30 Minutes of DeFi Analytics

DeFi is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing areas in the crypto space. New DeFi tokens are sky rocketing in market cap and the protocols are steadily growing into important blocks in the crypto market infrastructure. As a result, DeFi is also capturing the attention of investors and traders who are regularly looking for new insights in the space.



This session provides a deep dive into analytics about DeFi protocols. In 30 mins, we will take a data-centric view of the DeFi space and highlight some fascinating trends and metrics investors should pay attention to. More importantly, we will showcase some indicators and signals that regularly offer fascinating insights about this new area of the crypto space..