Brandwagon Digital Agency Presentation

Visual story telling for your digital presence!

  1. 1. BrandwagonA full-service Digital Marketing Agency!
  2. 2. About Us W h a t m a k e s u s u n i q u e . .
  3. 3. ABOUT US Visual story-tellers for the digital medium Create & market content that is: ✓ Compelling ✓ Evocative ✓ Interesting ✓ Easily digestible ✓ Visually appealing Enjoy and thrive on the creative ideation process Each customer challenge is a chance to come up with innovative solutions. This joy of co-creation breathes life into our clients' digital presence!
  4. 4. Services W h a t w e b r i n g t o y o u . .
  5. 5. DIGITAL Social Media Marketing Search Engine Marketing Search Engine Optimization Content Marketing Digital Media Planning Digital Strategy Consulting Video Content Creation Influencer and Celebrity Campaigns Content Creation - Blogs - Press Releases - E-Mailers/ Newsletters
  6. 6. DESIGN UI/UX Brand Identity Sales Deck Print Design Logo Design Emailer Design Stationery Design
  7. 7. DEVELOPMENT Website & Microsite Development Mobile & Apps Development Content Management Systems Website Maintenance and Security E-Commerce Solutions
  8. 8. Team T h e p e o p l e t h a t m a k e m a g i c . .
  9. 9. TEAM ISHVIENE Partner FAISAL Creative Director SANA Partner DEEPAK Senior Visualiser ABHISHEK Brand Manager SUJEESH Senior Visualiser ANIRUDH Content Writer
  10. 10. Portfolio O u r p a s t w o r k . .
  11. 11. CLIENTS & WEBSITES http://www.dejavuholidays.com/ http://hexagonwealth.com/ http://navgrow.com/ https://altruistcapital.ca/
  12. 12. GRAPHIC DESIGN 12
  13. 13. VIDEOS
  14. 14. Corporate Social Responsibility # T h e A c c e p t a n c e P r o j e c t
  15. 15. THE ACCEPTANCE PROJECT – WHAT & WHY? Building a Counter Narrative to the growing bigotry and hatred worldwide We believe that a technology-driven media portal can change the world, and we are the ones to do it. This change will be brought about by opening people’s minds to the lives, stories, and perspectives that they are unfamiliar with. Visual Storytelling is powerful as a tool for learning, and, more importantly, for questioning and unlearning deeply ingrained prejudices. We will create a repository of human stories that will challenge our mindsets: o Stories of people who have taken the roads less travelled through their unconventional careers - entrepreneurs, social sector workers, artists, dancers, theatre actors, musicians, and writers o Stories of people with disabilities, people of alternative gender and sexual identities. Stories, in short, of the oft misunderstood, and discriminated against in the workplace as well as the world at large o Stories of the emerging ‘new normal’ and the challenges that people are facing, and of how they are gearing themselves up for new realities
  16. 16. THE ACCEPTANCE PROJECT – HOW? We, as digital marketers, have the skills to start a counter narrative! From running YouTube channels to popularizing brands on Facebook, we know what it takes. We will put our skills to good use and win back hearts and minds one at a time. We will build this repository using articles, depth interviews, and panel discussions. Technology will help us serve the content- YouTube channel, Web Portal and App. Social media will help us propagate the content – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram As an extension, we will offer self examination and growth sessions – “Examine Your Bias” and other such one on one / group sessions and workshops Alliances, people, networks, communities and organizations with a conscience will be welcome to contribute, in whatever way they can, to the endeavor.
  17. 17. Thank You i s h v i e n e @ b r a n d w a g o n . c o . i n w w w. b r a n d w a g o n . c o . i n

