. 16. Resistencia bacteriana Usos en ganadería Bacterias Resistentes
  17. 17. Resistencia bacteriana Usos en ganadería Dinamarca 1998 Prohibición del uso de antibióticos como promotores de crecimiento en animales OMS (2003) Unión Europea: a partir de 2006
  18. 18. Como identificamos si una bacteria es susceptible o resistente?
  19. 19. Pruebas de susceptibilidad antimicrobiana O El aislamiento e identificación de un agente infeccioso a partir de una muestra clínica proveniente de un paciente, no es suficiente para impartir una terapia antimicrobiana adecuada. O No se puede predecir la susceptibilidad de las bacterias a los antimicrobianos, en la actualidad tenemos varios métodos. O El reporte de los resultados de una prueba de susceptibilidad bien realizada, es un instrumento que le permitirá al clínico elaborar un plan antibacteriano eficaz contra el patógeno, seleccionando la droga menos tóxica para el paciente, y con las característica farmacocinéticas más apropiadas según la naturaleza y gravedad de la infección.
  20. 20. MÉTODOS DETECCIÓN CIM Microdilución en caldo Dilución en agar Método de la cinta o Epsilómetro Etest Difusión del disco en agar Kirby Bauer Otros PCR genes de resistencia
  21. 21. Criterios para escoger los antibióticos para las pruebas de susceptibilidad antimicrobiana O Microorganismo aislado. O Mecanismo de acción del antibiótico. O Espectro de acción del antibiótico. O Biodisponibilidad del antibiótico en órganos y sistemas (localización de la infección). O Origen o fuente de la infección (hospitalaria o extrahospitalaria). O Estados fisiológicos del paciente (edad, embarazo, entre otros). O Estados patológicos subyacentes (inmunosupresión, tratamiento previo con antibióticos, insuficiencia renal o hepática, entre otros).
  22. 22. Fuentes de error en las pruebas de susceptibilidad antimicrobiana O Falta del control de calidad de los medios de cultivo a utilizar, patrón de McFarland y los discos de antibióticos. O Trabajar con cepas bacterianas que no están puras. O Inadecuada estandarización de la concentración del inóculo. O Utilización de un número excesivo de discos de antibióticos por placa. O Utilización de medios de cultivo no aptos para las pruebas de susceptibilidad. O Lectura prematura o extemporánea de las pruebas de susceptibilidad. O Medición incorrecta de los halos de inhibición por una iluminación deficiente o O reglilla inadecuada. O Incubación en atmósfera inadecuada.
  23. 23. Método de difusión del disco Kirby Bauer 6 mm
  24. 24. Kirby Bauer
  25. 25. Kirby Bauer Nefelómetro de MacFarland
  26. 26. Kirby Bauer
  27. 27. Kirby Bauer
  28. 28. CIM-Etest
  29. 29. CIM-Etest
  30. 30. Mecanismos de resistencia bacteriana Como detectarlos en el laboratorio
  31. 31. Betalactamasas O El principal mecanismo de resistencia a los Betalactamicos en BGN es la produccion de betalactamasas O E. coli 60’ O Betalactamasa TEM-1. O 70-80’ Inhibidores de betalactamasas: el ácido clavulánico, el tazobactam y el sulbactam. O betalactamasas presentaban actividad frente a aminopenicilinas (ampicilina, amoxicilina),carboxipenicilinas (ticarcilina) O Unirse al inhibidor Amoxacilina/acido clavulanico
  32. 32. Betalactamasas O BLEE O Carbapenemasas Tienen capacidad O Hidrolizar y causar resistencia a penicilinas. O A oximino-cefalosporinas 3era y 4ta (cefotaxima, ceftriaxona, ceftazidima, cefepima) O A monobactámicos (aztreonam), O No a cefamicinas (cefoxitina) ni a carbapenémicos (imipenem, meropenem y ertapenem), O Algunas son inhibidas por el ácido clavulánico.
  33. 33. BLEE
  34. 34. Carbapenemasas de clase A: KPC O Resistencia a todos los β-lactámicos O Resistencia de alto nivel por presencia de otros mecanismos O Resistencia a otros antimicrobianos O Puede haber sinergia con ácido clavulánico O No hay sinergia con EDTA O Sinergia con ácido borónico
  35. 35. Carbapenemasas de clase B. Metalobetalactamasas O Hidrolizan todos los β- lactámicos, menos al aztreonam O Inhibidas por EDTA O MBL: IMP, VIM, SIM, NDM, DIM, KHM, SPM, GIM, AIM O Limitadas opciones de tratamiento O Mayor mortalidad asociada a la infección con persistencia en el ambiente hospitalario y diseminación entre BGN.
  36. 36. SARM / MRSA S.aureus resistente a meticilina O Medios Cromogenicos O Metodos fenotipos Cefoxitina (FOX)
  37. 37. S.aureus resistente a macrólidos, lincosamidas y estreptogramina B (MLS) O Constitutivos O Inducibles O D-Test
  38. 38. D-test 15– 26 mm Staphylococcus spp. 12 mm Streptococcus spp.

×