Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
NOE, ¿AGENTE ENCUBIERTO? II Dr. Ismael González-Silva Centro de Estudios Judaicos del Sur de Puerto Rico
SÍNTESIS MODULO ANTERIOR Lamec es guiado por el pensamiento donde ve a su recién nacido hijo aliviando la carga de la mald...
UN ARADO, ¿FUENTE DE ALIVIO A LA HUMANIDAD?
¿QUÉ CONLLEVA ALIVIAR LA CARGA? Qué tal si iniciamos nuestra búsqueda echando una ojeada a la palabra utilizada por Lamec ...
LA CLAVE ESTÁ EN TRES LETRAS ‫נ‬‫חם‬ ‫ם‬ֶ‫ָּח‬‫נ‬ִּ‫וי‬‫ו‬ ‫ץ‬ ֶ‫ָאר‬ָּ‫ב‬ ‫ם‬ ָּ‫ָאד‬ ִָּּֽ‫ת־ה‬ֶ‫א‬ ‫ה‬ָּ‫ש‬ָּ‫י־ע‬ִִּּֽ...
TRES LETRAS, DOS FORMAS VERBALES ‫נחם‬ Consolar (Lamec) Génesis 5:29 Arrepentirse (El Eterno) Génesis 6:6-7
Cuando se describe el “arrepentimiento” de El Eterno por haber creado al ser humano la palabra utilizada contiene las mism...
GÉNESIS 5:29 VIS A VIS GÉNESIS 6:6-7 “…éste nos aliviará de nuestras obras y del dolor de nuestras manos, a causa de la ti...
ְ‫י‬‫ֲמב‬‫ח‬‫נ‬‫נּו‬ ‫ּומב‬ְֵּ ִּ‫ע‬‫ו‬‫ון‬ ָּ‫ה‬ָּ‫ֲד‬‫א‬‫ה‬ ָּ‫מ‬ ‫מ‬ ִִּּֽ‫מ‬ֲ‫ע‬‫שב‬‫נו‬ּ consolar, arrepentirse obras...
Noe, agente encubierto ii
Noe, agente encubierto ii
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Noe, agente encubierto ii

59 views

Published on

Segundo módulo donde se analiza el cómo se interpreta el que Noé sea un alivio a la humanidad. Las palabras utilizadas por Lamec son repetidas por El Eterno en el mismo orden.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Noe, agente encubierto ii

  1. 1. NOE, ¿AGENTE ENCUBIERTO? II Dr. Ismael González-Silva Centro de Estudios Judaicos del Sur de Puerto Rico
  2. 2. SÍNTESIS MODULO ANTERIOR Lamec es guiado por el pensamiento donde ve a su recién nacido hijo aliviando la carga de la maldición que El Eterno ha impuesto sobre la tierra. Noé inventará el arado y otros artefactos que ayudarán al ser humano a cultivar la tierra.
  3. 3. UN ARADO, ¿FUENTE DE ALIVIO A LA HUMANIDAD?
  4. 4. ¿QUÉ CONLLEVA ALIVIAR LA CARGA? Qué tal si iniciamos nuestra búsqueda echando una ojeada a la palabra utilizada por Lamec al nombrar a su hijo. Se trata de: yenajamenu Ahora que hemos identificado la palabra, hagamos otra pregunta. En esta parashá, ésta palabra, ¿se vuelve a utilizar?
  5. 5. LA CLAVE ESTÁ EN TRES LETRAS ‫נ‬‫חם‬ ‫ם‬ֶ‫ָּח‬‫נ‬ִּ‫וי‬‫ו‬ ‫ץ‬ ֶ‫ָאר‬ָּ‫ב‬ ‫ם‬ ָּ‫ָאד‬ ִָּּֽ‫ת־ה‬ֶ‫א‬ ‫ה‬ָּ‫ש‬ָּ‫י־ע‬ִִּּֽ‫כ‬ ‫ָּה‬‫ו‬‫ְה‬‫י‬‫ו‬ ִּֽ‫ו‬‫ב‬ִּ‫־־־‬ֶ‫א‬ ‫ֵּב‬‫ע‬ ְ‫ת‬ִּ‫י‬ ‫מב‬ ‫י‬ ִּ‫את‬ ָּ‫ר‬ָּ‫ר־ב‬ֶ‫ֲש‬‫א‬ ‫ם‬ ָּ‫ָאד‬ָּ‫ת־ה‬ֶ‫א‬ ‫ה‬ֶ‫ח‬ ְ‫מ‬ֶ‫א‬ ‫ָּה‬‫ו‬‫ְה‬‫י‬ ‫ר‬ֶ‫ואמ‬‫י‬‫ו‬‫ה‬ָּ‫מ‬ ָּ‫ֲד‬‫א‬ ִָּּֽ‫ה‬ ‫בי‬‫נ‬ ְ‫פ‬ ‫־‬‫ע‬ ִּ‫י‬ָּ‫מ‬ָּ‫ש‬‫ה‬ ‫וף‬‫ד־עו‬‫ע‬ ְ‫ו‬ ‫ש‬ֶ‫מ‬ ֶ‫ד־ר‬‫ע‬ ‫ה‬ָּ‫מ‬‫הב‬ ְ‫ד־ב‬‫ע‬ ‫ם‬ ָּ‫ָאד‬ ִּֽ‫ב‬‫מ‬‫י‬ִּ‫כ‬ ‫ם‬‫י‬ ִּ‫ת‬ ְ‫מ‬‫ִּח‬‫נ‬‫י‬ִּ‫כ‬ ‫ם‬ ִִּּֽ‫ית‬ ִּ‫ֲש‬‫ע‬ “Y se arrepintió Adonai de haber hecho hombre en la tierra, y le dolió en su corazón.Y dijo Adonai: Raeré de sobre la faz de la tierra a los hombres que he creado, desde el hombre hasta la bestia, y hasta el reptil y las aves del cielo; pues me arrepiento de haberlos hecho.” (Génesis 6:6-7)
  6. 6. TRES LETRAS, DOS FORMAS VERBALES ‫נחם‬ Consolar (Lamec) Génesis 5:29 Arrepentirse (El Eterno) Génesis 6:6-7
  7. 7. Cuando se describe el “arrepentimiento” de El Eterno por haber creado al ser humano la palabra utilizada contiene las mismas tres letras (matrices) que se utilizan para la palabra empleada por Lamec al describir la función de su recién nacido hijo Noé: aliviar, consolar. O sea, nun, jet y mem. Pero, ¿es ésta la única correspondencia que hallamos entre las palabras de Lamec al nombrar a Noé con las dichas por El Eterno cuando anunció su arrepentimiento por haber creado al ser humano ? Veamos y comparemos.
  8. 8. GÉNESIS 5:29 VIS A VIS GÉNESIS 6:6-7 “…éste nos aliviará de nuestras obras y del dolor de nuestras manos, a causa de la tierra que Adonai maldijo.” (5:29) “Y se arrepintió Adonai de haber hecho hombre en la tierra, y le dolió en su corazón.Y dijo Adonai: Raeré de sobre la faz de la tierra a los hombres que he creado, desde el hombre hasta la bestia, y hasta el reptil y las aves del cielo; pues me arrepiento de haberlos hecho.” (6:6-7)
  9. 9. ְ‫י‬‫ֲמב‬‫ח‬‫נ‬‫נּו‬ ‫ּומב‬ְֵּ ִּ‫ע‬‫ו‬‫ון‬ ָּ‫ה‬ָּ‫ֲד‬‫א‬‫ה‬ ָּ‫מ‬ ‫מ‬ ִִּּֽ‫מ‬ֲ‫ע‬‫שב‬‫נו‬ּ consolar, arrepentirse obras, hecho dolor tierra ִּ‫י‬‫ו‬ָּ‫נ‬‫ם‬ ֶ‫ח‬ ָּ‫ש‬ָּ‫ע‬‫ה‬ ְ‫ת‬ִּ‫וי‬‫ֵּב‬‫ע‬ ָּ‫ה‬‫ם‬ ָּ‫ָאד‬ Lamec El Eterno Las cuatro palabras dichas por Lamec al referirse a su hijo Noéson las mismas que utilizó El Eterno (y en el mismo ordent) cuando habló de la destrucción.

×