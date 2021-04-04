Tema 8 cy t (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EXPERIENCIA DE APRENDIZAJE INTEGRADA 1 | 3.er y 4.° grado ACTIVIDAD 8 DIRECCIÓN DE EDUCACIÓN SECUNDARIA ¡Hola! En la activ...
Explicamos la variación del virus y las rutas de transmisión 3.° y 4.° grado | Secundaria Experiencia de aprendizaje integ...
Es el momento de autoevaluarnos a partir de nuestros avances, logros y dificultades. 3.° y 4.° grado | Secundaria Experien...
DIRECCIÓN DE EDUCACIÓN SECUNDARIA Desde su inicio la COVID-19 ha presentado retos para nuestra sociedad. En unos pocos mes...
DIRECCIÓN DE EDUCACIÓN SECUNDARIA Ministerio de Salud detectó un caso de la nueva variante de la COVID-19 en el Perú La mi...
Ministerio de Salud detectó un caso de la nueva variante de la COVID-19 en el Perú 2 Variación natural: es un proceso que ...
Ministerio de Salud detectó un caso de la nueva variante de la COVID-19 en el Perú 3 La estructura del virus SARS-COV-2 co...
DIRECCIÓN DE EDUCACIÓN SECUNDARIA La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) a partir de los análisis realizados en relació...
3.° y 4.° grado | Secundaria Rutas de transmisión de los virus SARS-CoV-2 2 OMS. (2020, 9 de julio). Transmisión del SARS-...
  1. 1. EXPERIENCIA DE APRENDIZAJE INTEGRADA 1 | 3.er y 4.° grado ACTIVIDAD 8 DIRECCIÓN DE EDUCACIÓN SECUNDARIA ¡Hola! En la actividad anterior, luego de reflexionar, concluimos que un asunto público es todo problema que afecta los derechos de las personas, esto incluye, a la poca importancia que le damos a las medidas de bioseguridad. En esta actividad, identificaremos si los espacios donde participamos nos brindan esa bioseguridad, asimismo, buscaremos construir una explicación sobre las variaciones del virus causante de la COVID-19 y las rutas de transmisión. Al final de la actividad, emplearemos criterios de evaluación para verificar los logros y las dificultades en nuestro proceso de aprendizaje Explicamos la variación del virus y las rutas de transmisión ¿Qué condiciones debe tener un espacio que nos permita interactuar de manera segura?, ¿cuáles son esos espacios seguros dentro de nuestra comunidad? ¿Consideras que nuestras acciones nos permiten participar de manera segura en diferentes espacios públicos? Para dar solución a esta pregunta, debemos consider la interpretación realizada en la tercera pregunta de nuestra encuesta de la actividad 6. • • Leemos el texto “La participación de las peruanas y los peruanos durante la pandemia de la COVID-19 en diferentes espacios”, que se encuentra al final de esta ficha. En él se presenta información relacionada a cómo la pandemia alteró las actividades sociales de las personas y los cuidados que debemos tener cuando nos encontramos en lugares públicos. ¿Cómo algunos espacios públicos pueden atentar contra nuestra salud y la de nuestra familia? Vamos pensando en las acciones que debemos realizar para evitar el riesgo de exponernos ante el virus SARS-CoV-2. 1. Respondemos: Reflexionamos y respondemos: Registra en tu cuaderno de trabajo.
  2. 2. Explicamos la variación del virus y las rutas de transmisión 3.° y 4.° grado | Secundaria Experiencia de aprendizaje integrada 1 2 Debemos estar siempre atentos y evitar concurrir a los espacios públicos que no garanticen la bioseguridad ante el contagio por la Covid-19. Continuamos construyendo nuestro aprendizaje. ¿Cómo se producen las mutaciones en los virus? ¿Cuáles son las evidencias científicas que nos permiten explicar el proceso de mutación del virus? ¿Cuál es la estructura del virus SARS-CoV-2 que se modifica en la mutación? A los seres humanos, ¿qué posibles ventajas o desventajas se nos presenta ante la mutación del virus SARS-CoV-2? • • • • Leemos la noticia “Ministerio de Salud detectó un caso de la nueva variante de la COVID-19 en el Perú”. En ella se informa sobre el primer caso de la variante de la COVID-19 en el Perú y los cuidados que debemos tener para evitar contagiarnos. ¡Es sorprendente leer que los virus cambien! Leemos el texto “Evolución de los virus ARN”. En él se presenta información sobre la evolución de los virus que nos servirá para realizar gráficos u organizadores que nos permitan identificar las ideas esenciales. Recordemos que si necesitamos mayor información, podemos recurrir a fuentes científicas confiables. 2. Luego, respondemos: Genial, hemos logrado comprender cómo el virus puede variar de su estructura original. Ahora, es momento de comparar y ampliar los conocimientos respecto a cómo se transmite el virus causante de la COVID-19. A lo largo de esta experiencia, hemos construido aprendizajes que nos permitirán explicar con conocimientos científicos porqué debemos continuar las prácticas de prevención en diferentes espacios. Asimismo, hemos visto la importancia de difundir estas prácticas con nuestros familiares y comunidad, con el fin de conservar la salud. Tomemos en cuenta que
  3. 3. Es el momento de autoevaluarnos a partir de nuestros avances, logros y dificultades. 3.° y 4.° grado | Secundaria Experiencia de aprendizaje integrada 1 3 ¿Si los virus mutan (modifican alguna parte de su estructura) la forma en la que se transmiten será la misma? Sigamos averiguando. Leemos el texto “Rutas de transmisión de los virus SARS-CoV-2”. En él se presenta información sobre cómo se transmiten los virus SARS-CoV-2. A partir de esta información, movilizamos nuestra creatividad y representamos la(s) posible(s) ruta(s) de transmisión del virus que podría darse en un espacio público de nuestra escuela o nuestra comunidad. 3. Evaluamos nuestros avances Competencia: Explica el mundo físico basándose en conocimientos sobre los seres vivos, materia y energía, biodiversidad, Tierra y universo. Criterios de evaluación Lo logré Estoy en proceso de lograrlo ¿Qué puedo hacer para mejorar mis aprendizajes? Expliqué, relacionando los conceptos y datos científicos, que las variantes del virus SARS-CoV-2 se originan por mutación que es un tipo de mecanismo de variabilidad genética. Fundamenté mi posición respecto a que las aplicaciones de las medidas de bioseguridad son parte de los nuevos hábitos en los espacios públicos. El contenido del presente documento tiene fines exclusivamente pedagógicos y forma parte de la estrategia de educación a distancia gratuita que imparte el Ministerio de Educación. Vamos a la siguiente actividad ¡Muy bien, hemos culminado esta actividad! Logramos explicar la variación de los virus y las rutas de transmisión en diferentes espacios. En la siguiente actividad, podremos contrastar diversas fuentes sobre la designación y elección de las autoridades a lo largo de la historia del Perú. Explicamos la variación del virus y las rutas de transmisión
  4. 4. DIRECCIÓN DE EDUCACIÓN SECUNDARIA Desde su inicio la COVID-19 ha presentado retos para nuestra sociedad. En unos pocos meses la pandemia alteró las actividades sociales de las personas, restringiendo su participación en reuniones y en diferentes encuentros públicos, como en la escuela y en la comunidad; sin embargo, estamos próximos a las elecciones donde se reactiva la participación de los ciudadanos. En este proceso, la ciudadanía acude a centros de votación que pueden ser espacios pequeños y converger a gran número de personas, donde mantener la distancia social resulta difícil, lo cual se convierte en una posible amenaza para la salud pública e individual, porque posibilita la propagación del virus en forma exponencial. Es necesario tener en cuenta que los diferentes espacios donde podamos participar, deben evitar las “3C” (espacios cerrados, congestionados o que signifiquen tener contacto cercano), como las calles estreches y hacinadas que dificultan cumplir con las medidas de bioseguridad pues no se cumple el distanciamiento social. Se debe considerar que los espacios de participación, donde los ciudadanos de manera organizada como clubes de madre, comité de vigilancia y otros, deben ser multifuncionales y adaptables. Por ejemplo, los pequeños espacios del vecindario se pueden transformar en áreas emergentes de centros de salud comunitarios para la distribución de alimentos o huertos. El uso compartido de calles y espacios puede permitir que en determinados días u horas del día se realicen actividades, como mostrar películas u obras de teatro o realizar clases de ejercicios. Adaptado de ONU-Hábitat (2020). Espacio Público y COVID-19 ONU-Habitat. Recuperado de https://bit.ly/3bHYayK el 25 de febrero de 2021. El contenido del presente documento tiene fines exclusivamente pedagógicos y forma parte de la estrategia de educación a distancia gratuita que imparte el Ministerio de Educación. La participación de las peruanas y los peruanos durante la pandemia de la COVID-19 en diferentes espacios Figura 1. Centro de votación Actividad 8 | Recurso 1 | 3.er y 4.° grado
  5. 5. DIRECCIÓN DE EDUCACIÓN SECUNDARIA Ministerio de Salud detectó un caso de la nueva variante de la COVID-19 en el Perú La ministra de Salud, anunció que se ha detectado en una ciudadana que vive en la ciudad de Lima, la presencia de la nueva mutación que es la variante europea del coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 e instó a la población a ser más rigurosa en el cumplimiento de las medidas de distanciamiento físico para evitar la propagación de la enfermedad. La ministra, menciona que la variante europea es más contagiosa, pero puede evitarse siguiendo las mismas medidas de prevención. “Nuestro comportamiento es lo más importante para evitar el contagio”, advirtió. El Dr. Suárez2 , explicó que estas nuevas variantes se originan porque todos los virus van cambiando o mutando e incrementan la facilidad de transmitirse a otras personas, de tal forma que el contagio va de un 40 % a un 70 %, es decir, en una reunión de 10 personas este virus contagia entre 4 a 7 de ellas. Noticia En general, los virus contienen material genético que es el ARN o ADN; son los parásitos de las células más abundantes en la vida terrestre y se les relaciona de una forma u otra con las enfermedades infecciosas. En el caso de los virus con ARN al infectar a los animales, plantas y bacterias causan severas enfermedades, así como a los humanos les causa la COVID-19, influenza aviar, la hepatitis, el dengue, etc. Todos los virus evolucionan, así logran infectar a un ser vivo, es decir, su material genético varía con el tiempo y se modifican a un proceso de selección. En algunos casos, los virus en una población pueden evolucionar por selección natural y variación natural. Evolución de los virus ARN Adaptado de Ministerio de Salud. (2021, 8 de enero). Ministerio de Salud detectó un caso de la nueva variante de la COVID-19 en el Perú [Nota de prensa]. Lima, Perú. Recuperado de https://bit.ly/3aWledM 1 Extraído de TVPERU. (2021). Conferencia de prensa del @Minsa_Peru por la situación de la pandemia COVID-19 [Archivo de video, publicado por “TVPERU”]. Recuperado de https://bit.ly/2P8qT88 el 8 de enero del 2021. 2 Selección natural: es cuando los factores bióticos y abióticos del ambiente permiten que una especie se reproduzca y subsista en la naturaleza. Para esto, es necesario que las poblaciones descendientes hereden las características más adaptables que permitan que una especie no se extinga con el tiempo. 1. Actividad 8 | Recurso 2 | 3.er y 4.° grado
  6. 6. Ministerio de Salud detectó un caso de la nueva variante de la COVID-19 en el Perú 2 Variación natural: es un proceso que depende de la diversidad genética de los virus ARN y el tamaño de sus poblaciones. Los mecanismos de variabilidad genética provienen de dos fuentes principales: 2. Las mutaciones en los virus: una mutación es un cambio permanente en el ARN del virus que se produce por errores al ser copiados en el interior de la célula. Las tasas de mutaciones se refieren a la cantidad de errores que ocurren en el ARN durante la replicación. En la mayoría de los virus ARN, esta tasa de mutación es muy alta. Algunas mutaciones pueden conllevar cambios en las características de un virus, como alteraciones en la transmisión (por ejemplo, puede propagarse más fácilmente) o la gravedad (por ejemplo, puede provocar una enfermedad más grave). Un virus que ha sufrido una o varias mutaciones es una “variante” del virus original. Recombinaciones: pueden ser definidas como un proceso mediante el cual el material genético es intercambiado dentro de la célula. Esto sucede generalmente, cuando dos virus han infectado la misma célula al mismo tiempo. • • Figura 1. Evolución vírica. Cuanto más circulan los virus, más susceptibles son de modificarse. Ocasionalmente, esas modificaciones pueden dar lugar a una variante del virus que está mejor adaptada a su entorno en comparación con el virus original. Este proceso de modificación y selección de las variantes mejor adaptadas se denomina “evolución vírica”. Las variantes del virus SARS-CoV-2 La comunidad científica identificó que el virus SARS-CoV-2, de la familia de los coronavirus causante de la enfermedad COVID-19, presenta una estructura externa en forma de corona y contiene como material genético el ácido ribonucleico (ARN) de cadena simple y es el virus de ARN más grande hasta ahora descubierto. Figura 2. Estructura del virus SARS-CoV-2 Fuente: Minedu Evolución viral Recombinación Mutación 3.° y 4.° grado | Secundaria
  7. 7. Ministerio de Salud detectó un caso de la nueva variante de la COVID-19 en el Perú 3 La estructura del virus SARS-COV-2 contiene un ARN de cadena como el material genético rodeado por la proteína nucleocápside en el núcleo y una envoltura de lípidos que contiene tres proteínas: la proteína de envoltura, la proteína de membrana y la proteína de la espícula o Spike (S), siendo esta proteína la responsable de la entrada del virus a una célula y es la que da la apariencia de una corona. Todos los virus cambian con el tiempo, y lo mismo ocurre con el SARS-CoV-2, aunque la mayoría de esas mutaciones o cambios no suponen un beneficio directo para el virus e incluso pueden ser perjudiciales para su propagación. El virus SARS-CoV-2 actualmente ha registrado variantes a las cuales se les denomina la variante europea y la variante sudafricana. Esas variantes surgieron de manera independiente, para el caso de la variante europea, identificada en noviembre del 2020 en el Reino Unido, lleva ocho cambios que afectan a la proteína de la espícula; mientras que la variante sudafricana, identificada en octubre del 2020 porta hasta nueve cambios en la espícula. Para ambos casos, la mutación se presenta en la proteína de la espícula o Spike que es la envoltura del virus y que le sirve para identificar e infectar las células hospedadoras, de esta manera, aumenta las capacidades de adhesión del virus al receptor de la célula. La comunidad científica, sigue realizando investigaciones para conocer más sobre la variante del SARS-CoV-2. Mientras tanto, la mejor forma de limitar y suprimir la transmisión de la COVID-19 pasa por seguir tomando las precauciones necesarias para protegerse uno mismo y proteger a los demás. Glosario científico Ácido ribonucleico (ARN o RNA). Es un ácido nucleico formado por una cadena de ribonucleótidos. Está formado por una cadena simple de ribonucleótidos. ADN (ácido desoxirribonucleico). Es la molécula que porta o contiene la información genética que posibilita su transmisión de una generación a la siguiente. Replicación del ADN. Es el proceso mediante el cual se duplica una molécula (sintetiza una copia idéntica) de ADN. • • • Ayllón, L., Valdivia, A., Mas, M., Trespalacios, L. y Cordero, G. (2006). Algunos aspectos básicos de evolución de virus ARN: importancia médica. Scielo, 25(3). Recuperado de http://scielo.sld.cu/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S0864-03002006000300008 • Aguilar, N., Hernández, A., y Ibanes, C. (2020). Características del SARS-CoV-2 y sus mecanismos de transmisión. Revista Latinoamericana de Infectología Pediátrica, 33(3), pp. 143-148. Recuperado de https://bit.ly/2O3eB0j • Khan Academy. (2019). Evolución de los virus. Recuperado de https://bit.ly/3sxFsR0 • OMS. (2020, 21 de diciembre). Cepa variante del SARS-CoV-2 – Reino Unido. [Nota de prensa]. Recuperado de https://bit.ly/3qZmlz5 • OMS (2020). Preguntas y respuestas sobre la evolución del SARS-CoV-2. [Nota de prensa]. Recuperado de https://bit.ly/3ktv8Xp • El contenido del presente documento tiene fines exclusivamente pedagógicos y forma parte de la estrategia de educación a distancia gratuita que imparte el Ministerio de Educación. 3.° y 4.° grado | Secundaria
  8. 8. DIRECCIÓN DE EDUCACIÓN SECUNDARIA La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) a partir de los análisis realizados en relación con las vías de transmisión del virus causante de la COVID-19, ha permitido conocer el periodo en el que las personas infectadas contagian el virus y comprender cómo, cuándo y en qué situación se propaga. Para ello, se ha descrito dos mecanismos o rutas: directa e indirecta. Directa: el virus SARS-CoV-2 puede transmitirse de persona a persona, como la mayoría de los virus respiratorios, mediante secreciones respiratorias, siendo este el mecanismo principal de transmisión. • Rutas de transmisión de los virus SARS-CoV-2 Figura 1. Transmisión directa de persona a persona Fuente: Minedu Persona infectada del SARS-CoV-2 Emiten gotículas respiratorias Tienen un diámetro de 5 a 10 micrómetros (μm). Contienen el virus SARS-CoV-2. Su transmisión se produce en contacto estrecho (distancia no mayor a 1 m) y hasta 4 m cuando tosen o canta. Nuevo hospedador El nuevo hospedador (persona sin COVID-19) se infecta cuando los virus, mediante la gotículas, pueden llegar a la boca, la nariz o los ojos. Toser Estornudar Hablar Cantar • • • • Actividad 8 | Recurso 3 | 3.er y 4.° grado
  9. 9. 3.° y 4.° grado | Secundaria Rutas de transmisión de los virus SARS-CoV-2 2 OMS. (2020, 9 de julio). Transmisión del SARS-CoV-2: repercusiones sobre las precauciones en materia de prevención de infecciones [Reseña científica]. Recuperado de https://bit.ly/3uAewly Minedu. (2020). Semana 11, COVID-19 [Ficha de trabajo]. Material educativo para 1.° a 5.° grado de secundaria, Perú. Recuperado de https://bit.ly/3kr1ylz Se debe tener en cuenta que determinadas gotículas respiratorias producen aerosoles microscópicos (de menos de 5 µm) mediante evaporación y estas quedan suspendidas en el aire y siguen siendo infectantes tras permanecer en el aire por tiempos prolongados y viajar distancias largas. Modelos experimentales han demostrado que, en una conversación de 10 minutos, una persona infectada puede producir hasta 6000 partículas de aerosoles. Con base en experimentos realizados en virus similares de los coronavirus, se ha determinado un tiempo promedio de viabilidad para SARS-CoV-2 en aluminio (2 y a 8 horas), cobre (4 horas), guantes quirúrgicos (8 horas), plástico (2 a 7 días), cartón (1 a 3 días), acero inoxidable (48 a72 horas), papel (4 a 5 días), vidrio (4 días) y madera (2 a 4 días). Entender cómo, cuándo y en qué situaciones las personas infectadas contagian el virus es fundamental para elaborar y poner en práctica medidas de control que consigan interrumpir las cadenas de transmisión. Indirecta: es por contacto, ya que el virus depositado en distintas superficies, por las gotas o aerosoles producidos por un individuo infectado, permanece viable por tiempo variable en función de las características del material y del ambiente (factores de la temperatura y la humedad). Al estar en contacto con una superfi- cie contaminada por las gotas y, posteriormente, con alguna mucosa (oral, nasal o conjuntival) puede ocasionar la infección. • Figura 2. Transmisión indirecta por el contacto de superficies contaminadas con el virus Fuente: Minedu El contenido del presente documento tiene fines exclusivamente pedagógicos y forma parte de la estrategia de educación a distancia gratuita que imparte el Ministerio de Educación. • •

