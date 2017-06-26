NAIST小規模計算サーバの 利用状況と今後の展望

NAIST⼩規模計算サーバの 利⽤状況と今後の展望 2017/6/20 奈良先端科学技術⼤学院⼤学 総合情報基盤センター 新井イスマイル
• 3研究科（H30に1研究科） • 情報科学研究科 • バイオサイエンス研究科 • 物質創成科学研究科 • ⼩規模 • 教員： 250 • 職員： 150 • 学⽣：1100 • 新しい • 1991年10⽉〜 2017/6/20 2
総合情報基盤センター • 2010年9⽉〜 2017/6/20 3 5名 10名 14名
曼陀羅システム • 3原理 • 最先端の研究プラットフォーム • ⾼いモビリティ • 協調分散処理環境 • 世界最速レベルへ • 25.4PB（テープドライブ含） • TFLOPSクラスの計算サーバ群 • 100Gbpsの基幹ネットワーク • ...
曼陀羅システムの構成 • 全学情報環境システム 4年リース機器を毎年更新（4年で⼀巡） • 個⼈常⽤端末 • 共通基盤サーバシステム • プレゼンテーション⽀援システム • ⼩規模計算サーバ（H30更新） • 各研究科システム • 電⼦図書館シ...
曼陀羅ネットワーク • 4000+端末 2017/6/20 6
コンテナサーバルーム • PUE: 1.2台 2017/6/20 7 42U ブレーカ電源レール, ブレーカ
2017/6/20 8 Disaster*Recovery**( )* *************for*ICT**in* Oracle*ZFS* ********Storage*ZS3>2* **320TBNetApp NAIST*Serve...
⼩規模計算サーバ（H25年度導⼊） 2017/6/20 9�o���������������������������no��o����on���o��o����on 40Gbps InfiniBand ネットワーク (Oracle Fabric...
使⽤量（⼤容量共有メモリノード） 2017/6/20 10
使⽤量（クラスタノード） 2017/6/20 11
使⽤量（超並列演算ノード） 2017/6/20 12
利⽤動向（5⽉） • ユーザは100⼈を超えない • ヘビーユーザは数⼈ 2017/6/20 13
ヘビーユーザ • 情報科学研究科の学⽣が多い 2017/6/20 14   ⾝分 ユーザ時間(秒) システム時間(秒) CPU MEMORY IOオペレーション数 IO待ち時間 博⼠前期課程 71377631.80 989227.38 1737...
使わない⼈の意⾒ • ライブラリが古くて使えない • ソースコードを⾃分のホーム領域でコンパイル・利 ⽤するスキルはない • ⾃前構築困難なライブラリももちろんある • バージョンを固定した需要も • ルート権が欲しい • ジョブスケジューラと...
GPUノードをたくさん買って仮想化したい • ハイパーバイザ型・ホスト型 • GPU, InfiniBandが仮想化できない • GPUパススルー&Ethernet?（GPUの多重化になって いない） • NVIDIA GRID • VDI⽤途...
⼩規模計算サーバ（H29更新） • ⼤容量共有メモリノード：4台 • メインメモリ：2TB〜 • クラスタノード：43ノード〜 • メインメモリ：128GB〜 • GPU：単精度浮動⼩数点演算 5.3 TFLOPS〜 • 超並列演算ノード：8ノ...
もう計算サーバもクラウドでいい？ • GPU陳腐化のスピードが速い • ネットワーク・CPU・ストレージはもう安い • Azure • GPUノードを早々と導⼊ • Azure ML • 国⽴⾼専機構でプリペイドディスカウント • さくらインタ...
その他 2017/6/20 19
ビッグデータのセンターが⽴ち上がります http://bigdata.naist.jp/ 2017/6/20 20
NAIST SIMとかも・・・ • LTE基地局を⽴てる • ⼀陸技＋局免許＋機材・・・ • MVNO事業者さんと組む 2017/6/20 21
2017/6/20 22
