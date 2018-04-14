Successfully reported this slideshow.
ALIMENTOS QUE NO DEBEN CONSUMIRSE DURANTE EL EMBARAZO Isabel Rangel Bar�n
La dieta alimenticia saludable y balanceada es muy importante en el periodo de gestaci�n desde el principio hasta el final...
Bebidas alcoh�licas: Lo primordial que hay que evitar en el embarazo es cualquier tipo de consumo de alcohol en bebidas, c...
Isabel Rangel Bar�n Leche no pasteurizada: La leche reci�n sacada de las vacas o las cabras contienen bacterias naturales ...
Dietas estrictas: Las dietas de origen vegano as� como las dietas r�pidas, son poco saludables en su consumo durante el em...
Isabel Rangel Barón - Alimentos que no deben consumirse durante el embarazo

