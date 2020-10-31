Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GURU PENGGERAK Tips &Trik& LOLOS SELEKSI
Seleksi -1 ADMINISTRASI • Surat izin atasan • Rekomendasi • Keterangan mengajar • Surat komitmen
Seleksi -1 ADMINISTRASI • RPP • Perangkat pembelajaran • Evaluasi penilaian • Naskah pelatihan (mentoring,narasumber)
Seleksi -2 INSTRUMEN EVALUASI DIRI • Essay Profil Diri  Siapa anda ?  Pengalaman berkolaborasi ?  Refleksi diri dari pe...
Seleksi -2 INSTRUMEN EVALUASI DIRI • Critical Incident  Keterlibatan dengan peserta didik ?  Masalah dengan rekan kerja ...
Seleksi -3 WAWANCARA PERSONAL • Sesi tanya jawab tatap muka oleh psikolog yang ditugaskan oleh panitia penyelenggara selek...
https://irhamhalik.com Unduhan File Seleksi Guru Penggerak Publish Tgl 01-November-2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tips Trik Lolos Program Pendidikan Guru Penggerak

35 views

Published on

Slide sederhana tentang tahapan-tahapan seleksi yang akan dilalui oleh pendaftar calon guru penggerak

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tips Trik Lolos Program Pendidikan Guru Penggerak

  1. 1. GURU PENGGERAK Tips &Trik& LOLOS SELEKSI
  2. 2. Seleksi -1 ADMINISTRASI • Surat izin atasan • Rekomendasi • Keterangan mengajar • Surat komitmen
  3. 3. Seleksi -1 ADMINISTRASI • RPP • Perangkat pembelajaran • Evaluasi penilaian • Naskah pelatihan (mentoring,narasumber)
  4. 4. Seleksi -2 INSTRUMEN EVALUASI DIRI • Essay Profil Diri  Siapa anda ?  Pengalaman berkolaborasi ?  Refleksi diri dari pengalaman orang lain ?  Membangun interaksi ?  Menggerakkan upaya perbaikan di lingkungan kerja ?
  5. 5. Seleksi -2 INSTRUMEN EVALUASI DIRI • Critical Incident  Keterlibatan dengan peserta didik ?  Masalah dengan rekan kerja ?  Kontribusi dalam perubahan kerja ?  Integritas dalam bekerja ?  Membantu orang lain dalam pengembangan profesionalnya?  Membangun relasi dengan pihak professional lainnya ?  Kepemimpinan ?
  6. 6. Seleksi -3 WAWANCARA PERSONAL • Sesi tanya jawab tatap muka oleh psikolog yang ditugaskan oleh panitia penyelenggara seleksi guru penggerak. • Sesi wawancara berlangsung selama 10-30 menit full daring. • Pertanyaan seputar tulisan yang telah dibuat pada unggahan Instrumen Evaluasi Diri.
  7. 7. https://irhamhalik.com Unduhan File Seleksi Guru Penggerak Publish Tgl 01-November-2020

×