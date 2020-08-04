Enterprise growth during turbulent times

Corporate Venture Capital offers the most direct path to strategic and financial rewards from new business models, emerging technologies and disruptive innovation.



The COVID-19 crisis has driven the world toward global financial turmoil — forcing CEOs and CFOs to urgently address the immediate financial challenges resulting from this pandemic.



However, forward-looking CEOs and CFOs should use this opportunity to make critical investments through corporate venture capital (CVC) to set up their companies for long-term success and secure their company’s future.