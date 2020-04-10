ΦΥΛΛΑΔΙΟ ΑΣΚΗΣΕΩΝ ΧΩΡΙΣ ΛΥΣΕΙΣ - ΜΑΘΗΜΑΤΙΚΑ Γ΄

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Σχολικά Έτη : 18-19.19-20 Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ ΜΑΘΗΜΑΤΙΚΑ Γ΄ ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 1,2&3 212 ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ ΚΑΙ 68 ΠΡΟΤΑΣΕ...
1 ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ ΓΙΑ ΟΛΗ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΔΑΚΤΙΚΗ ΩΡΑ Οι παρακάτω ασκήσεις δίνονται στους μαθητές και αφού προσπαθήσουν αρκετά, αν τα έχουν...
2 ΥΠΟΔΕΙΞΕΙΣ α ) Είναι lim x→1 f(x) = f(1) , αρκεί να βρώ το όριο. lim x→1 f(2x − 1) = g(1) , u=2x-1 u->1 ,lim u→1 f(u) = ...
3 2. (study4exams.gr/ ΘΕΜΑ Γ , σχολικό έτος 17-18) Δίνεται η συνάρτηση , f (x) = ln(ex- 1) –x. α ) Να βρεθεί το πεδίο ορισ...
4 ΥΠΟΔΕΙΞΕΙΣ α ) ex– 1 > 0 ⇔ x > 0 β ) f (x) = ln(ex- 1) – x⇔ f (x) = ln( 𝑒x − 1)– lnex = ln ex − 1 ex Eίναι ex− 1 ex < 1γ...
5 3. [ Θέμα Β , Ιωάννης Σαράφης 3ο Διαγώνισμα Προσομοίωσης 2018] Δίνεται η γραφική παράσταση μιας συνάρτησης f(x). B1.Να β...
6 ΕΝΔΕΙΚΤΙΚΗ ΛΥΣΗ B5. Η εξίσωση f (x) = λ , έχει oΔυο ρίζες αν ο λ ανήκει στο [0,1] , oΤρεις ρίζες αν ο λ ανήκει στο (1,2]...
7 4. (Σ.ΜΠΑΛΤΖΑΚΗΣ 13/12/19) Έστω λ πραγματικός αριθμός και η συνεχής συνάρτηση f (x) για την οποία ισχύει : x2+2x+λ ≤ f (...
8 ΥΠΟΔΕΙΞΕΙΣ α ) Βρες f (1) είναι f (1) = 3+λ. Σχημάτισε τον ορισμό της παραγώγου και εφάρμοσε Κ.Π β ) Ορισμός , προκύπτει...
9 5. (Σ.ΜΠΑΛΤΖΑΚΗΣ 21/12/19) Δίνεται η συνεχής f (x) : RR για την οποία ισχύουν :  f (0)=1  f (2) = −√7 3  x3 + f3 (x)...
10 ΥΠΟΔΕΙΞΕΙΣ α ) x3 + f3 (x) = 1⇔f3 (x) = 1 – x3⇔ |f (x) | = √|1 − x3| 3 (1) f (x) = 0 ⇔ |f (x) | = 0 ⇔1-x3 = 0 ⇔ x = 1 Σ...
11 6. [ Δημοσιεύτηκε στο fb την 03/10/18 απ τον συνάδερφο Θ. Παπανδρέου] Έστω f : RR , για την οποία ισχύουν :  συνεχής ...
12 ΥΠΟΔΕΙΞΕΙΣ α )Είναι συνεχής, άρα και στο 0 , αρκεί να βρώ το όριο στο 0 απ την σχέση (x-x2)·f(x)=ημx – x , x< 0, είναι ...
13 7. Έστω η συνάρτηση f(x) =      11 11 2 x,)x( x,x α )Εξετάστε την f(x) ως προς τη συνέχεια στο πεδίο ορισμού της...
14 ΥΠΟΔΕΙΞΕΙΣ δ )
15 8. Δίνεται η συνάρτηση : f(x) = x 4 , α ) Να βρεθεί η εξίσωση της εφαπτομένης της f(x) στο τυχαίο Μ(xο , f(xο)) μονάδες...
16 ΥΠΟΔΕΙΞΕΙΣ
17 9. (Γ.ΜΠΑΡΑΚΛΙΑΝΟΣ 8/12/19) Δίνεται η συνάρτηση f: (-1,+∞) R, για την οποία ισχύει (2-f(x))∙( x+1)2 = x2, για κάθε x> ...
  1. 1. Σχολικά Έτη : 18-19.19-20 Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ ΜΑΘΗΜΑΤΙΚΑ Γ΄ ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 1,2&3 212 ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ ΚΑΙ 68 ΠΡΟΤΑΣΕΙΣ Σ-Λ ΣΤΙΣ ΣΥΝΑΡΤΗΣΕΙΣ ΟΡΙΑ ΔΙΑΦΟΡΙΚΟ & ΟΛΟΚΛΗΡΩΤΙΚΟ ΛΟΓΙΣΜΟ Επιμέλεια, Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Mscμαθηματικού Γε.Λ https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334
  2. 2. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ – Συναρτήσεις, Π.Ο – Σ.Τ , Πάνω-Κάτω , Σημεία Τομής με τους Άξονες, Γραφική ΠαράστασηCf 1. Ασκήσεις 1 – 3 , 5 – 6 , Α΄ Ομάδας σχολικού σελίδα 27. 2. Δίνονται οι συναρτήσεις , f(x) = x2 – 3x , g(x) = xx 32  , h(x) = x+5. α ) να βρεθούν τα σημεία τομής των f(x) και g(x). β ) να υπολογιστούν τα διαστήματα στα οποία η γραφική παράσταση της f(x) είναι κάτω από την h(x). 3. Δίνεται η συνάρτηση f(x) = x a)xln(   7 3 α ) υπολογίστε το πεδίο ορισμού της. β ) βρείτε την τιμή του πραγματικού α , αν η f(x)διέρχεται από το Μ(-2,4). 4. Δίνονται οι συναρτήσεις : 34  x)x(f , g(x) = 3 2  x x , h(x) = 3lnx-1 Nα βρεθούν τα πεδία ορισμού και τα σύνολα τιμών τους. 5. Ασκήσεις 1 – 5 , Β΄ Ομάδας σχολικού σελίδα 29. 6. Να γίνουν οι γραφικές παραστάσεις των παρακάτω συναρτήσεων : α )f(x) =e-x β )f(x) = ln(-x) γ )f(x)=- ex δ )f(x) = -ln(x-2) ε )f(x) = x2 + 4x + 5 στ )f(x) = 𝑒|𝑥| ζ ) f(x) =x2 + 2x + 2 η ) f(x)= ex-2 θ ) f(x)=ln|𝑥| 7. Δίνεται η συνάρτηση f(x) = lnx. α ) Να βρείτε τη συνάρτηση που εκφράζει την απόσταση του Α(0,2) από την Cf. β ) Να βρείτε τη συνάρτηση που εκφράζει την απόσταση τυχαίου σημείου της f(x)από την ευθεία y = x. γ ) Να βρείτε τη συνάρτηση που εκφράζει την κατακόρυφη απόσταση των γραφικών παραστάσεων f(x) , g(x), όπου g(x) = x , Rx .(Δίνεται lnx<x) δ ) Να απαντήσετε στα ίδια ερωτήματα (α) – (γ) για τη συνάρτηση h(x) = ex. (Δίνεται , ex>x, για κάθε Rx ).
  3. 3. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 8. Να εκφράσετε το εμβαδόν (ΟΑΓ) του ορθογωνίου τριγώνου του διπλανού σχήματος ως συνάρτηση του x και να βρεθεί το πεδίο ορισμού της.Ηευθεία έχει εξίσωση (y = -x + 1) και το Α τυχαίο σημείο αυτής στο 1ο Τεταρτημόριο. ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ – Ισότητα και Πράξεις Συναρτήσεων 9. Ασκήσεις 7 – 9 , Α΄ Ομάδας σχολικού σελίδα 28. 10. Δίνονται οι συναρτήσεις , f(x) = x )xln(   4 3 , g (x) = x )xln(   4 1 , να ορίσετε τις συναρτήσεις f(x) + g (x) , f(x)∙g (x) , f(x) / g (x). 11. Αν f(x) , g (x) μεf(1) = 2g(1) , f(1) > 0 και f2(1) + g2(1) = 5 , να υπολογιστούν οι τιμές , α ) (f +g)(1) , β ) f3(1) , γ ) (f∙g)(1). ΒΑΣΙΚΕΣ ΠΑΡΑΤΗΡΗΣΕΙΣ ΠΑΡΑΤΗΡΗΣΗ Ι Αν x1 , x2Df και x1 = x2 , τότε f(x1) = f(x2). Το αντίστροφο ΔΕΝ ισχύει πάντα. Ισχύει ΜΟΝΟ αν η συνάρτηση είναι 1-1. (Λίγο αργότερα θα πούμε περισσότερα για την «1-1») ΠΑΡΑΤΗΡΗΣΗ ΙΙ  Δυο συναρτήσεις f(x) , g(x)είναι ίσες αν : o Έχουν το ίδιο πεδίο ορισμού Α o Για κάθε xA ισχύει f(x)= g(x)  Προσοχή ! Oι συναρτήσεις f(x)=x2 , g(x)= x4είναι ίσες στο Α = {-1,0,1}, βέβαια σε όλητην έκταση του σχολικού ασχολούμαστε με συναρτήσεις που ορίζονται σε διάστημα ή ένωση διαστημάτων ![ Το Αντιπαράδειγμα σε δράση - Αθ. Ξένος, Φλεβάρης 2018 ]
  4. 4. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ – Σύνθεση & Αποσύνθεση Συναρτήσεων 12. Ασκήσεις 10 – 12 Α΄ Ομάδας , σελίδες 28 – 29 και 6 – 8 , Β΄ Ομάδας . 13. Δίνονται οι συναρτήσεις , f(x) = 2 25 x , g ( x) = 3x . Να ορίσετε τις συναρτήσεις : fog , gof , fof 14. Δίνεται (fog) (x) = 2x-1 και , g (x) = 1 23   x x , να βρεθεί ο τύπος της f(x). 15. Δίνεται (fog) (x) = 3x2-6x+10 και f(x) = 3x+1 , να βρεθεί ο τύπος της g (x). 16. Αν f(ln2x) =x+3 , x> 0 , να βρεθεί η f(x). 17. Αν f(x) = 1+x και g(f(x)) = 1-x2 , βρείτε τις g(x) και f(g(x)). 18. Αν g(f(x)) = x1 x1   και f(x) = lnx , βρείτε την g(x). 19. Δίνονται οι συναρτήσεις f(x) = ae e x x  και g(x) = ln(x+β) , όπου α, β R . Η γραφική παράσταση της f τέμνει τον y΄y στο 2 1  και η γραφική παράσταση της g τέμνει τον x΄x στο 2. i ) Να βρεθούν οι αριθμοί α και β. ii ) Να ορίσετε την συνάρτηση f g . iii ) Να βρεθούν τα σημεία τομής της γραφικής παράστασης της f g με τη γραφική παράσταση της h(x) = 4 x . 20. Να βρεθούν οι πραγματικοί α, β έτσι ώστε οι συναρτήσεις f(x) = 5𝑥−1 𝑥2−1 και g (x) = 𝛼 𝑥−1 + 𝛽 𝑥+1 να είναι ίσες. 21. Δίνεται η συνάρτηση f : R*Rκαι η g(x) = x x ln   2 2 α ) Να βρεθεί το πεδίο ορισμού της fog. β ) Να βρεθεί συνάρτηση hγια την οποία να ισχύει : (hog)(x) = x. γ ) Να αποδειχθεί ότι η h(x) είναι περιττή.
  5. 5. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ – Συνάρτηση «1-1» , Αντίστροφες και Μονότονες 22. Ασκήσεις 2 – 3 , σχολικούσελίδες 38 – 39. 23. Είναι η h(x) = 1 32   x x , συνάρτηση 1-1 ; 24. Δίνεται η f(x) = x e +x-1 α ) να δείξετε ότι είναι 1-1 β ) λύστε την εξίσωση : xημ e +ημx = e + 2 1 25. Έστω f(x) : RR , και (fof)(x) - f(x) = 2x-4 , για κάθε Rx . α ) να δειχθεί ότι η f(x) είναι 1-1. β ) να υπολογιστεί η τιμή f(2). γ ) να λυθεί η εξίσωση : f(4 - f(x2+x)) – 2 = 0. 26. Ασκήσεις 1 και 4 , σχολικού σελίδες 38-39. 27. Δίνεται η συνάρτηση , f(x) = xln x  1 , α ) εξετάστε τη μονοτονία της, β ) να λυθεί η ανίσωση : 12 5 12 1 5 1 2 2 22       x x ln xx 28. Να λυθούν οι ανισώσεις : α ) lnx+x2 – 1 ≥ 0 β ) ln(x2-4)+x2 – 5 ≥ 0 γ ) 𝑒 𝑥2+2𝑥 ≥ −𝑥2 − 2𝑥 + 1 29. Να λυθεί η ανίσωση : 9 – x3<ex-2.
  6. 6. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 30. Δίνεται f(x) = 3 + ex-2, α ) είναι 1-1 ; β ) να βρεθεί ο τύπος της f-1(x). 31. Δίνεται η συνάρτηση f(x) = 2x2017 + 5x – 7 , Rx . α ) Να δειχθεί ότι η f(x) είναι γν. αύξουσα στο πεδίο ορισμού της. β ) Να λυθεί η εξίσωση : f(x) = 0. γ ) Να βρεθεί το πρόσημο της f(x). 32. Δίνεται η συνάρτηση f(x) = 3x2015 + 2x – 5 , Rx . α ) Να δειχθεί ότι η f(x) είναι γν. αύξουσα στο πεδίο ορισμού της. β ) Να αποδειχθεί ότι η εξίσωση f(x) = 0 έχει ακριβώς μια ρίζα την x = 1. γ ) Να βρεθεί το πρόσημο της f(x). 33. Ανf : RR , γνησίως αύξουσα καιg : RR γνησίως φθίνουσα , να δείξετε ότι η f(g(x)) είναι γνησίως φθίνουσα στον R. Ποια είναι η μονοτονία της fog όταν οι f(x) , g(x) έχουν το ίδιο είδος μονοτονίας ; 34. Έστω η συνάρτηση f(x) = x)eln( x 1 α ) Να βρεθεί το πεδίο ορισμού της. β ) Να βρεθεί το πρόσημο της f(x). γ ) Μελετήστε την f(x) ως προς τη μονοτονία. δ ) Αποδείξτε ότι αντιστρέφεται και να βρεθεί ο τύπος της f-1(x). 35. α ) Θεωρώ τις f , g : ΑR. Αν ηf(x) είναι γνησίως αύξουσα στο Α και η g(x) είναι γνησίως φθίνουσα στο Α και για κάθε χ στο Α είναι f(x)>0 και g(x)>0 , να αποδείξετε ότι η συνάρτηση )x(g )x(f είναι γνησίως αύξουσα στο Α. β ) να αποδείξετε ότι η Κ(x) = xσυν xln είναι γνησίως αύξουσα στο ( ) 2 π , 3 π γ ) αν 1x 3 π  <x2 < 2 π , να αποδείξετε ότι : χ1συνχ2 < χ2συνχ1 [ Ευκλείδης τεύχος 58 ]
  7. 7. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 36. Δίνεται η συνάρτηση f(x) = x3 + x + 8. α ) Να μελετηθεί ως προς τη μονοτονία και να αποδειχθεί ότι αντιστρέφεται. β ) Να λυθεί το σύστημα f(x) = 𝑦 f(y) = x . γ ) Να βρεθούν τα κοινά σημεία των f(x) και f-1(x). 37. Δίνεται η συνάρτηση f(x) = lnx + 2x-1 α ) Να αποδείξετε ότι η f(x) αντιστρέφεται. β ) Να λυθεί το σύστημα f(x) = 𝑦 f(y) = x γ ) Να βρεθούν τα κοινά σημεία των f(x) και f-1(x). 38. Έστω η συνάρτηση f(x) = x3 + x + 1 , x R α ) Να αποδειχθεί ότι είναι γνησίως αύξουσα. β ) Να αποδειχθεί ότι αντιστρέφεται. γ ) Να βρεθούν τα κοινά σημεία τομής της γραφικής παράστασης της f(x) και της y = x. δ ) Να βρεθούν τα κοινά σημεία της y = f-1(x) και y = x. ε ) Αφού δείξετε ότι η g (x) = x + f(x), x R είναι 1-1, να βρείτε τα κοινά σημεία των γραφικών παραστάσεων f(x) , f-1(x). 39. Έστω η συνάρτηση f(x) = x2 -4x +4 , x> 2. α ) Να βρεθεί το σύνολο τιμών της. β ) Να αποδειχθεί ότι είναι γνησίως αύξουσα. γ ) Να αποδειχθεί ότι αντιστρέφεται. δ ) Να βρεθούν τα κοινά σημεία τομής της γραφικής παράστασης της f(x) και της y = x. ε ) Να βρεθούν τα κοινά σημεία της y = f-1(x) και y = x. στ ) Αφού δείξετε ότι η g (x) = x + f(x), x R είναι 1-1, να βρείτε τα κοινά σημεία των γραφικών παραστάσεων f(x) , f-1(x).
  8. 8. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 Ενότητα : Επανάληψη Συναρτήσεις – Σύνθεση – Μονοτονία – Αντίστροφες 40. Δίνεται η συνάρτηση f : RR, με f(R) = R, γιατην οποία ισχύει f3(x) + f(x) + x 2 1 = 0 (1) για κάθε x R . α ) Να αποδειχθεί ότι η f(x) είναι «1-1». β ) Να βρεθεί ο τύπος της f-1(x). γ ) Να λυθεί η εξίσωση f-1(x3 - x) = f-1(3 - 3x). 41. Δίνεται η συνάρτηση f(x) = α + ex-1 , α R . α ) Να αποδείξετε ότι η f(x) είναι αντιστρέψιμη. β ) Αν ισχύει f-1(4) = 1 , τότε να βρεθεί ο α . γ ) Δίνεται η συνάρτηση g(x)=2ex-3 + x – 2 , να δειχθεί ότι η g (x) είναι 1-1. δ ) Να βρείτε τα σημεία τομής των γραφικών παραστάσεων g (x) και g-1 (x). 42. Δίνεται η συνάρτηση f(x) : RRγια την οποία ισχύει f3(x) + 2f(x) = 12ex, x R (1). α ) Να αποδειχθεί ότι f(x) > 0 για κάθε x R . β ) Να βρείτε τα σημεία τομής της f(x) με τον y΄y. γ ) Να αποδείξετε ότι η f(x) είναι 1-1. δ ) Να λυθεί η εξίσωση : f( x -3)= 2 22 1 e lne ln  . 43. Δίνονται οι συναρτήσεις f(x) = ex + e-x , g (x) = 3συνx-1. α ) Να αποδείξετε ότι η f(x) έχει ελάχιστο το 2. β ) Να βρεθούν τα ακρότατα της g (x). γ ) Να βρείτε τα κοινά σημεία των γραφικών παραστάσεων των f(x) , g (x) . 44. Δίνεται η γνησίως μονότονη f : RRμε 0 <f(x) < 1 για κάθε Rx και η g(x) = 12 )x(f )x(f . α ) Να αποδειχθεί ότι η g(x) έχει το ίδιο είδος μονοτονίας με την f(x). β ) Να αποδειχθεί ότι η συνάρτηση fog είναι γνησίως αύξουσα. γ* ) Να αποδείξετε ότι η εξίσωση f(g(x3+1)) = f(g(4x2+2x)) έχει ακριβώς δυο θετικές ρίζες και μια αρνητική. δ ) Να επιλυθεί η ανίσωση : fog (x3+4) >fog(3x2)
  9. 9. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 Ενότητα : Σωστά Λάθος – Συναρτήσεις 1. Οι συναρτήσεις f(x) = ημx , g(x) = εφx·συνx είναι ίσες. 2. Κάθε συνάρτηση 1-1 ,είναι γνησίως μονότονη. 3. Αν f(x) , g(x)δυο συναρτήσεις και ορίζονται οι συνθέσεις fg , gf , τότε υποχρεωτικά ισχύει fg = gf. 4. Αν f(x) , g(x) , h(x) τρεις συναρτήσεις και ορίζεται h(gf) , τότε ορίζεται και η (hg) f και αυτές είναι υποχρεωτικά ίσες. 5. Αν ένα σημείο Μ (α,β) ανήκει στη γρ. παράσταση μιας αντιστρέψιμης συνάρτησης f , τότε το σημείο Μ΄(β,α) ανήκει στη γρ. παράσταση της f-1 6. Αν η f(x) έχει αντίστροφη f-1 και η γρ.παράσταση της f(x) έχει κοινό σημείο Α με την y=x, τότε το Α ανήκει και στην γρ. παράσταση της f-1. 7. Η γρ. παράσταση της - f(x) είναι συμμετρική της f(x) ως προς τον άξονα xx΄. 8. Μια συνάρτηση f : ΑR είναι 1-1 , αν και μόνον αν για οποιαδήποτε x1 , x2 Α ισχύει η συνεπαγωγή : αν x1 = x2 , τότε f(x1) = f(x2). 9. Μια συνάρτηση f(x) με πεδίο ορισμού το Α θα λέμε ότι στο xοΑ παρουσιάζει ολικό ελάχιστο όταν f(x) <f(xο), για κάθε xΑ. 10. Αν η συνάρτηση f(x) : ΑR είναι 1-1 , τότε ισχύει f-1(f(x))=x , για κάθε xΑ. 11. Κάθε συνάρτηση γν. μονότονη είναι 1-1. 12. Αν η συνάρτηση f(x) : ΑR είναι 1-1 , τότε ισχύει f-1(f(x))=x , για κάθε xf(Α). 13. Αν οι συναρτήσεις f(x) , g(x) έχουν πεδίο ορισμού το [0,1] και σύνολο τιμών το [2,3] , τότε ορίζεται η σύνθεση της g(x) με την f(x) με πεδίο ορισμού το [0,1] και σύνολο τιμών το [2,3]. 14. Αν μια συνάρτηση f: RR είναι «1-1» τότε κάθε οριζόντια ευθεία τέμνει τη γραφική παράσταση της το πολύ σε ένα σημείο. 15. Κάθε κατακόρυφη ευθεία έχει το πολύ ένα κοινό σημείο με τη γραφική παράσταση μιας συνάρτησης f(x). 16. Αν η f(x) είναι αντιστρέψιμη , τότε οι γρ. παραστάσεις των f(x) , f-1 (x) αντίστοιχα είναι συμμετρικές ως προς την y = x.
  10. 10. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 ΕΝΟΤΗΤΑ : ΟΡΙΟ και ΔΙΑΤΑΞΗ , ΟΡΙΟ και ΠΡΑΞΕΙΣ , ΚΡΙΤΗΡΙΟ ΠΑΡΕΜΒΟΛΗΣ  Η θεωρία αυτής της ενότητας βρίσκεται στις σελίδες 47-52  Προτείνεται αρχικά να λυθούν κατά προτεραιότητα οι παρακάτω ασκήσεις του σχολικού βιβλίου 1 – 5 σελίδας 56 και 8 – 9 Α΄ ομάδας.  Για περισσότερη εξάσκηση, να λυθούν επίσης οι παρακάτω ασκήσεις. 45. Αν ισχύει : xf(x) - f(x) ≤ x2 + 2 x – 3 ,για κάθεx R και το όριο )x(flim 1x  υπάρχει, να υπολογιστεί. 46. f(x) : (0,+∞) R , και ισχύει : 2 x xx)x(fx  2 , για κάθε x> 0. Να βρεθούν : α ) )x(flim 1x  β ) 1 2 1    x )x(f lim x 47. Έστω f(x) : RR και για κάθε x ≠ 1 , ισχύει : 1 1 3 2    x x x)x(f , να βρεθεί το )x(flim 1x  . 48. Ομοίως για την g(x) = 9x 3x4xx3x 2 22   , στο χ0 = 3. 49. Στο χ0 = 0 , έχει όριο η f(x) = x x 11  ; Αιτιολογήστε. 50. Να υπολογιστούν τα όρια : i )lim 𝑥→1 |5−3𝑥|−|3𝑥−1| 𝑥2−1 ii ) lim 𝑥→2 |𝑥2−2𝑥| 𝑥−2 iii )lim 𝑥→2 |𝑥−3|+2|𝑥2−1|−7 𝑥−2 iv )lim 𝑥→1 |𝑥−2|−𝑥2 𝑥2−𝑥 O  Ch Cf Cg βα x0 x y 50
  11. 11. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 ΕΝΟΤΗΤΑ : ΤΡΙΓΩΝΟΜΕΤΡΙΚΑ ΟΡΙΑ – ΟΡΙΟ ΣΥΝΘΕΤΗΣ ΣΥΝΑΡΤΗΣΗΣ  Η θεωρία αυτής της ενότητας βρίσκεται στις σελίδες 52-56.  Προτείνεται να λυθούν κατά προτεραιότητα οι παρακάτω ασκήσεις του σχολικού βιβλίου 6 -7 σελίδων 57 και 1 – 4 Β΄ ομάδας σελίδας 58.  Για περισσότερη εξάσκηση, να λυθούν οι παρακάτω ασκήσεις. 51. f : RR και περιττή και επίσης ισχύει : 2x)x(fx8  , για κάθε x>0 Βρείτε το )x(flim 2x  . 52. Έστω f(x) RR και 3 422     x x)x(f lim x , να βρεθούν τα όρια : α ) )x(flim x 2 β ) 22 62 2    x x)x(f lim x 53. Να υπολογιστεί το όριο : ) x )xx((lim x 12 0   54. Υπολογίστε τα όρια : α ) x x10ημ lim 0x  β ) lim 𝑥→0 𝜂𝜇(𝛼𝑥) 𝑥 γ )lim 𝑥→0 𝜂𝜇(6𝑥) 𝜂𝜇(4𝑥) δ ) 1x1 x2ημ lim 0x  ε ) lim 𝑥→0 𝜀𝜑𝑥 𝑥 στ )lim 𝑥→0 𝜀𝜑(𝛼𝑥) 𝑥 ζ )lim 𝑥→0 𝜀𝜑𝑥(1−𝜎𝜐𝜈𝑥) 𝑥3 η ) lim 𝑥→1 𝜂𝜇(1−𝑥) √ 𝑥−1 θ ) lim 𝑥→0 𝑥+𝜂𝜇𝑥 2𝑥+5𝜂𝜇𝑥 ι ) lim 𝑥→0 𝑥+𝜂𝜇𝑥 2𝑥+3𝜂𝜇𝑥 55. Αν f(x) : RR και 3) 1x x)x(f (lim 21x     , βρείτε τα παρακάτω όρια : α ) )x(flim 1x  β ) 2 1 2 2 1    xx )x(fx lim x 56. f(x) : RR και 4 2x x)x(f lim 2x     . Για ποια τιμή του λ R η συνάρτηση g(x) = 4x λλ3)x(xf 2 2   έχει στο χ0 = 2 ; Πόσο είναι αυτό το όριο ; 57. f(x) : RR και )x(flim 0x  = λ R και f(x)ημ2xx3συν x 1 , x R * α ) δείξτε ότι , 0) x 1 συνx(lim 2 0x   , β ) αποδείξτε ότι λ = 0 , γ ) Υπολογίστε το 2 2 0x xxημ x2ημ)x(xf lim    . [ ΘΕΜΑ 2 ΕΝΔΟΣΧΟΛΙΚΩΝ ΕΞΕΤΑΣΕΩΝ 2016 ]
  12. 12. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 ΕΝΟΤΗΤΑ : ΜΗ ΠΕΠΕΡΑΣΜΕΝΟ ΟΡΙΟ ΣΤΟ xo  Η θεωρία αυτής της ενότητας βρίσκεται στις σελίδες 58-62.  Προτείνεται να λυθούν κατά προτεραιότητα όλες οι ασκήσεις του σχολικού βιβλίου σελίδων 63-64.  Για περισσότερη εξάσκηση, να λυθούν οι παρακάτω ασκήσεις. 58. Να βρεθούν τα όρια : α ) 96 5 23    xx x lim x β ) 2 6 22    xx x lim x 59. Να βρεθούν τα όρια των συναρτήσεων : f(x) = 2x 1  , g(x) = 4x 5xx2 2 3   στο χ0 = 2. 60. Η συνάρτηση f(x) = 3x4x xx 2 2   , έχει όριο στο χ0 = 1 ; 61. Να βρεθούν τα όρια των συναρτήσεων : f(x) = xσυν1 1x2   , g(x) = xημx x1 2   στο χ0 = 0. 62. Για κάθε λ R να υπολογιστεί το όριο : 44 5 2 2 2    xx xx lim x  . 63. Αν     3 5 23 xx x lim x , να βρεθεί ο λ R . 64. Αν f(x) RR και 3122 1   )]x(f)xx[(lim x , να βρεθούν : α ) )x(flim 1x  β ) 4 532 2 2 1    )x(f)x(f )x(f)x(f lim x 65. Αν για την f(x) , RR ισχύει )x(flim x 2 =+∞ , να βρεθεί : 323 42 2    )x(f)x(xf x lim x .
  13. 13. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ ΕΠΑΝΑΛΗΨΗΣ – ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑ στα Όρια 1.4 – 1.6 66. Στο παρακάτω σχήμα φαίνεται η γραφική παράσταση της συνάρτησης f(x). α ) Να βρεθεί το πεδίο ορισμού της συνάρτησης, g(x) = 1 𝑓(𝑥) β ) Να βρεθούν τα όρια : ι )lim 𝑥→3 f(x) ιι ) lim 𝑥→3− g(x) ιιι )lim 𝑥→3 f(f(x)) ιν )lim 𝑥→0 g(f(x)) ν )lim 𝑥→2 1 f(x) +4 νι )lim 𝑥→0 1 f(−f(x) +3) 67. Να βρεθούν τα παρακάτω όρια, εφόσον υπάρχουν : ι )lim 𝑥→𝜋 2𝑥+3 1+𝜎𝜐𝜈x ιι )lim 𝑥→0 (x ∙ συνx ∙ ημ 1 x ) ιιι )lim 𝑥→𝜋 σφx 68. Για τις διάφορες τιμές της πραγματικής παραμέτρου λ, να βρεθεί το όριο : lim 𝑥→3 3x2−𝜆2x−18 |x−3| . 69. Έστω f(x) , g(x): RR. Αν ισχύουν lim 𝑥→3 f(x) x−3 = 1και lim 𝑥→3 [𝑔(x) ∙ (2x2 + 3x − 27)] = 15, να βρεθεί το lim 𝑥→3 [f(x) ∙ g(x)]. 70. Έστω f(x) , g(x): RR. Αν ισχύουν lim 𝑥→0 [𝜂𝜇x ∙ f(x) + g(x)] = 1 lim 𝑥→0 g(x)−ημx x =2. Να βρεθούν . εφόσον υπάρχουν , τα όρια : ι ) lim 𝑥→0 g(x) ιι ) lim 𝑥→0 f(x) ιιι ) lim 𝑥→0 [f(x) ∙ g(x)]
  14. 14. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 ΕΝΟΤΗΤΑ : ΟΡΙΑ στο ΑΠΕΙΡΟ  Η θεωρία αυτής της ενότητας βρίσκεται στις σελίδες 64-68.  Προτείνεται να λυθούν κατά προτεραιότητα όλες οι ασκήσεις του σχολικού βιβλίου σελίδων 68-69.  Για περισσότερη εξάσκηση, να λυθούν οι παρακάτω ασκήσεις. ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ 71. Να υπολογιστεί το παρακάτω όριο για τις διάφορες τιμές του λ R , )xx)(xx)((lim x 67543 2342    72. Να υπολογιστούν τα παρακάτω όρια : α ) 323 434 324 656 xxxx xxxx lim x    β ) )xxx(lim x 322   γ ) 42 653    x xx x lim δ ) xx xx x lim 23 23 2 1      ε ) )]xln()xx[ln(lim x 2253   73. Υπολογίστε τα όρια : α ) ]x22xx4[lim 2 x   β ) ]x57x3x91x3x4[lim 22 x   γ ) ]7x8x16x4[lim 2 x   δ ) )xx2xx3(lim 35 x   74. Αν f(x) = 2xλ 3xλx)1λ( 2   , για τις διάφορες τιμές του λ R , βρείτε το όριο της f(x) στο - . 75. Αν f(x) = xλ7x8x4 2  , για τις διάφορες τιμές του λ R βρείτε το όριο της f(x) στο + . 76. Αν f : (0,+  ) R , υποθέτω ότι ισχύει : 4 3x 3x)x(xf lim x     , βρείτε τα όρια α ) της f(x) στο + β ) 2x)x(xf 1x2 x 1 ημ)x(fx lim 2 x   
  15. 15. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 Ενότητα : Σωστά Λάθος – Όρια Πεπερασμένα – Άπειρα 1. Αν δεν υπάρχουν τα όρια f(x) , g(x) στο xο τότε δεν μπορεί να υπάρχει το όριο της συνάρτησης f(x)+g(x) στο xο. 2. Αν 0  )x(flim oxx , τότε 0  )x(flim oxx . 3. Αν υπάρχουν στο R τα όρια )x(flim oxx  , ))x(g)x(f(lim oxx   τότε απαραίτητα υπάρχει και το όριο της g(x) στο xο. 4. Αν )x(flim oxx  = 0 και f(x) < 0 κοντά στο xο ,τότε )x(f lim oxx 1  = - ∞. 5. Αν )x(flim oxx  = +∞ ή -∞ , τότε )x(flim oxx  = +∞. 6. Αν οι συναρτήσεις f , g έχουν όριο στο xο και ισχύει f(x)≤g(x) κοντά στο xο , τότε )x(flim oxx  ≤ )x(glim oxx  7. Αν )x(flim oxx  = - ∞ , τότε f(x) >0 κοντά στο xο. 8. Αν για δυο συναρτήσεις f , g ορισμένες κοντά στο xοR {-∞,+∞} και ισχύει f(x)≤g(x) κοντά στο xο και )x(flim oxx  =+∞, τότε )x(glim oxx  =+∞. 9. Αν )x(flim oxx  = +∞ ή -∞ , τότε )x(f lim oxx 1  = 0. 10. Ισχύει 1 1 0    x x lim x  11. Αν f(x) ορισμένη στο (α,xο) (xο,β) και λ R , τότε ισχύει η ισοδυναμία )x(flim oxx  = λ 0  ))x(f(lim oxx  .
  16. 16. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 ΕΝΟΤΗΤΑ : ΣΥΝΕΧΕΙΑ ΣΥΝΑΡΤΗΣΗΣ  Η θεωρία αυτής της ενότητας βρίσκεται στις σελίδες 70-73.  Προτείνεται να λυθούν κατά προτεραιότητα οι ασκήσεις 1-5 του σχολικού βιβλίου σελίδων 79-80. Ερώτηση Κρίσεως Δίνονται οι συναρτήσεις (Σχήμα 1) και (Σχήμα 2). Σχήμα 1 Σχήμα 2 Γιατί το γράφημα των συναρτήσεων αυτών διακόπτεται παρόλο που είναι συνεχείς; ΕΝΟΤΗΤΑ : ΘΕΩΡΗΜΑΤΑ ΣΥΝΕΧΩΝ ΣΥΝΑΡΤΗΣΕΩΝ ΘΕΩΡΗΜΑ BOLZANO Διατυπώστε το θεώρημα : ………………………………………………………………………… Ποια είναι η γεωμετρική του ερμηνεία; 1 ( )f x x  2 ( ) 1g x x 
  17. 17. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 Παρατηρήσεις στο Θεώρημα Μπορεί μια συνάρτηση να έχει ρίζα στο Δ χωρίς να έχει ετερόσημες τιμές στα άκρα του Δ ; i )Α = [1,4] ii )Αg = [-1,1] , g(x) = x2 i )Είναι ασυνεχής στο 2 και f(1)f(4)=(-1)·3=-3 < 0 και δεν έχει καμία ρίζα στο Α ii )Είναι Συνεχής στο [-1,1] και f(-1)f(1)> 0, όμως υπάρχει xoστο εσωτερικό Α για το οποίο f(xo) = 0 είναι το xo = 0. ΣΥΝΕΠΕΙΕΣ του ΘΕΩΡΗΜΑΤΟΣ BOLZANO- ΣΤΑΘΕΡΟ ΠΡΟΣΗΜΟ ΣΥΝΑΡΤΗΣΗΣ Ποιες είναι οι συνέπειες του Θεωρήματος ; Παρατήρηση: «Μπορεί η συνάρτηση να διατηρεί πρόσημο στο Δ χωρίς να είναι συνεχής στο Δ ;» Τι λέτε ;
  18. 18. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 Η συνάρτηση ορίζεται στο Α = [-1,2]. Δεν είναι συνεχής στο xo = 0. Επίσης είναι f(x ) ≠ 0 για κάθε x στο Α. Συγκεκριμένα είναι θετική για κάθε xστο Α. Άρα μπορεί να διατηρεί πρόσημο χωρίς να είναι συνεχής. ΕΥΡΕΣΗ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΣΥΝΑΡΤΗΣΗΣ - ΜΕΡΟΣ Ι Παράδειγμα 1ο Αν η συνάρτηση f :  είναι συνεχής στο  και ισχύει : f2(x) - 6f (x) = x2 – 5 ,x  Να βρεθεί ο τύπος της f (x). ΛΥΣΗ f2(x) - 6f (x) = x2 – 5  f2(x) - 6f (x) +9= x2 – 5 +9  (f(x) – 3)2 = x2 + 4 (1) ΘΕΩΡΩ την g(x) = f (x) – 3 , συνεχή συνάρτηση στο R, ως διαφορά συνεχών. H σχέση (1) γράφεται :g2 (x) = x2 + 4 και g(x) ≠ 0 για κάθε x γιατί αν g(x) = 0 , τότε g2 (x) = 0  x2 + 4 = 0 , ΑΤΟΠΟ. Άρα g(x) συνεχής στο R και για κάθε x ισχύει g(x)≠ 0 , συνεπώς διατηρεί πρόσημο στο R.  Ανg(x) > 0 , τότε f(x) = 3+ 42 x  Ανg(x) < 0 , τότε f(x) = 3- 42 x Παράδειγμα 2ο(Τολμήστε το ΕΣΕΙΣ , για πάμε !! ) Αν η συνάρτηση f :  είναι συνεχής στο  και ισχύει : 4f2(x) - 12xf (x) = x +16 , x  , f (0) = -2 Να βρεθεί ο τύπος της f (x).
  19. 19. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 ΘΕΩΡΗΜΑ ΕΝΔΙΑΜΕΣΩΝ ΤΙΜΩΝ Θ.Ε.Τ Ποια είναι η γεωμετρική του ερμηνεία; Η συνάρτηση παίρνει όλες τις τιμές μεταξύ των f (α) , f (β). ΑΜΕΣΗ ΣΥΝΕΠΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ Θ.Ε.Τ Παρατηρήσεις στο Θεώρημα iii )Α = [0,2] iv ) Α = [α, β] Στο σχήμα ιιι ) η συνάρτηση ΔΕΝ είναι συνεχής και ΔΕΝ παίρνει όλες τις ενδιάμεσες τιμές. Στο σχήμα ιν) η συνάρτηση ΔΕΝ είναι συνεχής και παίρνει όλες τις ενδιάμεσες τιμές. Άρα το αντίστροφο του Θ.Ε.Τ ΔΕΝ ισχύει πάντα.
  20. 20. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 ΘΕΩΡΗΜΑ ΜΕΓΙΣΤΗΣ – ΕΛΑΧΙΣΤΗΣ ΤΙΜΗΣ ΣΥΝΑΡΤΗΣΗΣ Θ.Μ.Ε.Τ Διατυπώστε το θεώρημα : ………………………………………………………………………… Ποια είναι η γεωμετρική του ερμηνεία;
  21. 21. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 Ειπώθηκε παραπάνω. Παρατηρήσεις στο Θεώρημα Α = (2,3) , f (Α) ανοικτό. Α=(-1,2) , f (Α) = [1,5) Α = (α, β) , f (Α) = [f (x1) , f (x2)]
  22. 22. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 ΕΥΡΕΣΗ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΣΥΝΑΡΤΗΣΗΣ - ΜΕΡΟΣ Ι (Συνέχεια)  Αν f2(x) = g2(x) , τότε δεν είναι υποχρεωτικά f (x) = g(x) ή f (x) = - g(x) για κάθε x  , δηλαδή δεν υπάρχουν μόνο δυο συναρτήσεις f (x) για τις οποίες ισχύει f2(x) = g2(x) , αλλά άπειρες της μορφής : f (x) =          Rx),x(g x),x(g , Δ τυχαίο μη κενό υποσύνολο του .  Π. χ , βρείτε τις συναρτήσεις που ικανοποιούν τη σχέση : f2(x) = 4 , Rx .  Στην περίπτωση όμως που f (x),g(x) συνεχείς, τότε το πλήθος των συναρτήσεων που ικανοποιεί τη σχέση f2(x) = g2(x) , περιορίζεται. 1. Συγκεκριμένα , αν οι f (x) , g(x) δεν έχουν κοινά σημεία (f(x)≠ g(x) για κάθε x ), τότε από την σχέση f2(x) = g2(x) , προκύπτουν οι δυο μόνο συναρτήσεις : f (x) = g(x)ήf (x) = - g(x). 2. Αν οι f (x) , g(x)έχουν ένα μόνοκοινό σημείο x0(f(xο)= g(xο)) , τότε από την σχέση f2(x) = g2(x)προκύπτουν οι : f (x) = g(x) , Rx ή f (x) = - g(x) , Rx ή f (x) =        o o xx),x(g xx),x(g , f (x) =        o o xx),x(g xx),x(g .
  23. 23. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ – Συνέχεια & Θεωρήματα Συνεχών Συναρτήσεων 77. Έστω f(x) : RR συνεχής και για κάθε xισχύει : x∙f(x) = x2 +ημx. Να βρεθεί το f(0). 78. Έστω f(x) : RR συνεχής και για κάθε xισχύει : x∙f(x)+2 = f(x)+ 22  xx Να βρεθεί ο τύπος της f(x). 79. Να δείξετε ότι η εξίσωση : 2001∙ 3 x +5 x =2004, έχει μια τουλάχιστον ρίζα στο σύνολο . 80. Ομοίως η εξίσωση : 0 1 11 26      x x x x , έχει μια τουλάχιστον ρίζα στο (0,1). 81. Να δειχθεί ότι η εξίσωση : x7-4x6+1 =0 έχει δυο τουλάχιστον ρίζες στο(-1, 1). 82. Έστω συνεχής συνάρτηση f (x) στο [ 0,3] για την οποία ισχύει : f (0) = f (3) και f (1) = f (2). Να δείξετε ότι υπάρχει ξ [0,2] ώστε να ισχύει : f (ξ) = f (ξ+1). 83. Να αποδείξετε ότι κάθε πολυώνυμο περιττού βαθμού έχει μια τουλάχιστον ρίζα στο  . 84. Έστω f (x) = x3+συν(πx) – 3 με πεδίο ορισμού [-2,2]. Να δείξετε ότι η συνάρτηση παίρνει την τιμή 2. 85. Αν f (x) συνεχής στο [1,5] και 2 1   )x(flim x . Επίσης, f (1)f (5)=8. Να δείξετε ότι υπάρχει ένα τουλάχιστον ξ στο (1,5) ώστε να ισχύει : f (ξ) = 3 86. Έστω f (x) συνεχής στο R. Για κάθε x στο R ισχύει f (f (x))· f (x)=1. Επίσης f (5) = 3. α ) Να υπολογιστεί το f (3). β ) Να δείξετε ότι υπάρχει ξ στο (3,5) ώστε να ισχύει f (ξ) = 1. γ ) Να υπολογιστεί το f (1). 87. Έστω f (x) : [-α,α]  , συνεχής με x2 + f2(x) = α2, για κάθε x [-α,α]. Να δείξετε ότι η f (x) διατηρεί το πρόσημο των τιμών της στο (-α,α).
  24. 24. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 88. Αν f (x) , g(x) συνεχείς στο [ α ,β ] , f (α)g(α) , f (β) g(β) , να δείξετε ότι υπάρχει x0 [ α ,β ] , ώστε : f (x0) = g(x0). 89. Έστω f(x) συνεχής και γνησίως αύξουσα στο [0,1] με f(1) = 1. Να αποδείξετε ότι υπάρχει x0(0,1) τέτοιος ώστε : 1x)x(fe 00 x0  . 90. Έστω f (x) = 2xlnex x  , να δείξετε ότι η συνάρτηση έχει μια τουλάχιστον ρίζα στο (0,1). 91. Να δειχθεί ότι η εξίσωση : x3 – 3x + 1 = 0 έχει δύο μόνο ρίζες στο διάστημα (0,2). 92. Έστω συνεχής συνάρτηση f (x) στο [1,2] , με f (1) = f (2). Να δείξετε ότι υπάρχει θ [ 1 , 2 3 ] , ώστε : f (θ) = f (θ+ 2 1 ) . 93. Δίνεται η f(x) = 3 – lnx – ex , ορισμένη στο Δ = (0,3]. α ) να μελετηθεί η μονοτονία της στο Δβ ) να βρεθεί το f(Δ) γ ) να δειχθεί ότι η εξίσωση : lnx + ex = 3 έχει ακριβώς μια ρίζα στο Δ. Ερωτήσεις Κατανόησης Σχολικού
  25. 25. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 Ενότητα : Σωστά Λάθος – Συνέχεια – Θεωρήματα Συνεχών Συναρτήσεων 1. Έστω f(x) συνεχής στο [α,β] . Αν f(α)f(β) >0 , η εξίσωση f(x)=0 είναι βέβαιο ότι δεν έχει ρίζα στο (α,β). 2. Δίνεται η συνεχής συνάρτηση f στο σύνολο Α=[1,4] με f(x)≠0 για κάθε x [1,4] και f(3) =-2. Τότε ισχύει f(x) > 0 για κάθε x[1,4]. 3. Η εικόνα f(Δ) ενός διαστήματος Δ μέσω μιας συνεχούς συνάρτησης f(x) είναι πάντοτε διάστημα. 4. Για οποιαδήποτε συνάρτηση f(x) που είναι συνεχής στο [α,β] και έχει μια τουλάχιστον ρίζα στο (α,β) , ισχύει απαραίτητα f(α)f(β)<0. 5. Αν η συνάρτηση f(x) είναι συνεχής στο [α,β] , τότε το σύνολο τιμών της f(x)στο διάστημα αυτό είναι κατ’ ανάγκην το [f(α),f(β)] ή το [f(β),f(α)].
  26. 26. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 6. Κάθε συνάρτηση f(x) συνεχής στο (α,β) , παίρνει στο (α,β) μια μέγιστη και μια ελάχιστη τιμή. 7. Αν η f(x) είναι συνεχής στο [α,β] με f(α)≠f(β) , τότε υπάρχει τουλάχιστον ένας πραγματικός αριθμός xο(α,β) έτσι ώστε f(xο) = 2 )(f)a(f  . 8. Αν η συνεχής και γν. αύξουσα f(x) στο [α,β) , τότε είναι βέβαιο ότι παίρνει μέγιστη τιμή σε αυτό. 9. Δίνεται η συνεχής και αντιστρέψιμη f(x) στο R για την οποία ισχύει f-1(2015)=4 και f-1(1949) = -1. Τότε κατ’ ανάγκην δεν υπάρχει xοR τέτοιο ώστε να ισχύει f(xο)= 0 .
  27. 27. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ – Παράγωγος και Εξίσωση Εφαπτομένης 94. Ασκήσεις 2 και 3 Β΄ Ομάδας σχολικού σελίδας 110. 95. Ασκήσεις 7 – 10 Α΄ Ομάδας σχολικού σελίδας 121. 96. Ασκήσεις 1 - 4 Β΄ Ομάδας σχολικού σελίδας 122. 97. Βρείτε την εξίσωση της εφαπτομένης της f(x) = x ·( )3x στο (4, f(4)). 98. Έστω f(x) = x3-3x2+4x+8 , βρείτε την εξίσωση της εφαπτομένης της που είναι : α ) παράλληλη στην y = 13x-7 β ) είναι κάθετη στην y = - 4 1 x +3 γ ) σχηματίζει με τον xx΄ γωνία 450 99. Να δείξετε ότι η y=x+2 , εφάπτεται στη f(x) = x3 -2x+4. 100. Αποδείξτε ότι η 2x- y -4 = 0 , εφάπτεται στις f(x) = x2-4x+5 και g(x) = x2+2x-4 . 101. Έστω f(x) = ex , g(x) = 4 – 4e-x . Να δείξετε ότι δέχονται κοινή εφαπτομένη στο κοινό τους σημείο. 102. Δίνονται οι f(x) = eαx+β και g(x) = x2-x+1. Να προσδιορίσετε τους πραγματικούς α, β ώστε οι γραφικές παραστάσεις των παραπάνω συναρτήσεων να έχουν κοινό σημείο με τετμημένη 1 και συγχρόνως κοινή εφαπτομένη σε αυτό. 103. Δίνονται οι g(x) = αx2+βx+1 και f(x)=x·lnx , βρείτε τα α, β ώστε οι γραφικές παραστάσεις των παραπάνω συναρτήσεων να έχουν κοινή εφαπτομένη στο (1, f(1)). 104. Έστω f(x) = x 1 και g(x) = -x2 , βρείτε την κοινή τους εφαπτομένη. 105. Να βρείτε τις τιμές των πραγματικών α, β για τις οποίες οι γραφικές παραστάσεις των f(x) = 1+ 𝛼 𝑥2 , g(x) = 𝛽 𝑥 , έχουν κοινή εφαπτομένη στο κοινό τους σημείο με τετμημένη xο = 3. [ α= 9 , β =6]
  28. 28. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ – Ρυθμός Μεταβολής ΒΑΣΙΚΕΣ ΠΑΡΑΤΗΡΗΣΕΙΣ  Αν u(t) = x΄(t) > 0 , τότε το κινητό κινείται προς τη θετική κατεύθυνση.  Αν u(t) = x΄(t)< 0 , τότε το κινητό κινείται προς τα αριστερά.  Αν α(t)∙u(t) > 0 , τότε έχουμε επιταχυνόμενη κίνηση.  Αν α(t)∙u(t) < 0 , τότε έχουμε επιβραδυνόμενη κίνηση.  Αν ο ρυθμός μεταβολής του y ως προς x είναι θετικός, τότε η αύξηση του x επιφέρει αύξηση στο y.  Αν ο ρυθμός μεταβολής του y ως προς x είναι αρνητικός, τότε η αύξηση του x επιφέρει μείωση στο y. 106. Ασκήσεις 1, 2 , 4 , 5 Α΄ Ομάδας σχολικού σελίδας 125-126. 107. Ασκήσεις 1 - 7 Β΄ Ομάδας σχολικού σελίδας 126 - 127. 108. Σημείο Μ της y = 2x2κινείται έτσι ώστε να ελαττώνεται η τεταγμένη του με ρυθμό 10 εκατοστά/δευτ. Nα βρείτε το ρυθμό μεταβολής της τετμημένης του Μ τη χρονική στιγμή κατά την οποία x=1. 109. Έστω x(t) = 2t3 -12t2 +18 t -5 , η θέση ενός υλικού που κινείται σε άξονα, όπου t[0,4]. α ) βρείτε την ταχύτητα του και την επιτάχυνση του για t=2 β ) βρείτε τις στιγμές που το υλικό είναι ακίνητο. γ ) ποια χρονικά διαστήματα το σώμα κινείται δεξιά και πότε κινείται αριστερά. δ ) ποιο το ολικό διάστημα που διάνυσε στα 4 πρώτα δευτερόλεπτα. 110. Δίνεται η συνάρτηση f(x) =x2 + 1 για κάθε x≥1 και ένα σημείο Μ(x,y) κινείται κατά μήκος της καμπύληςy = f(x) , x≥1. Τη χρονική στιγμή toκατά την οποία το Μ διέρχεται απ το σημείο Α(3,10), ο ρυθμός μεταβολής της τετμημένης του Μ είναι 2 μονάδες το δευτερόλεπτο. Να βρείτε το ρυθμό μεταβολής του εμβαδού του τριγώνου (ΜΟΚ) τη χρονική στιγμή to ,όπου Κ(x,0) και Ο(0,0). [ΠΑΝΕΛΛΑΔΙΚΕΣ ΕΞΕΤΑΣΕΙΣ 2019] 111. Το εμβαδόν τετραγώνου αυξάνεται με ρυθμό 24cm2/s , τη χρονική στιγμή που η πλευρά του είναι 4 εκατοστά. Στην ίδια χρονική στιγμή , βρείτε το ρυθμό μεταβολής της διαγωνίου του. [ΕΝΔΟΣΧΟΛΙΚΕΣ ΕΞΕΤΑΣΕΙΣ ΓΕΛ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ 2017]
  29. 29. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ –ΘΕΩΡΗΜΑ Rolle 112. Άσκηση 3 Β΄ Ομάδας σχολικού σελίδα 132 113. Άσκηση 7 Β΄ Ομάδας σχολικού σελίδα 132 114. Ερώτηση Κατανόησης 1 σελίδα 177. 115. Σε έναν αγώνα δρόμου δυο αθλητές τερματίζουν ταυτόχρονα. Να αποδείξετε ότι υπάρχει τουλάχιστον μια χρονική στιγμή t0 κατά τη διάρκεια του αγώνα που έχουν την ίδια ταχύτητα. 116. Αν 0 234   , να αποδείξετε ότι η εξίσωση : αx3 +βx2 +γx = 0 , έχει μια τουλάχιστον λύση στο (0,1). 117. Να αποδείξετε ότι η εξίσωση : συν2x = 3x+2 έχει το πολύ μια ρίζα στο R. 118. Δείξτε ότι η εξίσωση : αx + βx = γx, με 0 < α < β < γ , έχει το πολύ μια πραγματική λύση. 119. Η εξίσωση : e-x= αx, α R , έχει το πολύ 2 πραγματικές και άνισες ρίζες. 120. Η εξίσωση : 3x= x 1 έχει ακριβώς μια ρίζα στο (0,1). 121. Να δειχθεί ότι η εξίσωση e3x + 2x = 1 έχει μοναδική ρίζα στο R. 122. Να δειχθεί ότι η εξίσωση x3+αx2+α2x-1 = 0 έχει ακριβώς μια ρίζα για κάθε α στο R . 123. Πόσες ρίζες έχει η εξίσωση x5 + 2x – 3 = 0 ; 124. Αν η f(x) είναι παραγωγίσιμη στο [0,1] με f(1) = 5 + f(0) . Να αποδείξετε ότι υπάρχει x0(0,1) τέτοιο ώστε : f ΄(x0) = 5. 125. Έστω f(x) παραγωγίσιμη στον R με 2f(1) = f(2). Να δείξετε ότι η εξίσωση x·f ΄(x) - f(x) = 0 , έχει μια τουλάχιστον ρίζα στο (1,2).
  30. 30. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ – ΘΕΩΡΗΜΑ Θ.Μ.Τ 126. Ασκήσεις 2 και 3 Α΄ σχολικού σελίδα 131 ,4 , 5, 6 Β΄ σελίδα 132. 127. Ερωτήσεις Κατανόησης 2 και 3 σελίδα 177. 128. Αν 0 < α < β < 2  , να αποδείξετε ότι : a22         129. Αν f(x) συνεχής στο [α, β] με f(α) =α και 0 < f ΄(x) <1 για κάθε x∈(α, β), να αποδείξετε ότι α < f(β) < β. 130. Αν η συνάρτηση f : R →R, είναι παραγωγίσιμη με την f ΄(x) γνησίως αύξουσα στο R, να δειχθεί ότι f(7) + f(6) < f(5) + f(8) 131. Να δειχθεί ότι e ln e 3 3 3 6   . 132. Αν η f(x) είναι δυο φορές παραγωγίσιμη στο R και 2∙f(2) = f(1)+ f(3) , να δειχθεί ότι υπάρχει τουλάχιστον ένα ξ (1,3) ώστε f ΄΄(ξ) = 0. 133. Αν η f(x) παραγωγίσιμη στο [α, β] και η f ΄(x) είναι γνησίως φθίνουσα στο [α, β] . Να δείξετε ότι : f( 2 a ) > f(α) +f(β) 2 . 134. Αν α < β < γ , η f(x) είναι παραγωγίσιμη στο R , η f ΄(x) είναι συνεχής στο R και f(α) <f(γ) <f(β) , να δειχθεί ότι υπάρχει τουλάχιστον ένα ξ (α, γ) τέτοιο ώστε f ΄(ξ) = 0. 135. Έστω f(x) παραγωγίσιμη στο [0,2015] με f(0)=0 και f(2015)=2015. Να αποδειχθεί ότι : α ) υπάρχει x0 (0,2015) τέτοιο ώστε να ισχύει : f(x0) + x0 = 2015 β ) υπάρχουν ξ1 , ξ2  (0,2015) τέτοια ώστε : f ΄(ξ1)·f ΄(ξ2) = 1. 136. Να αποδείξετε ότι : 1 - 1ln 1  xx x για κάθε x> 0. 137. Να δείξετε ότι για κάθε x>0 ισχύει , x < ex -1< x∙ex
  31. 31. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ – Σ.Θ.Μ.Τ 138. Ασκήσεις 1 Α΄ Ομάδας και 1 Β΄ Ομάδας σχολικού σελίδα 138-139. 139. Αν για την f(x) ισχύουν :  f(x) ορισμένη και παραγωγίσιμη στο (- ) 2 , 2  με f(0) = 2 και  f ΄(x)συνx= f(x)(ημx+συνx) για κάθε x(- ) 2 , 2  , τότε να βρείτε τον τύπο της. 140. Βρείτε την f(x) : (0,+∞) R για την οποία ισχύει : x2f΄(x) + 2xf(x) = x2f(x) ,για κάθε x>0 και f(1)=2. 141. Βρείτε τον τύπο της f(x) : Δ R στις περιπτώσεις : α ) f ΄(x) = 3x2-6x+2 , xΔ και f(1) = 5 β ) f ΄΄(x) = ex – συνx , xΔ και f ΄(0) = 1 και f(0) = 3. 142. Έστω οι συναρτήσεις : f(x) , g(x) ορισμένες στον R και f(0) = g(0) και f΄΄(x) = g΄΄(x) για κάθε xR , να αποδείξετε ότι υπάρχει σταθερά κ τέτοια ώστε : f(x) - g(x) = κx για κάθε xR. 143. Δίνεται η f(x) : RR ώστε : f ΄(x) + 2f(x) = 0 για κάθε xR. Αν f(0)=3 , να βρεθεί ο τύπος της f(x). 144. Αν f(x) παραγωγίσιμη στον R με f(x) ≠ 0 για κάθε xR . Αν ισχύουν : f(x)·f΄(x) = x και 2)(lim1  xfx για κάθε xR, βρείτε την f(x). 145. Αν για την f :  ισχύουν : f (x) παραγωγίσιμη στο  2x·f(x) + (x2+1)f ΄(x) = ex , για κάθε x , f (0)=1 . Nα βρεθεί ο τύπος της f (x). 146. Δίνεται η άρτια συνάρτηση : f(x) : R*R για την οποία ισχύουν : f(1) = 2 και x·f΄(x) = -3f(x) για κάθε x ≠ 0. α ) να δείξετε ότι η g(x)= x3f(x) είναι σταθερή σε καθένα απ τα διαστήματα (-∞, 0) και (0 , +∞). β ) να βρείτε τον τύπο της f(x). 147. Έστω f(x) παραγωγίσιμη στο R*R με f(2) = 2 , f(-1) = -3και f΄(x) = - x xf )(2 . Να αποδειχθεί ότι : α ) για την g(x) = x2f(x) ισχύει : g΄(x) = 0 για κάθε x R* β ) Βρείτε τον τύπο της f(x).
  32. 32. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ – MONOTONIA 148. Ασκήσεις 2 - 6 Α΄ Ομάδας σχολικού σελίδα 138. 149. Ασκήσεις 2 , 3 , 5 , 7 KAI 8 Β΄ Ομάδας σχολικού σελίδα 139-140. 150. Να μελετηθούν ως προς τη μονοτονία οι κάτωθι συναρτήσεις : α ) x2-4x+5 β ) x3-3x2-9x+2 γ ) x + x 1 δ ) x3-3x2+3x+2 ε ) x2lnx στ ) ημx-συνx-2x ζ ) 2 2 x -x συνx + ημx η ) f(x) =        263 222 x,x x,xx 151. Αν f(x) είναι παραγωγίσιμη στο R και f3(x) + 3f(x)+2 = 5ex, xR , να δειχθεί ότι η f(x) είναι γνησίως αύξουσα στο R. 152. Αν f(x) = x + ln(x2+1) . α ) να δείξετε ότι η f(x) είναι γνησίως αύξουσα β ) να λύσετε την εξίσωση : x- 4 = ln17 – ln(x2+1) γ ) να λύσετε την ανίσωση : x3 – x2> 1 1 ln 6 4   x x 153. Να λυθούν οι εξισώσεις : α ) 𝑒 𝑥3 − 𝑥3 = 1 β ** ) 𝑒 𝑥 − 𝑥2 = 1 γ ) xlnx = e , x > 0 δ ) 𝑒 𝑥2−1 + 𝑥2 = 2 154. Να αποδειχθούν οι ανισότητες : α ) x2 +3lnx + 2 > 3x, για κάθε x>1. β ) Αν 0 < α < β < 2  να δειχθεί ότι :      γ ) Αν α < β < 1 , να δειχθεί ότι : 1 1      a ea δ ) Να δείξετε ότι ex ≥ 1 + 𝑥 + 𝑥2 2 + 𝑥3 6 , για κάθε x∈ 𝑅.
  33. 33. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 155. Να λυθεί η ανίσωση στο R : x3> x e 1 156. Αν η f(x) είναι δυο φορές παραγωγίσιμη στο [α, β] με f(α) = f(β) , f ΄΄(x) > 0 , x[α,β] και η f ΄ είναι συνεχής στο [α,β] ,να δειχθεί ότι f ΄(α)f ΄(β) < 0. 157. Αν η f(x) είναι δυο φορές παραγωγίσιμη στο [α, β] με f ΄΄(x) > 0 , x[α, β] και υπάρχει γ (α, β) ώστε f(γ) = f ΄(γ)= 0 , να δειχθεί ότι f(x) > 0 για κάθε x ≠γ.
  34. 34. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ – Τοπικά Ακρότατα Συνάρτησης Θεώρημα Φερμά 158. Ασκήσεις ΟΛΕΣ Α΄ Ομάδας σχολικού σελίδα 149-150. 159. Ασκήσεις 1 – 9 και 13 Β΄ Ομάδας σχολικού σελίδα 151-153. 160. Ερώτηση Κατανόησης 4 σελίδα 177. 161. Εξετάστε τις παρακάτω συναρτήσεις ως προς τα ακρότατα. f(x) = x2-4x+1 , g(x) = x3+x2+3x+1 , h(x) = x + x 1 , t(x) = 2 9 x 162. Να μελετήσετε ως προς τη μονοτονία τις συναρτήσεις : α ) f(x) = -2x2+4x-(x-1)∙lnx β ) g(x) = 2 ln x x 163. Αν 2a να δειχθεί ότι η f(x) = (x2+αx+2) x e δεν παρουσιάζει ακρότατα. 164. Αν f(x) = x3+αx2 – lnx, να βρεθεί ο α , αν ισχύει f(x) ≥ f(1) για κάθε x> 0. 165. Αν 0 < α ≠ 1 και xα ≤ αx για κάθε πραγματικό x , τότε α = e. 166. Αν α , β >0 με α ≠1 , β≠1 και αx + βx ≥ 2 , να δειχθεί ότι α∙β = 1. 167. Για την παραγωγίσιμη συνάρτηση f : R R , ισχύει : (f(x))4 +(f(x))2 -2xf(x) = -x2 , για κάθε x∈ 𝑅. Να δείξετε ότι η f ΔΕΝ έχει τοπικά ακρότατα. 168. Θεωρούμε τη συνάρτηση f(x) = 𝛼𝑙𝑛𝑥 √ 𝑥 , x∈ [1, 𝑒2 ]. Αν η συνάρτηση έχει ολικό μέγιστο το 2∙e-1 στο διάστημα [1,e2] , να δείξετε ότι α = 1. 169. Αν f(x) : [1,3] R και παραγωγίσιμη στο [1,3], με f(x) > 0, για κάθε x [1,3] και τέλος f(1) +f(3) =f(2) , να δείξετε ότι υπάρχει xο(1,3) ώστε f ΄( xο) = 0.
  35. 35. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 170. Αν f(x) = x4 +2x3 + 3x2 +14x + 5. Να δειχθεί ότι α ) η f΄(x) έχει μοναδική ρίζα xο, β ) η f(x) να παρουσιάζει σε αυτό δηλαδή στο xο , ΜΟΝΑΔΙΚΟ ελάχιστο. 171. Ασκήσεις 7 Γ΄ Ομάδας σχολικού σελίδα 174. 172. Ασκήσεις 9 Γ΄ Ομάδας σχολικού σελίδα 174. 173. Δίνεται η παραγωγίσιμη συνάρτηση f: R R με f(0) = 1, για την οποία ισχύει : 𝑒 𝑥 𝑓(𝑦) − 𝑒 𝑦 𝑓(𝑥) ≤ (𝑥 − 𝑦)2 , για κάθε x, y ∈ 𝑅. Nα δείξετε ότι η f(x) = ex , x∈ 𝑅.
  36. 36. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ – Κυρτότητα, Σημεία Καμπής 174. Ασκήσεις 2,3,4,5 Α΄ Ομάδας σχολικού, σελίδες 159-160. 175. Ασκήσεις 1 – 5 Β΄ Ομάδας σχολικού, σελίδες 160-161. 176. Στο διάγραμμα φαίνεται η γραφική παράσταση της f ΄, η οποία είναι συνεχής στο [α, β] και η f(x) δυο φορές παραγωγίσιμη στο (α, β). Χαρακτηρίστε τις προτάσεις. ι ) Η f ΚΥΡΤΗ στο[α, β] ιι ) Η f είναι γν. αύξουσα στο [γ, δ]. ιιι ) Η f ΚΟΙΛΗ στο [α, ε]. ιν ) Το f(ε) είναι Τ.Ε της f(x) ν ) Το ε θέση Σ.Κ της f(x). 177. Στο διάγραμμα φαίνεται η γραφική παράσταση της f ΄, μιας τυχαίας αλλά συνεχούς συνάρτησης f(x) : [α, β] R. Χαρακτηρίστε τις παρακάτω προτάσεις. ι )Η f(x) ΚΥΡΤΗ στο [α, β] ιι ) Η f(x) ΚΥΡΤΗ στο [α, γ]. ιιι ) Η f(x) έχει ΜΟΝΟ ένα κρίσιμο σημείο. ιν )f ΄΄(γ) = 0. 178. Αν η f(x) είναι δύο φορές παραγωγίσιμη στο (-2,2) και ισχύει για κάθε x(-2,2) , f2(x) -2 f(x) + x2 – 3= 0 . Να δειχθεί ότι η f(x) δεν έχει Σ.Κ.
  37. 37. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 179. Στο διάγραμμα φαίνεται η γραφική παράσταση της f, μιας τυχαίας συνάρτησης f(x) : [α, β] R. Χαρακτηρίστε τις παρακάτω προτάσεις. ι ) Η f συνεχής στο [ α, β]. ιι ) Η f δεν είναι παραγωγίσιμη στο (α,β). ιιι ) Η f έχει δυο ακριβώς Τ.Α ιν ) Η f ΔΕΝ έχει Σ.Κ ν ) Για την f ισχύει το Θ. Ρολ στο [α, β]. νι ) ΔΕΝ υπάρχει ξ στο (α,β) ώστε f ΄(ξ) = 0. νιι ) Στο [γ, δ] ισχύει το Θ. Μπολζάνο. 180. Στο διάγραμμα φαίνεται η γραφική παράσταση της f ΄ , μιας τυχαίας συνάρτησης f(x) με πεδίο ορισμού το [α, β]. Συμπληρώστετις παρακάτω προτάσεις. ι ) Η f είναι γν. φθίνουσα στο ……………………… ιι ) Στο [α, γ] η f(x) είναι ………….. και …………… ιιι ) Η f(x) είναι ……………….. στο [δ, β]. ιν ) Το f(κ) είναι τοπικό…………….. της f(x). ν ) Τα σημεία………… , ……………. είναι Σ.Κ της f(x). 181. Στο διάγραμμα φαίνεται η γραφική παράσταση της f ΄, μιας τυχαίας αλλά συνεχούς και δυο φορές παραγωγίσιμης συνάρτησης f(x) στο [α, β] R. Χαρακτηρίστε τις παρακάτω προτάσεις. ι ) Η fγν. αύξουσα στο [α, γ]. ιι ) Η fγν. φθίνουσα στο [δ, ε]. ιιι ) Η f είναι ΚΥΡΤΗ στα [α,δ] , [ε,β]. ιν ) Το f(γ) είναι Τ.Μ της f(x). ν ) Το f(ε) είναι Τ.Ε της f(x) . νι ) Τα (δ,f(δ)) , (ε,f(ε)) είναι Σ.Κ.
  38. 38. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 182. Αν f(x) = 1 2 2 x x , να δειχθεί ότι έχει τρία Σ.Κ, τα οποία είναι συνευθειακά. 183. Έστω f(x) = (x+1)∙lnx α) Να εξεταστεί ως προς την κυρτότητα. β ) Να βρεθεί η εφαπτομένη της f(x) στο σημείο με τετμημένη 1. γ ) Να δειχθεί ότι : , x x xln 1 1 2 1    x(0,1). 184. Αν f(x) :RR και κυρτή με f(xο) Τ.Α . Να δειχθεί ότι το f(xο) είναι Ολικό Ακρότατο. 185. Αν f(x) :RR , παραγωγίσιμη με f(xο) Τ.Α . Να δειχθεί ότι το f(xο) ΔΕΝ είναι Σημείο Καμπής. 186. Στο διάγραμμα φαίνεται η γραφική παράσταση της f: [α, β] R. Χαρακτηρίστε τις παρακάτω προτάσεις. ι ) Το f(δ) είναι Τ.Ε της f(x) . ιι ) Η f(x) είναι συνεχής στο γ. ιιι) Το f(γ) είναι Ο.Μ της f(x) . ιν ) Στο [α,γ) η f(x) είναι ΚΥΡΤΗ. ν ) Η f(x) έχει Ο.Ε στο [α,β]. νι )Στο [α, β] ισχύει το Θ.Ε.Τ. νιι ) Στο [α,β] ισχύει το συμπέρασμα του Θ.Ε.Τ. νιιι ) Το f(Α) είναι το [f(α),f(β)].
  39. 39. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ – Απροσδιόριστες Μορφές , Ασύμπτωτες , Κανόνες DLH Απροσδιόριστες Μορφές : 0∙(±∞) , 00 )(,1,0   187. Να υπολογιστούν τα όρια : α ) xlnxlim 0x   β ) x2 x exlim   γ) x 0x xlim    , x> 0 δ ) )xe(lim 2x x   Ασύμπτωτες 188. Ασκήσεις 1,2,3 σελίδα 167. 189. Ασκήσεις 1,2 σελίδες 167-168. Κανόνες DLH 190. Ασκήσεις 3 και 6 σελίδα 168 191. Άσκηση 10 Γ΄ ομάδας σελίδα 174. 192. Ερώτηση Κατανόησης 2 σελίδα 181. Σ-Λ Κεφαλαίου 2 (Στα Λάθος, δώστε Αντιπαράδειγμα) Ι )Αν η f(x) είναι παραγωγίσιμη στο xο , τότε η f ΄(x) είναι πάντοτε συνεχής στο xο . ΙΙ)Αν η f(x) δεν είναι συνεχής στο xο, τότε η f(x) είναι παραγωγίσιμη στο xο. ΙΙΙ ) Αν η f(x) είναι συνεχής στο [α,β] , παραγωγίσιμη στο (α,β) και στο xο (α,β) ισχύει f ΄( xο) = 0 , τότε το xο είναι θέση τοπικού ακροτάτου της f(x). IV )Αν η f(x) ικανοποιεί τις προϋποθέσεις του θεωρήματος του Rolle στο [α, β] , τότε η f(x) δεν είναι «1-1». V )Αν η ευθεία x = xοείναι κατακόρυφη ασύμπτωτη της γραφικής παράστασης μιας f(x) , τότε η ευθεία x = xο δεν τέμνει τη γραφική παράσταση της f(x). VI )Οι πολυωνυμικές συναρτήσεις βαθμού ≥ 2 δεν έχουν ασύμπτωτες.
  40. 40. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 ΦΥΛΛΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ – Ολοκληρώματα 193. Βρείτε τις παράγουσες των συναρτήσεων : α ) f(x) = 0x, x 1 1x3x8 23  β ) g(x) = x∙ex + ex γ ) h(x) = 𝑒 𝑥(𝑥−1) 𝑥2 , 𝑥 > 0 δ ) k(x) = 𝑙𝑛𝑥−1 𝑙𝑛2 𝑥 , 𝑥 > 1 ε ) ρ(x) = 2𝑥−𝑥2 𝑒 𝑥 , x∈ 𝑅 194. Nα βρείτε την παράγουσα F(x) της f(x) = 4x-5 – 3x∙ 2 x e ,όταν F(-1)=F(2) = 0 195. Δίνεται η συνεχής συνάρτηση f(x) : RR , για την οποία ισχύει f(2) = 1. Να αποδείξετε ότι : α ) 0)9)(6)(( 3 1 2  dxxfxf β )    3 1 3 1 2 8)(4)( dxxfdxxf 196. Να αποδείξετε ότι : α ) 2 2 1   x x , για κάθε x≥ -1 , β ) 8 9 1 1 0 3  dxx 197. Δίνεται η συνεχής συνάρτηση f(x) : [1,3]R , για την οποία ισχύει :    3 1 3 1 2 786 dx)x(xfdx)x(f α ) Να αποδειχθεί ότι : 789 3 1 2  dxx β ) Να βρεθεί ο τύπος της f(x) 198. Υπολογίστε τα : α )  6 0 3   xdx β )   1 0 )12ln( dxx γ )   2 0 3   xdxx 199. Να υπολογιστούν τα ολοκληρώματα : α )   2 0    dx xx x β )    2 2 2 2 4 dx x xx  200. Έστω οι συνεχείς συναρτήσεις f , g στο R. Αν η f είναι άρτια στο R και η g περιττή στο R, ι ) να δειχθεί ότι :    aa a )x(g dx)x(fdx e )x(f 01
  41. 41. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 ιι ) Να υπολογιστεί το ολοκλήρωμα :    2 2 1 5     dx e x x 201. Αν   2 1 2 3 5 )( dxxf , να δειχθεί ότι   2 1 2)( dxxxf 202. Αν 1 ≤f(x) ≤3 για κάθε x στο [0,1] και  1 0 dx)x(f = 2 , να δειχθεί ότι α )   1 0 2 5)( dxxf β )   1 0 3 2 )( 1 dx xf 203. Να αποδειχθούν : α )   2 1 2 3 20 )32ln( dxx β ) edxex   1 0 2 3 4 204. Να αποδειχθεί ότι   4 2 8) ln 4 (ln dx x x 205. α ) Να δειχθεί ότι η f(x) = x ex είναι κυρτή στο (0,+∞) β ) Να βρεθεί η εφαπτομένη της f(x) στο (2 , f(2)) γ ) Να δειχθεί ότι 2 3 1 )( edxxf  206. Δείξτε ότι :     2008 0 2008 0 2 1ln dx x x dxx 207. Να υπολογιστεί το εμβαδόν του χωρίου που περικλείεται από την f(x) = x3-2x2-x+2 και τον xx΄. 208. Να υπολογιστεί το εμβαδόν του χωρίου που περικλείεται από την f(x) = -x2 + 4x – 3, τον xx΄ και τον yy΄. 209. Να υπολογιστεί το εμβαδόν του χωρίου που περικλείεται από τις f(x) =ex , g (x) = 1-x και τις ευθείες x = -1 , x = 1. 210. Να υπολογιστεί το εμβαδόν του χωρίου που περικλείεται από την f(x) = x3+x και την g(x) = x2+3x. 211. Έστω , f : [0,2π] R .Να υπολογιστεί το εμβαδόν του χωρίου που περικλείεται μεταξύ των f(x) =x - συνx και f-1. 212. Δίνεται η f(x) = lnx – e1-x .
  42. 42. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 α ) Να μελετηθεί ως προς την μονοτονία – κυρτότητα. β ) Να βρεθεί η εφαπτομένη (ε) της f(x) στο Μ(1, f(1)). γ ) Να υπολογιστεί το εμβαδόν του χωρίου που περικλείεται από την Cf την (ε) και την ευθεία x = 2. δ ) Αν Ε(λ) το εμβαδόν του χωρίου που περικλείεται από Cf τον χχ΄ και τις ευθείες χ = 1 και χ = λ , όπου 0 < λ < 1 , να βρεθεί το )(Elim     0 Ενότητα : Σωστά Λάθος - Διαφορικού & Ολοκληρωτικού Λογισμού 1. Αν η f(x) είναι παραγωγίσιμη στο xο , τότε η f΄(x) είναι πάντοτε συνεχής στο xο . 2. Αν η f(x) δεν είναι συνεχής στο xο, τότε η f(x) είναι παραγωγίσιμη στο xο. 3. Αν η f(x) έχει δεύτερη παράγωγο στο xο , τότε η f΄(x) είναι συνεχής στο xο. 4. Η συνάρτηση f(x) : (α,β) R που είναι συνεχής στο (α,β) μπορεί να έχει τοπικό ακρότατο στο xο(α,β) μόνο αν είναι f΄(xο) = 0. 5. Αν είναι f΄(x) ≥ 0 στο Δ=(α,β) αλλά όχι f΄(x) >0 σε όλο το Δ , τότε η f(x) δεν μπορεί να είναι γνησίως αύξουσα στο Δ. 6. Αν είναι f΄(x) < 0 στο διάστημα Δ=(α,β) ,τότε η f(x) μπορεί να έχει τοπικό ακρότατο στο xοΔ. 7. Αν η f(x) είναι συνεχής στο [α,β] , παραγωγίσιμη στο (α,β) και στο xο (α,β) ισχύει f΄(xο) = 0 , τότε το xο είναι θέση τοπικού ακροτάτου της f(x). 8. Αν η f(x) είναι παραγωγίσιμη στο [α,β] και έχει στο xο [α, β] τοπικό ακρότατο , τότε είναι πάντοτε f΄(xο) = 0 . 9. Αν η f(x) : [α, β] R είναι συνεχής στο xο κρίσιμο σημείο της f(x) και η f(x) παρουσιάζει στο xο τ .ακρότατο , τότε είναι και f΄(xο) = 0. 10. Αν μια συνάρτηση f(x) είναι γνησίως αύξουσα στο Δ και παραγωγίσιμη σε αυτό , τότε f΄(x) > 0 για κάθε x στο Δ.
  43. 43. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 11. Αν f΄(x) > 0 για κάθε xR τότε τα σημεία (1,2) , (2,-4) ανήκουν και τα δυο στη γραφική παράσταση της f(x). 12. Αν f(x) παραγωγίσιμη με συνεχή παράγωγο σε ένα διάστημα Δ και ισχύει f΄(x) ≠ 0 για κάθε χ στο Δ , τότε η f(x) είναι γν.μονότονη στο Δ. 13. Αν η f(x) είναι δυο φορές παραγωγίσιμη σε ένα διάστημα Δ και για το σημείο xοΔ ισχύει : f ΄΄( xο) = 0 , τότε το σημείο (xο, f(xο))είναι σ.κ της f(x). 14. Αν μια f(x) είναι δυο φορές παραγωγίσιμη και κυρτή σε ένα διάστημα Δ , τότε ισχύει : f΄΄(x) > 0 για κάθε x Δ. 15. Έστω μια συνάρτηση f(x) παραγωγίσιμη σε ένα διάστημα (α,β) , με εξαίρεση ίσως ένα σημείο χο . Αν η f΄(x) διατηρεί στο (α, xο)( xο , β) , τότε το f(xο) δεν είναι τ.ακρότατο. 16. Αν η f(x) είναι δυο φορές παραγωγίσιμη σε ένα διάστημα Δ και ισχύει f΄΄(x) > 0 για κάθε χΔ , τότε η f(x) είναι κοίλη στο Δ. 17. Αν η f(x) ικανοποιεί τις προϋποθέσεις του θεωρήματος του Rolle σε ένα διάστημα [α, β] , τότε η f(x) δεν είναι «1-1». 18. Αν η ευθεία x = xο είναι κατακόρυφη ασύμπτωτη της γραφικής παράστασης μιας f(x) , τότε η ευθεία x = xο δεν τέμνει τη γραφική παράσταση της f(x). 19. Ισχύει     a )a(ccdx για κάθε α,βR και για κάθε πραγματική σταθερά c. 20. Αν f ΄(x) , g΄(x) είναι συνεχείς στο [α, β] , τότε ισχύει πάντοτε      a aa dx)x(gdx)x(fdx)x(g)x(f 21. Για κάθε συνάρτηση f(x) η οποία είναι συνεχής στο [α, β] το ολοκλήρωμα   a dx)x(f παριστάνει εμβαδόν. 22. Αν g(x) , f(x) είναι συνεχείς στο [α, β] με f(x)≥ g(x) για κάθε x[α, β] και η f(x) δεν είναι παντού ίση με την g(x) στο [α, β], τότε   a dx)x(f >   a dx)x(g .
  44. 44. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 23. Αν για τη συνεχή συνάρτηση fστο Δ (διάστημα) ισχύει f(x) > 0 για κάθε xστο Δ και α, β Δ , τότε   a dx)x(f < 0. 24. Αν η f(x) είναι συνεχής στο [α, β] με   a dx)x(f ≥0 , τότε κατ’ ανάγκην θα είναι f(x)≥0 για κάθε x[α, β]. 25. Αν η f(x) είναι συνεχής στο [α, β] και για κάθε x[α, β] ισχύει f(x)≥0 και η συνάρτηση f(x) δεν είναι παντού μηδέν στο [α, β] , τότε κατ’ ανάγκην είναι   a dx)x(f > 0. 26. Αν η f(x) είναι συνεχής στο Δ και α, β, γ Δ , τότε ισχύει :   a dx)x(f =   a dx)x(f +    dx)x(f . 27. Αν η f(x) είναι συνεχής στο [α, β] τότε υπάρχει πάντοτε το ολοκλήρωμα   a dx)x(f και είναι πραγματικός αριθμός. 28. Ισχύει   a dx)x(f = -  a dx)x(f  . 29. Κάθε συνεχής συνάρτηση f(x) σε ένα διάστημα Δ , έχει παράγουσα στο Δ. 30. Αν g(x) , f(x) είναι συνεχείς στο [α,β] με f(x)≥ g(x) για κάθε x[α, β] τότε   a dx)x(f <   a dx)x(g . 31. Αν η f(x) είναι συνεχής στο Rμε f(x) > 0 για κάθε xR , τότε    a dx)x(f 0  α=β 32. Αν η συνάρτηση f(x) είναι συνεχής στο [α, β] , τότε ισχύει (   a dx)x(f )΄ = 0. ΚΑΛΗ ΔΥΝΑΜΗ & ΚΑΛΗ ΕΠΙΤΥΧΙΑ ΣΤΙΣ ΕΞΕΤΑΣΕΙΣ
  45. 45. Φυλλάδιο Ασκήσεων 2020 ΓΕ.Λ ΕΞΑΠΛΑΤΑΝΟΥ Επιμέλεια Ιορδάνη Χ. Κοσόγλου, Msc μαθηματικού – https://blogs.sch.gr/iordaniskos/archives/1334 ΠΗΓΕΣ ΑΣΚΗΣΕΩΝ [1] Σχολικό Βιβλίο Γ΄ Λυκείου, Έκδοση 2016. [2] Μαθηματικά Γ1 και Γ2 , Βασίλης Παπαδάκης , Εκδόσεις Σαββάλας, 2013. [3] Θέματα Μαθηματικών , Γιάννης Μπαϊλάκης , Εκδόσεις Σαββάλας, 2006. [4] Επανάληψη στα Μαθηματικά , Γιάννης Καραγιάννης , Σχολικός Σύμβουλος Μαθηματικών , Έκδοση 3η , 2017. [5] Διαχείριση Διδακτέας-Εξεταστέας Ύλης, Υπουργείο Παιδείας, σχολικό έτος 17-18 , 19-20. [6] Μαθηματικά Γ , Ν.Ζανταρίδης,Κ.Τηλέγραφος,Κ.Αθανασιάδης,Π.Παντουλάς ,ΕκδόσειςΖανταρίδης– Τηλέγραφος, 2017 και 2019. [7] Αναλύοντας την Ανάλυση , Γιώργος Τσαπακίδης , Εκδόσεις Μαυρίδη , Θες/νίκη 2017. [8] Μαθηματικά 1,2,3 Θετικής και Τεχνολογικής Κατεύθυνσης, Κώστας Γκατζούλης , Εκδόσεις Γκατζούλη , 2004. [9] Βιντεομαθήματα , Νίκος Ιωσηφίδης , https://www.youtube.com/user/iossifid , 2017-2018. [10] Μαθηματικά Γ, Η Θεωρία των Εξετάσεων – Θέμα Α, Ν. Ζανταρίδης, Κ. Τηλέγραφος, Κ. Αθανασιάδης, Π.Παντουλάς ,ΕκδόσειςΖανταρίδης–Τηλέγραφος, 2018. [11]Ευκλείδης Β΄ , Περιοδικό Ε.Μ.Ε , τεύχος 68. [12] Πανκύπριες Εξετάσεις 2016. [13] ΨΕΒ (Ψηφιακά Εκπαιδευτικά Βοηθήματα) , www.study4exams.gr/, Προσπελάστηκε 15.06.18. [14] Οδηγός Επανάληψης Μαθηματικά Γ΄ , Μ. Στεργίου-Χ. Νάκης , Επιμέλεια : Τάκης Χρονόπουλος , Μαθηματική Λέσχη , 2018 . [15] Ενδοσχολικές Εξετάσεις ΓΕΛ Εξαπλατάνου , 2016-2018. [16] Πανελλήνιες Εξετάσεις. [17] Μαθηματικά Γ΄ Λυκείου , Α΄ Τόμος , Γιώργος Μιχαηλίδης , Ελληνοεκδοτική2019. [18] Όριο-Συνέχεια Συνάρτησης, 600 λυμένες Ασκήσεις, Μαθηματικά Γ΄ , Δημήτρης Αντ. Μοσχόπουλος, Έκδοση Ιούλιος 2018. [19] Επαναληπτικά θέματα Μαθηματικών Γ΄ , Κ. Τηλέγραφος – Π. Παντούλας – Θ. Ντρίζος , Εκδόσεις ΖΤ , 2020.
  46. 46. 1 ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ ΓΙΑ ΟΛΗ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΔΑΚΤΙΚΗ ΩΡΑ Οι παρακάτω ασκήσεις δίνονται στους μαθητές και αφού προσπαθήσουν αρκετά, αν τα έχουν καταφέρει επαινούνται , αν όχι καθοδηγούνται από μένα για να τις ολοκληρώσουνκαι πάλι επαινούνται για την προσπάθεια τους. Την πρώτη μέρα που εφαρμόστηκε στο ΓΕΛ Εξαπλατάνου , άκουσα το σχόλιο, «κύριε , να το ξανακάνουμε» , οπότε κάθε βδομάδα αφιερώνουμε μια διδακτική ώρα στις παρακάτω ασκήσεις. Στο τέλος της ώρας τους δίνονται οι λύσεις ή το linkπου βρίσκονται οι λύσεις. Καλή Διασκέδαση σε όλους. 1. (Γ.ΜΠΑΡΑΚΛΙΑΝΟΣ 2/12/19) Δίνονται οι συναρτήσεις f, gορισμένες στο Rγια τις οποίες ισχύει :  f , g συνεχείς στο R  (x-1)∙ g(x) = x2−1 2 , για κάθε x≠1  f (x) ≠ 2x , για κάθε x∈ R.  lim x→1 f(2x − 1) = g(1) α ) Να δείξετε ότι f(1) = 1 μονάδες 6 β ) Να αποδείξετε ότι 2x<(x+1)2 και κατόπιν να δείξετε ότι f (x) < (x+1)2 για κάθε x∈ R. μονάδες 5 γ ) Να αποδείξετε ότι η εξίσωση f (x) = 0 έχει μια τουλάχιστον ρίζα στο (0,1). μονάδες 3 δ ) Αν η f (x) είναι γνησίως αύξουσα στο R , ι ) να δειχθεί ότι f2(2) +4 < 5f(2) μονάδες 3 ιι ) Να αποδειχθεί ότι f (ημx) - f (x+1) ≤ f (x) - f(ημx+1) , για κάθε x ≥ 0 μονάδες 8
  47. 47. 2 ΥΠΟΔΕΙΞΕΙΣ α ) Είναι lim x→1 f(x) = f(1) , αρκεί να βρώ το όριο. lim x→1 f(2x − 1) = g(1) , u=2x-1 u->1 ,lim u→1 f(u) = g(1). Αρκεί να βρώτο g(1). (x-1)∙ g(x) = x2−1 2 ⇔ g(x) = x+1 2 , για κάθε x≠1, άρα g(1) = 1 β ) 2x<(x +1)2 ,όλοι μπροστά και καταλήγω στο «που ισχύει». f (x) ≠ 2x⇔ f(x) − 2x ≠ 0 , άρα η συνάρτηση ℎ( 𝑥) = 𝑓( 𝑥) − 2𝑥διατηρεί πρόσημο. Είναι ή θετική ή αρνητική,  έστω h(x) > 0 , τότε f (x) > 2x για x=1 καταλήγω σε ΑΤΟΠΟ ,άρα f (x) < 2x<……. γ ) Θ.Μπολζάνο στο [0,1] , f (0) < 2∙0 και f (1) =1 > 0 ,άρα…. δ ) ι) f2(2) +4 - 5f (2) = (f(2)-4)∙(f (2)-1) (*) και από μονοτονία 1<2 ⇔f (1)<f (2) ⇔f (2)-1 >0 Επίσης f (x) < 2x , για x=2 έχω: f (2)-4 < 0 ,άρα η (*) είναι < 0 . ιι ) Ηf (ημx) - f (x+1) ≤ f (x) - f (ημx+1) γράφεται : f (ημx) - f (x) ≤ f (x+1) - f (ημx+1)ή f (x+1) - f (ημx+1) ≥ f (ημx) - f (x) και για x = 0 είναι f (0)-f (0) = f (1)-f (1) που ισχύει Για x> 0 είναι ημx<x⇔ f(ημx) < f(x) ⇔ f(ημx) − f(x) < 0 Επίσης ημx+1 <x + 1 ⇔ f(ημx + 1) < f(x + 1) ⇔ f(x + 1) − f(ημx + 1) > 0  Άρα για x> 0 είναι f(x + 1) − f(ημx + 1) > f(ημx) − f(x)  Και για x = 0 είναι f(x + 1) − f(ημx + 1) = f(ημx) − f(x) Συνεπώς για κάθε x≥0 είναι f (x+1) - f (ημx+1) ≥ f (ημx) - f (x)
  48. 48. 3 2. (study4exams.gr/ ΘΕΜΑ Γ , σχολικό έτος 17-18) Δίνεται η συνάρτηση , f (x) = ln(ex- 1) –x. α ) Να βρεθεί το πεδίο ορισμού της. μονάδες 3 β ) Αφού δείξετε ότι η f (x) γράφεται , f (x) = ln 𝑒 𝑥−1 𝑒 𝑥 , να υπολογιστεί το πρόσημο της. μονάδες 4 γ ) Εξετάστε την f (x) ως προς τη μονοτονία. μονάδες 5 δ ) Να βρεθεί το f(Df) και κατόπιν η αντίστροφη f-1(x). μονάδες 4 ε ) Αν h(x) = ln 1 𝑥 , να δειχθεί ότι υπάρχει xο>0 τέτοιο ώστε να ισχύει f (xο) = h(xο). μονάδες 5 στ ) Να υπολογιστεί το όριο , lim x→+∞ f(1)x3+x2+2 f(2)x2−x+1 μονάδες 4
  49. 49. 4 ΥΠΟΔΕΙΞΕΙΣ α ) ex– 1 > 0 ⇔ x > 0 β ) f (x) = ln(ex- 1) – x⇔ f (x) = ln( 𝑒x − 1)– lnex = ln ex − 1 ex Eίναι ex− 1 ex < 1γιατί ; Άρα ln ex− 1 ex < 0 ⇔ f(x) < 0 για κάθε x>0. γ ) Η f (x) επίσης γράφεται f (x) = ln(1 − 1 ex ) , εφάρμοσε τον ορισμό και ……… f (x) γν. αύξουσα στο Π.Ο της. δ ) Η f (x) είναι γν. αύξουσα και Df = (0,+∞) , άρα f (Df) = ( lim x→0+ f (x), lim x→+∝ f (x)) =(-∞,0) , γιατί ; lim x→+∝ f(x) = lim x→+∝ ln ex– 1 ex θέτω u = ex– 1 ex και lim x→+∝ ex− 1 ex = lim x→+∝ 𝑒x(1− 1 ex) ex = 1 Άρα lim x→+∝ ln ex– 1 ex = lim x→+∝ 𝑙𝑛1 = 0 y=f (x) ⇔ 𝑦 = ln ex – 1 ex ⇔ ey= ex− 1 ex ⇔.. f-1(x) = -ln(1-ex) , x <0 ε ) Θ. Μπολτζάνο για την f (x) - h(x) στο [1,+∞) είναι συνεχής ως…….. και f (1)-h(1) < 0 επίσης lim x→+∝ (f(x) − h(x)) = 0 + ∞ = +∞ , άρα …………. στ ) lim x→+∞ f(1)x3+x2+2 f(2)x2−x+1 = +∝ γιατί, Ρητή συνάρτηση και ζητείται το όριο στο άπειρο. Είναι : f (1) < 0 και f (2) < 0 ((β) ερώτημα ) οπότε το πηλίκο τους >0 και το πολυώνυμο του αριθμητή έχει μεγαλύτερο βαθμό απ του παρανομαστή
  50. 50. 5 3. [ Θέμα Β , Ιωάννης Σαράφης 3ο Διαγώνισμα Προσομοίωσης 2018] Δίνεται η γραφική παράσταση μιας συνάρτησης f(x). B1.Να βρείτε το πεδίο ορισμού και το σύνολο τιμών της f (x). μονάδες 4 Β2. Να βρείτε τις τιμές στις οποίες η f (x) δεν είναι συνεχής στο πεδίο ορισμού της. μονάδες 4 Β3. Να εξεταστεί αν ικανοποιούνται οι προϋποθέσεις του Θ.Μπολτζάνο στο [-4,2]. Αιτιολογήστε πλήρως την απάντηση σας. μονάδες 6 Β4. Να αποδειχθεί ότι υπάρχει ένα τουλάχιστον ξ ∈(5,6) τέτοιο ώστε f (ξ)=-2. μονάδες 5 Β5. Να βρεθεί το πλήθος των ριζών της εξίσωσης f (x)=λ , λ≥0. μονάδες 6
  51. 51. 6 ΕΝΔΕΙΚΤΙΚΗ ΛΥΣΗ B5. Η εξίσωση f (x) = λ , έχει oΔυο ρίζες αν ο λ ανήκει στο [0,1] , oΤρεις ρίζες αν ο λ ανήκει στο (1,2] , oΤέσσερις ρίζες αν ο λ ανήκει στο (2,5) oΤρείς ρίζες αν λ = 5 , oΔυο ρίζες αν ο λ ανήκει στο (5,6) oΜια ρίζα αν λ = 6 oΚαμία ρίζα αν λ > 6
  52. 52. 7 4. (Σ.ΜΠΑΛΤΖΑΚΗΣ 13/12/19) Έστω λ πραγματικός αριθμός και η συνεχής συνάρτηση f (x) για την οποία ισχύει : x2+2x+λ ≤ f (x) ≤ 2x2+1+λ , για κάθε x ∈ R α ) Να δειχθεί ότι f ΄(1) = 4 μονάδες 4 β ) Να βρεθεί η εφαπτομένη της γραφικής παράστασης της f (x) στο (1,f (1)). μονάδες 3 γ )Να βρεθεί ο θετικός λ για τον οποίο η εφαπτομένη της Cfστο (1,f (1)) σχηματίζει με τους άξονες τρίγωνο εμβαδού 2. μονάδες 5 δ ) Για λ = 5 , ι ) Να δειχθεί ότι η εξίσωση f (x) = 2020 έχει δυο τουλάχιστον ρίζες ετερόσημες. μονάδες 7 ιι ) Να αποδείξετε ότι η εξίσωση : 1 x − 5 + 1 x − 3 = 2020 f (x) έχει μια τουλάχιστον ρίζα στο (3,5). μονάδες 6
  53. 53. 8 ΥΠΟΔΕΙΞΕΙΣ α ) Βρες f (1) είναι f (1) = 3+λ. Σχημάτισε τον ορισμό της παραγώγου και εφάρμοσε Κ.Π β ) Ορισμός , προκύπτει : y=4x+(λ-1) γ ) Σημεία στους άξονες (0,λ-1) , ( 1−𝜆 4 , 0). Εμβαδόν τριγώνου ίσο με : (𝜆−1)2 8 και προκύπτει λ = 4. Κάνω Επαλήθευση ! δ ) ι ) Θεωρώ τη συνάρτηση : g(x) = f (x) – 2020 και g (0) = f (0) – 2020 < 0 x2+2x-2015 ≤ f (x)-2020 ≤ 2x2 - 2014 , για κάθε x ∈ Rή x2+2x-2015 ≤ g(x) ≤ 2x2 - 2014 , για κάθε x ∈ R x2+2x-2015 ≤ g (x) (1) και lim x→+∞ g(x) = +∞ γιατί ; Άρα υπάρχει x2 κοντά στο +∞ ώστε g (x2) > 0 Επίσης lim x→−∞ g(x) = +∞ , άρα υπάρχει x1 κοντά στο -∞ ώστε g (x1) > 0 Εφαρμόζω Θ. Μπολτζάνο για την g (x) στα [0,x2] και [x1,0] κάνοντας χρήση της οδηγίας !! ii )f (x) > 0 για κάθε x∈ R. Θεωρώ τη συνάρτηση h(x) = 2(x-4)f (x) – 2020(x-3)(x-5) και Θ. Μπολτζάνο στο [3,5]. h(3) = -2f(3)< 0 h(5) = 2f(5) > 0 20 ≤ f (3) ≤ 24 , 40 ≤ f (5) ≤ 56 .
  54. 54. 9 5. (Σ.ΜΠΑΛΤΖΑΚΗΣ 21/12/19) Δίνεται η συνεχής f (x) : RR για την οποία ισχύουν :  f (0)=1  f (2) = −√7 3  x3 + f3 (x) = 1 για κάθε x ∈ R α) Να βρεθεί ο τύπος της f(x) μονάδες 7 β ) Να δειχθεί ότι η f (x) είναι 1-1 και να οριστεί η f-1(x). μονάδες 6 γ ) Να βρεθούν τα κοινά σημεία των συναρτήσεων f (x) , f-1(x). μονάδες 3 δ ) Ισχύει το Θ.Μ.Τ για την f (x) στο [0,2] ; Αιτιολογήστε. μονάδες 4 ε *) Εξετάστε αν υπάρχει ξ ∈ (0,1) τέτοιο ώστε η εφαπτομένη της γραφικής παράστασης της f (x) στο Μο(ξ,f (ξ)) να είναι παράλληλη στην ευθεία που διέρχεται απ τα σημεία Α(√7 3 ,1) και Β(1,√7 3 ) μονάδες 5
  55. 55. 10 ΥΠΟΔΕΙΞΕΙΣ α ) x3 + f3 (x) = 1⇔f3 (x) = 1 – x3⇔ |f (x) | = √|1 − x3| 3 (1) f (x) = 0 ⇔ |f (x) | = 0 ⇔1-x3 = 0 ⇔ x = 1 Σε καθένα απ τα (-∞,1) , (1,+∞) είναι f (x)≠ 0 και ως συνεχής διατηρεί πρόσημο. Επειδή f (0) =1 είναι f (x) >0 για κάθε x∈ (−∞, 1) και επειδή f (2) = −√7 3 , είναι f (x) < 0 για κάθε x ∈ (1, +∞). Άρα f (x) = -√x3 − 1 3 , αν x> 1 και f (x) = √1 − x33 , αν x≤1 β )Με παράγωγο και αποδεικνύουμε ότι είναι γν. φθίνουσα στο R Εναλλακτικά με τον ορισμό x1<x2 , x1 , x2∈ (−∞, 1)……………. Άρα γνησίως μονότονη, συνεπάγεται 1-1 άρα υπάρχει η αντίστροφη. Αρχικά βρίσκω το f (Α). που είναι και το Π.Ο της f-1(x). f (Α) = ( lim x→+∞ f (x) , lim x→−∞ f (x) ) =(-∞, +∞). Προσοχή !f (0)=1 ⇔ 0 =f-1(1) και η f-1 έχει το ίδιο είδος μονοτονίας με την f. Και είναι : y = f (x) , ⇔ x = f-1(y), αντικαθιστώ στην (1) , x3 + f3 (x) = 1 για κάθε x ∈ R (f-1(y))3 +y3 = 1 , y ∈ R ⇔ f-1(y) = ………. γ ) Συμπίπτουν άρα άπειρα. δ ) Δεν είναι παραγωγίσιμη στο 1 άρα δεν ισχύει το ΘΜΤ στο [0,2] lim x→1+ f (x) x−1 = lim x→1+ − √x3−1 3 x−1 = − lim x→1+ x3−1 (x−1)( √x3−1 3 )2 =-∞ ε ) Βρίσκω το διάνυσμα ΑΒ = (1−√7 3 , √7 3 − 1) και κατόπιν τον συντελεστή του λ = -1 . Aρκεί να δείξω ότι υπάρχει ξ στο (0,1) τέτοιο ώστε f ΄(ξ) = -1 Κάνω Θ.Μ.Τ για την f (x) στο [0,1] Συνεχής στο [0,1] Παραγωγίσιμη στο (0,1) Άρα υπάρχει ξ στο (0,1) ώστε f΄ (ξ)= f (1) −f (0) 1 = -1 = λ.
  56. 56. 11 6. [ Δημοσιεύτηκε στο fb την 03/10/18 απ τον συνάδερφο Θ. Παπανδρέου] Έστω f : RR , για την οποία ισχύουν :  συνεχής στο R,  (x-x2)·f(x)=ημx – x , x < 0  f2(x) + f(x) = ex·(ex – 1) , x >0    )x(flim x α ) Να βρεθεί η τιμή f(0). μονάδες 4 β ) Να βρεθεί η f(x). μονάδες 7 γ ) Να βρεθεί το πρόσημο της f(x). μονάδες 3 δ ) Να βρεθεί το )x(flim x  . μονάδες 4 ε ) Να δείξετε ότι η εξίσωση : 0 1  xx )x(f  , έχει τουλάχιστον μια ρίζα στο (-π , - 2  ). μονάδες 7
  57. 57. 12 ΥΠΟΔΕΙΞΕΙΣ α )Είναι συνεχής, άρα και στο 0 , αρκεί να βρώ το όριο στο 0 απ την σχέση (x-x2)·f(x)=ημx – x , x< 0, είναι x – x2< 0 για κάθε x στο (-∞,0). Με DLHτο όριο βγαίνει 0 άρα f(0) =0. β ) Για x> 0 είναι f2(x) + f(x) = ex·(ex – 1) μετά από πράξεις προκύπτει (f(x)+ex)∙( f(x)-ex+1) = 0 , ηf(x) διατηρεί πρόσημο στο (0,+∞) γιατί ; Επίσης απ τα δεδομένα (όριο στο +∞) είναι f(x) > 0 για κάθε x> 0 , συνεπώς f(x) = ex – 1 , x≥0 Για x< 0 απ την σχέση (x-x2)·f(x)=ημx – x , προκύπτει ο τύπος της f(x). γ ) Χρήση της ημx – x> 0 γιακάθε x< 0 , προκύπτει ότι f(x) < 0 για κάθε x< 0 και f(x) > 0 για κάθε x> 0. δ ) Με χρήση τριγωνομετρικών ορίων προκύπτει το όριο 0 ε ) Θεωρώ την f(x)∙ x + συνxκαι εφαρμόζω Θ. Μπολτζάνο στο [-π,- 𝜋 2 ] χρησιμοποιώντας το γ) για τα x< 0.
  58. 58. 13 7. Έστω η συνάρτηση f(x) =      11 11 2 x,)x( x,x α )Εξετάστε την f(x) ως προς τη συνέχεια στο πεδίο ορισμού της. μονάδες 5 β )Βρείτε την παράγωγο της f(x) , είναι παραγωγίσιμη στο 1 ; Αιτιολογήστε. μονάδες 5 γ )Εξετάστε την ως προς τη μονοτονία και τα ακρότατα. μονάδες 6 δ )Να γίνει η γραφική της παράσταση. μονάδες 5 ε )Να βρεθεί η εξίσωση της εφαπτομένης της γραφικής παράστασης της f(x) στο (2,1). μονάδες 4
  59. 59. 14 ΥΠΟΔΕΙΞΕΙΣ δ )
  60. 60. 15 8. Δίνεται η συνάρτηση : f(x) = x 4 , α ) Να βρεθεί η εξίσωση της εφαπτομένης της f(x) στο τυχαίο Μ(xο , f(xο)) μονάδες 6 β ) Να δειχθεί ότι το τρίγωνο το οποίο σχηματίζει η προηγούμενη εφαπτομένη με τους άξονες έχει σταθερό εμβαδόν. μονάδες 9 γ ) Αν Α και Β τα σημεία που η εφαπτομένη στο Μ τέμνει τους άξονες , να δειχθεί ότι το Μ είναι μέσο του ΑΒ. μονάδες 10
  61. 61. 16 ΥΠΟΔΕΙΞΕΙΣ
  62. 62. 17 9. (Γ.ΜΠΑΡΑΚΛΙΑΝΟΣ 8/12/19) Δίνεται η συνάρτηση f: (-1,+∞) R, για την οποία ισχύει (2-f(x))∙( x+1)2 = x2, για κάθε x> -1 α ) Να δειχθεί ότι η f (x) γράφεται , f (x) = 2 – (1 − 1 x+1 )2 και να εξεταστεί ως προς τη μονοτονία στα διαστήματα (-1,0) και [0,+ ∞). μονάδες 7 β ) Να υπολογιστεί το σύνολο τιμών της f (x) . μονάδες 4 γ ) Να λυθεί η εξίσωση f(ex) = 0 μονάδες 3 δ ) Ανg(x) = { 𝑒 𝑥2 + 1, 𝑥 ≤ 0 𝑓(𝑥), 𝑥 > 0 , i )Να δειχθεί ότι ln[g(𝑒 𝑥2−1 )] ≤ln[g(x2)] , x∈ 𝑅 μονάδες 4 ii ) Να αποδειχθεί ότι : lim 𝑥→+∞ 𝑔(𝑥)𝜂𝜇x x = lim x→−∞ 𝜂𝜇x 𝑔(𝑥) μονάδες 3 iii )Να λυθεί η εξίσωση : g(lnx) – g(x) = g(x-1) – g(lnx+1) μονάδες 4

×