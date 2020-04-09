Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. The network of local coordinators in the implementation of a community program to prevent drug abuse Isidro Maya-Jariego, Daniel Holgado & DenizaAlieva 4th European Conference on Social Networks EUSN 2019 - Zurich, 9-12 September 2019
  2. 2. Program implementation networks A decentralized program for the prevention of drug abuse 1. "Cities against Drugs" is a major community prevention program applied in the cities of Andalusia, in Southern Spain. 2. The regional government defines the objectives of the program and establishes the general intervention guidelines. However, each participating municipality decides the priorities, population and intervention contexts that best suit local needs. 3. Consequently, the intervention is organized into prevention subunits at the local level, in which there is a person in charge (a "local coordinator"), who is the professional responsible for its design, implementation and justification.
  3. 3. Program implementation networks Program coordination versus local adaptation 1. This structure entails an implicit tension between the integration efforts of the group of participating cities and the needs of local community adaptation. 2. We can understand the implementation of the "Cities against Drugs" program as a collaborative network between local community prevention coordinators. 3. The implementation of programs can be analyzed through (a) collaborative networks between the facilitators of the intervention, (b) networks for the exchange of information and support among the participants in the program, or (c) collaborative networks of community coalitions and stakeholders.
  4. 4. Program implementation networks Program coordination versus local adaptation 1. Bonding and bridging social capital can have a differential impact on the implementation process. 2. The adoption of evidence-based practices depends on control mechanisms and social pressure from peers; while the fidelity in the implementation process could be influenced by access to information and resources through intermediaries (Neal & Neal, 2019). 3. The peripheral "connectors" act as a bridge between the periphery and the core of the network, while the central "coordinators" connect a large number of actors and have a central position (Angst, Widmer, Fischer & Ingold, 2018).
  5. 5. Program implementation networks Aims • To describe how coordination is combined among the multiple local contexts in which the program is applied, with the adaptation to the particularities of each community: • We describe the implementation of the community prevention program "Cities against Drugs", through the social network of professional exchanges among local coordinators in the province of Seville • We explore the role of the central "coordinators" and the peripheral "connectors" in the network of facilitators
  6. 6. Methods Participants • We interviewed 45 local coordinators of the "Cities against Drugs" program in the province of Seville, from a total of 52 cities participating in said demarcation. • The participants had an average of 38.24 months in charge of the program, with a great variability among municipalities (SD = 27.74).
  7. 7. Methods Instruments • Semi-structured interview. • Network of collaboration between local coordinators: 1. A list with the 52 local coordinators of the province of Seville was presented to respondents, specifying in each case the name and the city of reference. 2. For each of them, they were asked to indicate the intensity of (a) the personal relationship and (b) the professional relationship. 3. Scale of 0 to 3, where 0 corresponds to "we have no relationship"; 1, "we have coincided in some joint meeting"; 2, "we maintain some exchange of materials or occasional informal contact"; and 3, "we have a permanent professional contact".
  8. 8. Methods Data analysis and procedure • First, an exploratory visual analysis of the data was carried out, combining the representation of the centrality and geographical location of the local coordinators of the program. • Next, descriptive analyzes of the core-periphery structure were carried out and a meta-representation of the data was elaborated using the clustered graphs technique. • “Coordinators” versus “connectors”: • Nodal betweenness centrality. • Number of components after removing the node. • Clique overlap centrality. • Cluster analysis combining experience in the program and structural indicators.
  9. 9. Results The social network of the local coordinators forms a core-periphery structure, clearly influenced by the geographical position of the participating cities.
  10. 10. Results The geographic distance to the capital and the permanence in the program seem to be reflected indirectly in the centrality of the local facilitators.
  11. 11. Results In the geographical center, experienced facilitators have a central coordinating role ("coordinators"). In the geographical periphery, experienced facilitators contribute to local adaptation ("connectors").
  12. 12. Results The combination of geographic location with experience in the application of the program and inter-professional connections provides a clearer differentiation of the profiles of local coordinators in the implementation process. Table 2 Types of local coordinators in the "Cities against Drugs" program Cluster 1 (N= 4) “Coordinators” Cluster 2 (N= 4) “Connectors” Cluster 3 (N= 15) Cluster 4 (N= 22) Distance 20 100.5 81.4 26.18 Experience 102 64.75 21.4 34.86 Betweenness 9.07 4.31 1.09 1.48 Clique overlaps 32.25 16.75 4.33 5.91
  13. 13. Conclusions Table 4 Two roles in the implementation of community prevention in multiple sites Roles Description Central "Coordinators"  Experienced facilitators.  In municipalities near the capital.  They provide work models and give operational support.  They exchange good intervention practices. Peripheral "Connectors"  Experienced facilitators  In remote municipalities of the capital.  They give operational support to isolated municipalities.  They disseminate good intervention practices.  Propose local needs.
  14. 14. Conclusions Characteristics of the network of facilitators of the program “Cities against Drugs” • Core-periphery structure in the network of professional exchanges. • Geographical proximity increases the likelihood of being connected. • The distance to the capital and the time of permanence in the program are reflected in the centrality. • Coordinators and connectors bridge the implementation of the program.
  15. 15. Conclusions Coordinators and connectors in program implementation • The implementation of community prevention programs that are applied in multiple community contexts faces the double challenge of guaranteeing a consistent application in each locality and adapting to the peculiarities of each community. • In our case study, the network of local coordinators had two differentiated roles that facilitated the balance between both principles during the implementation process. • The central coordinators proved to have a fundamental role in the coordination of the program, while the peripheral connectors were related to adjustment to the specific community context as well as to local needs.
  16. 16. Coordinators and connectors Gracias Laboratorio de Redes Personales y Comunidades https://laboratorioderedes.wordpress.com/ To cite this paper: Maya-Jariego, I., Holgado, D. & Alieva, D. (2019). The network of local coordinators in the implementation of a community program to prevent drug abuse. 4th European Conference on Social Networks (EUSN2019), Zurich, September 9-12.

