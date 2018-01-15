Teseo y el minotauro. hc1 2018ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pasífae se enamora de un toro CARLOS DE LOS DOLORES
PASÍFAE Pasífae (‘la que brilla para todos’) era la hija de Helios y la ninfa Creta. Era hermana de Circe y Eetes. Fue cri...
Cuando Minos, rompiendo su promesa, se negó a sacrificar al toro que Poseidón hizo salir del mar, para vengarse, poseidón ...
El Minotauro (LUZ) El Minotauro era un monstruo con cuerpo de hombre y cabeza de toro que había nacido de la unión de la r...
TESEO VIAJA A CRETA La tercera vez que los atenienses debían pagar su tributo, Teseo, hijo de Egeo, rey de Atenas, se pres...
Ariadna Ayuda A Teseo Y Muerte Del Minotauro Ana Sánchez Vicente HC1 2017-2018
Ariadna, que era hija del rey Minos, se enamoró de Teseo en el momento en el que le vio y decidió ayudarle a matar a su he...
Teseo y la muerte del Minotauro Así lo hizo Teseo, tirando del cordel llegó hasta donde se encontraba el Minotauro y con l...
Teseo abandona a Ariadna y Egeo se arroja al mar. (Micaela)
De cómo Teseo abandona a Ariadna.   Luego de escapar del laberinto, Teseo, sus hombres y Ariadna,  tuvieron que desembarca...
Egeo se arroja al mar.   Pero la tormenta destrozó las velas blancas y no tuvieron  más opción que elevar las velas negras...
Cuando la galera atracó,  Teseo recogió el  cadáver de su padre en  la playa y en seguida  comprendió lo que  había sucedi...
  1. 1. Pasífae se enamora de un toro CARLOS DE LOS DOLORES
  2. 2. PASÍFAE Pasífae (‘la que brilla para todos’) era la hija de Helios y la ninfa Creta. Era hermana de Circe y Eetes. Fue criada como una princesa en la Cólquida, y dada entonces en matrimonio al rey Minos de Creta.
  3. 3. Cuando Minos, rompiendo su promesa, se negó a sacrificar al toro que Poseidón hizo salir del mar, para vengarse, poseidón hizo que Pasifae se enamorara del toro que se había librado del sacrificio. Esta pidió ayuda a Dédalo, el famoso artífice ateniense que vivía desterrado en Cnosos deleitando a Minos y a su familia con muñecas de madera animadas que construía para ellos. Dédalo prometió ayudarla y construyó una vaca de madera hueca que cubrió con un cuero de vaca, le puso ruedas ocultas bajo las pezuñas y la llevó donde el toro de Poseidón se encontraba bajo las encinas entre las vacas de Minos. Luego de enseñar a Pasífae cómo se abría la portezuela corrediza situada en la parte trasera de la vaca, y de ayudarla a entrar con las piernas metidas en los cuartos traseros, se retiró discretamente. El toro blanco no tardó en acercarse y montar a la vaca de madera de modo que Pasífae vio satisfecho su deseo y a su tiempo dio a luz al Minotauro, criatura con cabeza y cola de toro y cuerpo humano. LA HISTORIA
  4. 4. El Minotauro (LUZ) El Minotauro era un monstruo con cuerpo de hombre y cabeza de toro que había nacido de la unión de la reina cretense Pasifae y el fabuloso toro blanco que Poseidón había entregado a su marido el rey Minos, Su nombre verdadero es Asterión. El rey Minos mandó construir un laberinto, manteniendo así al minotauro confinado y privado de su libertad. Nadie, excepto su constructor, Dédalo, era capaz de encontrar la salida. Cada año, Minos le enviaba siete jóvenes y siete doncellas, que la ciudad de Atenas le pagaba como tributo; ESTOS serían devorados por el monstruo.
  5. 5. TESEO VIAJA A CRETA La tercera vez que los atenienses debían pagar su tributo, Teseo, hijo de Egeo, rey de Atenas, se presentó voluntariamente ante su padre para que le permitiera ser parte de la ofrenda acompañando a las víctimas y poder matar al Minotauro. Las naves en las que iban a viajar las personas ofrendadas llevaban velas negras como señal de luto, pero el rey pidió a Teseo que si regresaba vencedor, no olvidase cambiarlas por velas blancas, para que supiera, aún antes de que llegase a puerto, que estaba vivo. Teseo se lo prometió.
  6. 6. Ariadna Ayuda A Teseo Y Muerte Del Minotauro Ana Sánchez Vicente HC1 2017-2018
  7. 7. Ariadna, que era hija del rey Minos, se enamoró de Teseo en el momento en el que le vio y decidió ayudarle a matar a su hermano pero a cambio, Teseo tenía que llevarla con el de vuelta a su patria a lo cual él aceptó. Ariadna, ofreció a Teseo un cordel y una espada, ella esperaría en la entrada del laberinto con el cordel, porque no hace mucho tiempo que Ariadna había consultado con el arquitecto Dédalo , constructor del laberinto, si había alguna entrada más o alguna salida más del laberinto y el lo negó. Teseo tiraría del hilo dejando un rastro con el , así cuando matase al monstruo podría salir del laberinto sin dificultad.
  8. 8. Teseo y la muerte del Minotauro Así lo hizo Teseo, tirando del cordel llegó hasta donde se encontraba el Minotauro y con la espada le dio muerte , aunque otras versiones del mito dice que lo mató a puñetazos. Después siguiendo el hilo consiguió salir del laberinto
  9. 9. Teseo abandona a Ariadna y Egeo se arroja al mar. (Micaela)
  10. 10. De cómo Teseo abandona a Ariadna.   Luego de escapar del laberinto, Teseo, sus hombres y Ariadna,  tuvieron que desembarcar en la isla de Naxos por culpa de una  fuerte tormenta. Al día siguiente, Teseo reunió a sus hombres y les  ordenó a hacerse inmediatamente a la mar, abandonando a Ariadna  dormida en Naxos. Al despertar, advirtió que el barco de su amante  no era más que un punto desapareciendo en el horizonte azul. Teseo  había partido sin ella y Ariadna se sintió utilizada y traicionada, por lo  que lo maldijo. Esto hizo que una tormenta azotara las aguas en su  camino de regreso a Atenas, donde su padre, el rey Egeo, lo  esperaba ansioso. Antes de su partida, su padre le había dicho: “Los navíos que regresan  de Creta llevan velas negras de luto, pues nadie ha podido aún  vencer al Minotauro. Pero si tú regresas vencedor, no olvides utilizar  velas blancas, para que yo sepa, aún antes de que llegues a puerto,  que estás vivo.”
  11. 11. Egeo se arroja al mar.   Pero la tormenta destrozó las velas blancas y no tuvieron  más opción que elevar las velas negras para poder llegar  a tierra. Mientras tanto, apostado en el alto del faro que  se alzaba en la bocana del Pireo, el vigía gritó: “¡Barco a  la vista! Es la galera real que regresaba de Creta.  ¡Rápido, id a avisar al rey!” Esperanzado e inquieto, al  anciano rey Egeo llegó corriendo hasta los muelles, pero  al ver las velas negras no quiso saber más. Lleno de  dolor por al supuesta muerte de su hijo, se arrojó al mar  y se ahogó. Desde entonces esas aguas llevan el nombre  de Mar Egeo.
  12. 12. Cuando la galera atracó,  Teseo recogió el  cadáver de su padre en  la playa y en seguida  comprendió lo que  había sucedido,  maldiciéndose por  haber sido tan  descuidado.

