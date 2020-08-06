30 Minutes of DeFi Analytics

Successfully reported this slideshow.
44 DeFi Overview Key characteristics ▸ Open ▸ Trustless ▸ Composable Comparison vs FinTech Main use cases ▸ Lending/borrow...
Before the Term “DeFi” Existed... ▸ Bitcoin ▸ Open Finance ▸ MakerDAO ▸ ETHLend ▸ Kyber ▸ Salt Lending ▸ Invictus Innovati...
Innovation ▸ Aligning incentives without a central party ▸ Utility tokens vs DeFi “tokenomics” ▸ A step towards banking th...
7 ▸ “Liquidity begets liquidity” ▸ Rocket fuel for liquidity ▸ Synthetix sEth/ETH Uniswap pool ▸ Distribute governance rig...
COMP Case Study ▸ 20k+ token holders ▸ ~1k voting addresses 8 ▸ Liquidity ‘locked’ 8x ▸ Artificial liquidity supplied*
COMP Case Study Unintended consequences ▸ Demand for low market cap tokens (driving prices) ▸ Users gaming the system ▸ Fe...
Risks & Mitigation ▸ Hacks/Exploits ▸ Unpegging of stablecoins ▸ Liquidations ▸ Downsides to composability ▸ “Bad harvests...
Current State of DeFi Tokens 12 DeFi Protocol (Token) YTD Return Return since March 16 MakerDAO (MKR) 33% 178% Synthetix (...
Total Value Locked ▸ Unifying supply-side metric ▸ Limitations ▹ USD vs token terms ▹ ≠ more users, adoption ▹ Demand for ...
Demand-side Metrics ▸ Vary by use case ▸ DEXs require liquidity ▹ Volume (in $ and tokens) ▹ Transactions 14
Demand-side Metrics - Lending Protocols ▸ Loans Outstanding ▸ Active users (weekly, monthly) ▸ Unique lenders 15
What We Are Doing…
ITB Insights ▸ Revamped Insights section ▹ Moving articles within a separate section ▹ Elaborate insights about general ca...
Preview of ITB Insights https://www.figma.com/proto/69ZcpYDkmh7KiMFyk1wUap/intotheblock?node- id=910%3A441&viewport=-610%2...
Other Ideas We’re Looking Into ▸ Liquidity pool flows ▸ ERC20 ↔ ETH flows ▸ DeFi / Ethereum ▸ Daily ETH spent in gas ▸ Gas...
▸ DeFi is offering a glimpse of a new financial infrastructure ▸ Expectations may be getting ahead of themselves ▸ Liquidi...
INTRODUCING CONTACT INFORMATION Lucas Outumuro Senior Analyst Email: loutumuro@intotheblock.io Twitter: @LucasOutumuro Tha...
DeFi is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing areas in the crypto space. New DeFi tokens are sky rocketing in market cap and the protocols are steadily growing into important blocks in the crypto market infrastructure. As a result, DeFi is also capturing the attention of investors and traders who are regularly looking for new insights in the space.

This session provides a deep dive into analytics about DeFi protocols. In 30 mins, we will take a data-centric view of the DeFi space and highlight some fascinating trends and metrics investors should pay attention to. More importantly, we will showcase some indicators and signals that regularly offer fascinating insights about this new area of the crypto space..

Published in: Data & Analytics
30 Minutes of DeFi Analytics

  1. 1. 30 Minutes of DeFi Analytics
  2. 2. Agenda ❖ DeFi Overview ➢ Intro to Decentralized Finance ➢ Innovation & Risks ❖ DeFi Analytics ➢ Supply-Side ➢ Demand-Side ➢ ITB’s Data-Driven Approach 2
  3. 3. 1 Overview of DeFi 3
  4. 4. 44 DeFi Overview Key characteristics ▸ Open ▸ Trustless ▸ Composable Comparison vs FinTech Main use cases ▸ Lending/borrowing ▸ Derivatives ▸ Decentralized exchanges ▸ Asset mgmt ▸ Payments
  5. 5. Before the Term “DeFi” Existed... ▸ Bitcoin ▸ Open Finance ▸ MakerDAO ▸ ETHLend ▸ Kyber ▸ Salt Lending ▸ Invictus Innovations (BitShares) 5
  6. 6. Innovation ▸ Aligning incentives without a central party ▸ Utility tokens vs DeFi “tokenomics” ▸ A step towards banking the unbanked ▸ Next step: tokenizing real-world assets 6
  7. 7. 7 ▸ “Liquidity begets liquidity” ▸ Rocket fuel for liquidity ▸ Synthetix sEth/ETH Uniswap pool ▸ Distribute governance rights ▸ Potential value accrual for token holders ▸ Issues with ‘over-incentivizing’ Liquidity Mining (aka Yield Farming)
  8. 8. COMP Case Study ▸ 20k+ token holders ▸ ~1k voting addresses 8 ▸ Liquidity ‘locked’ 8x ▸ Artificial liquidity supplied*
  9. 9. COMP Case Study Unintended consequences ▸ Demand for low market cap tokens (driving prices) ▸ Users gaming the system ▸ Few incentives to hold COMP 9
  10. 10. Risks & Mitigation ▸ Hacks/Exploits ▸ Unpegging of stablecoins ▸ Liquidations ▸ Downsides to composability ▸ “Bad harvests” 10
  11. 11. 2 DeFi Analytics 11
  12. 12. Current State of DeFi Tokens 12 DeFi Protocol (Token) YTD Return Return since March 16 MakerDAO (MKR) 33% 178% Synthetix (SNX) 296% 965% Compound (COMP) 49%* 49%* Aave (LEND) 1742% 1568% Kyber (KNC) 736% 278%
  13. 13. Total Value Locked ▸ Unifying supply-side metric ▸ Limitations ▹ USD vs token terms ▹ ≠ more users, adoption ▹ Demand for incentives vs demand for protocols ▹ Most collateral isn’t “useful” ▸ Dollar value trusted into DeFi protocols 13
  14. 14. Demand-side Metrics ▸ Vary by use case ▸ DEXs require liquidity ▹ Volume (in $ and tokens) ▹ Transactions 14
  15. 15. Demand-side Metrics - Lending Protocols ▸ Loans Outstanding ▸ Active users (weekly, monthly) ▸ Unique lenders 15
  16. 16. What We Are Doing…
  17. 17. ITB Insights ▸ Revamped Insights section ▹ Moving articles within a separate section ▹ Elaborate insights about general categories ▸ For DeFi section ▹ Provide overview about protocols’ usage and adoption ▹ Generalized insights about DeFi tokens ▹ Info and tips on usability 17
  18. 18. Preview of ITB Insights https://www.figma.com/proto/69ZcpYDkmh7KiMFyk1wUap/intotheblock?node- id=910%3A441&viewport=-610%2C1054%2C0.33254939317703247&scaling=min-zoom *Work in progress 18
  19. 19. Other Ideas We’re Looking Into ▸ Liquidity pool flows ▸ ERC20 ↔ ETH flows ▸ DeFi / Ethereum ▸ Daily ETH spent in gas ▸ Gas costs analyses 19
  20. 20. ▸ DeFi is offering a glimpse of a new financial infrastructure ▸ Expectations may be getting ahead of themselves ▸ Liquidity mining incentives may not be sustainable ▸ Several risks and unintended consequences ▸ Analytics are helpful to differentiate hype from value 20 Conclusions
  21. 21. 2121
  22. 22. INTRODUCING CONTACT INFORMATION Lucas Outumuro Senior Analyst Email: loutumuro@intotheblock.io Twitter: @LucasOutumuro Thank you! Do you have any Questions/Feedback?

