Sindrome de west_caso_clinico

Síndrome de West Dr. Raúl Marcos Travieso Especialista en Neurología. Hospital Liborio Panchana S. IRM Steven Litardo P. I...
¿ Qué es el síndrome de West? Es una encefalopatía epiléptica dependiente de la edad caracterizada por la tríada de : Espa...
Historia del Síndrome de West Dr. William West 1841 “espasmos infantiles” Observación en su hijo de 4 meses de edad Gibs &...
CARACTERISTICAS DE LAS ENCEFALOPATIAS EPILEPTICAS DEPENDIENTES DE LA EDAD PRESENTACIONES CRISIS MUY FRECUENTES Y RESISTENT...
Etiología Según la Clasificación Internacional de las Epilepsias y síndromes epilépticos. I. Sintomático (45,7%) PRENATAL ...
 Displasia cerebral esclerosis tuberosa, neurofibromatosis, síndrome de Sturge- Weber, hemangiomatosis neonatal, síndrome...
 Metabólicas: fenilcetonuria, hiperglicinemia no cetósica, hiperornitinemia, homocitrulinemia, síndrome de Leigh.  Congé...
PERINATALES  Encefalopatía hipóxico-isquémica, necrosis selectiva neural, status marmoratus, daño cerebral parasagital, l...
POSTNATALES  Infección: meningitis bacteriana (tuberculosis, meningococo, neumococo), absceso cerebral, meningoencefaliti...
II. CRIPTOGENICO. ( 30% casos) • Aquellos síndromes en los cuales se presume que sean sintomáticos, pero la causa está ocu...
Epidemiología Representan el tipo de epilepsia mas común en el primer año de vida. 2 a 5/10.000 nacidos vivos Edad de apar...
FISIOPATOLOGIA DESEQUILIBRIO DE NEUROTRANSMISORES DEL TALLO CEREBRAL NIVELES ELEVADOS DE GLUTAMATO AUMENTO DE LA ACTIVIDAD...
Existen 3 tipos principales de espasmos: en flexión, extensión y mixtos. Predominaron los espasmos en flexión (68 % de los...
Patrón EEG: hipsarritmia
Diagnostico diferencial Trastornos no Epilépticos. Síndromes Epilépticos Cólicos del lactante. Epilepsia mioclónica del la...
Pronóstico  De 55 a 60 % de los niños con síndrome de West desarrollan posteriormente otros tipos de epilepsia como el sí...
Tratamiento El tratamiento clásico ha sido con (ACTH), pero dados sus efectos secundarios: actualmente como 2da opción. El...
CASO CLÍNICO • Paciente femenino con antecedentes prenatales no patológicos, perinatales de parto a término, transvaginal,...
EXAMEN FÍSICO: • Al examen físico se encontraron los siguientes hallazgos: • Tendencia ligera a sostener los dedos pulgare...
• Epilepsia mioclónica benigna. • Mioclonía de la infancia temprana. • Estereotipias. • Hyperekplexia congénita. DIAGNÓSTI...
• Biometría hemática y química sanguínea. • Electroencefalograma. • Eco transfontanelar. • Resonancia magnética nuclear de...
• Trazado con ritmo deltha y theta desorganizado acorde con su edad con abundantes puntas y onda de gran voltaje generaliz...
ECO TRANSFONTANELARECO TRANSFONTANELAR
RESONANCIA MAGNÉTICA NUCLEAR • Signos de atrofia cerebral cortical. • Después de estudios realizados, se llegó a la conclu...
TRATAMIENTO UTILIZADO • Al encontrarse en emergencia se administra fenitoína intravenosa. • Posterior a valoración neuroló...
EVOLUCIÓN CLÍNICA DEL CASO • La paciente ha tenido una evolución favorable, lográndose un control total de las crisis epil...
Para el diagnóstico preciso de la Epilepsia las mejores herramientas con que cuenta el médico son: • Sus propios conocimie...
Hasta el momento, no existe una prevención conocida para la epilepsia. El tratamiento persigue lograr el control de la epi...
Preparémonos para el futuro como si fueramos a ser eternos y vivamos la vida hoy como si fueramos a morir mañana... - Thom...
  1. 1. Síndrome de West Dr. Raúl Marcos Travieso Especialista en Neurología. Hospital Liborio Panchana S. IRM Steven Litardo P. IRM Irving Plaza P.
  2. 2. ¿ Qué es el síndrome de West? Es una encefalopatía epiléptica dependiente de la edad caracterizada por la tríada de : Espasmos epilépticos Retraso del desarrollo psicomotor. Hipsarritmia del EEG.
  3. 3. Historia del Síndrome de West Dr. William West 1841 “espasmos infantiles” Observación en su hijo de 4 meses de edad Gibs & Gibs 1952 Descripción del patrón EEG. 1960 Se estableció la triada , denominando Síndrome de West Espasmos epilépticos Clasificación y Terminología de la Liga Internacional contra la Epilepsia
  4. 4. CARACTERISTICAS DE LAS ENCEFALOPATIAS EPILEPTICAS DEPENDIENTES DE LA EDAD PRESENTACIONES CRISIS MUY FRECUENTES Y RESISTENTES AL TTO ANOMALIAS DEL EEG SEVERAS ETIOLOGIA HETEROGENEA RETRASO DEL NEURODESARROLLO PRONOSTICO MUY RESERVADO EJEMPLOS ENCEFALOPATIA EPILEPTICA TEMPRANA CON OLEADAS-SUPRESION (OHTAHARA) ENCEFALOPATIA MIOCLONICA TEMPRANA SINDROME DE WEST SINDROME DE LENNOX-GASTAUT SINDROME DE DRAVET
  5. 5. Etiología Según la Clasificación Internacional de las Epilepsias y síndromes epilépticos. I. Sintomático (45,7%) PRENATAL Displasia cerebral Anomalías cromosómicas Infecciones Enfermedades metabólicas Síndrome congénito. Insulto hipoxico – isquémico. PERINATAL Encefalopatía hipoxico isquémica Hipoglicemia. POSTNATAL Infecciones Hemorragia y trauma Encefalopatía hipoxico- isquémica. Tumor cerebral.
  6. 6.  Displasia cerebral esclerosis tuberosa, neurofibromatosis, síndrome de Sturge- Weber, hemangiomatosis neonatal, síndrome de Aicardi, paquigiria, heterotopias, holoprosencefalia, agenesia o disgenesia del cuerpo calloso, microcefalia congénita.  Anomalías cromosómicas: síndrome de Down, síndrome de Miller Dieker, trisomía 7 q, duplicación 18q, tetrasomía 15p, duplicación 15q, monosomía 18p.  Infección: CMV, VHS, rubéola, toxoplasmosis, sífilis. PRENATALES
  7. 7.  Metabólicas: fenilcetonuria, hiperglicinemia no cetósica, hiperornitinemia, homocitrulinemia, síndrome de Leigh.  Congénito: síndrome de Sjogren-Larsson, síndrome de CHARGE, síndrome de PEHO, síndrome de Smith-Lemli-Optiz, enfermedad de Fahr, entre otros.  Injuria hipóxico-isquémico: poroencefalia, hidranencefalia, leucomalacia periventricular
  8. 8. PERINATALES  Encefalopatía hipóxico-isquémica, necrosis selectiva neural, status marmoratus, daño cerebral parasagital, leucomalacia periventricular, necrosis isquémica focal y multifocal (poroencefalia, encefalomalacia multiquística).  Hipoglicemia.
  9. 9. POSTNATALES  Infección: meningitis bacteriana (tuberculosis, meningococo, neumococo), absceso cerebral, meningoencefalitis de etiología viral (sarampión, varicela, VHS, enterovirus, adenovirus, CMV, VEB).  Hemorragia y trauma: hemorragia subdural y subaracnoidea.  Encefalopatía hipóxicoisquémica: paro cardíaco, entre otros.  Tumor cerebral.
  10. 10. II. CRIPTOGENICO. ( 30% casos) • Aquellos síndromes en los cuales se presume que sean sintomáticos, pero la causa está oculta. • Terminología de la Liga Internacional contra la epilepsia lo denomina “probablemente sintomático”. III. IDIOPATICO. (24,3% casos) • Tienen evolución favorable con desaparición de la crisis y un desarrollo psicomotor normal. • Clasificación Internacional de las Epilepsias y síndromes epilépticos no reconoce la etiología idiopática del síndrome de West. Etiología Según la Clasificación Internacional de las Epilepsias y síndromes epilépticos.
  11. 11. Epidemiología Representan el tipo de epilepsia mas común en el primer año de vida. 2 a 5/10.000 nacidos vivos Edad de aparición : 3-7 meses 85% espasmos desaparecen después de los 5 años. Mas frecuente en hombres Mortalidad en el 5% de los casos.
  12. 12. FISIOPATOLOGIA DESEQUILIBRIO DE NEUROTRANSMISORES DEL TALLO CEREBRAL NIVELES ELEVADOS DE GLUTAMATO AUMENTO DE LA ACTIVIDAD METABOLICA EN EL NUCLEO LENTICULAR Y EL TALLO CEREBRAL ZONAS DE PERFUSION CORTICAL ANORMAL ESTIMULACION DEL TALLO CEREBRAL POR UNA DESCARGA CORTICAL PRIMARIA ANOMALIAS DEL SISTEMA INMUNITARIO PARTICIPACION DE LA HORMONA LIBERADORA DE LA ACTH
  13. 13. Existen 3 tipos principales de espasmos: en flexión, extensión y mixtos. Predominaron los espasmos en flexión (68 % de los casos). Los espasmos asimétricos consisten en la desviación lateral de la cabeza o los ojos con la participación de los miembros superiores. Los espasmos pueden limitarse a una desviación ocular vertical, breve o a un nistagmo. Manifestaciones autonómicas como la rubicundez, sudación y dilatación pupilar. Gran número de pacientes con síndrome de West presentan retardo psicomotor antes el comienzo de los espasmos. Pueden experimentar regresión en el desarrollo psicomotor Los espasmos se caracterizan por la contracción brusca, generalmente bilateral y simétrica de los músculos del cuello, tronco y miembros. Manifestaciones clínicas
  14. 14. Patrón EEG: hipsarritmia
  15. 15. Diagnostico diferencial Trastornos no Epilépticos. Síndromes Epilépticos Cólicos del lactante. Epilepsia mioclónica del lactante. Mioclonia benigna de la infancia temprana. La encefalopatía mioclónica precoz y el síndrome de Ohtahara, los cuales se inician en la etapa neonatal. Postura de opistótonos por la espasticidas.
  16. 16. Pronóstico  De 55 a 60 % de los niños con síndrome de West desarrollan posteriormente otros tipos de epilepsia como el síndrome de Lennox- Gastaut  90 % de los casos y con frecuencia se asocia con déficit motor, trastornos de conducta y rasgos autísticos.  El pronóstico es mejor en los casos idiopáticos y criptogénicos.  El pronóstico del síndrome de West idiopático es favorable con desaparición de las crisis y un desarrollo psicomotor normal.
  17. 17. Tratamiento El tratamiento clásico ha sido con (ACTH), pero dados sus efectos secundarios: actualmente como 2da opción. Elección es VGB (100 mg/kg/día). Otros FAE útiles son VPA y CLB. En conjunto, alrededor de un 60% de los pacientes responden a VGB. Aproximadamente el 80% responden a la ACTH, con desaparición delas crisis y de la hipsarritmia.
  18. 18. CASO CLÍNICO • Paciente femenino con antecedentes prenatales no patológicos, perinatales de parto a término, transvaginal, Apgar 9/9 con peso al nacer adecuado, antecedentes post natales no patológicos hasta los 3 meses de edad que comienza con eventos paroxísticos no tratados por interpretarse por los padres como movimientos normales. • A los 5 meses de edad acude al servicio de emergencia del Hospital Liborio Panchana al presentar crisis de forma repetitivas dadas por espasmos en flexión, se le realizó ingreso con el diagnóstico presuntivo de Síndrome de West, el cual se reafirma con la presencia de hipsarritmias en el resultado del electroencefalograma. CASO CLÍNICO
  19. 19. EXAMEN FÍSICO: • Al examen físico se encontraron los siguientes hallazgos: • Tendencia ligera a sostener los dedos pulgares dentro de las manos. • Maniobra de suspensión ventral cuelgan los miembros inferiores rectos por lo que presenta ligera hipotonía muscular. EXAMEN FÍSICO
  20. 20. • Epilepsia mioclónica benigna. • Mioclonía de la infancia temprana. • Estereotipias. • Hyperekplexia congénita. DIAGNÓSTICOS DIFERENCIALES
  21. 21. • Biometría hemática y química sanguínea. • Electroencefalograma. • Eco transfontanelar. • Resonancia magnética nuclear de cerebro. • TORCHS. • Estudios genéticos. ESTUDIOS REALIZADOS
  22. 22. • Trazado con ritmo deltha y theta desorganizado acorde con su edad con abundantes puntas y onda de gran voltaje generalizadas seguidas de supresión del trazado entre mezcladas. • CONCLUSIÓN: EEG anormal por la presencia de hipsarritmias simétricas y supresión del trazado propio del Síndrome de West. INFORME DEL ELECTROENCEFALOGRAMA
  23. 23. ECO TRANSFONTANELARECO TRANSFONTANELAR
  24. 24. RESONANCIA MAGNÉTICA NUCLEAR • Signos de atrofia cerebral cortical. • Después de estudios realizados, se llegó a la conclusión que la paciente presenta un Síndrome de West de etiología criptogénica. RESONANCIA MAGNÉTICA NUCLEAR
  25. 25. TRATAMIENTO UTILIZADO • Al encontrarse en emergencia se administra fenitoína intravenosa. • Posterior a valoración neurológica se le incorpora el ácido valproico y continua con crisis de espasmos infantiles, se le comienza a subir las dosis terapéuticas de este medicamento. • Al no mejorar se decidió usar el esquema terapéutico con politerapia agregando VGB y ciclos con ACTH. Se estabilizó clínicamente disminuyendo las crisis. • Quedó con el esquema de acido valproico, VGB y topiramato. • Posteriormente al estar controlada la enfermedad se comienza a retirar de forma paulatina la VGB. • Actualmente se mantiene con ácido valproico y topiramato. TRATAMIENTO UTILIZADO
  26. 26. EVOLUCIÓN CLÍNICA DEL CASO • La paciente ha tenido una evolución favorable, lográndose un control total de las crisis epilépticas. • Actualmente a los 4 años de edad solo presenta un pequeño retardo del neurodesarrollo, camina adecuadamente y comienza a mejorar la adquisición del lenguaje. • A los 5 años de edad se realizará test psicométrico para valorarla desde el punto de vista cognitivo. EVOLUCIÓN CLÍNICA DEL CASO
  27. 27. Para el diagnóstico preciso de la Epilepsia las mejores herramientas con que cuenta el médico son: • Sus propios conocimientos. • La habilidad para hacer una buena anamnesis al niño y los familiares. La realización del diagnóstico de certeza radica fundamentalmente En la calidad de la Historia Clínica.
  28. 28. Hasta el momento, no existe una prevención conocida para la epilepsia. El tratamiento persigue lograr el control de la epilepsia y la incorporación plena del niño a la sociedad.
  29. 29. Preparémonos para el futuro como si fueramos a ser eternos y vivamos la vida hoy como si fueramos a morir mañana... - Thomas de Kempis

