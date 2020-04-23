Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
By: Ishika Choudhary ARKA JAIN UNIVERSITY Jamshedpur
• It is autoimmune disorder in which immune system identifies the synovial membrane as ‘’foreign’’ and begins attack it. •...
• Idiopathic • +ve family history • Bacterial and fungal infection • Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) • Vit-D deficiency • Smoking...
• ARTICULAR MANIFESTATIONS: synovitis (inflammation of synovia) swelling in joints stiffness in proximal interphalangeal j...
• Morning stiffness • Arthritis of 3more joints • Arthritis of hand joints • Symmetric arthritis • Rheumatoid nodules • Se...
• Rhematoid nodules • Dry mouth • CARPAL TUNNEL SYNDROME: inflamed wrists (due to RA) compress the nerve that affects hand...
• X-ray • MRI • Ultrasounds • Blood tests • Anti-citrullinated protein antibiotics (ACPAs) • C-reactive protein
• The goals in the management of RA are:- • To prevent or control joint damage • To prevent loss of function • To decrease...
• NON-PHARMACOLOGICAL APPROACH: • Dietary interventions and exercises • Acetylated (ASPIRIN) • Non-acetylated (choline mag...
• SURGICAL APPROACHS:- joint replacement • ARTHROPLASTY : hipknee • ARTHROSCOPY : debrisinflammed tissue from joint • CARP...
Rheumatoid arthritis #ishika choudhary
Rheumatoid arthritis #ishika choudhary
Rheumatoid arthritis #ishika choudhary
Rheumatoid arthritis #ishika choudhary
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Rheumatoid arthritis #ishika choudhary

17 views

Published on

according to PCI

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Rheumatoid arthritis #ishika choudhary

  1. 1. By: Ishika Choudhary ARKA JAIN UNIVERSITY Jamshedpur
  2. 2. • It is autoimmune disorder in which immune system identifies the synovial membrane as ‘’foreign’’ and begins attack it. • Affect many tissues and organs but mainly attacks joints producing an inflammatory synovitis . • Common in 40-70years old. • Male:female =1:3
  3. 3. • Idiopathic • +ve family history • Bacterial and fungal infection • Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) • Vit-D deficiency • Smoking • Inherited tissue type major histo-compatibility complex (MHC) antigen
  4. 4. • ARTICULAR MANIFESTATIONS: synovitis (inflammation of synovia) swelling in joints stiffness in proximal interphalangeal joints. . EXTRA-ARTICULAR MANIFESTATIONS: cardiac manifestations (atherosclerosis) skin manifestations (Rheumatoid nodulesCAPLAN’S syndrome) felty syndrome: (splenomegaly,neutropenia,thrombocytopenia) secondary Sjogren’s syndrome : dry mouth . SYSTEMATIC MANIFESTATIONS: fatigue , weight loss , depression , low-grade fever.
  5. 5. • Morning stiffness • Arthritis of 3more joints • Arthritis of hand joints • Symmetric arthritis • Rheumatoid nodules • Serum RF • Radiographic changes A person shall be said to have RA if he she has satisfied 4 of 7 criteria.1-4 present for atleast 6-weeks.
  6. 6. • Rhematoid nodules • Dry mouth • CARPAL TUNNEL SYNDROME: inflamed wrists (due to RA) compress the nerve that affects hands and fingers.
  7. 7. • X-ray • MRI • Ultrasounds • Blood tests • Anti-citrullinated protein antibiotics (ACPAs) • C-reactive protein
  8. 8. • The goals in the management of RA are:- • To prevent or control joint damage • To prevent loss of function • To decrease pain • To maintain the patient’s quality of life • To avoidminimize adverse effect of treatment • Preservation of muscle and joint function • Return to a desirable and productive life.
  9. 9. • NON-PHARMACOLOGICAL APPROACH: • Dietary interventions and exercises • Acetylated (ASPIRIN) • Non-acetylated (choline magnesium) • NSAIDS (Ansaid) • Acupuncture • Herbal medicine • biological response modifiers: Anakinra,infliximds. • Disease-modifying anti rheumatic drugs (DMARDs): hydroxychloroquine • Corticosteroids: anti-inflammatory
  10. 10. • SURGICAL APPROACHS:- joint replacement • ARTHROPLASTY : hipknee • ARTHROSCOPY : debrisinflammed tissue from joint • CARPAL TUMMEL RELEASE : medial nerve in wrist.

×