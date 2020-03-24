Successfully reported this slideshow.
 NORMATIVIDAD EN ERGONOMIA Primer acercamiento Dra. Irene Mújica Morales
 La estandarización en el campo de la Ergonomía tiene una historia relativamente corta, comenzando en la década de 1970 c...
 • Organización Internacional de Estandarización (ISO) • Comités Técnicos (TC) 159 de Ergonomía en 1975 •Comisión Europea...
 En 1981, surge la primera norma internacional relativa a la Ergonomía: ISO 6385 “Ergonomics principles in the design of ...
 Para el año 2005 ya se habían desarrollado en total • 22 Normas Internacionales •54 normas paralelas en Europa e Interna...
 Organizaciones a nivel mundial que agrupan a los investigadores y trabajadores en el área de la Ergonomía: •Asociación I...
 ASOCIACIONES DE ERGONOMÍA POR PAÍSES PAÍS NOMBRE DE LA ASOCIACIÓN SIGLAS Argentina Asociación de Ergonomía Argentina ADE...
ASOCIACIONES DE ERGONOMÍA POR PAÍSES PAÍS NOMBRE DE LA ASOCIACIÓN SIGLAS España Asociación Española de Ergonomía AEE Méxi...
 Otros investigadores y organismos que han dedicado espacio para el estudio de la normatividad en la ergonomía son: • Dul...
Reglamento de Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo  Publicado en el DOF 13 de Noviembre de 2014.  Consta de 9 Títulos, 126 ar...
Reglamento Federal de Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo  Titulo tercero  Capítulo segundo.  Disposiciones Generales para ...
Reglamento Federal de Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo  Titulo tercero  Capítulo segundo.  Disposiciones Generales para ...
Reglamento Federal de Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo  Titulo tercero  Capítulo segundo.  Disposiciones Generales para ...
Reglamento Federal de Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo  Titulo tercero  Capítulo segundo.  Disposiciones Generales para ...
Reglamento Federal de Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo  En Materia de Ergonomía los factores de riesgo contemplados:  Sob...
 Fuente Bibliográfica Emilsy R. Medina Ch.La Ergonomía desde una perspectiva jurídica en Venezuela y el mundo Revista Gac...
  1. 1.  NORMATIVIDAD EN ERGONOMIA Primer acercamiento Dra. Irene Mújica Morales
  2. 2.  La estandarización en el campo de la Ergonomía tiene una historia relativamente corta, comenzando en la década de 1970 cuando se crearon los primeros comités de estandarización en Alemania, con el “Deutsches Institut für Normung” NORMATIVIDAD EN ERGONOMIA
  3. 3.  • Organización Internacional de Estandarización (ISO) • Comités Técnicos (TC) 159 de Ergonomía en 1975 •Comisión Europea de Normalización(CEN) y el Comité Técnico (TC) 122 de Ergonomía en 1987 NORMATIVIDAD EN ERGONOMIA
  4. 4.  En 1981, surge la primera norma internacional relativa a la Ergonomía: ISO 6385 “Ergonomics principles in the design of work systems” NORMATIVIDAD EN ERGONOMIA
  5. 5.  Para el año 2005 ya se habían desarrollado en total • 22 Normas Internacionales •54 normas paralelas en Europa e Internacionales (EN ISO) •24 normas europeas (CEN NORMATIVIDAD EN ERGONOMIA
  6. 6.  Organizaciones a nivel mundial que agrupan a los investigadores y trabajadores en el área de la Ergonomía: •Asociación Internacional de Ergonomía (IEA) fundada en Zurich, Suiza •Federación de factores humanos y ergonómicos NORMATIVIDAD EN ERGONOMIA
  7. 7.  ASOCIACIONES DE ERGONOMÍA POR PAÍSES PAÍS NOMBRE DE LA ASOCIACIÓN SIGLAS Argentina Asociación de Ergonomía Argentina ADEA Brasil Asociación Brasilera de Ergonomía ABERGO Bolivia Sociedad Boliviana de Ergonomía SOBOLERGO Chile Sociedad Chilena de Ergonomía SOCHERGO Colombia Sociedad Colombiana de Ergonomía, Unión Latinoamericana de Ergonomía. Colombia SCE ULAERGO Colombia
  8. 8. ASOCIACIONES DE ERGONOMÍA POR PAÍSES PAÍS NOMBRE DE LA ASOCIACIÓN SIGLAS España Asociación Española de Ergonomía AEE México Sociedad de Ergonomistas de México SEMAC Perú Sociedad Peruana de Ergonomía SOPERGO Venezuela Unión Venezolana de Ergonomía y Salud UVIERSO España Asociación Española de Ergonomía AEE
  9. 9.  Otros investigadores y organismos que han dedicado espacio para el estudio de la normatividad en la ergonomía son: • Dula-Vlamingb-Munnika (1996) y Parson (1995-2000). • El Comité Técnico de ISO que trata sobre Ergonomía, nació de un simposio auspiciado por la Asociación Internacional de Ergonomía (IEA) en la Universidad de Loughborough, Inglaterra, en 1973. NORMATIVIDAD EN ERGONOMIA
  10. 10. Reglamento de Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo  Publicado en el DOF 13 de Noviembre de 2014.  Consta de 9 Títulos, 126 artículos y entra en vigor el 13 de febrero del 2015  Foros de Difusión y mesas de Trabajo para conocimiento de las Guías de Factores de Riesgo Ergonómicos y Psicosociales.  Villahermosa, Tabasco  Hermosillo, Sonora.  Guadalajara , Jalisco.  Monterrey, Nuevo León.  D.F. Ciudad de México
  11. 11. Reglamento Federal de Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo  Titulo tercero  Capítulo segundo.  Disposiciones Generales para la Salud en el Trabajo  Artículo 42. En relación con los factores de riesgo Ergonómico en los centros de trabajo los patrones deberán:  I.- Contar con un análisis de los factores de riesgo ergonómico de los puestos de trabajo expuestos a los mismos.  II.- Adoptar medidas preventivas para mitigar los factores de riesgo ergonómico en sus instalaciones, maquinaria, equipo o herramientas del centro de trabajo.  III.- Practicar exámenes médicos al personal ocupacionalmente expuesto.
  12. 12. Reglamento Federal de Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo  Titulo tercero  Capítulo segundo.  Disposiciones Generales para la Salud en el Trabajo  IV.- Informar a los trabajadores sobre las posibles alteraciones a la salud por la exposición a los factores de riesgo ergonómico.  V.- Capacitar al personal ocupacionalmente expuesto sobre las prácticas de trabajo seguras, y  VI.- Llevar los registros sobre las medidas preventivas adoptadas y los exámenes médicos practicados.
  13. 13. Reglamento Federal de Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo  Titulo tercero  Capítulo segundo.  Disposiciones Generales para la Salud en el Trabajo  Artículo 43.- Respecto de los factores de riesgo psicosocial del centro de trabajo, los patrones deberán:  I.-Identificar y analizar los puestos de trabajo con riesgo psicosocial por la naturaleza de sus funciones o del tipo de jornada laboral.  II.- Identificar a los trabajadores que fueron sujetos a acontecimientos traumáticos severos o a actos de violencia laboral y valorarlos clínicamente.  III.- Adoptar las medidas pertinentes para mitigar los factores de riesgo psicosocial
  14. 14. Reglamento Federal de Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo  Titulo tercero  Capítulo segundo.  Disposiciones Generales para la Salud en el Trabajo  IV.- Practicar los exámenes o evaluaciones clínicas al personal ocupacionalmente expuesto a factores de riesgo psicosocial, según se requiera.  V.- Informar a los trabajadores sobre las posibles alteraciones a la salud por la exposición a los factores de riesgo psicosocial, y  VI.- Llevar los registros sobre las medidas preventivas adoptadas y los resultados de los exámenes o evaluaciones clínica.
  15. 15. Reglamento Federal de Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo  En Materia de Ergonomía los factores de riesgo contemplados:  Sobreesfuerzo Físico  Posturas Forzadas  Movimientos Repetitivos.  Manejo Manual de Cargas (NOM-06 STPS)
  16. 16.  Fuente Bibliográfica Emilsy R. Medina Ch.La Ergonomía desde una perspectiva jurídica en Venezuela y el mundo Revista Gaceta Laboral Vol. 18, No. 2 (2012): 230 – 243 REGLAMENTO FEDERAL DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD EN EL TRABAJO

