1 Módulo 1 Elementos multimedia Como se puede advertir, el término multimedia en el mundo de la computación se refiere a l...
2 Módulo 1 Elementos multimedia Archivos de audio, analógicos y digitales De acuerdo con la manera en que transportan los ...
3 Módulo 1 Elementos multimedia Imágenes Las imágenes son representaciones visuales estáticas que fueron generadas por cop...
4 Módulo 1 Elementos multimedia Escáner y cámara digital Un escáner es un dispositivo de entrada en la computadora que per...
Elementos multimedia

Conoce y aprende los elementos de multimedia

Elementos multimedia

  1. 1. 1 Módulo 1 Elementos multimedia Como se puede advertir, el término multimedia en el mundo de la computación se refiere a la forma de presentar información, que emplea una combinación de texto, sonido, imágenes, video y animación. Entre las aplicaciones multimedia más comunes se encuentran los videojuegos y programas de aprendizaje. Los elementos multimedia suelen necesitar más memoria y capacidad de procesamiento que la información plasmada únicamente como texto. Cualquier aplicación, documento o sistema multimedia está constituido por elementos informativos de diferente naturaleza, los cuales coinciden en una misma intención comunicativa: recrear una experiencia de percepción integral, a la que cada uno de ellos aporta sus capacidades expresivas características: • textos • gráficos • animaciones • imágenes • videos • elementos de organización (hipervínculos) En el proceso de creación y diseño de cualquier producto multimedia, todos estos elementos se relacionan entre sí, para lo que cada uno aporta sus prestaciones más características.
  2. 2. 2 Módulo 1 Elementos multimedia Archivos de audio, analógicos y digitales De acuerdo con la manera en que transportan los mensajes (señal), los medios de comunicación se clasifican en analógicos y digitales. El registro de los medios analógicos (su soporte físico) es continuo, mientras que el registro de los medios digitales es binario (discontinuo). Los recursos digitales son más eficientes y económicos que los analógicos. La mayoría de los equipos de reproducción y grabación de audio analógico han caído en desuso. Los soportes analógicos más utilizados eran las cintas de casete y los discos de vinilo. Los primeros soportes de grabación de audio digital se crearon a principios de los años ochenta. El soporte digital más importante ha sido el disco compacto o CD. Los CD estándar pueden almacenar hasta 700 megabytes de datos y se reproducen por medio de un lector óptico. Este soporte entró en desuso con la llegada de los MP3. Algunas ventajas de este tipo de audio, comparado con el analógico, son: los sonidos grabados en un soporte digital no pierden calidad con el paso del tiempo; la calidad de este tipo de sonido es mucho mayor y el almacenamiento de archivos de audio digital puede ser infinito, mientras que en el sonido analógico está limitado por el espacio.
  3. 3. 3 Módulo 1 Elementos multimedia Imágenes Las imágenes son representaciones visuales estáticas que fueron generadas por copia o reproducción del entorno (escaneo de imágenes analógicas, fotografías digitales, etc.); son documentos formados por pixeles (elementos de imagen contenidos en cada celda). Cualquier documento o sistema multimedia está constituido por elementos informativos de diferente naturaleza, que coinciden en una misma intención comunicativa. Entre los tipos de imágenes multimedia más conocidos y utilizados están: • .JPG. Reconoce 16.7 millones de colores. Se recomienda cuando se quiere que la imagen utilizada tenga calidad fotográfica. Se pueden encontrar archivos con extensión JPEG, el cual es del mismo tipo. Se usa para innumerables tareas, que van desde ilustrar trabajos escolares, acompañar reportes de oficina y elaborar tarjetas de presentación e invitaciones, hasta compartir imágenes en las redes sociales con frases representativas. • GIF .gif. Es el formato de imágenes más utilizado en internet. Las siglas significan Graphics Interchange Format, ‘formato de intercambio de gráficos’. Este formato sólo contiene información sobre los colores de la imagen que se está usando y trabaja con 256 colores. Las imágenes guardadas en este formato no pierden calidad, aunque se comprima el archivo, y se utilizan en la creación de íconos y logos. Gracias a los dispositivos móviles es muy fácil compartir elementos multimedia. Cuando tomas una fotografía con el teléfono celular, por ejemplo, ésta se puede guardar directamente en la memoria del teléfono y compartir en las diferentes redes sociales. También puedes emplearlas para hacer presentaciones, ya que al descargarlas en la computadora puedes insertarlas en las presentaciones digitales. Revisa el siguiente video para saber cómo hacerlo:
  4. 4. 4 Módulo 1 Elementos multimedia Escáner y cámara digital Un escáner es un dispositivo de entrada en la computadora que permite capturar una imagen, ya sea de documento, texto o fotografía, que se transfiriere a bits, los cuales que interpreta la computadora. Aunque existen diversos tipos de escáner, ahora es común encontrarlos integrados en equipos denominados multifuncionales, que los combinan con la impresora y la fotocopiadora, lo que los vuelve accesibles y fáciles de usar. Los teléfonos celulares tienen funciones que te permiten tomar fotografías y configurarlas como si lo hiciera un escáner. Las cámaras fotográficas digitales permiten capturar y almacenar fotografías digitalmente, mediante dispositivos electrónicos o magnéticos; son compactas y, por lo general, multifuncionales, ya que capturan foto, video y audio, los cuales se pueden almacenar en la computadora. De este modo, se tiene acceso a las imágenes de manera instantánea y se pueden compartir con amigos y familiares. Con el uso de una cámara digital puedes capturar las imágenes que te interesen, para integrarlas a alguna tarea que te hayan solicitado. Audiovisuales Los recursos audiovisuales son recursos multimedia que, como su nombre lo indica, combinan elementos de audio e imágenes. Presta atención al siguiente video para saber un poco más acerca de ellos:

