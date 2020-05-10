Successfully reported this slideshow.
File/open/ buscamos la imagen/clic Image/type/adjust/color treshold
Process/noise/depekcle/varias veces
Image/type/8 bits Process/binary/watershed
Analize/analize particles/colocar valores
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE SAN AGUST�N DE AREQUIPA Unidad de Posgrado Facultad de Ciencias Naturales y Formales DOCTORADO: CIENCIAS Y TECNOLOG�AS MEDIOAMBIENTALES DOCENTE: DRA. ROXANA FLORES QUISPE ALUMNOS: JOS� LUIS RAMOS TEJEDA FLAVIO RIOS ZAPANA CURSO: SEMINARIO AVANZADO I TRABAJO: PROCESAMIENTO DE IMAGENES AREQUIPA 2019
  2. 2. 1.- Enunciado del problema Se tiene una variedad de rocas �gneas volc�nicas con diferentes composiciones qu�micas y propiedades f�sicas con aspectos confusos, porosos; para lo cual aplicando el procesamiento de im�genes FIJI se logra identificar su imagen con mejor resoluci�n. 2.- Objetivo Visualizar las rocas �gneas para determinar sus dimensiones y sus aspectos f�sicos m�s relevantes. 3.- Estado del Arte Ramos Lores, C. (2012). Gu�a de estudio para estudiantes de Geolog�a. Cuantificaci�n de minerales bajo el microscopio petrogr�fico, empleando el procesamiento de im�genes y el uso del software ScopePhoto 2.0 (Doctoral dissertation, Departamento de Geolog�a). Realiza una gu�a de estudio para estudiantes de geolog�a que permite la cuantificaci�n de minerales en secciones delgadas bajo el microscopio petrogr�fico, empleando el procesamiento de im�genes y el uso del software ScopePhoto 2.0. Se realiza una aplicaci�n pr�ctica del software con vista a estimar, cuantificar y delimitar de los granos minerales, su tama�o, forma, porosidad y sus respectivos porcentajes para identificar la roca. El ejemplo pr�ctico, se basa en el estudio de las propiedades �pticas y mineral�gicas en secciones delgadas de las muestras de rocas tomadas durante el levantamiento geol�gico del �rea de la concesi�n minera Camarioca Sur. Se expone adem�s el c�lculo de la porosidad de las rocas, la cual tiene una gran importancia en los estudios de gas, petr�leo y agua. El procesamiento de los datos num�ricos se realiz� empleando el programa Microsoft Excel. Los resultados son de gran inter�s para las pr�cticas de las asignaturas de Petrolog�a del plan de estudio D de la carrera de geolog�a. Enrique Gisbert, P. Petrograf�a de rocas �gneas y metam�rficas a bajo aumento mediante el uso del esc�ner de transparencias. Propone un m�todo muy simple y econ�mico para el estudio petrogr�fico preliminar a bajo aumento de rocas �gneas y metam�rficas sin la utilizaci�n del microscopio. La resoluci�n obtenida es adecuada para la classificaci�n y la determinaci�n de texturas as� como para el estudio estructural a un nivel comprendido entre la macro y la microescala. El m�todo se basa en la captura de im�genes digitales de resoluci�n elevada comprendida entre 3200 y 4800 ppp Carranza, E., & Cardillo, M. (2019). Desprendimientos rocosos y ruido tafon�mico: trabajo experimental en el Alero 2 de Punta P�rfido, Golfo San Mat�as (Provincia de R�o Negro, Argentina). Chungar� (Arica), (ahead), 0-0. En este trabajo se presentan los resultados de un primer acercamiento desde la tafonom�a l�tica al Alero 2 ubicado en la localidad arqueol�gica de Punta P�rfido. Las excavaciones realizadas sugieren que el alero posee una compleja historia formacional, dominada por procesos end�genos como la meteorizaci�n y la ca�da de rocas que, junto con la presencia de potenciales pseudoartefactos, plantean un relevante problema de investigaci�n. El presente trabajo utiliza herramientas conceptuales y metodol�gicas derivadas de la tafonom�a l�tica y de la arqueolog�a experimental para discutir el proceso de formaci�n del registro l�tico.
  3. 3. 4.- Propuesta de Investigaci�n Evaluaci�n de las im�genes de las rocas �gneas considerando que presentan una variedad de formas y composiciones que es necesario procesar mediante la herramienta FIJI para evaluar los componentes por ruido y filtro para an�lisis de la part�cula. PROCESAMIENTO DE IMAGENES Presentaci�n de la imagen de rocas �gneas Aplicaci�n final de procesamiento con herramienta Fiji
