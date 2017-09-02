Führungsworkshop Diagnostiktools
Motivationsstatus/ Ranking Motivatoren Reali- sierung in % Optimierungspotenzial in % / Verbesserungs- massnahme Zeitfenst...
Optimierungsstatus
Kompetenzpotenzial Kompetenz Skalierung % WISSEN KÖNNEN WOLLEN TUN 90 - 100 X 60 - 80 X X X 40 - 60 20 - 40 0 – 20 SE=Selb...
Prozessanalyse Sachproblem-/ Konfliktfeld Lösung/ Massnahme Zeit Defizite in der interdisziplinären Kommunikation A Zu wen...
Prozess-/Aufgabenmanagement Aufgabenfeld Priorität A/B/C Verantwortung in % Entscheidun g in % Zeitbudget wöchentl. Effizi...
Kompetenzmonitoring Kompetenzfeld Relevanz- grad 0-10 Pkt. Realisierungs- status 0-10 Pkt. Optimierungs- potenzial 0-10 Pk...
Kompetenzkreislauf Führung
Klinik-Performance
FÜ-Kompetenzstatus Selbsteinschätzung (SE)/ Fremdeinschätzung (FE) Skalierung von 0 – 10 Punkten Skalierung von 0 – 12 Pun...
Führungsverständnis • 1. Was sind die Merkmale einer qualifizierten Führungspersönlichkeit? • 2. Welche Kernaufgaben hat F...
Diagnose

  1. 1. Führungsworkshop Diagnostiktools
  2. 2. Motivationsstatus/ Ranking Motivatoren Reali- sierung in % Optimierungspotenzial in % / Verbesserungs- massnahme Zeitfenster Zielerfüllun g Vertrauen 80% 20% / Mitarbeitergespräche> Ergebnisse umsetzen, Einhaltung von Besprochenem > Verlässlichkeit, Loyalität Anerkennung 90% 10% / im Gespräch mit dem Mitarbeiter über die erbrachte Leistung sprechen, Transparenz Wertschätzung 80% 20% / Gespräche mit dem Mitarbeiter, Leistung anerkennen Kommunikation 70% 30% / regelmäßige Mitarbeitergespräche mit Bereichsleitung und Fachleitung, Transparenz ins Team, Austausch, Zuhören Arbeitsorganisation 70% 30% / Zeitfenster f. Organisation schaffen, Aufgabenverteilung, Strukturen Entscheidungs- Kompetenz 70% 30% / Klarere Bezüge zw. Aufgaben, Verantwortung und Kompetenzen herstellen. Selbst. Arbeiten 90% 10% / Kommunikation, selbständiges Einfordern von Informationen, Einbringen von Ideen und Vorschlägen zur Entwicklung Einkommen 70% 30% / Stabilisierung der Belegung, Leistungsorientierte Zulagen etc.
  3. 3. Optimierungsstatus
  4. 4. Kompetenzpotenzial Kompetenz Skalierung % WISSEN KÖNNEN WOLLEN TUN 90 - 100 X 60 - 80 X X X 40 - 60 20 - 40 0 – 20 SE=Selbsteinschätzung
  5. 5. Prozessanalyse Sachproblem-/ Konfliktfeld Lösung/ Massnahme Zeit Defizite in der interdisziplinären Kommunikation A Zu wenig proaktive Feedbacks der Therapeuten an Ärzte zu vereinbarten Punkten (Behandlungsstatus der Patienten, Reduzierung der Therapiefrequenz.) Bilaterale Defizite in der Kommuni- kation mit Terminplanung A Bessere und rechtzeitige Weiterleitung von Informationen an die Terminierung, selbständige Nachfrage von der Terminierung, vorausschauendes Arbeiten aus allen Bereichen. Suboptimales Zeitmanagement A Pünktlichkeit als Wert im Team etablieren, Zeitfenster für Aufgabenfelder festlegen, Transparente Aufgabenverteileung, Training von entspr. Tools Personaleinsatzplanung erfolgt ohne erkennbares System A Einhalten betrieblicher Standards der Vertretungsregelung! Bessere Nutzung der Werkzeuge aus KIS (Raumbelegungspläne) A Schulung der Mitarbeiter Einhalten von Standards A Definition und Kommunikation der Controllingaufgaben in der Klinik, Maßnahmen zur Verbesserung der Akzeptanz erarbeiteter Standards Bessere technische Ausstattung (PC´s) Therapeuten B Anschaffung und User-Training der Mobile Geräte für Dokumentation und Infromation Probleme in der Planung verlängerter Patienten A Frühzeitiges stellen der Verlängerungsanträge Aufwändiges Prozedere bei Urlaubs- u. Krankhtsvertrtg. im Ther.-Bereich A Erstellung eines transparenten Verteilungsschlüßels
  6. 6. Prozess-/Aufgabenmanagement Aufgabenfeld Priorität A/B/C Verantwortung in % Entscheidun g in % Zeitbudget wöchentl. Effizienz- quote in % Mitarbeiterführung (Bereichsleitung Therapie) A 100% 70% 8 Einzeltherapie A 100% 100% 12 Gruppentherapie A 100% 100% 4-7 Dokumentation und Berichte B 100% 100% 4 Controlling Terminplanung, A 100% 70% 4 Schnittstelle Team – Terminierung B 80% 60% 2 Konzeptentwicklung B 50% 50% 1 Mitarbeiterakquise A 100% 70% 1 Personaleinsatzplanung A 100% 70% 1 Rechnungsprüfung B 100% 70% 0,5
  7. 7. Kompetenzmonitoring Kompetenzfeld Relevanz- grad 0-10 Pkt. Realisierungs- status 0-10 Pkt. Optimierungs- potenzial 0-10 Pkt. Wegweisung 9 8 1 Führung 7 8 1 Wertebasierung 10 9 1 Kommunikation 10 8 2 Motivation 10 10 0 Navigation 8 7 1 Ergebniswirksamkeit 10 7 3 Organisation 9 7 2 Optimierung 10 7 3 Punktzahl Summe
  8. 8. Kompetenzmonitoring Kompetenzfeld Relevanz- grad 0-10 Pkt. Realisierungs- status 0-10 Pkt. Optimierungs- potenzial 0-10 Pkt. Qualitätssicherung 9 7 2 Vertrauen 10 9 1 Teamentwicklung 10 7 3 Leitbildkultur 10 7 2 Anerkennung 9 8 1 Med. Fachkompetenz - Thp. Fachkompetenz 10 8 2 Pflegekompetenz - Wertschätzung 9 8 1 Punktzahl Summe
  9. 9. Kompetenzmonitoring Kompetenzfeld Relevanz- grad 0-10 Pkt. Realisierungs- status 0-10 Pkt. Optimierungs- potenzial 0-10 Pkt. Weiterbildung 10 8 2 Arbeitstechnologie 8 5 3 Verantwortung 9 6 2 Loyalität 10 9 1 Respekt 10 9 1 Controlling 10 8 8 Meetingeffizienz 10 7 3 Planung 9 7 2 Sekretariate - Punktzahl Summe
  10. 10. Kompetenzmonitoring Kompetenzfeld Relevanz- grad 0-10 Pkt. Realisierungs- status 0-10 Pkt. Optimierungs- potenzial 0-10 Pkt. Marketing - Arztbriefmanagement - Patientenorientierung 10 8 2 MA-Zufriedenheit 10 9 1 Verwaltung - Personalkapazität - Gastronomie - Räumlichkeit - Konsequenz 10 8 2 Punktzahl Summe
  11. 11. Kompetenzmonitoring Kompetenzfeld Relevanz- grad 0-10 Pkt. Realisierungs- status 0-10 Pkt. Optimierungs- potenzial 0-10 Pkt. Konfliktmanagement 9 8 1 Vorbildkultur 10 9 1 Empathie 10 9 1 Einkommen 10 7 2 Führungstools 10 7 2 FeedBackMeetings 10 9 1 Visitenkultur - Kompetenzstandards 8 7 1 Teamspirit 10 7-8 2 Punktzahl Summe
  12. 12. Kompetenzkreislauf Führung
  13. 13. Klinik-Performance
  14. 14. FÜ-Kompetenzstatus Selbsteinschätzung (SE)/ Fremdeinschätzung (FE) Skalierung von 0 – 10 Punkten Skalierung von 0 – 12 Punkten Selbsteinschätzung (SE)/ Fremdeinschätzung (FE) Skalierung von 0 – 12 Punkten Führungsperformance Klinik Sonneneck Kompetenz-/ Potenzialfeld SE v. bertleff FE GF/CA Persönlichkeit/ Loyalität/ Integrität/ Wertebasierung 9 Führungsstil/ FÜ-Verhalten/ Kritikakzeptanz/ Leitsätze 9 Ergebniswirksamkeit/ Konsequenz 7 Orientierung/ Verantwortung 10 Qualitätsmanagement/ Qualifizierung Mitarbeiter 7 Wissen-Können-Handeln/ Fachkompetenz 8 Kommunikation/ Aktives Zuhören 8 Motivation 10 Sozialkompetenz/ Empathie 9 Problemanalyse 10 Problemlösung 8 Konfliktmanagement 8 Organisation/ Planung/ Steuerung 9 Optimierung/ Ideenmanagement/ Impulsgebung 10 GF=Geschäftsführung/ CA=Chefarzt
  15. 15. Führungsverständnis • 1. Was sind die Merkmale einer qualifizierten Führungspersönlichkeit? • 2. Welche Kernaufgaben hat Führung zu erfüllen? • 3. Welche Kernkompetenzen sind für eine effiziente Führung erforderlich? 4. Was sind Tabus in der Führung?

×