In a transitional environment, characterized by physical distancing, remote workplaces, re‑opening of the economy and a fuzzy view of what’s coming next, a new collection of risks and challenges has emerged. Companies of every size are navigating the new landscape under extra stress, without the advantages of face-to-face communication, and the demands of a workforce that is hurting.



It’s a challenge to keep workers safe, healthy, engaged, committed, and productive in this environment, and there will always be risks of corruption and misconduct. Investigating under these circumstances requires new approaches tools and techniques.

Join Ken McCarthy, President of Integrity by McCarthy Inc, as he outlines the new risks posed by this environment, and the challenges and opportunities that will follow.







The webinar will cover:



Risks for misconduct in virtual and remote workplaces

Opportunities for new and different kinds of misconduct

Challenges of investigating in a transitional environment

Post-pandemic investigations

Examples of employees crossing the line

How the fraud triangle helps us to detect and prevent misconduct in the new environment