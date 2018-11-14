MicroProfile and Jakarta EE - What's Next?

Successfully reported this slideshow.
About Me ● IBM Distinguished Engineer ● WebSphere Foundation Chief Architect ● 25+ years experience in distributed enterpr...
JavaOne 2015: Java EE – Relevant or Elephant? http://parentrap.org/2014/09/29/easy-parenting-part-iii-the-donts-list/ 4
JavaOne 2015: A Benchmark Living in the Past – SPECjEnterprise2010 ● This is Java EE5 technology! ○ Not even EE6 let alone...
▪ Java EE is at a crossroads. ▪ Still strong and relevant at the cloud party, BUT younger guests are making more noise. – ...
Warnings Signs Were Ignored Code One 2018 7
What can we do to advance microservice development in the Enterprise Java space? -Java EE Community, early 2016 Code One 2...
Characteristics Specs, APIs, TCKs Community Driven Lightweight, Iterative Processes No Reference Impls! Code One 2018 9
JavaOne 2016 (Offsite!) CDI 1.2 JAX-RS 2.0 JSON-P 1.0 MicroProfile 1.0 Announced! Basic Building Blocks for Microservices ...
CDI 2.0 Fast-forward two years... JAX-RS 2.1 JSON-P 1.1 MicroProfile 2.1 JSON-B 1.0 Fault Tolerance 1.1 Metrics 1.1 JWT Pr...
CDI 2.0 Roadmap... JAX-RS 2.1 JSON-P 1.1 MicroProfile 2.x JSON-B 1.0 Fault Tolerance 1.1 Metrics 1.1 JWT Propagation 1.1 H...
Compatible Implementations! https://wiki.eclipse.org/MicroProfile/Implementation Code One 2018 13
JavaOne 2017: EE4J is Born 2017 - 2018 Code One 2018 14
Eclipse GlassFish - 39 EE4J Projects and counting... ● 20% Project Proposal has been posted for community review ● 40% Pro...
EE4J CI/CD Progress https://github.com/orgs/eclipse-ee4j/projects/1 Code One 2018 16
Specification Process Specification Process 1.0 ● Replacement for JCP Standards Process ○ Supports Code First development ...
Additional Work Items in progress... TCK projects (all source now available) and TCK Compliance Process TCK License Specif...
Similarities between MicroProfile and Jakarta EE ● Focused on Microservice and Cloud Native Development ● Desire Agile Dev...
Characteristics Specs, APIs, TCKs Community Driven Lightweight, Iterative Processes No Reference Impls! Code One 2018 20
Differences between MicroProfile and Jakarta EE ● MicroProfile has an established release process and cycle ○ 7 major rele...
Positive signs... Rest Client 1.x JAX-RS 2.x ??? Code One 2018 22
More positive signs... Config JSR Config Specification ??? Code One 2018 23
Reactive Platform... Reactive Operators 1.0 Reactive Messaging 1.0 ● https://www.lightbend.com/blog/how-the-microprofile-c...
Other Integrations... Fault Tolerance ● Retry ● Timeout ● CircuitBreaker ● Bulkhead ● Fallback Fault Tolerance ● Retry ● T...
Jakarta EE Community Code One 2018 26
MicroProfile Community Code One 2018 27
Both Communities Code One 2018 28
Code One 2018 29
Anticipated Relationship ● Ongoing MicroProfile innovation on top of Jakarta EE, with desired adoption of foundational tec...
Available In Open Liberty Code One 2018 31
Available In Open Liberty Code One 2018 32
And One More Thing…. Code One 2018 33
JAX-RS over httpInsurance Provider Service Vehicle Service Insurance Service JAX-RS over http JAX-RS over http DBJPA JPA J...
References ● https://openliberty.io/blog/2018/08/16/whats-next-microprofile-jakartaee.html ● https://microprofile.io ○ htt...
MicroProfile Backup Material Code One 2018 36
Open Tracing URL: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-opentracing Latest Release: https://github.com/eclipse/microprof...
Open API URL: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-open-api Latest Release: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-ope...
Rest Client URL: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-rest-client Latest Release: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofi...
Config Dev Test Pro d URL: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-config Latest Release: https://github.com/eclipse/micro...
Fault Tolerance URL: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-fault-tolerance Latest Release: https://github.com/eclipse/mi...
Metrics URL: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-metrics Latest Release: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-metri...
JWT Propagation URL: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-jwt-auth Latest Release: https://github.com/eclipse/microprof...
Health Check URL: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-health Latest Release: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-h...
Reactive Streams Operators (work in progress) URL: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-reactive-streams Latest Release...
Reactive Messaging (work in progress) URL: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-reactive-messaging Latest Release: N/A ...
Service Mesh / ISTIO (work in progress) URL: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-service-mesh Latest Release: N/A Micr...
Code One 2018 https://jakarta.ee/news/2018/04/24/jakarta-ee-community-survey/ 48
MicroProfile and Jakarta EE - What's Next?

Session from Oracle Code One 2018.
MicroProfile is well established as a microservices development platform for Java and has blazed the trail for Jakarta EE. In it's first two years MicroProfile has has introduced us to specifications and open implementations of Fault Tolerance, JWT Propagation, Metrics, Rest Client, Config, Health Check, OpenAPI, and OpenTracing. In 2019 it introduces Reactive Messaging and Reactive Streams integrations for Java microservices. Meanwhile Jakarta EE has rebooted enterprise Java by rehoming it next door to MicroProfile at the Eclipse Foundation. What's next for these two key Eclipse projects? Will MicroProfile stay independent and continue to demonstrate it's fast-paced innovation? Or, will it be combined with Jakarta EE, which is also promising a faster development cycle than the previous Java EE platform?

Published in: Software
MicroProfile and Jakarta EE - What's Next?

  1. 1. MicroProfile and Jakarta EE -- What’s Next? Kevin Sutter (@kwsutter), MicroProfile and Jakarta EE Architect @ IBM Ian Robinson (@ian__robinson), IBM Distinguished Engineer & WebSphere Chief Architect
  2. 2. What’s Next? Kevin Sutter (@kwsutter), MicroProfile and Jakarta EE Architect @ IBM Ian Robinson (@ian__robinson), IBM Distinguished Engineer & WebSphere Chief Architect #1 Better Conference Scheduling
  3. 3. About Me ● IBM Distinguished Engineer ● WebSphere Foundation Chief Architect ● 25+ years experience in distributed enterprise computing ● WebSphere strategy & development, open source and enterprise Java standards ○ WebSphere, Liberty, Open Liberty, Java EE, JSR 95, MicroProfile, Jakarta EE, Spring… ● Travels a lot, based in IBM’s Hursley lab in the UK (near Southampton). ● Season ticket holder for one of the least fashionable clubs in English football ● Sad European Ian Robinson 3
  4. 4. JavaOne 2015: Java EE – Relevant or Elephant? http://parentrap.org/2014/09/29/easy-parenting-part-iii-the-donts-list/ 4
  5. 5. JavaOne 2015: A Benchmark Living in the Past – SPECjEnterprise2010 ● This is Java EE5 technology! ○ Not even EE6 let alone EE7. ● JCP Members are the primary contributors to this benchmark and are holding it back. ● What are you scared of? More vendors? ● Where is the web profile compliant subset? ● Where is EE7? ○ We can skip EE6… ● Run rules to allow cloud publish? 5
  6. 6. ▪ Java EE is at a crossroads. ▪ Still strong and relevant at the cloud party, BUT younger guests are making more noise. – Vendors support an increasingly diverse cloud environment ▪ Enterprise incumbency = strength and weakness: – Customers want NEW without breaking EXISTING – NEVER break backward compatibility - sacrifices incumbency. ▪ Forward-looking EE 8 focus on web standards is good. ▪ Multi-tenancy? These days I’ll use a virtualization container for that. ▪ And finally: stuff around the edges is critical – Still need to evangelize: SHOUT louder about lightweight Java EE – And lets get serious about a modern, lightweight EE7 benchmark JavaOne 2015: Java EE Outlook https://www.flickr.com/photos/akaitori6
  7. 7. Warnings Signs Were Ignored Code One 2018 7
  8. 8. What can we do to advance microservice development in the Enterprise Java space? -Java EE Community, early 2016 Code One 2018 What Happened Next? 8
  9. 9. Characteristics Specs, APIs, TCKs Community Driven Lightweight, Iterative Processes No Reference Impls! Code One 2018 9
  10. 10. JavaOne 2016 (Offsite!) CDI 1.2 JAX-RS 2.0 JSON-P 1.0 MicroProfile 1.0 Announced! Basic Building Blocks for Microservices Code One 2018 10
  11. 11. CDI 2.0 Fast-forward two years... JAX-RS 2.1 JSON-P 1.1 MicroProfile 2.1 JSON-B 1.0 Fault Tolerance 1.1 Metrics 1.1 JWT Propagation 1.1 Health Check 1.0 Open Tracing 1.2 Open API 1.0 Rest Client 1.1 Config 1.3 17 Component Releases! 7 Platform Releases! MicroProfile 2.1 Code One 2018 11
  12. 12. CDI 2.0 Roadmap... JAX-RS 2.1 JSON-P 1.1 MicroProfile 2.x JSON-B 1.0 Fault Tolerance 1.1 Metrics 1.1 JWT Propagation 1.1 Health Check 1.0 Open Tracing 1.2 Open API 1.0 Rest Client 1.1 Config 1.3 Reactive Operators 1.0 Reactive Messaging 1.0 Service Mesh / ISTIO 1.0 ... Component Updates ● Health Check 1.1 ● Rest Client 1.2 ● Config 1.4 ● Metrics 2.0 ● Fault Tolerance 1.2 ● ... Code One 2018 12
  13. 13. Compatible Implementations! https://wiki.eclipse.org/MicroProfile/Implementation Code One 2018 13
  14. 14. JavaOne 2017: EE4J is Born 2017 - 2018 Code One 2018 14
  15. 15. Eclipse GlassFish - 39 EE4J Projects and counting... ● 20% Project Proposal has been posted for community review ● 40% Project committers and resources have been provisioned ● 60% Initial Contribution provided to the Eclipse IP Team ● 80% Initial Contribution Pushed to Git Repository ● 100% Project has engaged in its first Release Review 7.7M lines of code https://www.eclipse.org/ee4j/status.php Code One 2018 15 Eclipse Glassfish RC1 TODAY!
  16. 16. EE4J CI/CD Progress https://github.com/orgs/eclipse-ee4j/projects/1 Code One 2018 16
  17. 17. Specification Process Specification Process 1.0 ● Replacement for JCP Standards Process ○ Supports Code First development ● Public Draft Available for Review (Oct 17, 2018) ○ https://tinyurl.com/ybh8sx8j ○ Comments accepted until Oct 31, 2018 ○ via JakartaEE community mailing list ● Guinea Pig Spec Project ○ JNoSQL Code One 2018 17
  18. 18. Additional Work Items in progress... TCK projects (all source now available) and TCK Compliance Process TCK License Specification License ... Code One 2018 18 5.7M LOC
  19. 19. Similarities between MicroProfile and Jakarta EE ● Focused on Microservice and Cloud Native Development ● Desire Agile Development Practices ● Code First Mentality Code One 2018 19
  20. 20. Characteristics Specs, APIs, TCKs Community Driven Lightweight, Iterative Processes No Reference Impls! Code One 2018 20
  21. 21. Differences between MicroProfile and Jakarta EE ● MicroProfile has an established release process and cycle ○ 7 major releases and 17 component releases in its 2 years of existence ○ Jakarta EE is planning for 1-2 major releases per year (components may have more) ● MicroProfile is not a Standards body ○ Jakarta EE needs to replace the JCP ● Jakarta EE brand is valuable and requires stringent compliance testing ○ MicroProfile’s compatibility statements are strictly on the honor system Code One 2018 21
  22. 22. Positive signs... Rest Client 1.x JAX-RS 2.x ??? Code One 2018 22
  23. 23. More positive signs... Config JSR Config Specification ??? Code One 2018 23
  24. 24. Reactive Platform... Reactive Operators 1.0 Reactive Messaging 1.0 ● https://www.lightbend.com/blog/how-the-microprofile-community-will-shape-jakarta-ee ● Start in MicroProfile with the end goal of becoming part of Jakarta EE ??? Code One 2018 24
  25. 25. Other Integrations... Fault Tolerance ● Retry ● Timeout ● CircuitBreaker ● Bulkhead ● Fallback Fault Tolerance ● Retry ● Timeout ● CircuitBreaker ● Bulkhead ● Fallback ??? Code One 2018 25
  26. 26. Jakarta EE Community Code One 2018 26
  27. 27. MicroProfile Community Code One 2018 27
  28. 28. Both Communities Code One 2018 28
  29. 29. Code One 2018 29
  30. 30. Anticipated Relationship ● Ongoing MicroProfile innovation on top of Jakarta EE, with desired adoption of foundational technologies into JakartaEE.next Code One 2018 30
  31. 31. Available In Open Liberty Code One 2018 31
  32. 32. Available In Open Liberty Code One 2018 32
  33. 33. And One More Thing…. Code One 2018 33
  34. 34. JAX-RS over httpInsurance Provider Service Vehicle Service Insurance Service JAX-RS over http JAX-RS over http DBJPA JPA JPA IBM first to publish a result  IBM’s first ever published result with WebSphere Liberty WebjOPS score of 28,860 on Intel Skylake systems  IBM JDK’s IBMJCEPlus JCE provider accelerated cryptography performance  Java EE 8 features (Liberty was first to have Java EE 8 support) Benchmark architecture SPECjEnterprise® 2018 Web Profile: The newest SPEC® benchmark Benchmark highlights  Newest SPECjEnterprise® benchmark since SPECjEnterprise® 2010  Went live on September 12 (spec.org/jEnterprise2018web)  Developed by representatives from IBM, Oracle and Red Hat  Only for Web Profile subset of the Java EE specification  Utilizes a MicroServices architecture  Requires TLS (Transport Layer Security Services also use CDI, Session EJBs, JSON, and Bean Validation 1 – Vehicle JVM 4 cores 1 – Provider JVM 4 cores 4 Insurance JVMs - 10 cores each Cisco 2 socket, 24-core Skylake Intel server Application Server SUT 2 – 960 GB SSDs in RAID 1 – DB2 database instance Cisco 2 socket, 24-core Skylake Intel server Database SUT DNS server to route requests IBM result configuration Drivers send requests using JAX-RS WebSockets and JSF Drivers https A New Benchmark At Last As per SPEC published data as of 10/12/2018 : https://www.spec.org/jEnterprise2018web/results/jEnterprise2018web.html . Results are from www.spec.org as of 10/12/2018. IBM results are 26,672 SPECjEnterprise® 2018 WebjOPS and 28,860 SPECjEnterprise® 2018 WebjOPS published on 09/27/2018 and 10/11/2018 respectively. SPEC and SPECjEnterprise are registered trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation.Code One 2018 34
  35. 35. References ● https://openliberty.io/blog/2018/08/16/whats-next-microprofile-jakartaee.html ● https://microprofile.io ○ https://projects.eclipse.org/projects/technology.microprofile ○ https://microprofile.io/projects/ ○ https://wiki.eclipse.org/MicroProfile/Implementation ○ https://openliberty.io/guides/ ● https://jakarta.ee ○ https://projects.eclipse.org/projects/ee4j/ ○ https://github.com/eclipse-ee4j/ee4j ○ https://www.eclipse.org/ee4j/status.php ○ https://github.com/orgs/eclipse-ee4j/projects/1 Code One 2018 35
  36. 36. MicroProfile Backup Material Code One 2018 36
  37. 37. Open Tracing URL: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-opentracing Latest Release: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-opentracing/releases The MicroProfile OpenTracing API provides a standard Java binding for instrumenting microservices for distributed tracing. Code One 2018 37 @Traced(value = true, operationName = "InventoryManager.list") public InventoryList list() { return new InventoryList(systems); }
  38. 38. Open API URL: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-open-api Latest Release: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-open-api/releases OpenAPI (nee Swagger) provides Java interfaces and annotations to natively produce OpenAPI v3 documents. Basic doc generated from JAX-RS annotations; augment with new annotations to provide richer doc. Available at standard /openapi URL Code One 2018 38 @GET @Produces(MediaType.APPLICATION_JSON) @APIResponse( responseCode = "200", description = "host:properties pairs stored in the inventory.", content = … public InventoryList listContents() { return manager.list();
  39. 39. Rest Client URL: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-rest-client Latest Release: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-rest-client/releases MP Rest Client makes it easy to take an interface definition for a JAX-RS service and generate a client from it. @RegisterRestClient @Path("/properties") public interface SystemClient { … @Inject @RestClient private SystemClient client; Code One 2018 39
  40. 40. Config Dev Test Pro d URL: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-config Latest Release: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-config/releases Applications need to be configured based on a running environment. Provides a standard way to define a hierarchy of config sources from which environmental config may be injected into a running application. Code One 2018 40 public class InventoryConfig { @Inject @ConfigProperty(name="port", defaultValue="9080") private int port; public int getPort() { return port; }}
  41. 41. Fault Tolerance URL: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-fault-tolerance Latest Release: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-fault-tolerance/releases Fault tolerance is about leveraging different strategies to guide the execution and result of some logic. Defines annotations for container-brokered timeouts, retries, fallbacks, circuit-breakers and bulkheads. Simplifies the application-handling of failure in microservice architectures. Code One 2018 @CircuitBreaker( failOn=IOException.class, delay = 500) public void callService() { // call the service } @Retry(retryOn=IOException.class, delay = 500, maxRetries=5) public void callService() { // call the service } @Fallback((fallbackMethod = “MyFallback") public void callService() { // call the service } private void MyFallback () { // perform fallback action }
  42. 42. Metrics URL: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-metrics Latest Release: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-metrics/releases Produce and expose standard metrics at /metrics/base Defines annotations to expose application metrics at /metrics/application Prometheus or JSON formats (specify in HTTP accept header). Code One 2018 42 @Counted @Gauge @Metered @Timed …
  43. 43. JWT Propagation URL: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-jwt-auth Latest Release: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-jwt-auth/releases JWT is a de facto standard for single sign-on (SSO). MP JWT maps JWT claims to Java EE APIs. The content of a JWT token can then Java EE RBAC – identifying user principle name and group names that a container can map to deployment roles. Code One 2018 43 @RolesAllowed({ "admin", "user" }) public Properties getProperties() { Role names that are used in the @RolesAllowed annotation are mapped to group names in the groups claim of the JWT, which results in an authorization decision wherever the security constraint is applied.
  44. 44. Health Check URL: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-health Latest Release: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-health/releases Health checks are used to probe the state of a computing node from another machine (e.g. kubernetes service controller) with the primary target being cloud. Application-provded handlers identified by annotation Code One 2018 44 @Health @ApplicationScoped public class SystemHealth implements HealthCheck { public HealthCheckResponse call() { // Service-specific health check logic }} Composite check result exposed at /health
  45. 45. Reactive Streams Operators (work in progress) URL: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-reactive-streams Latest Release: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-reactive- streams/releases Reactive Streams is an integration SPI - it allows two different libraries that provide asynchronous streaming to be able to stream data to and from each other. Reactive Streams is not however designed to be used directly by application developers. The semantics defined by Reactive Streams are very strict, and are non trivial, particularly in the areas of thread safety, to implement correctly. Typically, application developers are expected to use third party libraries that provide the tools necessary to manipulate and control streams. Examples include Akka Streams, RxJava and Reactor. Code One 2018 45
  46. 46. Reactive Messaging (work in progress) URL: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-reactive-messaging Latest Release: N/A User annotates simple methods…container creates and manages Reactive Streams: Code One 2018 46
  47. 47. Service Mesh / ISTIO (work in progress) URL: https://github.com/eclipse/microprofile-service-mesh Latest Release: N/A MicroProfile defines programming model for developing cloud-native microservices. Cloud Native microservices developed with MicroProfile can take advantage of a Service Mesh by extracting many concerns away from the development of the microservice itself. It is important for MicroProfile to understand the capabilities of service mesh, so that MicroProfile can offer complimentary features for the infrastructure and avoid the conflicts. Code One 2018 47
  48. 48. Code One 2018 https://jakarta.ee/news/2018/04/24/jakarta-ee-community-survey/ 48

×