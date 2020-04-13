Successfully reported this slideshow.
Este sistema internacional de reserva de traslados invita a colaborar a las empresas de transporte que ofrecen servicios de traslado, taxis y transporte de pasajeros

  1. 1. Vendiendo sus traslados por todo el mundo
  2. 2. Somos una plataforma profesional Más de 5 000 de empresas de transporte de confianza con licencia Ya venden a través de Intui
  3. 3. Cómo funciona 4100 7 Idiomas 55 Divisas Clientes de 183 países +5000 Empresas de transporte Powered by Conexión directa Datos en tiempo real Red de colaboración de Intui Agencias de Viaje de 80 países
  4. 4. Plataforma Intui GDS en números 156 desde 3500 Aeropuertos, Estaciones de Tren/Bus, Puertos países 67 985 ciudades in the sale via GDS Intui are 55 000 vehicles
  5. 5. Nos preocupamos por Marketing & Costo de ventas Gestión en tiempo real: Fleet, Tarifas & Venta Facil de empezar. Sin cargo mensual. Pedimos sólo Comisión para la reserva ejecutada Por qué Intui Ahorrará el dinero en el costo de Procesamiento de pagos Le proporcionamos órdenes bien formadas y estandarizadas Sistema de cuentas multiusuario con diferenciación de derechos y acceso
  6. 6. 212 países aparecen en la búsqueda, ¡y sus ofertas también aparecerán! TOP-10 sus traslados serán visibles en Google 100% servicio técnico de reservas siempre de su lado 9 años de experiencia en la venta de traslados Nuestras ventajas – Sus oportunidades
  7. 7. Sus traslados se venderán en la red de Intui.travel Más de 4100 colaboradores
  8. 8. Beneficios Vendemos plazas tanto en Buses lanzadera como Traslados privados o Cualquier otra combinación 20 Clases desde ecológico hasta moto
  9. 9. Beneficios Con tarifas diurnas y nocturnas
  10. 10. Beneficios Precios: se pueden establecer en función de la temporada alta o baja $$ $ $$$
  11. 11. Features Puede configurar el costo más alto para las vacaciones, Navidad o precio especial para el Black Friday
  12. 12. Características Tarifas y precios competitivos
  13. 13. Características Calendario con fechas disponibles de traslados
  14. 14. Característica 1 Interfaz detallada del coche Sus ventajas se le muestran a los clientes
  15. 15. Hacer el pago 2 opciones de hacer los pagos Directamente del cliente al conductor en el traslado A la cuenta bancaria de Intui, o a través de Paypal, Payoneer
  16. 16. Panel detallado Cuenta con sus reservas y pagos
  17. 17. Característica 4 Panel con reservas e informes a tiempo real
  18. 18. Características Feedback valioso Y muchas otras características convenientes…
  19. 19. Añada sus ofertas + Fácil de usar Recibir el pago Se presta el servicio Registro 1 2 5 4 Reserva del cliente 3 Cómo empezar
  20. 20. ✓ Tener una licencia válida para efectuar el transporte de pasajeros ✓ Tener experiencia en el servicio de traslados ✓ Tener su propia flota no inferior a 3 vehículos ✓ Tener un aparcamiento con una antigüedad máxima de 10 años ✓ Los vehículos cumplen con los estándares de calidad y seguridad ✓ La empresa cumple los requisitos legales del lugar donde presta el servicio respecto a las actividad de transporte de pasajeros ✓ Tener un contrato válido de responsabilidad con una aseguradora que cubra posibles daños vitales, de salud o de propiedad de los pasajeros ✓ Estar disponible para comunicación por teléfono, Skype y correo electrónico. Debe haber una persona encargada disponible las 24 horas para tratar con cuestiones urgentes. ✓ Aceptar el acuerdo para la venta de sus traslados Requisitos Requisitos para las empresas
  21. 21. ¡Empiece ahora! ELI Una forma inteligente de mejorar su viaje ELIhttps://fleet.intui.travel/es

