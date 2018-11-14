MicroProfile and Jakarta EE - What's Next?

Session from Oracle Code One 2018.

MicroProfile is well established as a microservices development platform for Java and has blazed the trail for Jakarta EE. In it's first two years MicroProfile has has introduced us to specifications and open implementations of Fault Tolerance, JWT Propagation, Metrics, Rest Client, Config, Health Check, OpenAPI, and OpenTracing. In 2019 it introduces Reactive Messaging and Reactive Streams integrations for Java microservices. Meanwhile Jakarta EE has rebooted enterprise Java by rehoming it next door to MicroProfile at the Eclipse Foundation. What's next for these two key Eclipse projects? Will MicroProfile stay independent and continue to demonstrate it's fast-paced innovation? Or, will it be combined with Jakarta EE, which is also promising a faster development cycle than the previous Java EE platform?