REKAYASA WEB Basiroh, S.Kom, M.Kom
DAFTAR PUSTAKA • Febrian, Jack; Menggunakan Internet; Informatika Bandung; 2008. • Jasmadi; Promosi Web And Registrasi Dom...
MATERI: • Pengantar rekayasa web • Tahapan pengembangan web • Pengenalan desain web, tools dan Bahasa pemrograman web • Ko...
PENILAIAN • Teori:50% • TAS : 40% • TTS : 40% • Quis : 10% • Tugas : 10% • Praktek:50% • Aktivitas40% • Laporan60% tugasak...
KONTRAK PERKULIAHAN • Kehadiran, aktivitas • Nilai Tugas bagi yang hadir saat tugas diberikan dan dikumpulkan tepat waktun...
PENDAHULUAN • Apa yang dimaksud dengan World Wide Web ? • Apakah sama dengan internet? • Siapa penemunya? • Berapa umur in...
• Teknologikomputer email,chatting,melihat/mencariinformasi(browsing)melaluim ediainternet • Idedasar Komputersalingberkom...
• Untuk dapat berhubungan dengan computer lain dalam suatu jaringan diperlukan suatu protokol. • Protokol adalah kumpulan ...
• TCP(TransferControlProtocol)Pengolah data yang dilakukan meliputi penyandian, pemeriksaan kesalahan, pembukaan sandi dik...
• Layer4(transportation)→data dikapsulisasi (termasuk addressing dan error checking) dalam bentuk sebuah segment • Melakuk...
• Mekanisme three way handshake: • Segmen persetujuan koneksi(permintaansinkronisasi) • Pengiriman tanda terima (acknowled...
LANJUTAN MEKANISME THREE WAY HANDSHAKE • Pemberitahuan kepada host tujuan bahwa persetujuan koneksi telah diterima dan kon...
JARINGAN KOMPUTER • LAN (Local Area Network) • MAN (Metropolitan Area Network) • WAN (Wide Area Network) • Perbedaannya?
PERBEDAAN LAN DENGAN WAN • Saat ini LAN dengan WAN memiliki perbedaan yang tipis. • Jarak →LAN nirkabel (wireless) • Bandw...
• Jenis Koneksi WAN • Leased line/ point to point/ dedicated line • Circuit switching • Packet switching Leased line/ poin...
INTERNET, INTRANET, EXTRANET • menggunakan modem dial up atau ISDN • untuk transfer data dengan bandwidth yang kecil • sam...
WEB ≠ INTERNET • Internet • jaringan(physical) yang menghubungkan ratusan juta computer menggunakan protocol yang sama unt...
INTERNET • Semua pengguna intenet berkedudukan sejajar dan bebas.Tidak ada pengawasan,sehinggainformasiinimemilikisisigela...
01 rw

  2. 2. DAFTAR PUSTAKA • Febrian, Jack; Menggunakan Internet; Informatika Bandung; 2008. • Jasmadi; Promosi Web And Registrasi Domain; AndiYogyakarta; 2004. • Novanda, Ori; Chaidir, Deny; Menjadi Web Master dengan Macromedia Flash MX, Dreamweaver dan Microsoft ASP.Net; Ekuator Digital Jakarta; 2004. • Sebesta, Robert; Programming the World Wide Web; Addison Wesley, Second Edition; 2002 • Suyanto, Asep Herman;Web Design :Teory and Practices; Andi Yogyakarta; 2007. • Utdirartatmo, Firrar; Segudang Trik Pengembangan Situs Web; Andi Yogyakarta; 2006
  3. 3. MATERI: • Pengantar rekayasa web • Tahapan pengembangan web • Pengenalan desain web, tools dan Bahasa pemrograman web • Konsep CMS (Content Management System) • Rekayasa CMS open source • Konsep MVC danweb framework • Pemasangan web (web hosting) • Promosi dan publikasi web • Studi kasus
  4. 4. PENILAIAN • Teori:50% • TAS : 40% • TTS : 40% • Quis : 10% • Tugas : 10% • Praktek:50% • Aktivitas40% • Laporan60% tugasakhirpembuatanaplikasi berbasis web secara individual meliputikreativitas, informatif
  5. 5. KONTRAK PERKULIAHAN • Kehadiran, aktivitas • Nilai Tugas bagi yang hadir saat tugas diberikan dan dikumpulkan tepat waktunya • Nilai Kuis bagi yang hadir saat kuis diadakan • Tidak bernilai plagiat/tugas ada yang sama
  6. 6. PENDAHULUAN • Apa yang dimaksud dengan World Wide Web ? • Apakah sama dengan internet? • Siapa penemunya? • Berapa umur internet? • Bagaimana konsep kerjanya ? • Hal apa saja yang dapat dikerjakan ? • Apakah harus dikerjakan dengan programming ?
  7. 7. • Teknologikomputer email,chatting,melihat/mencariinformasi(browsing)melaluim ediainternet • Idedasar Komputersalingberkomunikasi • Protokol
  8. 8. • Untuk dapat berhubungan dengan computer lain dalam suatu jaringan diperlukan suatu protokol. • Protokol adalah kumpulan instruksi/prosedur yang membentuk kesatuan. • Protokol TCP/Ip adalah protokol yang bertugas mengolah data lalu mengirimkannya ketujuan.
  9. 9. • TCP(TransferControlProtocol)Pengolah data yang dilakukan meliputi penyandian, pemeriksaan kesalahan, pembukaan sandi dikomputer tujuan. • IP(InternetProtocol)pencarian rute tercepat, pemeriksa kebenaran tujuan dan penjaga keutuhan data yang terkirim. • 3layerteratas(upperlayer)Application, Presentation, Session→mendefinisikan bagaimana aplikasi berkomunikasi satu sama lain dan bagaimana aplikasi berkomunikasi dgn user • 4layer dibawah (lowerlayer) Transportation, Network, Datalink, Physical→ • mendefinisikan bagaimana data dipindahkan dr satu tempat ketempat lain.
  10. 10. • Layer4(transportation)→data dikapsulisasi (termasuk addressing dan error checking) dalam bentuk sebuah segment • Melakukan segmentasi dan menyatukan kembali data yang tersegmentasimen jadi sebuah arus data. • Menyediakan mekanis memetode pengiriman • Melakukan perbaikan kesalahan sblm pengiriman • Dikenal mekanisme three way handshake(connectonoriented)
  11. 11. • Mekanisme three way handshake: • Segmen persetujuan koneksi(permintaansinkronisasi) • Pengiriman tanda terima (acknowledgment) untuk permohonan sinkronisasi, membuat parameter dan aturan koneksi antar host. Cara pengurutan (sequencing) segmen dipihak penerima juga diminta untuk disinkronisasi sehingga dibentuk koneksi 2arah.
  12. 12. LANJUTAN MEKANISME THREE WAY HANDSHAKE • Pemberitahuan kepada host tujuan bahwa persetujuan koneksi telah diterima dan koneksi yang sebenarnya telah terjadi.Transfer data dapat dimulai • Dalam proses pemindahan data, terkadang terjadi congestion. Karena computer berkecepatan tinggi menghasilkan lalulintas data yang jauh lebih cepat dari pada kemampuan network yang menanganinya.
  13. 13. JARINGAN KOMPUTER • LAN (Local Area Network) • MAN (Metropolitan Area Network) • WAN (Wide Area Network) • Perbedaannya?
  14. 14. PERBEDAAN LAN DENGAN WAN • Saat ini LAN dengan WAN memiliki perbedaan yang tipis. • Jarak →LAN nirkabel (wireless) • Bandwidth →bandwith yang besar dapat pula dimiliki oleh LAN • Infrastruktur →WAN disewa dari sebuah provider dan LAN dimiliki sendiri
  15. 15. • Jenis Koneksi WAN • Leased line/ point to point/ dedicated line • Circuit switching • Packet switching Leased line/ point to point/ dedicated line • band widthnya khusus untuk pelanggan tertentu saja. • Alur komunikasi WAN dari CPE yang telah ditetapkan sebelumnya oleh Service Provider melalui switch DCE menuju CPE dilokasi remote (pelanggan) sehingga memungkinkan jaringan DTE berkomunikasi pada setiap saat dengan tanpa melalui prosedur setup terlebih dahulu sebelum melakukan transmisi data
  16. 16. INTERNET, INTRANET, EXTRANET • menggunakan modem dial up atau ISDN • untuk transfer data dengan bandwidth yang kecil • sambungan telpon dan hanya membayar waktu pemakaian saja • Internet jaringan(physical)yangmenghubungkanratusanjutakomputermenggunakanpr otokolyangsamauntukberbagi/mengirimkaninformasi(TCP/IP) • Intranet jaringansepertidiinternetdalamorganisasi.Situswebinternaldibuatolehberbaga iunitbisnis,tim,individusertasumberdayajaringandanaplikasilainnya. • Extranet jaringanyangmenghubungkansumberdayatertentudarisuatuperusahaandeng anpelanggan,pemasok,mitrabisnislainnya,denganmenggunakaninternetataujaringanprib adiuntukmenghubungkanintranetorganisasi.
  17. 17. WEB ≠ INTERNET • Internet • jaringan(physical) yang menghubungkan ratusan juta computer menggunakan protocol yang sama untuk berbagi/mengirimkan informasi(TCP/IP) • Jaringan besar dengan jaringan yang lebih kecil didalamnya • WorldWideWeb kumpulan dari dokumen multimedia yang saling berhubungan yang disimpan pada internet dan diakses menggunakan protocol (HTTP) • Internet adalah hardware,Web adalah software, • Internet berbasis Aplikasi adalah email, telnet, ftp, usenet, Instant Messenger, Napster dan sebagainya
  18. 18. INTERNET • Semua pengguna intenet berkedudukan sejajar dan bebas.Tidak ada pengawasan,sehinggainformasiinimemilikisisigelap.

×