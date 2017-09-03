History of Music Videos
What is a music video • A music video is a short film integrating a song and imagery, produced for promotional or artistic...
The first music video • Back in the 1950’s it has been said in his autobiography that Tony Bennett created the first music...
1981-1991 • The music channel MTV launched back in 1981, airing music videos 24-hours-a-day. With this outlet becoming mor...
YouTube • 2005 saw the launch of YouTube, which made viewing videos online a whole lot easier and faster. • There were a l...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

History of music videos

38 views

Published on

History of music videos

Published in: Social Media
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
38
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
5
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

History of music videos

  1. 1. History of Music Videos
  2. 2. What is a music video • A music video is a short film integrating a song and imagery, produced for promotional or artistic purposes. • Modern day music videos are mainly created to promote the artists music, and are shown on a variety of platforms.
  3. 3. The first music video • Back in the 1950’s it has been said in his autobiography that Tony Bennett created the first music video. It was said that he was filmed walking along the Serpentine in Hyde park London, with the end clip being set to his song ‘stranger in paradise’. • The clip was sent to UK and US television stations and aired on shows such as: Dick Clarks American Bandstand. • Further down the years in 1975, the first music that was made for the promotional value was Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody. The video was shown on the BBC show ‘Top of the Pops’.
  4. 4. 1981-1991 • The music channel MTV launched back in 1981, airing music videos 24-hours-a-day. With this outlet becoming more and more popular throughout the years it played a vital role for music marketing. • In this time directors began to explore and expand the style of genre by using more sophisticated effects, mixing film and video and adding a storyline/plot. • In 1983 the most successful and iconic music video of all time was released: ‘Thriller’ by Michael Jackson. The 14-minute long video set new standards for the production of music videos.
  5. 5. YouTube • 2005 saw the launch of YouTube, which made viewing videos online a whole lot easier and faster. • There were a lot of artist who became well known due to there videos being viewed online. This included the band OK Go. • YouTube is now a place where music videos are published by the artist themselves. • This networking sit has drastically changed the music industry with each video getting an average of a million views.

×