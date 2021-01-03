Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Iqbal majid dar Msc psychiatric nursing Tutor govt college of nursing Bagh-i-dilawar khan srinagar
  2. 2.  Connective tissue in fluid form  Fluid of life – carries oxygen from lungs to all parts of body and carbon-di-oxide from all parts of the body to the lungs  Fluid of growth – carries nutritive substances from the digestive system and hormones from endocrine gland to all the tissues.  Fluid of health – protects the body against diseases and get rid of unwanted substances by transporting them into excretory organs like kidney.
  3. 3. • Thicker than water • 8 % of total body weight • Blood volume » 70 mL/kg of body weight » 5 - 6 liters in males » 4 - 5 liters in females • Temperature - 100.40F • pH - 7.35 to 7.45
  4. 4. 1. Respiratory  Transport O2 from lungs to tissues  Transport CO2 from tissues to lungs 2. Nutrition  Transport “food” from gut to tissues 3. Excretory  Transport waste from tissues to kidney (urea, uric acid) 4. Protective  White blood cells , antibodies, antitoxins.
  5. 5. 5. Regulatory regulate body temperature  regulate pH through buffers  coolant properties of water  vasodilatation of surface vessels dump heat  regulate water content of cells by interactions with dissolved ions and proteins 6. Body Temperature  Water- high heat capacity, thermal conductivity, heat of vaporization  Typical heat generation is 3000 kcal/day
  6. 6.  Suspension of cells in plasma (carrier fluid) 45% Cells 55% Plasma  Cells Red cells (erythrocytes) 99% 5x106/mL White cells (leukocytes) 7x103/mL < 1% Platelets (thrombocytes) 3x105/mL
  7. 7. • Straw colored clear liquid • Contains 90% water • 7% plasma proteins created in liver confined to bloodstream albumin maintain blood osmotic pressure immunoglobulins antibodies bind to foreign substances called antigens form antigen-antibody complexes fibrinogen for clotting • 2% other substances Nutrients, electrolytes, gases, hormones, waste products
  8. 8. 1. Coagulation of blood – Fibrinogen to fibrin 2. Defense mechanism of blood – Immunoglobulins 3. Transport mechanism – α Albumin, β globulin transport hormones, gases, enzymes, etc. 4. Maintenance of osmotic pressure in blood 5. Acid-base balance 6. Provides viscosity to blood 7. Provides suspension stability of RBC 8. Reserve proteins
  9. 9. • Red blood cells (R.B.C.) • White blood cells (W.B.C.)  granular leukocytes  neutrophils  eosinophils  basophils  agranular leukocytes  lymphocytes - T cells, B cells, natural killer cells (N.K.C)  monocytes • Platelets (special cell fragments)
  10. 10. 1. Transport oxygen from lungs to the tissues (oxyhemoglobin). 2. Transport carbon-di-oxide from tissues to lungs (carboxyhemoglobin) 3. Hemoglobin acts as a buffer and regulates the hydrogen ion concentration (acid base balance) 4. Carry the blood group antigens and Rh factor
  11. 11. 1. First line of defence against invading micro- organisms. 2. Powerful and effective killer machine – contains enzymes like protease, elastase, metalloproteinase, NADPH oxidase; antibody like substances called defensins. Defensins – antimicrobial peptides active against bacteria and fungi. 3.Secrete Platelet Aggregation Factor (PAF) – accelerates the aggregation of platelet during injury to the blood vessels
  12. 12. Secrete lethal substances at the time of exposure to foreign proteins/parasites 1. Eosinophill peroxidase – detroy worms, bacteria and tumor cells. 2. Major basic protein – damage parasites 3. Eosinophill cationic protein (ECP)- destroys helminths. 4. Eosinophill derived neurotoxin – destroys nerve fibres (myelinated nerve fibres)
  13. 13. Basophill granules release some important substances like – 1. Histamine – Acute hypersensitivity reaction- vascular changes, increase capillary permeability 2. Heparin – prevents intravascular blood clotting 3. Hyaluronic acid – necessary for deposition of ground substances in basement membrane 4. Proteases – exaggerate inflammation • Basophill have IgE receptor – hypersensitivity reaction
  14. 14. 1.Blood clotting 2.Clot retraction 3.Defence mechanism 4.Homeostasis 5.Repair and rupture of blood vessel
  15. 15. • Continuous interchange of CO2 and O2 between lungs and tissues. • Oxygen – • major e- acceptor • indispensable for ATP production. • CO2 • major by product of energy metabolism
  16. 16. • Oxygen release helps to maintain pH in tissues • Lungs: – HHb + O2 = HbO2 + H+ • Tissues: – CO2 forms proton and bicarbonate – Proton is bound to Hb, when O2 is released – Bicarbonate leaves RBC • Cl- / HCO3- interchange - Hamburger effect
  17. 17. • Higher ability of Hb to release O2 but lower ability to bind O2 - Right shift • Useful at site of O2 release (tissues) • higher temperature • higher 2,3 BPG level • lower pH (Bohr effect)
  18. 18. 1. Bicarbonate formation within RBC and Cl interchange 2. CO2 dissolved in blood plasma 3. Carbaminohemoglobin formation

