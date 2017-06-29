Iqubx Floor Junction Box System

MODULAR ALUMINIUM FLOOR JUNCTION BOX SYSTEM JB series
Floor Junction boxes are used to connect different raceways, carrying electric wires and data cables in floor, and facilit...
IQUBX JB022 & 023 modular floor junction boxes are an improved and elegant, yet simple, versatile and flexible patent desi...
A seamless , unobstructed, aesthetically pleasing interior floor for a contemporary interior AND A SAFE INJURY FREE WORK S...
Unobtrusive clean floor with same finish over the junction box cover for superior aesthetics Even tile grains can be match...
Modular design of Junction box • Self assembly on site can be done for any size as required – resulting in least wastage •...
Made of Aluminum • Aluminum is corrosion resistant and thus best suited for embedded floor junction box system. This also ...
Assembly Laying of junction box base plate with columns and the raceways on slab PCC / sub-base floor material, the column...
To order • Email info@iqubx.com, • Call 9717291836, 8506074444, 7065444402 Specs for tenders s.no. specifications qty unit...
INNOVATIVE INTEGRATED INTELLIGENT OFFICE INTERIOR SYSYTEMS Designed and developed by architects and product designers, the...
