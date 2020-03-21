18. Java associative arrays

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Collections and Queries Associative Arrays, Lambda and Stream API
Table of Contents 1. Associative Arrays  HashMap <key, value>  LinkedHashMap <key, value>  TreeMap <key, value> 2. Lamb...
Associative Arrays Collection of Key and Value Pairs
 Associative arrays are arrays indexed by keys  Not by the numbers 0, 1, 2, … (like arrays)  Hold a set of pairs {key ...
Collections of Key and Value Pairs  HashMap<K, V>  Keys are unique  Uses a hash-table + list  LinkedHashMap<K, V>  Ke...
 put(key, value) method  remove(key) method HashMap<String, Integer> airplanes = new HashMap<>(); airplanes.put("Boeing ...
 containsKey(key)  containsValue(value) HashMap<String, Integer> map = new HashMap<>(); map.put("Airbus A320", 150); if ...
HashMap: put() 9 HashMap<String, String> Key Value Hash Function Pesho 0881-123-987 Gosho 0881-123-789 Alice 0881-123-978
HashMap: remove() 10 HashMap<String, String> Key Value Pesho Pesho Gosho 0881-123-987 0881-123-789 Alice 0881-123-978Hash ...
Pesho 0881-123-987 TreeMap<K, V> – Example 11 TreeMap <String, String> Key Value Alice +359-899-55-592 Comparator Function
 Iterate through objects of type Map.Entry<K, V>  Cannot modify the collection (read-only) Map<String, Double> fruits = ...
 Read a list of real numbers and print them in ascending order along with their number of occurrences Problem: Count Real...
Solution: Count Real Numbers 14 double[] nums = Arrays.stream(sc.nextLine().split(" ")) .mapToDouble(Double::parseDouble)....
 Read 2 * N lines of pairs word and synonym  Each word may have many synonyms Problem: Words Synonyms 15 3 cute adorable...
Solution: Word Synonyms 16 int n = Integer.parseInt(sc.nextLine()); Map<String, ArrayList<String>> words = new LinkedHashM...
Lambda Expressions Anonymous Functions
Lambda Functions  A lambda expression is an anonymous function containing expressions and statements  Lambda expressions...
 Lambda functions are inline methods (functions) that take input parameters and return values: Lambda Functions 19 x -> x...
Stream API Traversing and Querying Collections
 min() - finds the smallest element in a collection:  max() - finds the largest element in a collection: Processing Arra...
 sum() - finds the sum of all elements in a collection:  average() - finds the average of all elements: Processing Array...
 min() Processing Collections with Stream API (1) 23 ArrayList<Integer> nums = new ArrayList<>() {{ add(15); add(25); add...
 max()  sum() Processing Collections with Stream API (2) 24 int max = nums.stream().mapToInt(Integer::intValue) .max().g...
 average() Processing Collections with Stream API (3) 25 double avg = nums.stream() .mapToInt(Integer::intValue) .average...
 map() - manipulates elements in a collection: Manipulating Collections 26 String[] words = {"abc", "def", "geh", "yyy"};...
 Using toArray(), toList() to convert collections: Converting Collections 27 int[] nums = Arrays.stream(sc.nextLine().spl...
 Using filter() Filtering Collections 28 int[] nums = Arrays.stream(sc.nextLine().split(" ")) .mapToInt(e -> Integer.pars...
 Read a string array  Print only words which length is even Problem: Word Filter 29 kiwi orange banana apple kiwi orange...
Solution: Word Filter 30 String[] words = Arrays.stream(sc.nextLine().split(" ")) .filter(w -> w.length() % 2 == 0) .toArr...
 Using sorted() to sort collections: Sorting Collections 31 nums = nums.stream() .sorted((n1, n2) -> n1.compareTo(n2)) .c...
 Using sorted() to sort collections by multiple criteria: Sorting Collections by Multiple Criteria 32 Map<Integer, String...
Using Functional forEach (1) 33 Map<String, ArrayList<Integer>> arr = new HashMap<>(); arr.entrySet().stream() .sorted((a,...
Using Functional forEach (2) 34 .forEach(pair -> { System.out.println("Key: " + pair.getKey()); System.out.print("Value: "...
 Read a list of numbers  Print largest 3, if there are less than 3, print all of them Problem: Largest 3 Numbers 35 10 3...
Solution: Largest 3 Numbers 36 List<Integer> nums = Arrays .stream(sc.nextLine().split(" ")) .map(e -> Integer.parseInt(e)...
 …  …  … Summary  Maps hold {key  value} pairs  Keyset holds a set of unique keys  Values hold a collection of valu...
 https://softuni.bg/courses/programming-fundamentals
SoftUni Diamond Partners
SoftUni Organizational Partners
 Software University – High-Quality Education and Employment Opportunities  softuni.bg  Software University Foundation ...
 This course (slides, examples, demos, videos, homework, etc.) is licensed under the "Creative Commons Attribution- NonCo...
In this chapter we will analyze more complex data structures like dictionaries and sets.

