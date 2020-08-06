Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bjt umum tugas 3 materi dan pembelajaran ipa sd

mantul

  1. 1. BUKU JAWABAN TUGAS MATA KULIAH TUGAS 3 NAMA MAHASISWA : IVAN TUNAIN PAUSTHER NOMOR INDUK MAHASISWA/NIM : 825238106 KODE/NAMA MATA KULIIAH : PDGK4503/Materi dan Pembelajaran IPA SD KODE/NAMA UPBJJ :10/SORONG MASA UJIAN : 2019/20.2(2020.1) KEMENTERIAN PENDIDIKAN DAN KEBUDAYAAN UNIVERSITAS TERBUKA
  2. 2. 1. a. 5 ( Lima ) contoh Jenis Energi dalam kehidupan manusia sbb : * Energi Mekanik * Energi Listrik * Energi Elektromagnetik * Energi Kimia * Energi Nuklir b. Penjelasan Jenis – jenis Energi sbb : * Energi Mekanik,suatu Energi yang dapat di gunakan untuk mengangkat ( menggerakan ) suatu benda,dalam bentuk transisional di sebut dengan kerja. * Energi Listrik, energi yang barkaitan dengan aruh dan akumulasi electron. Energi jenis ini umumnya dinyatakan dengans atuan P dan waktu t. E = P x t Dimana P = daya dalam watt t = waktu dalam detik E = energy dalam joule atau watt detik Kita harus memahami bawasannya ada keterkaitan wantara arus I, hambatan R, tegangan V, waktu t, dan daya P dengan energy E. * Energi Elektromagnetik,suatu bentuk energi yang berkaitan dengan radiasi elektromagnetik. Energi radiasi biasanya dinyatakan dengan satuan energi yang sangat kecil seperti elektronvolt (eV). Satuan energi ini juga biasa dipakai pada evaluasi energi nuklir.Radiasi elektromagnetik adalah suatu bentuk energi murni, artinya tidak berkaitan denganmassa. Energi ini terjadi hanya sebagai energi transisional yang bergerak dengan kecepatan cahaya. * Energi Kimia,energi yang keluar sebagai hasil interaksi electron di mana dua atau lebih atom dan molekul-molekul berkombinasi menghasilkan senyawa kimia yang stabil. Energi kimia hanya dapat terjadi dalam bentuk energi tersimpan. * Energi Nuklir, bentuk energy yang hanya ada sebagai energy tersimpan yang bias lepas akibat interaksi partikel dengan atau di dalam inti atom. Energi ini dilepaskan sebagai hasil usaha artikel-artikel untuk mendapatkan konfigurasi yang stabil.Reaksi nuklir secar aumum dapat dibagi tiga jenis, yakni : a) Peluruhan Radioaktif b) Fisi ( pembelahan ) c) Fusi ( Penggabungan )
  3. 3. 2. a. Rencana Pelaksanaan Pembelajaran ( RPP ) Satuan Pendidikan : SD ..................... Kelas/ Semester : IV / 1(Satu) Mata Pelajaran : IPA Materi : Bentuk-Bentuk Energi Alokasi Waktu : 2 x 35 menit ( 70 menit ) A. Kompetensi Dasar Afektif 2.1 Menunjukan perilaku ilmiah (memiliki rasa ingin tahu; objektif; jujur; teliti; cermat; tekun; hati-hati; bertanggung jawab; terbuka; dan peduli lingkungan) dalam aktivitas sehari-hari sebagai wujud implementasi sikap dalam melakukan inkuiri ilmiah dan berdiskusi. kognitif 3.4 Membedakan berbagai bentuk energi melalu pengamatan dan mendeskripsikan pemanfaatannya dalam kehidupan sehari-hari psikomotor 4.7 Menyajikan laporan hasil pengamatan tentang teknologi yang bersumber dari bentuk-bentuk yang digunakan di kehidupan sehari-hari serta kemudahan yang diperoleh oleh masyarakat dengan memanfaatkan teknologi tersebut. B. Tujuan pembelajaran Kognitif 1. Siswa dapat menyebutkan sumber energi gerak dan contohnya 2. Siswa dapat menyebutkan sumber energi bunyi dan contohnya 3. Siswa dapat menyebutkan sumber energi panas dan contohnya 4. Siswa dapat menyebutkan sumber energi kimia dan contohnya 5. Siswa dapat menyebutkan sumber energi cahaya dan contohnya 6. Siswa dapat menyebutkan 5 manfaat sumber energi dalam kehidupan sehari-hari Afektif Psikomotor
  4. 4. 7. Siswa dapat membuat kincir angin dari kertas. 8. Siswa dapat membuat laporan pengamatan tentang energi yang dapat dimanfaatkan dalam kehidupan sehari-hari. C. Materi Pembelajaran Energi panas, energi bunyi, energi gerak, energi kimia, energi cahaya, serta manfaatnya dalam kehidupan sehari-hari. D. Metode dan pendekatan pembelajaran Pendekatan : Saintifik Model : Discovery Learnig Metode : Tanya jawab, Diskusi, Eksperimen, Ceramah. E. Media dan Sumber Belajar Sumber belajar : Buku Cerdas IPA Kelas 3 SD Media : kincir angin, meja, lilin, kertas basah, 2. b. F. Langkah-langkah Pembelajaran A. Pendahuluan (15 menit) 1. Guru membuka pelajaran dengan penyapa peserta didik dan menanyakan kabar mereka 2. Guru meminta salah seorang peserta didik memimpin doa 3. Peserta didik mendengarkan penjelasan dari guru kegiatan yang akan dilakukan dan tujuan yang akan dicapai dengan bahasa yang sederhana dan dapat dipahami. (Stimulus) 4. Guru dan siswa membuat kincir angin. 5. Guru dan siswa melakukan Tanya jawab tentang manfaat bentuk energi dari kegiatan yang telah dilakukan oleh guru dan siswa
  5. 5. B. Inti ( Discovery Learning) menggunakan LKS (40 menit) Mengidentifikasi Masalah 1. Guru menampilkan video animasi tentang benda-benda elektonik sementara siswa mengamati video yang ditampilkan. 2. Guru membimbing siswa mengidentifikasi masalah yang terdapat dalam video tersebut. Mengumpulkan Data, menganalisis data dan pembuktian. 1. Guru membagi siswa ke dalam 5 kelompok dan setiap anggota memiliki tugas yang berbeda, ada siswa yang menjadi tim pengamat dan ada siswa yang menjadi tim percobaan 2. Guru membagikan lembaran LKS kepada setiap kelompok. ( LKS terlampir pada lampiran 2) 3. Guru membimbing siswa melakukan percobaan sesuai dengan LKS yang telah dibagikan. Kesimpulan 4. Setiap perwakilan kelompok mempresentasikan hasil laporan diskusi di depan kelas. C. Penutup (15 menit) 1. Guru dan siswa bersama-sama menyimpulkan pembelajaran pada hari ini 2. Guru memberikan umpan balik dengan memberikan tugas mengamati benda- benda yang menghasilkan energi yang ada di lingkungan sekitar.
  6. 6. 3. Diketahui : R total : R = 5 ohm + 10 ohm + 15 ohm + 20 ohm R = 50 ohm V = 30 volt Ditanyakan : l (arus listrik yang mengalir)..? Jawab : V = l x R 𝑰 = 𝐕 𝐑 𝑰 = 𝟑𝟎 𝟓𝟎 𝑰 = 𝟎, 𝟔 𝑨𝒎𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒆. Keteranga : V = tegangan listrik (volt) l = kuat arus listrik (ampere) R = hambatan listrik (ohm) V = I x R
  7. 7. 4. a. Peluang yang dapat di pakai dari Tumbuhan Kunyit yaitu bisa di jadikan usaha atau bisnis dalam bentuk rempah – rempah atau bumbu dapur dan juga dapat di jadikan bahan obat – obatan tradisional dan kalangan luas. b. cara menginovasikan tanaman kunyit ini dengan cara mengelolah menjadi berbagai macam obat – obatan untuk berbagai jenis penyakit,dan di produksikan ke kalangan masyarakat dalam negri dan luar negeri. 5. a. Makna dari Etika,secara teoritis,etika mempunyai pengertian yang pertama secara Etimologi Etika berasal dari kata yunani ethos ( jamaknya : etha ) yang berarti “adat istiadat” atau “kebiasaan”.dalam arti etika ini berkaitan dengan kebiasaan hidup yang baik,tata cara hidup yang baik,baik pada diri seseorang atau masyaraka.dan pengertian yang kedua , Etika di pahamidalam pengertian yang berbeda dengan moralitas sehingga mempunyai pengertian yangjauh dan luas. b. Etika Ekologi sama artinya dengan Etika Lingkungan yang merupakan suatu perilaku manusia dalam mewujutkan moral lingkungan yang berisi petunjuk mengenai bagaimana manusia harus menempuh kehidupan,berperilaku srta brtanggung jawab terhadap lingkungan dan alam. Dalam Etika ekologi di bagi atas dua yaitu,Etika Ekologi Dangkal dan Etika Ekologi Dalam. c. Manusia harus membatasi tingkah lakunya dengan mengendalikan berbagai kegiatan agar tetap berada dalam batas keseimbangan lingkungan.s

