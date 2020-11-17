Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Lauren Masseria Top 4 Social Media Management Tools of 2020
Hootsuite • The Cadillac of social media management tools, Hootsuite is one of the more mature and most popular social med...
Buffer • Buffer offers a clean, user friendly platform with real time analytics. • Buffer is touted as one of the most int...
Later • Later boasts an intuitive design and user-friendly interface. • Later offers the ability to send internal messages...
Sprout Social • Trusted by over 25,000 brands, Sprout Social is built to listen, engage and analyze. • Sprout Social offer...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Top 4 Social Media Management Tools of 2020

5 views

Published on

Learn more about the top 4 social media management tools of 2020.

Published in: Social Media
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Top 4 Social Media Management Tools of 2020

  1. 1. Lauren Masseria Top 4 Social Media Management Tools of 2020
  2. 2. Hootsuite • The Cadillac of social media management tools, Hootsuite is one of the more mature and most popular social media tools around. • Hootsuite has an easy to use interface, higher end reporting features, and offers feature options for both large and small companies. • With subscriptions starting at $29 per month, Hootsuite is trusted by over 800 of the Fortune 1,000 companies, and was voted AdWeeks’ 2020 Readers Choice: Best of Tech Partners Awards.
  3. 3. Buffer • Buffer offers a clean, user friendly platform with real time analytics. • Buffer is touted as one of the most intuitive tools with a clean interface that is easy to set up and get going right away. • Buffer offers a secondary Analyze add-on for in-depth analytics, which is more powerful than competing products, but unfortunately comes at a monthly cost. • Buffer offers a Chrome plug in to post content directly from your browser.
  4. 4. Later • Later boasts an intuitive design and user-friendly interface. • Later offers the ability to send internal messages to teammates via the calendar function. • Later has great Instagram analytics and the ability to reply to comments right from the platform. • Later really falls short on the Facebook integrations pushing the user to the Facebook platform to access comments as well as analytics.
  5. 5. Sprout Social • Trusted by over 25,000 brands, Sprout Social is built to listen, engage and analyze. • Sprout Social offers contact management, conversion tracking, customer targeting and keyword filtering where many of the others on this list do not. • Notably, and not offered by the other three social tools, Sprout’s smart inbox allows you to monitor what people are saying about your brand or industry based on keywords, hashtags, and locations which can be fed into customized reports.

×