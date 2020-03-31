How does Earth move?

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ch.17 Lesson. 1 How does Earth
Earth spin like a top as it circles around the sun. Earth is tipped to one side as it move. This tilt causes the changing ...
Earth seems to be standing still Do you feel the movement of the earth? Why? There are two reasons 1. You can’t sense i...
How do you know that Earth is moving?  Earth is moving because the Sun and the stars seem to move across the sky. This ha...
What is an equator?  An equator is the imaginary line that divides the north and south halves of the Earth.
Earth’s rotation  Did you see marry go round?
Axis An axis is an imaginary line that goes through the center of some things. Earth’s axis passes through the North pole,...
Rotation The spinning of the Earth around its axis is called rotation.
Rotation Each time Earth makes a full turn around it axis. Earth takes 23 hours and 56 minutes to complete one rotation....
Earth’s rotation causes day and night When Earth rotates different parts of the Earth pass through the Sun’s light. When ...
Earth’s Revolution What is revolution? The movement of one object around another is called revolution. Earth revolves a...
What is the difference b/w rotation and revolution
Orbit The path that Earth or other planets follow as they revolves around the sun is called it orbit
Earth takes 1 year, or about 365 days, to complete 1 revolution. Ellipse An ellipse is like a circle stretched out in o...
Gravity A force that pull two objects toward each other is called it Gravity. It can act at a distance. The gravity betwe...
Earth’s tilted Axis Earth’s axis is always tilted. As earth revolves around the Sun, its axis is always tilted in the sam...
In late June, the Northern Hemisphere half the Earth, tilts toward the Sun. it is summer, and daylight is longer than nig...
chapter 17 lesson. 1, grade 4 scott foresman science
Earth seems to be standing still, Earth's rotation, Earth's revolution, Earth's tilted axis

Published in: Science
