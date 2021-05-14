Successfully reported this slideshow.
Click here for video link
So, you’ve got this GREAT Idea? It’s gonna make you millions and you’ll be on a yacht retired in no time. Trick is, how do...
Start with your website! “If you build it right, they will come!” There are a bunch of places you can start when going onl...
Nail your SEO! “What the heck is SEO?!?” Search Engine Optimization is really the jumping off point for everything connect...
Establish a Tone “Huh? What? Who?” Michael Silverman over at Duo writes, “When you don’t have a clearly defined voice and ...
What if your content can help to answer questions and solve pain- points? Add Value! “What the heck have you done for me l...
Have a Broad Social Footprint “Fish with a BIG-ASS net!” First and foremost, why not? Our Clients are individuals, they ha...
Got it? Good! Now get out there and kick some digital butt! -Phil Houston is a long time Sales and Marketing professional ...
Phillip Houston Blog Post Going Online

Going Online!
5 steps to an effective Online Presence! Key Tips for websites Social and more! Learn how best to start out on the World Wide Web.

