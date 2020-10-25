The art of the state

Successfully reported this slideshow.
� 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. iLyas Bakouch Solutions Architect @AWS 22/10/2020 The Art Of The Stat...
What will this session cover? Getting things done with Distributed Services Introducing Orchestration Service Orchestratio...
Getting things Done
In a Monolith, everything gets deployed together
With Microservices, we split the work between multiple systems
Microservices can give us increased agility and scalability
But distributed systems can be harder to coordinate and debug
Introducing Orchestration
Processing a new account application requires some coordination Account Applications Accounts Accept New Application Creat...
Here's a simplified banking system Account Applications Accounts Accept New Application Create Account Data Checking Check...
In Orchestration one process manages state and calls appropriate services in turn Account Applications Accounts Data Check...
Account Applications Accounts Data Checking Human Review Check Identity
Account Applications Accounts Data Checking Human Review Check Identity Check Address
Account Applications Accounts Data Checking Human Review Check Identity Check Address Human Review
Account Applications Accounts Data Checking Human Review Check Identity Check Address Human Review Create Account
Example Orchestration Processing new bank account applications
A State Machine Describes a collection of computational steps split into discrete states Has one starting state and always...
AWS Step Functions Fully-managed state machines on AWS Resilient workflow automation Built-in error handling Powerful AWS ...
Step Functions Diving Deeper
State Types Task Execute work Choice Add branching logic Wait Add a timed delay Parallel Execute branches in parallel Map ...
Step Functions service integrations Amazon Elastic Container Service AWS Lambda AWS Batch Amazon DynamoDB Amazon SageMaker...
Get Building
Development Tips Step Functions Local https://docs.aws.amazon.com/step-functions/latest/dg/sfn-local.html Statelint https:...
Get started building with AWS Step Functions Workshop: Intro to Service Coordination ~2 hours https://step-functions-works...
� 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. Thank you! iLyas Bakouch Solutions Architect @AWS ibakouch@amazon.com
  1. 1. � 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. iLyas Bakouch Solutions Architect @AWS 22/10/2020 The Art Of The State Coordinating services using AWS Step Functions
  2. 2. What will this session cover? Getting things done with Distributed Services Introducing Orchestration Service Orchestration made easy using State machines AWS Step Functions: State machines in the cloud Where to Learn More
  3. 3. Getting things Done
  4. 4. In a Monolith, everything gets deployed together
  5. 5. With Microservices, we split the work between multiple systems
  6. 6. Microservices can give us increased agility and scalability
  7. 7. But distributed systems can be harder to coordinate and debug
  8. 8. Introducing Orchestration
  9. 9. Processing a new account application requires some coordination Account Applications Accounts Accept New Application Create Account Data Checking Check Identity Docs Check Address Consolidate Data Checks Human Review Approve or Reject Human Review Handle Human Decisions List Flagged Applications
  10. 10. Here's a simplified banking system Account Applications Accounts Accept New Application Create Account Data Checking Check Identity Docs Check Address Consolidate Data Checks Human Review Approve or Reject Human Review Handle Human Decisions List Flagged Applications
  11. 11. In Orchestration one process manages state and calls appropriate services in turn Account Applications Accounts Data Checking Human Review
  12. 12. Account Applications Accounts Data Checking Human Review Check Identity
  13. 13. Account Applications Accounts Data Checking Human Review Check Identity Check Address
  14. 14. Account Applications Accounts Data Checking Human Review Check Identity Check Address Human Review
  15. 15. Account Applications Accounts Data Checking Human Review Check Identity Check Address Human Review Create Account
  16. 16. Example Orchestration Processing new bank account applications
  17. 17. A State Machine Describes a collection of computational steps split into discrete states Has one starting state and always one active state (while executing) The active state receives input, takes some action, and generates output Transitions between states are based on state outputs and rules that we define
  18. 18. AWS Step Functions Fully-managed state machines on AWS Resilient workflow automation Built-in error handling Powerful AWS service integration First-class support for integrating with your own services Auditable execution history & visual monitoring
  19. 19. Step Functions Diving Deeper
  20. 20. State Types Task Execute work Choice Add branching logic Wait Add a timed delay Parallel Execute branches in parallel Map Process each of an input array's items with a state machine Succeed Terminate successfully or ends a branch of Parallel or an iteration of Map Fail Terminate the state machine and mark execution as a failure Pass Passes input to output
  21. 21. Step Functions service integrations Amazon Elastic Container Service AWS Lambda AWS Batch Amazon DynamoDB Amazon SageMaker AWS Glue AWS Step Functions Amazon Simple Notification Service Amazon Simple Queue Service
  22. 22. Get Building
  23. 23. Development Tips Step Functions Local https://docs.aws.amazon.com/step-functions/latest/dg/sfn-local.html Statelint https://github.com/awslabs/statelint Serverless Framework Plug-in https://github.com/horike37/serverless-step-functions Visual Studio Code aws-step-functions-constructor extension https://marketplace.visualstudio.com/items?itemName=paulshestakov.aws-step-functions-constructor
  24. 24. Get started building with AWS Step Functions Workshop: Intro to Service Coordination ~2 hours https://step-functions-workshop.go-aws.com/ Developer Guide ~2 hours https://docs.aws.amazon.com/step-functions/latest/dg/welcome.html Reference Architectures https://aws.amazon.com/step-functions/resources/
  25. 25. � 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. Thank you! iLyas Bakouch Solutions Architect @AWS ibakouch@amazon.com

