A.rph sejarah thn 5

Tema/Tajuk Warisan Negara/ Institusi Raja Standard Kandungan: 6.1 Institusi Raja Standard Pembelajaran: 6.1.1 Menyatakan m...
Tema/Tajuk Warisan Negara/Institusi Raja Standard Kandungan: 6.1 Institusi Raja Standard Pembelajaran: 6.1.3 Menyatakan ke...
Tema/Tajuk Warisan Negara/ Institusi Raja Standard Kandungan: 6.1 Institusi Raja Standard Pembelajaran: 6.1.4 Menyenaraika...
Tema/Tajuk Warisan Negara/ Institusi Raja Standard Kandungan: 6.2 Agama Islam Standard Pembelajaran: 6.2.1 Menyatakan isla...
Tema/Tajuk Agama Islam/ Islam dan Masyarakat Standard Kandungan: 6.2 Agama Islam Standard Pembelajaran: 6.2.3 Menyatakan c...
Tema/Tajuk Agama Islam/ Islam dan Masyarakat Standard Kandungan: 6.2 Agama IslamH Standard Pembelajaran: 6.2.4 Menyatakan ...
Kelas/Masa 5 Setia (6.45 – 7.45) pagi Tema/Tajuk Bahasa Kebangsaan/ Asal Usul Bahasa Melayu Standard Kandungan: 6.3 Bahasa...
Tema/Tajuk Tergugatnya Kedaultan Negara/Kedatangan Kuasa Luar Standard Kandungan: 7.1 Penjajahan dan Campur tangan kuasa l...
Tema/Tajuk Tergugatnya Kedaultan Negara/Kekayaan hasil Bumi Negara Kita Standard Kandungan: 7.1 Penjajahan dan Campur tang...
Tema/Tajuk Perjuangan Kemerdekaan Negara/ Perjuangan Tokoh Tempatan Standard Kandungan: 7.2 Perjuangan Tokoh Tempatan Mene...
Kelas/Masa 5 Gemilang (8.45-9.45) Pagi, 5 Baik (10.05-11.05)Pagi Tema/Tajuk Perjuangan Kemerdekaan Negara/ Perjuangan Toko...
Tema/Tajuk Perjuangan Kemerdekaan Negara/ Perjuangan Tokoh Tempatan Standard Kandungan: 7.3 Sejarah Kemerdekaan 1957 Stand...
Tema/Tajuk Perjuangan Kemerdekaan Negara/ Perjuangan Tokoh Tempatan Standard Kandungan: 7.3 Sejarah Kemerdekaan 1957 Stand...
Kelas/Masa 5 Setia (6.45-7.45) Tema/Tajuk Analisis Soalan Peperiksaan Semester 1 Standard Kandungan: 6.1,6.2,6.3,7.1,7.2,7...
Tema/Tajuk Yang di-Pertuan Agong/Cara Pemilihan Yang di-Pertuan Agong Standard Kandungan: 8.0 Institusi Yang di-Pertuan Ag...
Tema/Tajuk Yang di-Pertuan Agong/Cara Pemilihan Yang di-Pertuan Agong Standard Kandungan: 8.0 Institusi Yang di-Pertuan Ag...
Kelas/Masa 5 Gemilang (8.45-9.45) pagi Tema/Tajuk Yang di-Pertuan Agong/Cara Pemilihan Yang di-Pertuan Agong Standard Kand...
Tema/Tajuk Jata Negara Standard Kandungan: 9.1 Jata Negara Standard Pembelajaran: 9.1.1 Menyenaraikan lambang pada Jata Ne...
Tema/Tajuk Bendera Kebangsaan Standard Kandungan: 9.2 Bendera Kebangsaan Standard Pembelajaran: 9.2.1 Menyatakan nama bend...
Kelas/Masa 5 Setia (6.45-7.45) pagi Tema/Tajuk Bendera Kebangsaan Standard Kandungan: 9.2 Bendera Kebangsaan Standard Pemb...
Tema/Tajuk Bendera Kebangsaan/ Identiti Serantau Standard Kandungan: 9.2 Bendera Kebangsaan Standard Pembelajaran: 9.2.5 M...
Tema/Tajuk Lagu Kebangsaan/ Identiti Serantau Standard Kandungan: 9.3 Lagu Kebangsaan Standard Pembelajaran: 9.3.5 Menyata...
Kelas/Masa 5 Setia (6.45-7.45) pagi Tema/Tajuk Bahasa Melayu/ Bahasa Melayu dalam perlembagaan Standard Kandungan: 9.34 Ba...
Kelas/Masa 5 Setia (6.45-7.45) pagi Tema/Tajuk Identiti Negara Kita/ Bunga Kebangsaan Standard Kandungan: 9.5 Bunga Kebang...
  1. 1. Tema/Tajuk Warisan Negara/ Institusi Raja Standard Kandungan: 6.1 Institusi Raja Standard Pembelajaran: 6.1.1 Menyatakan maksud raja dan kerajaan 6.1.2 Menyatakan konsep daulat dan derhaka K6.1.5 Menyatakan kepentingan taat setia kepada raja Objektif Pada akhir pengajaran dan pembelajaran, murid akan dapat; i. Melafazkan maksud raja dan kerajaan. ii. Menerangkan konsep daulat dan derhaka. iii. Memadan maksud dengan perkataan yang diberikan. iv. Menulis 3 kepentingan taat setia kepada raja. Aktiviti 1. Guru mempamerkan gambar dan bersoal jawab dengan murid. 2. Menonton tayangan video ’ Kerajaan Melayu Awal ’ (TMK) 3. Murid memadankan perkataan dalam kad aktiviti. 4. Mencari maklumat kepentingan taat setia kepada raja. 5. Rumusan EMK Nilai Murni - Taat setia KPS - Elemen Asas Sejarah Dimensi Kewarganegaraan – Menghargai sejarah asal usul negara. TMK - belajar melalui TMK Bahan Bantu Belajar Komputer, LCD, kad gambar, kad aktiviti Tafsiran/Tahap penguasaan Refleksi RANCANGAN PENGAJARAN HARIAN MATA PELAJARAN SEJARAH KELAS 5 CERIA TARIKH/HARI 7 JAN 2019 (ISNIN) MASA 10.05-11.05 PAGI
  2. 2. Tema/Tajuk Warisan Negara/Institusi Raja Standard Kandungan: 6.1 Institusi Raja Standard Pembelajaran: 6.1.3 Menyatakan kedudukan raja pada masa kini. K 6.1.6 Menyatakan kepentingan mempertahankan institusi raja. Murid dapat mengetahui kedudukan raja dalam susun lapis masyarakat -Murid dapat menyatakan kedudukan raja pada masa kini. -Murid menyenaraikan 3/5 kepentingan mempertahankan Institusi raja. Objektif Pada akhir pengajaran dan pembelajaran, murid akan dapat; 1. Menerangkan kedudukan raja dalam susun lapis masyarakat pada masa kini. 2. Memadan gelaran institusi raja di Malaysia mengikut negeri. 3. Menyenaraikan 4 cara yang boleh dilakukan untuk menghargai institusi raja. Aktiviti 1.Guru mempamerkan slide gambar menerusi ms power point dan bersoal jawab dengan murid. (TMK) 2.Murid memadankan gambar dengan perkataan. 3.Murid mencari maklumat di internet cara menghargai institusi raja. 4.Rumusan dan nilai EMK Nilai Murni - Taat setia KPS - Elemen Asas Sejarah Dimensi Kewarganegaraan – Menghargai sejarah asal usul negara. TMK - belajar melalui TMK Bahan Bantu Belajar Komputer, LCD, kad gambar, kad aktiviti Standard Prestasi Refleksi RANCANGAN PENGAJARAN HARIAN MATA PELAJARAN SEJARAH KELAS 5 CERIA TARIKH/HARI 02 FEB 2021 (SELASA) MASA 10.35-11.35 PAGI
  3. 3. Tema/Tajuk Warisan Negara/ Institusi Raja Standard Kandungan: 6.1 Institusi Raja Standard Pembelajaran: 6.1.4 Menyenaraikan negara-negara lain di Asia yang mengamalkan sistem pemerintahan beraja pada masa kini. K6.1.7 Menyatakan penghargaan terhadap institusi raja. Objektif Pada akhir pengajaran dan pembelajaran, murid akan dapat; i. Menyenaraikan nama-nama negara di Asia yang masih mengamalkan sistem pemerintahan beraja pada masa kini. ii.Memadankan gelaran ketua negara berdasarkan negara yang masih mengamalkan sistem pemerintahan beraja. iii.Menulis 3 cara menunjukkan kesetiaan kepada raja. Aktiviti 1. Guru mempamerkan gambar dan bersoal jawab dengan murid. 2. Menonton tayangan video ’ Sistem Beraja di Asia’ (TMK) 3. Murid memadankan perkataan dalam kad aktiviti. 4. Mencari maklumat cara menunjukkan taat setia kepada raja. 5. Rumusan EMK Nilai Murni - Taat setia KPS - Elemen Asas Sejarah Dimensi Kewarganegaraan – Menghargai sejarah asal usul negara. TMK - belajar melalui TMK Bahan Bantu Belajar Komputer, LCD, kad gambar, kad aktiviti Tafsiran/Tahap penguasaan Refleksi RANCANGAN PENGAJARAN HARIAN MATA PELAJARAN SEJARAH KELAS 5 CERIA TARIKH/HARI 9 FEB 2021 (SELASA) MASA 10.30-11.30 PAGI
  4. 4. Tema/Tajuk Warisan Negara/ Institusi Raja Standard Kandungan: 6.2 Agama Islam Standard Pembelajaran: 6.2.1 Menyatakan islam sebagai warisan negara. K6.2.5 Menyatakan peranan agama Islam dalam membentuk perpaduan. Objektif Pada akhir pengajaran dan pembelajaran, murid akan dapat; i. Menceritakan kedatangan Islam ke Tanah Melayu menggunakan peta/glob. ii. Membuktikan Agama Islam sebagai warisan negara sejak zaman Kesultanan Melayu Melaka. iii.Menulis peranan Agama Islam dalam membentuk perpaduan menggunakan peta bulatan. Aktiviti 1. Guru menunjukkan slaid dan bersoal jawab dengan murid. 2. Murid menceritakan kedatangan Islam menggunakan peta dan glob. 3. Murid mencari maklumat dari bahan/laman web yang disediakan oleh guru. 4. Perbincangan kumpulan- peranan Agama Islam dalam membentuk perpaduan. 5. Rumusan/nilai EMK Nilai Murni - Taat beragama KPS - Susunan Masa Dimensi Kewarganegaraan – Menghormati kepelbagian agama TMK - belajar melalui TMK Bahan Bantu Belajar Komputer, LCD, kad gambar, kad aktiviti,glob, ms Power point Standard Prestasi (SP) Refleksi RANCANGAN PENGAJARAN HARIAN MATA PELAJARAN SEJARAH KELAS 5 CERIA TARIKH/HARI 11 FEB 2019 (ISNIN) MASA 10.05-11.05 PAGI
  5. 5. Tema/Tajuk Agama Islam/ Islam dan Masyarakat Standard Kandungan: 6.2 Agama Islam Standard Pembelajaran: 6.2.3 Menyatakan cara hidup bermasyarakat dalam Islam. K6.2.6 Menyatakan nilai-nilai keagamaan yang diamalkan bagi membentuk masyarakat yang harmoni. Objektif Pada akhir pengajaran dan pembelajaran, murid akan dapat; i. Menceritakan cara hidup bermasyarakat dalam Islam. ii. Melakukan temu bual dengan ahli keluarga cara mengeratkan hubungan dalam keluarga. (tugasan minggu lepas) - Melaporkan hasil temu bual. iii.Menulis nilai-nilai keagamaan dalam bentuk peta pokok. Aktiviti 1. Guru menunjukkan slaid dan bersoal jawab dengan murid. 2. Murid bercerita berdasarkan slaid. 3. Murid melaporkan hasil temu bual. 4. Perbincangan kumpulan- nilai-nilai keagamaan. 5. Rumusan/nilai EMK Nilai Murni - Taat beragama KPS - Susunan Masa Dimensi Kewarganegaraan – Menghormati kepelbagian agama TMK - belajar melalui TMK Bahan Bantu Belajar Komputer, LCD, kad gambar, kad aktiviti, ms Power point Standard Prestasi (SP) Refleksi RANCANGAN PENGAJARAN HARIAN MATA PELAJARAN SEJARAH KELAS 5 CERIA TARIKH/HARI 2 MAC 2021 (SELASA) MASA 10.30-11.30 PAGI
  6. 6. Tema/Tajuk Agama Islam/ Islam dan Masyarakat Standard Kandungan: 6.2 Agama IslamH Standard Pembelajaran: 6.2.4 Menyatakan kesenian Islam di Malaysia. K6.2.7 Menyatakan kesenian Islam sebagai salah satu warisan Negara yang dibanggakan. Objektif Pada akhir pengajaran dan pembelajaran, murid akan dapat; i. Menyenaraikan kesenian Islam yang terdapat di Malaysia. ii. Menyatakan corak seni bina Islam yang menjadi warisan Negara yang dibanggakan dalam bentuk peta buih. iii. Memadankan kesenian Islam yang menjadi salah satu warisan Negara yang dibanggakan. Aktiviti 1. Guru menunjukkan slaid dan bersoal jawab dengan murid. 2. Murid bercerita berdasarkan slaid. 3. Murid berbincang dalam kumpulan melengkapkan peta buih. 4. Murid memadankan gambar dengan perkataan. 5. Rumusan/nilai EMK Nilai Murni - Taat beragama KPS - Susunan Masa Dimensi Kewarganegaraan -Menghormati kepelbagaian agama TMK - belajar melalui TMK Bahan Bantu Belajar Komputer, LCD, kad gambar, kad aktiviti, ms Power point Standard Prestasi (SP) Refleksi RANCANGAN PENGAJARAN HARIAN MATA PELAJARAN SEJARAH KELAS 5 CERIA TARIKH/HARI 24 MAC 2021 (RABU) MASA 8.30-9.30 PAGI
  7. 7. Kelas/Masa 5 Setia (6.45 – 7.45) pagi Tema/Tajuk Bahasa Kebangsaan/ Asal Usul Bahasa Melayu Standard Kandungan: 6.3 Bahasa Kebangsaan Standard Pembelajaran: 6.3.1 Menyatakan asal usul Bahasa Melayu K6.3.4 Menyatakan Bahasa Melayu sebagai warisan negara yang dibanggakan. Objektif Pada akhir pengajaran dan pembelajaran, murid akan dapat; i. Menceritakan asal usul perkembangan Bahasa Melayu berdasarkan peta. ii. Menyampaikan cerita rakyat yang berasal dari kepulauan Melayu. iii. Mengelaskan kosa kata mengikut pengaruh .bahasa asing Aktiviti 1. Guru menunjukkan slaid video dan bersoal jawab dengan murid. 2. Murid bercerita berdasarkan slaid. 3. Murid berbincang dalam kumpulan melengkapkan peta pokok. 4. Murid mencari kosa kata bahasa Melayu yang asli menggunakan aplikasi yang disediakan oleh guru. 5. Rumusan/nilai 6. Murid menyanyi lagu ’Bahasa Jiwa Bangsa’. EMK Nilai Murni - memartabkan bahasa KPS - Isu dan masalah masa lalu Dimensi Kewarganegaraan - Mempertahankan warisan negara TMK - belajar melalui TMK Bahan Bantu Belajar Komputer, LCD, kad gambar, kad aktiviti, ms Power point,slide video Standard Prestasi (SP) Refleksi RANCANGAN PENGAJARAN HARIAN MATA PELAJARAN SEJARAH KELAS 5 CERIA TARIKH/HARI 11 MAC 2019 (ISNIN) MASA 10.05-11.05 PAGI
  8. 8. Tema/Tajuk Tergugatnya Kedaultan Negara/Kedatangan Kuasa Luar Standard Kandungan: 7.1 Penjajahan dan Campur tangan kuasa luar Standard Pembelajaran: 7.1.1 Menyenaraikan kuasa luar yang menjajah dan campuur tangan di negara kita. 7.1.2 Menyatakan negeri-negeri yang berada di bawah penjajahan dan campur tangan British. K7.1.5 Menyatakan kepentingan memelihara kedaulatan dan kemakmuran negara kita. Objektif Pada akhir pengajaran dan pembelajaran, murid akan dapat; i. Menyatakan kuasa luar yang pernah menjajah dan campur tangan di negara kita. ii. Menamakan negeri-negeri yang berada di bawah penjajahan dan campur tangan British. iii. Melengkapkan tempat kosong bagi menunjukkan kepentingan memelihara kedaulatan dan kemakmuran Negara. Aktiviti 1. Guru menunjukkan slaid dan bersoal jawab dengan murid. 2. Murid bercerita berdasarkan slaid. 3. Murid berbincang dalam kumpulan melengkapkan peta Penjajahan dan campur tangan British. 4. Murid melengkapkan tempat kosong. 5. Rumusan/nilai EMK Nilai Murni - Mencintai negara KPS - Elemen Asas Sejarah Dimensi Kewarganegaraan – Keterikatan Emosi Kepada Negara TMK - belajar melalui TMK Bahan Bantu Belajar Komputer, LCD, kad gambar, kad aktiviti, ms Power point Standard Prestasi (SP) Refleksi RANCANGAN PENGAJARAN HARIAN MATA PELAJARAN SEJARAH KELAS 5 CERIA TARIKH/HARI 1 APR 2019 (ISNIN) MASA 10.05-11.05 PAGI
  9. 9. Tema/Tajuk Tergugatnya Kedaultan Negara/Kekayaan hasil Bumi Negara Kita Standard Kandungan: 7.1 Penjajahan dan Campur tangan kuasa luar Standard Pembelajaran: 7.1.3 Menyatakan penjajahan dan campur tangan British dalam pentadbiran dan ekonomi. K7.1.6 Memanfaatkan kekayaan sumber alam untuk kemajuan negara kita. Objektif Pada akhir pengajaran dan pembelajaran, murid akan dapat; i. Menceritakan penjajahan dan campur tangan British dalam pentadbiran kesan daripada ’Perjanjian Pangkor 1874’ ii. Menyatakan hasil bumi yang dikuasai oleh British iii. Melengkapkan peta urutan berkaitan dengan penjajahan dan campur tangan British dalam pentadbiran dan ekonomi di Tanah Melayu. Aktiviti 1. Guru menunjukkan slaid dan bersoal jawab dengan murid. 2. Murid bercerita berdasarkan slaid. 3. Murid berbincang dalam kumpulan melengkapkan peta Urutan Penjajahan dan campur tangan British dalam pentadbiran dan ekonomi. 4. Rumusan/nilai EMK Nilai Murni - Mencintai negara KPS - Elemen Asas Sejarah Dimensi Kewarganegaraan – Keterikatan Emosi Kepada Negara TMK - belajar melalui TMK Bahan Bantu Belajar Komputer, LCD, kad gambar, kad aktiviti, ms Power point Standard Prestasi (SP) Refleksi RANCANGAN PENGAJARAN HARIAN MATA PELAJARAN SEJARAH KELAS 5 CERIA TARIKH/HARI 8 APR 2019 (ISNIN) MASA 10.05-11.05 PAGI
  10. 10. Tema/Tajuk Perjuangan Kemerdekaan Negara/ Perjuangan Tokoh Tempatan Standard Kandungan: 7.2 Perjuangan Tokoh Tempatan Menentang British Standard Pembelajaran: 7.2.2 Menyatakan peristiwa penentangan tokoh tempatan terhadap British. K7.2.5 Menyatakan rasa bangga terhadap perjuangan pemimpin terdahulu. Objektif Pada akhir pengajaran dan pembelajaran, murid akan dapat; i. Menceritakan peristiwa penentangan tokoh tempatan terhadap British. ii. Menjelaskan melalui contoh rasa bangga terhadap perjuangan pemimpin terdahulu. Aktiviti 1. Menonton video. 2. Murid bercerita berdasarkan video. 3. Murid berbincang melengkapkan peta buih . 4. Rumusan/nilai EMK Nilai Murni - Keberanian dan semangat cintakan negara KPS dan KBAT ENT - TMK Bahan Bantu Belajar Komputer, LCD, kad gambar, kad aktiviti, ms Power point PENILAIAN PENGAJARAN DAN PEMBELAJARAN Refleksi RANCANGAN PENGAJARAN HARIAN MATA PELAJARAN SEJARAH KELAS 5 CERIA TARIKH/HARI 15 APR 2019 (ISNIN) MASA 10.05-11.05 PAGI
  11. 11. Kelas/Masa 5 Gemilang (8.45-9.45) Pagi, 5 Baik (10.05-11.05)Pagi Tema/Tajuk Perjuangan Kemerdekaan Negara/ Perjuangan Tokoh Tempatan Standard Kandungan: 7.2 Perjuangan Tokoh Tempatan Menentang British Standard Pembelajaran: 7.2.1 Menyenaraikan tokoh-tokoh tempatan yang menentang penjajahan British. K7.2.4 Menyatakan iktibar yang diperoleh daripada perjuangan tokoh terdahulu. Objektif Pada akhir pengajaran dan pembelajaran, murid akan dapat; i. Menamakan tokoh-tokoh tempatan yang menentang penjajahan British. ii. Menamakan negeri-negeri yang terlibat dalam menentang British. iii. Menceritakan iktibar yang daripada perjuangan tokoh-tokoh tempatan. Aktiviti 1. Guru menunjukkan slaid dan bersoal jawab dengan murid. 2. Murid bercerita berdasarkan slaid. 3. Murid berbincang melengkapkan peta titi . 4. Rumusan/nilai EMK Nilai Murni - Keberanian dan semangat cintakan negara KPS dan KBAT ENT - TMK Bahan Bantu Belajar Komputer, LCD, kad gambar, kad aktiviti, ms Power point PENILAIAN PENGAJARAN DAN PEMBELAJARAN Refleksi RANCANGAN PENGAJARAN HARIAN MATA PELAJARAN SEJARAH KELAS 5 CERIA TARIKH/HARI 22 APR 2019 (ISNIN) MASA 10.05-11.05 PAGI
  12. 12. Tema/Tajuk Perjuangan Kemerdekaan Negara/ Perjuangan Tokoh Tempatan Standard Kandungan: 7.3 Sejarah Kemerdekaan 1957 Standard Pembelajaran: 7.3.1 Menyatakan peristiwa ke arah perjuangan kemerdekaan. K7.3.5 Menyatakan pengorbanan tokoh-tokoh pejuang kemerdekaan yang boleh dicontohi. Objektif Pada akhir pengajaran dan pembelajaran, murid akan dapat; i. Menceritakan peristiwa-peristiwa yang berlaku yang membawa ke arah perjuangan kemerdekaan. ii. menjelaskan pengorbanan tokoh-tokoh pejuang kemerdekaan yang boleh dicontohi. Aktiviti 1. Guru menunjukkan slaid dan bersoal jawab dengan murid. 2. Murid bercerita berdasarkan slaid. 3. Murid berbincang melengkapkan peta buih berganda . 4. Rumusan/nilai EMK Nilai Murni - Keberanian dan semangat cintakan negara KPS dan KBAT ENT - TMK Bahan Bantu Belajar Komputer, LCD, kad gambar, kad aktiviti, ms Power point PENILAIAN PENGAJARAN DAN PEMBELAJARAN Refleksi RANCANGAN PENGAJARAN HARIAN MATA PELAJARAN SEJARAH KELAS 5 CERIA TARIKH/HARI 29 APR 2019 (ISNIN) MASA 10.05-11.05 PAGI
  13. 13. Tema/Tajuk Perjuangan Kemerdekaan Negara/ Perjuangan Tokoh Tempatan Standard Kandungan: 7.3 Sejarah Kemerdekaan 1957 Standard Pembelajaran: 7.3.2 Menamakan tokoh-tokoh yang berjuang ke arah kemerdekaan. K7.3.5 Menyatakan pengorbanan tokoh-tokoh pejuang kemerdekaan yang boleh dicontohi. Objektif Pada akhir pengajaran dan pembelajaran, murid akan dapat; i. Menyatakan nama-nama tokoh yang berjuang ke arah kemerdekaan. ii. menjelaskan pengorbanan tokoh-tokoh pejuang kemerdekaan yang boleh dicontohi. Aktiviti 1. Guru menunjukkan slaid dan bersoal jawab dengan murid. 2. Murid bercerita berdasarkan slaid. 3. Murid berbincang melengkapkan peta buih berganda . 4. Rumusan/nilai EMK Nilai Murni - Keberanian dan semangat cintakan negara KPS dan KBAT ENT - TMK Bahan Bantu Belajar Komputer, LCD, kad gambar, kad aktiviti, ms Power point PENILAIAN PENGAJARAN DAN PEMBELAJARAN Refleksi RANCANGAN PENGAJARAN HARIAN MATA PELAJARAN SEJARAH KELAS 5 CERIA TARIKH/HARI 7 APRIL 2021 (RABU) MASA 7.30 – 8.30 PAGI
  14. 14. Kelas/Masa 5 Setia (6.45-7.45) Tema/Tajuk Analisis Soalan Peperiksaan Semester 1 Standard Kandungan: 6.1,6.2,6.3,7.1,7.2,7.3 Standard Pembelajaran: Objektif Pada akhir pengajaran dan pembelajaran, murid akan dapat; i. Memperolehi pencapaian 50% dalam peperiksaan. ii. Menulis pembetulan dalam buku tulis. Aktiviti 1. Murid membaca soalan. 2. Murid bersoal-jawab. 3. Murid berbincang. 4. Rumusan/nilai EMK Nilai Murni - Jujur KPS dan KBAT ENT - TMK Bahan Bantu Belajar Kertas Soalan Peperiksaan Semester 1 PENILAIAN PENGAJARAN DAN PEMBELAJARAN Refleksi
  15. 15. Tema/Tajuk Yang di-Pertuan Agong/Cara Pemilihan Yang di-Pertuan Agong Standard Kandungan: 8.0 Institusi Yang di-Pertuan Agong Standard Pembelajaran: 8.1.1 Menyatakan Yang di-Pertuan Agong sebagai institusi ketua negara Malaysia. 8.1.2 Menyatakan cara pelantikan Yang di-Pertuan Agong. K8.1.5 Menyatakan kepentingan menghargai Yang di-Pertuan Agong sebagai lambang perpaduan. Objektif Pada akhir pengajaran dan pembelajaran, murid akan dapat; i. menjelaskan Yang di-Pertuan Agong sebagai ketua negara Malaysia melalui carta yang ditunjukkan oleh guru. ii. menjelaskan Yang di-Pertuan Agong sebagai ketua negara Malaysia melalui carta yang ditunjukkan oleh guru iii.menyenaraikan cara pelantikan Yang diPertuan Agong menyusun kedudukan Yang di-Pertuan Agong mengikut urutan dengan betul. Aktiviti 1.Melihat gambar 2.Aktiviti jigsaw-problem solving 3.mencari maklumat dari bahan/ laman web yang disediakan oleh guru meletakkan YDPA mengikut negeri yang betul. EMK Nilai Murni - Bersyukur dan berusaha KPS dan KBAT ENT - TMK Bahan Bantu Belajar Komputer, LCD, kad gambar, kad aktiviti, ms Power point PENILAIAN PENGAJARAN DAN PEMBELAJARAN Refleksi RANCANGAN PENGAJARAN HARIAN MATA PELAJARAN SEJARAH KELAS 5 CERIA TARIKH/HARI 13 MEI 2019 (ISNIN) MASA 10.05-11.05 PAGI
  16. 16. Tema/Tajuk Yang di-Pertuan Agong/Cara Pemilihan Yang di-Pertuan Agong Standard Kandungan: 8.0 Institusi Yang di-Pertuan Agong Standard Pembelajaran: 8.1.3 Menyenaraikan bidang kuasa Yang diPertuan Agong. K8.1.7 Menyatakan kepentingan menghormati pemimpin negara. . Objektif Pada akhir pengajaran dan pembelajaran, murid akan dapat; i. menjelaskan bidang kuasa Yang di-Pertuan Agong. Malaysia melalui carta yang ditunjukkan oleh guru. ii. menceritakan kepentingan menghormati pemimpin negara. Aktviti 1.Melihat slide 2.Aktiviti menyenaraikan bidang kuasa Yang di-Pertuan Agong. 3.Mengisi peta bulatan. EMK Nilai Murni - Taat setia KPS dan KBAT ENT - TMK Bahan Bantu Belajar Komputer, LCD, kad gambar, kad aktiviti, ms Power point PENILAIAN PENGAJARAN DAN PEMBELAJARAN Refleksi RANCANGAN PENGAJARAN HARIAN MATA PELAJARAN SEJARAH KELAS 5 CERIA TARIKH/HARI 01 JULAI 2019 (ISNIN) MASA 10.05-11.05 PAGI
  17. 17. Kelas/Masa 5 Gemilang (8.45-9.45) pagi Tema/Tajuk Yang di-Pertuan Agong/Cara Pemilihan Yang di-Pertuan Agong Standard Kandungan: 8.0 Institusi Yang di-Pertuan Agong Standard Pembelajaran: 8.1.4 Menyatakan alat-alat kebesaran Yang diPertuan Agong dan Permaisuri Agong. K8.1.6 Menjelaskan keunikan institusi Yang diPertuan Agong dalam sistem pemerintahan di Malaysia. . Objektif Pada akhir pengajaran dan pembelajaran, murid akan dapat; i. menjelaskan tentang alat-alat kebesaran Yang di-Pertuan Agong dan Permaisuri Agong berdasarkan gambar. ii. menceritakan keunikan institusi Yang di-Pertuan Agong dalam sistem pemerintahan di Malaysia. Aktviti 1.Melihat gambar. 2.Aktiviti menamakan alat-alat kebesaran. 3.Bersoal jawab dengan rakan. EMK Nilai Murni - Taat setia KPS dan KBAT ENT - TMK Bahan Bantu Belajar Komputer, LCD, kad gambar, kad aktiviti, ms Power point PENILAIAN PENGAJARAN DAN PEMBELAJARAN Refleksi RANCANGAN PENGAJARAN HARIAN MATA PELAJARAN SEJARAH KELAS 5 CERIA TARIKH/HARI 08 JULAI 2019 (ISNIN) MASA 10.05-11.05 PAGI
  18. 18. Tema/Tajuk Jata Negara Standard Kandungan: 9.1 Jata Negara Standard Pembelajaran: 9.1.1 Menyenaraikan lambang pada Jata Negara. 9.1.2 Menyatakan makna lambang-lambang pada Jata Negara. K9.1.4 Menyatakan kepentingan menghormati Jata Negara. . Objektif Pada akhir pengajaran dan pembelajaran, murid akan dapat; i. menyatakan lambang-lambang yang terdapat pada Jata Negara. ii. menerangkan makna lambang-lambang pada Jata Negara. iii. Menceritakan kepentingan menghormati Jata Negara. Aktviti 1.Melihat video klip. 2.Aktiviti menyebut lambang pada Jata Negara. 3.Bersoal jawab dengan rakan tentang makna lambang – lambang pada Jata Negara. 4. Melengkapkan peta bulatan dan bercerita tentang kepentingan menghormati Jata Negara. EMK Nilai Murni - Taat setia KPS dan KBAT ENT - TMK Bahan Bantu Belajar Komputer, LCD, kad gambar, kad aktiviti, ms Power point PENILAIAN PENGAJARAN DAN PEMBELAJARAN Refleksi RANCANGAN PENGAJARAN HARIAN MATA PELAJARAN SEJARAH KELAS 5 CERIA TARIKH/HARI 15 JULAI 2019 (ISNIN) MASA 10.05-11.05 PAGI
  19. 19. Tema/Tajuk Bendera Kebangsaan Standard Kandungan: 9.2 Bendera Kebangsaan Standard Pembelajaran: 9.2.1 Menyatakan nama bendera kebangsaan. 9.2.2 Menyatakan sejarah penciptaan bendera kebangsaan. K9.2.6 Menyatakan tujuan bendera kebangsaan dikibarkan. . Objektif Pada akhir pengajaran dan pembelajaran, murid akan dapat; i. menyebut nama bendera kebangsaan. ii. menceritakan sejarah penciptaan bendera kebangsaan. iii. Menerangkan 3 tujuan bendera kebangsaan dikibarkan. Aktviti 1.Melihat video klip. 2.Menamakan bendera kebangsaan. 3.Aktiviti kumpulan – sejarah penciptaan bendera kebangsaan. 4. Menulis – tujuan bendera kebangsaan dikibarkan. kepentingan menghormati Jata Negara. EMK Nilai Murni - Taat setia KPS dan KBAT ENT - TMK Bahan Bantu Belajar Komputer, LCD, kad gambar, kad aktiviti, ms Power point PENILAIAN PENGAJARAN DAN PEMBELAJARAN Refleksi PdPcditangguhkankeranamenghadiriOperasiSemakanTuntutan bulanOgosperingkatdaerah RANCANGAN PENGAJARAN HARIAN MATA PELAJARAN SEJARAH KELAS 5 CERIA TARIKH/HARI 2 SEPT 2019 (ISNIN) MASA 10.05-11.05 PAGI
  20. 20. Kelas/Masa 5 Setia (6.45-7.45) pagi Tema/Tajuk Bendera Kebangsaan Standard Kandungan: 9.2 Bendera Kebangsaan Standard Pembelajaran: 9.2.3 Menyatakan makna warna dan lambang pada bendera kebangsaan. K9.2.8 Menyatakan bendera kebangsaan sebagai simbol perpaduan. . Objektif Pada akhir pengajaran dan pembelajaran, murid akan dapat; i. menjelaskan tentang makna warna dan lambang pada bendera kebangsaan dengan tepat. ii. mengemukakan pendapat bagaimana bendera kebangsaan boleh dijadikan simbol perpaduan di negara kita. Aktviti 1. Permainan Jigsaw Puzzle.(Meneka tajuk) 2. Aktiviti misteri diriku – Menjelaskan makna warna dan lambang. 3.Aktiviti kumpulan – membina peta bulatan. 4. Penutup – Permainan Kotak Beracun EMK Nilai Murni - Taat setia, Bersatu padu KPS dan KBAT ENT - TMK Bahan Bantu Belajar Komputer, LCD, kad gambar, kad aktiviti, ms Power point PENILAIAN PENGAJARAN DAN PEMBELAJARAN 20 daripada 25 orang murid berjaya mencapai objektif yang disasarkan. Refleksi 5 orang murid diberi bimbingan tambahan pada sesi pdp akan datang. ElemenK (kewarganegar aan) mesti dikahwinkan dalamsatu sesi pdp Jelaskanapayang terdapatdalam St. Pembelajaran Ringkaskan penulisanEMK
  21. 21. Tema/Tajuk Bendera Kebangsaan/ Identiti Serantau Standard Kandungan: 9.2 Bendera Kebangsaan Standard Pembelajaran: 9.2.5 Mengenal bendera kebangsaan Negara-negara di Asia Tenggara. K9.2.7 Menjelaskan kepentingan menghormati bendera kebangsaan. Objektif Pada akhir pengajaran dan pembelajaran, murid akan dapat; i. menyatakan bendera kebangsaan negara-negara di Asia Tenggara dengan betul. ii. menyatakan kepentingan menghormati bendera kebangsaan. Aktviti 1. Menonton video klip.(Meneka tajuk) 2. Meneka bendera-bendera negara di Asia Tenggara. 3.Aktiviti kumpulan – membina peta bulatan. 4. Penutup – Kuiz Sejarah EMK Nilai Murni - Hormat , Bersatu padu KPS dan KBAT ENT - TMK Bahan Bantu Belajar Komputer, LCD, kad gambar, kad aktiviti, ms Power point PENILAIAN PENGAJARAN DAN PEMBELAJARAN Refleksi RANCANGAN PENGAJARAN HARIAN MATA PELAJARAN SEJARAH KELAS 5 CERIA TARIKH/HARI 30 SEPT 2019 (ISNIN) MASA 10.05-11.05 PAGI
  22. 22. Tema/Tajuk Lagu Kebangsaan/ Identiti Serantau Standard Kandungan: 9.3 Lagu Kebangsaan Standard Pembelajaran: 9.3.5 Menyatakan kepentingan lagu kebangsaan. K9.2.8 Menyatakan lagu kebangsaan sebagai simbol perpaduan. Objektif Pada akhir pengajaran dan pembelajaran, murid akan dapat; i. menceritakan peranan lagu kebangsaan. ii. menjelaskan kepentingan lagu kebangsaan dalam membentuk perpaduan di kalangan rakyat dalam bentuk peta bulatan. Aktviti 1. Menonton video klip.(Meneka tajuk) 2. Murid bercerita tentang peranan lagu kebangsaan berdasarkan video yang ditonton. 3.Aktiviti kumpulan – membina peta bulatan. 4. Penutup – Kuiz Sejarah EMK Nilai Murni - Hormat , Bersatu padu KPS dan KBAT ENT - TMK Bahan Bantu Belajar Komputer, LCD, kad gambar, kad aktiviti, ms Power point PENILAIAN PENGAJARAN DAN PEMBELAJARAN Refleksi RANCANGAN PENGAJARAN HARIAN MATA PELAJARAN SEJARAH KELAS 5 CERIA TARIKH/HARI 07 OKT 2019 (ISNIN) MASA 10.05-11.05 PAGI
  23. 23. Kelas/Masa 5 Setia (6.45-7.45) pagi Tema/Tajuk Bahasa Melayu/ Bahasa Melayu dalam perlembagaan Standard Kandungan: 9.34 Bahasa Melayu Standard Pembelajaran: 9.4.1 Menyatakan kedudukan bahasa Melayu dalam perlembagaan. K9.4.4 Menyatakan rasa bangga menggunakan bahasa Melayu dalam pertuturan dan penulisan. Objektif Pada akhir pengajaran dan pembelajaran, murid akan dapat; i. menjelaskan kedudukan bahasa Melayu dalam perlembagaan berdasarkan video klip. ii. menceritakan dengan rasa bangga menggunakan bahasa Melayu dalam pertuturan dan penulisan. Aktviti 1. Menonton video klip. 2. Murid bercerita tentang kedudukan bahasa Melayu berdasarkan video yang ditonton. 3.Aktiviti kumpulan – membina peta bulatan. 4. Penutup – Kuiz Sejarah EMK Nilai Murni - Hormat , Bersatu padu KPS dan KBAT ENT - TMK Bahan Bantu Belajar Komputer, LCD, kad gambar, kad aktiviti, ms Power point PENILAIAN PENGAJARAN DAN PEMBELAJARAN Refleksi
  24. 24. Kelas/Masa 5 Setia (6.45-7.45) pagi Tema/Tajuk Identiti Negara Kita/ Bunga Kebangsaan Standard Kandungan: 9.5 Bunga Kebangsaan Standard Pembelajaran: 9.5.4 Mengenal pasti bunga kebangsaan negara di Asia Tenggara K9.5.7 Menyatakan kebanggaan bunga kebangsaan dijadikan lambang dalam pelbagai urusan. Objektif Pada akhir pengajaran dan pembelajaran, murid akan dapat; i. menerangkan bunga kebangsaan negara-negara di Asia Tenggara. ii. menceritakan dengan rasa bangga terhadap bunga kebangsaan yang dijadikan lambang dalam pelbagai urusan. Aktviti 1. Menonton video klip. 2. Murid bercerita berdasarkan video. 3.Aktiviti kumpulan – membina peta bulatan. 4. Penutup – Kuiz Sejarah EMK Nilai Murni - Hormat , Bersatu padu KPS dan KBAT ENT - TMK Bahan Bantu Belajar Komputer, LCD, kad gambar, kad aktiviti, ms Power point PENILAIAN PENGAJARAN DAN PEMBELAJARAN Refleksi

