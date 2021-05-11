Ira yoffe creative work 3 7-21

Successfully reported this slideshow.
I R A Y O F F E | C R E A T I V E W O R K
b i o g r a p h y I am an experienced creative leader with expertise that includ...
P A R A D E M A G A Z I N E
p a r a d e m a g a z i n e | c o v e r s
p a r a d e m a g a z i n e | c o v e r s
p a r a d e m a g a z i n e | c o v e r s
p a r a d e m a g a z i n e | c o v e r s
p a r a d e m a g a z i n e | c o v e r s
p a r a d e m a g a z i n e | c o v e r s
p a r a d e m a g a z i n e | c o r p o r a t e e v e n t s Field Museum | Chicago Union Station | Washington, DC D-Day Museum | New Orleans
p a r a d e m a g a z i n e | a d v e r t i s i n g
p a r a d e m a g a z i n e | a d v e r t i s i n g
p a r a d e m a g a z i n e | a d v e r t i s i n g
p a r a d e m a g a z i n e | a d v e r t i s i n g
p a r a d e m a g a z i n e | b o o k s
B R A N D 2 C R E A T I V E
b r a n d 2 c r e a t i v e | c l a r a k a s a v i n a
b r a n d 2 c r e a t i v e | c l a r a k a s a v i n a
b r a n d 2 c r e a t i v e | c l a r a k a s a v i n a
b r a n d 2 c r e a t i v e | m o v i e p o s t e r s | b o d y & s o u l
b r a n d 2 c r e a t i v e | m o v i e p o s t e r s | b o d y & s o u l
b r a n d 2 c r e a t i v e | m o v i e p o s t e r s | c r e a t i v e t h i n ...
t h e h e a l t h w o r k s g r o u p | s y n a p h e a l t h
t h e h e a l t h w o r k s g r o u p
b r a n d 2 c r e a t i v e | v a t a m e r i c a
b r a n d 2 c r e a t i v e | t h e b e l l e v u e p h i l a d e l p h i a
b r a n d 2 c r e a t i v e | t o b a c c o n i s t u n i v e r s i t y
i r a y o f f e | c r e a t i v e w o r k b r a n d 2 c r e a t i v e | a r b i t r o n MORE LISTENERS MORE STATIONS The A...
R E A L O G Y C O R P O R A T I O N
r ealogy c oldw ell b a n k e r r ea I e state PARTICIPANT WORKBOOK
i r a y o f f e | c r e a t i v e w o r k i r a y o f f e | c r e a t i v e w o r k Edge MANAGER WORKBOOK Recruiters Edge ...
I R A Y O F F E Y O F F E . I R A @ G M A I L . C O M | 9 1 7 . 6 5 8 . 1 9 3 4
  1. 1. I R A Y O F F E | C R E A T I V E W O R K
  2. 2. i r a y o f f e | c r e a t i v e w o r k b i o g r a p h y I am an experienced creative leader with expertise that includes creative direction, branding, marketing, advertising, publishing, social media content development, copywriting, graphic and package design as well as special event creation and management, as well as exhibition design for trade shows and public exhibits. I spent most of my career at PARADE Magazine, as its VP/ Creative Director. My primary responsibilities were spread across these key areas: 1. To guide the creative direction of all Parade’s editorial products. 2. Establish and managed Parade’s award-winning in-house advertising agency, which provided marketing, advertising and branding support to the magazine and its hundreds of national advertisers and over five hundred newspaper clients. 3. Responsible for all corporate branding, events and exhibitions 4. Manage the activities and supervise direction of parade.com In 2012, I joined The HealthWorks Group— a start-up healthcare marketing agency, as its COO/ Chief Creative Officer and a minority owner. By early 2014, the company's rapid growth began attracting the attention of clients outside of the healthcare category who needed marketing and visual creative for their businesses. This opportunity led to the formation of Brand 2 Creative in 2015. The new company offered expanded creative services including marketing, branding, web development, graphic design, social media content, event management and exhibition design services to a broad client base that included industry-leading companies in publishing, food service and healthcare, as well as numerous independent clients that included presidential candidates (Jim Webb 2016), independent movie studios, artist materials manufacturers and next-gen healthcare companies. In 2017, I was recruited to join Realogy as its Creative Marketing Director within the company’s newly formed Center of Excellence. Realogy is the global leader in real estate franchising with iconic brands such as, Coldwell Banker, Century 21, ERA, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Sotheby's International Realty and Corcoran. The mission of the COE was to engage with all Realogy brands on high-level education, business and tech initiatives and shared services within the corporation. In this role I directed all creative and marketing support for these initiatives, as well as all COE-driven branded content. During my career, I have been honored with over 350 creative awards from numerous national and international organizations. I am also the recipient of the prestigious 1995 Distinguished Alumni Award in Visual Arts from Boston University. I have served as a member of the Dean’s Advisory Board at Boston University’s College of Fine Arts and the prestigious Eddie Adams Photography Workshop. I am also a former instructor at the School of Visual Arts in New York and President Emeritus of the Board of Trustees at the Waldorf School of Princeton.
  3. 3. P A R A D E M A G A Z I N E
  4. 4. i r a y o f f e | c r e a t i v e w o r k p a r a d e m a g a z i n e | c o v e r s
  5. 5. i r a y o f f e | c r e a t i v e w o r k p a r a d e m a g a z i n e | c o v e r s
  6. 6. i r a y o f f e | c r e a t i v e w o r k p a r a d e m a g a z i n e | c o v e r s
  7. 7. i r a y o f f e | c r e a t i v e w o r k p a r a d e m a g a z i n e | c o v e r s
  8. 8. i r a y o f f e | c r e a t i v e w o r k p a r a d e m a g a z i n e | c o v e r s
  9. 9. i r a y o f f e | c r e a t i v e w o r k p a r a d e m a g a z i n e | c o v e r s
  10. 10. i r a y o f f e | c r e a t i v e w o r k p a r a d e m a g a z i n e | c o r p o r a t e e v e n t s Field Museum | Chicago Union Station | Washington, DC D-Day Museum | New Orleans
  11. 11. i r a y o f f e | c r e a t i v e w o r k p a r a d e m a g a z i n e | a d v e r t i s i n g
  12. 12. i r a y o f f e | c r e a t i v e w o r k p a r a d e m a g a z i n e | a d v e r t i s i n g
  13. 13. i r a y o f f e | c r e a t i v e w o r k p a r a d e m a g a z i n e | a d v e r t i s i n g
  14. 14. i r a y o f f e | c r e a t i v e w o r k p a r a d e m a g a z i n e | a d v e r t i s i n g
  15. 15. i r a y o f f e | c r e a t i v e w o r k p a r a d e m a g a z i n e | b o o k s
  16. 16. B R A N D 2 C R E A T I V E
  17. 17. i r a y o f f e | c r e a t i v e w o r k b r a n d 2 c r e a t i v e | c l a r a k a s a v i n a
  18. 18. i r a y o f f e | c r e a t i v e w o r k b r a n d 2 c r e a t i v e | c l a r a k a s a v i n a
  19. 19. i r a y o f f e | c r e a t i v e w o r k b r a n d 2 c r e a t i v e | c l a r a k a s a v i n a
  20. 20. i r a y o f f e | c r e a t i v e w o r k b r a n d 2 c r e a t i v e | m o v i e p o s t e r s | b o d y & s o u l
  21. 21. i r a y o f f e | c r e a t i v e w o r k b r a n d 2 c r e a t i v e | m o v i e p o s t e r s | b o d y & s o u l
  22. 22. i r a y o f f e | c r e a t i v e w o r k b r a n d 2 c r e a t i v e | m o v i e p o s t e r s | c r e a t i v e t h i n k i n g
  23. 23. i r a y o f f e | c r e a t i v e w o r k t h e h e a l t h w o r k s g r o u p | s y n a p h e a l t h
  24. 24. i r a y o f f e | c r e a t i v e w o r k t h e h e a l t h w o r k s g r o u p
  25. 25. i r a y o f f e | c r e a t i v e w o r k b r a n d 2 c r e a t i v e | v a t a m e r i c a
  26. 26. i r a y o f f e | c r e a t i v e w o r k b r a n d 2 c r e a t i v e | t h e b e l l e v u e p h i l a d e l p h i a
  27. 27. i r a y o f f e | c r e a t i v e w o r k b r a n d 2 c r e a t i v e | t o b a c c o n i s t u n i v e r s i t y
  28. 28. i r a y o f f e | c r e a t i v e w o r k b r a n d 2 c r e a t i v e | a r b i t r o n MORE LISTENERS MORE STATIONS The Arbitron Portable People Meter (PPM SM ) is delivering good news about the power of radio–cume doubles for most stations. In fact, when compared to the diary, the weekly net reach of Houston radio station clusters soars with the Portable People Meter. Using this new insight from Arbitron PPM data, advertisers can use radio as an ideal reach medium. The PPM has been thoroughly refined and rigorously tested in Houston and Philadelphia. Arbitron is ready to deliver a PPM ratings service to radio stations, their advertisers and advertising agencies. To harness the PPM in your business, call Jay Guyther: 410-312-8495. Introducing Arbitron’s Portable People Meter RESULTS THAT YOU CAN DEPEND ON! REAL RESULTS The Arbitron Portable People Meter (PPMSM ) is ready to deliver “Real Results” to radio stations, their advertisers and advertising agencies. Thoroughly refined and tested in Houston and Philadelphia, the PPM is already delivering good news for radio–cume doubles for most stations. In fact, when compared to the diary, the weekly net reach of Houston station clusters soars with the PPM. Using this new insight from Arbitron PPM data, advertisers can use radio as an ideal reach medium. To get ready to do business using the PPM’s “Real Results,” call Jay Guyther: 410-312-8495. Introducing Arbitron’s Portable People Meter RESULTS THAT YOU CAN DEPEND ON! REACH MORE (SWEATLESS) The Arbitron Portable People Meter (PPMSM ) is delivering good news about the power of radio–cume doubles for most stations. In fact, when compared to the diary, the weekly net reach of Houston radio station clusters soars with the Portable People Meter. Using this new insight from Arbitron PPM data, advertisers can use radio as an ideal reach medium. The PPM has been thoroughly refined and rigorously tested in Houston and Philadelphia. Arbitron is ready to deliver a PPM ratings service to radio stations, their advertisers and advertising agencies. To harness the PPM in your business, call Jay Guyther: 410-312-8495. Introducing Arbitron’s Portable People Meter RESULTS THAT YOU CAN DEPEND ON! PPM POWER The Arbitron is ready to deliver “PPM Power” to radio stations, their advertisers and advertising agencies. Thoroughly refined and rigorously tested in Houston and Philadelphia, the Portable People Meter (PPMSM ) is already delivering good news about the power of radio–cume doubles for most stations. In fact, when compared to the diary, the weekly net reach of Houston station clusters soars with the PPM. Using this new insight from Arbitron PPM data, advertisers can use radio as an ideal reach medium. To harness “PPM Power” in your business, call Jay Guyther: 410-312-8495. Introducing Arbitron’s Portable People Meter RESULTS THAT YOU CAN DEPEND ON!
  29. 29. R E A L O G Y C O R P O R A T I O N
  30. 30. 0 3: Q) > ro Q) (.) Q) 0 >, ro r ealogy c oldw ell b a n k e r r ea I e state PARTICIPANT WORKBOOK
  31. 31. i r a y o f f e | c r e a t i v e w o r k i r a y o f f e | c r e a t i v e w o r k Edge MANAGER WORKBOOK Recruiters Edge AGENT WORKBOOK SECTION ONE | UNLOCKING YOUR POTENTIAL SECTION TWO | GET NEW BUSINESS NOW SECTION THREE | SUCCEED THROUGH SELLERS SECTION FOUR | BUILD WITH BUYERS r e a l o g y | c o r c o r a n & c o l d w e l l b a n k e r c o m m e r c i a l r e a l o g y | c o r c o r a n & c o l d w e l l b a n k e r c o m m e r c i a l
  32. 32. I R A Y O F F E Y O F F E . I R A @ G M A I L . C O M | 9 1 7 . 6 5 8 . 1 9 3 4

