Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Introducción al mundo E-learning RETOS, ROLES Y HABILIDADES DEL PROFESOR VIRTUAL Dra. Mónica Hinojosa Becerra, PhD
RETOS DEL DOCENTE VIRTUAL Los retos del profesor virtual son: Que cada módulo contenga videoconferencias con el profesor y...
ROLES Y RESPONSABILIDADES DEL DOCENTE El profesor virtual pasa de ser transmisor de conocimiento a facilitador del aprendi...
HABILIDADES DEL PROFESOR VIRTUAL El uso de blogs y wikis para crear plataformas de aprendizaje. El manejo y utilización ad...
CONCLUSIONES Internet ha generado grandes espacios de enseñanza y conocimiento para educandos y educadores. Estos espacios...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tarea Slideshare 1 Mónica Hinojosa Becerra UNL

28 views

Published on

Introducción a la docencia virtual describiendo cuáles son sus retos, roles y habilidades del docente e-learning.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tarea Slideshare 1 Mónica Hinojosa Becerra UNL

  1. 1. Introducción al mundo E-learning RETOS, ROLES Y HABILIDADES DEL PROFESOR VIRTUAL Dra. Mónica Hinojosa Becerra, PhD
  2. 2. RETOS DEL DOCENTE VIRTUAL Los retos del profesor virtual son: Que cada módulo contenga videoconferencias con el profesor y que se pueda manejar vídeos adicionales. Tener actividades de trabajo en grupo como debates y actividades individuales (lecturas y redacciones). Que se requiera de docentes que motiven el uso de los materiales teóricos y que estén bien ejemplificados. Y que la retroalimentación se realice en plazos establecidos.
  3. 3. ROLES Y RESPONSABILIDADES DEL DOCENTE El profesor virtual pasa de ser transmisor de conocimiento a facilitador del aprendizaje, promoviendo y orientado por medio de la construcción del producto, resultado del desarrollo individual y la interacción social. Tres características de responsabilidad del profesor virtual:  el diseño y organización  facilitar el discurso  y la enseñanza directa.
  4. 4. HABILIDADES DEL PROFESOR VIRTUAL El uso de blogs y wikis para crear plataformas de aprendizaje. El manejo y utilización adecuada de redes sociales y dispositivos móviles. Manejar herramientas de colaboración. Compartir de forma fácil y rápida archivos y documentos con los estudiantes.
  5. 5. CONCLUSIONES Internet ha generado grandes espacios de enseñanza y conocimiento para educandos y educadores. Estos espacios son llamados “aulas virtuales” lo cual a permitido una facilidad para ambos, gracias a su facilidad de horarios y con el menor costo. Este tipo de aulas virtuales deben permitir la distribución de materiales en línea y al mismo tiempo hacer que estos y otro materiales estén al alcance de los alumnos en formatos standard para imprimir, editar o guardar. Que los contenidos de una clase virtual deben ser espacialmente diseñados para tal fin y que los autores deben adecuar el contenido para un medio donde se mezclan diferentes posibilidades de interacción de multimedios y donde la lectura lineal no es la normal.

×